We Tested 19 Stainless Steel Skillets, And These Are the 5 Best Picks for Your Kitchen

To help you find the best stainless steel skillets, we tested 19 of the most popular ones available on the market in our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. We evaluated each pick based on design, heating ability, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We also cooked several recipes on each pan to further evaluated their performance.

“For any piece of cookware, it's important how it feels in your hand and how comfortable it is,” he says. “Remember, you're buying a pan with the hope that you'll get several years of use out of it.”

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best stainless steel skillet for your kitchen. Chef Caldwell recommends that you consider your cooking preferences and how often you’ll plan to use your new skillet.

“A quality stainless steel skillet will heat quickly and evenly,” says Chef Ryan Caldwell, executive chef for MAD Hospitality concepts The Dining Room, Hart & Crown Tavern, MAD Taco, and others in Madison, Georgia. “It will also retain heat well, which is important.”

Stainless steel cookware offers both beauty and brawn to your kitchen. They bring plenty of shine to your stovetop, but more importantly, they’re highly durable and can cook just about everything. While there are several styles to choose from, a skillet is one of the best pieces to include in your collection.

The skillet survived the drop test with mild scratches, but we did see that there was a slight shift after the thermal shock test.

It took just a bit of scrubbing to clean up after the chicken and it was even easier after the beurre blanc—it was easily cleaned with just a little hot soapy water. Just make sure to clean and dry the rivets, too.

The sides of the pan are tall and the edges are a bit flat, so pouring could be a bit tricky. Still, we found it easy to flip food without using utensils. The chicken browned well, though it did much better on the second side. The beurre blanc came out smooth and creamy, though the lipped edges of the pan ran hot, burning the edges of the liquid.

While testing this skillet, we thought it felt quite natural and well-balanced. We tried it with both hands and were impressed at how comfortable it was, due in part to the curved handle.

Beginner chefs might be intimidated by stainless steel cookware—after all, it’s quite easy to end up with a messy skillet to clean up if you’re not used to how stainless steel distributes heat. However, this skillet from OXO will help you get over your kitchen jitters in no time.

Even after searing meat, we found this skillet super easy to clean. There was no sticking or burning during cooking, so it was easy to clean with some soap and warm water. This durable pan survived the shock and drop tests with just a few scratches, so we have high hopes for its longevity as well.

The sides were high with a bell-curve shape for easy pouring, though this does limit the surface area. Still, the chicken browned very evenly—the trick is to let the pan heat up more before adding protein. There was no evidence of hot or cold spots in the pan. Beurre blanc came together beautifully and even remained stable for over 45 minutes, which was quite an impressive feat.

During testing, we found this All-Clad skillet to be mostly well-balanced if not a little front-heavy. Still, it was easy enough to maneuver with just one hand. The slender handle is designed to be ergonomic, with a bump and a divot to guide your finger placement. Still, we found the grip to be slightly uncomfortable, especially when the handle gets hot, so you’ll want to keep a towel/oven mitt handy while cooking.

If your least favorite part of cooking is cleaning up afterward, the best stainless steel skillet for your kitchen is this All-Clad pick. In addition to being easy to clean , we also noted that it was fairly easy to use as well.

The grip is a bit awkward and the surface area is smaller because of the high walls.

This skillet passed the shock and drop tests with just a scratch or two. In terms of heat retention, you might have to keep a more watchful eye over this three-ply pick more than you would the five-ply, but we were still quite impressed with its overall performance and ease of use.

We found it heated up quite evenly, and the chicken browned evenly on both sides though the chicken fat did start to burn in the pan at the end. We thought that this might not bode well for cleanup but were quickly proven wrong. Any stuck food came off with hot water, soap, and a coarse sponge, and the rivets on the inside just needed an extra wipe.

The high walls of the skillet make for easy pouring. However, it does limit the cooking surface, so take care not to overcrowd ingredients.

The slender handle’s design can make for a bit of an uncomfortable grip even though there’s a bump and a divot to help guide your fingers. With this pick, you’ll want to keep a mitt handy as the handle did get rather hot while sautéeing the chicken and cooking the beurre blanc.

Avid cooks will appreciate this All-Clad pick, which is one of the best stainless steel skillets to invest in. Although this felt hefty and even a bit front-heavy during testing, we still found it rather easy to agitate and maneuver with just one hand.

The high walls shrink the cooking surface and the handle got quite hot during cooking.

When it comes to this pick, it’s not the best stainless steel skillet if you’re looking for a highly durable option or one that you plan to use quite often. This skillet emerged from the thermal shock and drop tests quite damaged—there were visible dents after the drop test and a great deal of warping during the shock test.

We found the chicken browned well without burning the oil, thanks to even heat distribution, though some breading did remain stuck. The beurre blanc did burn a bit around the edges because of the lipped design, so keep that in mind if you plan to do a lot of reductions using this pan.

The walls are steeply curved with a lip for easy pouring and flipping, but it doesn’t come at the expense of cooking surface area. We were pleasantly surprised to see that there is plenty of room to sear two servings of protein at once in this pan. Still, it’s important not to overcrowd the pan if you want things to brown evenly.

During testing, we noted that the handle on this skillet is light but the pan is front-heavy and a bit unbalanced, so it might take some getting used to if you like flipping or agitating using just one hand.

If you’re new to using stainless steel skillets or just don’t want to invest too much, this Cuisinart pick is the best option to consider. The skillet is less expensive than other options and offers plenty of cooking surface area.

This one is easy to dent and damage, so you’ll have to be careful with it.

During testing, we tried out the 10-inch pick, but there is also an 8-inch and 12-inch option as well if you need a different size. As long as you remember to let the pan heat well first—a good technique for all stainless steel cookware—this is the best stainless steel skillet to add to your kitchen.

We did use a shake of Bar Keeper’s friend to clean the pan, but there was no real effort involved aside from a gentle scrub with soap and water. It survived the drop test with just a scratch, and we were happy to see that there was no warping or discolorations after the stress test.

The sides slope nicely to permit easy pouring and flipping, but it doesn’t come at the expense of the pan’s cooking surface area. This pan is a 5-ply model, though, so it will take some extra time to heat up. We noticed this while searing the chicken—it was light on the first side, then it was perfectly brown and even a bit crispy on the other side when we flipped. The beurre blanc came together quite well without separation, and the curved edges featured a lip that indeed made it easier to pour out.

Whether you are new to cooking with stainless steel or want to add to your cookware collection , you can’t go wrong with this Made In skillet. It’s got an ergonomic design and it feels quite light, which is good for those home chefs practicing the art of flipping or agitating the pan using just one hand. Plus, the handle is slightly rounded, offering a comfortable grip.

The Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan is the best stainless steel skillet for its light, ergonomic design that made it a dream to saute, flip, pour, and more. This skillet was easy to clean up and was also quite durable when submitted to shock and drop tests, so we’re confident this skillet will last for a long time.

Our Testing Process

To find the best stainless steel skillets, we tested 19 options in our lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Over the course of three days, we evaluated each pick on several categories: design, heating ability, ease of cleaning, and overall value.

Design scores were based on the weight of the skillet, as well as the diameter and the height of the edges. We also considered if the skillet felt ergonomic, the shape of the skillet, and how comfortable it was to use overall.

To evaluate heating ability, we boiled water in the skillet and noted how long it took to boil and then come back to room temperature. We also cooked a piece of salmon and took the internal temperature both before and after cooking it.

When scoring each skillet for ease of cleaning, we checked if they were dishwasher-safe, the manufacturer’s instructions, and how easy it was for us to clean it overall. Value was then determined by our overall experience using the pan, the price, and if we would recommend it.

After determining our top picks, we then conducted a second round of testing. We used the pans to cook chicken piccata and beurre blanc, keeping in mind how well each recipe cooked in the skillet. We also conducted thermal shock tests and banged on each skillet to see how durable they were as well.

What to Know About Stainless Steel Skillets Before Shopping

Diameter (Total and Cooking Surface)

When shopping for the best stainless steel skillet, you’ll note that there are typically two diameters listed for skillets. The larger diameter indicates the total dimensions of the skillet, while the smaller is the size of the actual cooking surface.

All five of the best stainless steel skillets are 10-inch models, though Chef Caldwell himself prefers a little extra room to work with.

“I prefer a large skillet like a 12-inch pan to give me plenty of room for food,” he says. “This will help to avoid overcrowding the pan.”

If there’s room in your budget, he says it’s not a bad idea to have a 10-inch and a 12-inch on hand, especially if you cook a lot at home.

Weight

While it’s not as heavy as cast iron, you can expect some heft to your new stainless steel skillet. The lightest on our list is the Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan, which weighs 1.75 pounds. Our pick for best splurge, the All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Fry Pan, weighs in at 3.5 pounds.

Though Chef Caldwell prefers a heavier pan, you should choose the best stainless steel skillet for your kitchen based on what feels most comfortable for you to use.

Oven Safe Temperature

If you’re looking for cookware that goes from stovetop to oven with ease, stainless steel is the way to go.

“Stainless steel skillets can withstand pretty high temperatures,” says Chef Caldwell. While it’s important to read the manufacturer’s guidelines before putting any stovetop cookware in the oven, each of the selections on our best stainless steel skillets list can stand temperatures upwards of 500°F. The Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan can take on up to 800°F.

Other Stainless Steel Skillets We Tested

Misen Stainless Skillet

We liked the curved sides of Misen Stainless Skillet which made for very easy pouring. The skillet performed well in our tests and was easy to clean as well. However, it’s quite hefty and the bulky handle felt a bit unbalanced, which could be difficult for some people to use.

Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan

The Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan has an ergonomic handle that makes for a well-balanced grip. The shape of the pan made for easy flipping, but we were disappointed that the surface area was limited. During testing, cooking just two chicken breasts would cause overcrowding.

Goldilocks Plus Stainless Steel Fry Pan

For a budget-friendly skillet, the Goldilocks Plus Stainless Steel Fry Pan had some nice heft to it. During testing, we appreciated that It browned the chicken beautifully as well. However, the thumb groove on the handle that’s presumably meant to offer a better grip actually made for an uncomfortable one. We also found there was considerable warping after the thermal shock test.

Your Questions, Answered

Why should you choose stainless steel skillets over cast iron?

Chef Caldwell says that while the professionals do use cast iron, “Stainless steel cookware does have its advantages, the most important of which is the fact that it is less reactive to acidic foods, which can alter the taste of the final dish.”

A good stainless steel skillet will heat up quickly and evenly and, even better, retain that heat while cooking. They can take the heat quite well, with some being oven safe up to 600 degrees. “And unlike cast-iron skillets, stainless steel skillets don't require seasoning and maintenance,” he says.

How do you clean a stainless steel skillet?

Like any other kitchenware, the best stainless steel skillets will need to be cleaned well to maintain them.

“Hot soapy water will do for everyday cleanup of your stainless steel skillet,” says Chef Caldwell. “Don't let your pans sit there for hours after use. A quick cleanup after use ensures a nice long life for your cookware.”

Chef Caldwell also says the way you cook can help with cleanup afterward. “I always try to get my pans hot enough before I add oil and food, which helps prevent sticking,” he says.

How much should you expect to spend on a stainless steel skillet?

Chef Caldwell says you can expect to pay upwards of $120 for a quality 10-inch skillet. Our list of best stainless steel skillets runs the gamut, including the budget-friendly Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless Skillet at $43 and the splurge-worthy All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Fry Pan at $170.

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, New York, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best stainless steel skillets, Barbara analyzed lab insights from our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. She also consulted Chef Ryan Caldwell, executive chef for Madison, Georgia’s MAD Hospitality concepts The Dining Room, Hart & Crown Tavern, MAD Taco, and others.

