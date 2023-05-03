With this expert advice in mind, we scoured the market to find the best stackable washer/dryer sets for a variety of needs, including compact and full-sized models, high-efficiency washer dryers, budget options, and even units with smart capabilities. In addition to Brown, we also consulted Brad Patel, owner of Mr. Appliance of Greater Little Rock.

“These could include multiple cycles and temperature settings, load-sensing technology, and a moisture sensor for more efficient dryer performance,” he says. He also advises looking for models that are Energy Star-certified. “These appliances consume less energy, can save money on energy bills, and are environmentally friendly,” he says.

Andrew Brown, appliance repair technician at This Fixed House, recommends carefully considering the various features the washer and dryer offer.

Stackable washers and dryers are a space-saving and convenient solution that will make doing the laundry a little less of a bore and a chore. Having them stacked together makes transferring loads from washer to dryer a breeze, and many of them also look super stylish, too.

Although the gas unit is a space-saver, it still offers quite a good amount of load capacity, with a 3.8-cubic-foot washer, and a 5.9-cubic-foot drying drum. Unlike other picks, there are no see-through windows to check on the clothes while they wash which isn’t a dealbreaker, but depends on your preference.

When it comes to the dryer , there are also four drying cycles that you can combine with the six different drying temperatures for a variety of purposes like de-wrinkling, a quick fluff, or for delicates, or cotton.

There are six wash temperatures and four rinse temperatures that you can set depending on the type of fabric and also how soiled the clothes are. The washer has an auto-detection sensor and will set itself to one of four water levels, according to the load size. There’s also automatic temperature control.

This pick is the only option on our list that has a top-loading washer with an agitator, which could be easier for some to load their laundry. The four rotary control knobs—one to control the washer, one for the dryer, one for the temperature, and one for the load size—are a breeze to use and get the hang of.

The GE Top Load Washer and Gas Dryer Laundry Center might not consist of two separate appliances per se, but it takes up just as much space as a stackable washer/ dryer set and is less expensive than other options.

Keep in Mind: There are no see-through windows to check on the clothes.

Why You Should Get It: The washer is top loading, which could be easier for some to use.

Both the washer and dryer are Energy-Star certified and feature interior lights and automatic temperature control. They also have child locks, touchscreen controls, and displays that show the settings plus the remaining cycle time.

Not to be missed is the dryer in this set, which also features an impressive 36 settings to choose from, like wrinkle control, heavy-duty, quick, and sanitizing. There’s also a moisture sensor and unlike the washer, there’s a reversible door hinge.

Besides aesthetics, the washer offers a whopping 37 wash and rinse cycles, including heavy-duty, quick, sanitize, and steam clean. You can customize up to 35 settings as well so you’ll be able to get the proper care for your garments. There are also five temperature settings and four spin speeds. It also features antimicrobial protection and is designed for reduced vibration as well.

Whirlpool’s High-Efficiency Stackable Washer and Electric Dryer package are designed with a sleek chrome finish and tinted front-loading door windows, making the duo one of the best stackable washer/dryer sets to consider for your space.

Keep in Mind: The washer door isn’t reversible, and there’s no delayed start on either unit.

Why You Should Get It: It features 37 wash cycles and you can customize up to 35 of them.

It has a clever heatless tumbling technology that kicks in at the end of a setting to prevent wrinkles, and you’ll get a notification on your phone when the clothes have reached the perfect dampness level for air drying or ironing.

The matching Energy Star-certified dryer features five drying temperatures, as well as a quick-dry setting that can get small loads dry in just 23 minutes or less. It can sanitize and sterilize clothes as well, which is ideal for those with small children or pets at home.

The quick wash is only 20 minutes for lightly soiled laundry but there’s also a time-saving cycle that’ll clean any size load in just 35 minutes. There’s also a delayed start so that the machine can start the wash whenever suits you, even if you’re not home. There’s no steam function, which is helpful in stain removal and sanitizing, so keep that in mind depending on your needs.

The washer features a ventilation system that’ll help remove excess moisture to ensure there’s no musty smells or mold build-up in the machine. There’s also a built-in antimicrobial technology to further support the effort. Plus, the washer features sensors that will adjust based on the size of the load which helps minimize the vibration of the machine and makes it quieter overall.

With GE’s SmartHQ App, you’ll be able to remotely control and monitor your laundry from your smartphone or tablet. The app will send real-time notifications and updates on the machine’s cycle status, so you won’t have to go down to your laundry room and check on it.

The GE High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Washer and Dryer is the best stackable washer/dryer set if you want to outfit your home with smart appliances. The Wi-Fi-compatible set can pair with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so it’s easy to control.

Keep in Mind: The washer doesn’t feature a steam function, which is helpful in stain removal and sanitizing.

Why You Should Get It: The Wi-Fi-compatible set can pair with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Unlike some of the other best stackable washer/dryer sets, it’s worth noting that this unit comes permanently stacked, so you won’t be able to use them side-by-side at a later point if you change up the layout of your laundry room.

This set of front-loading units is available in both electric and gas, so you can choose the best option depending on your needs. The unit has a modern aesthetic and is offered in four colors as well: red, black, green, and white.

The set is compatible with the ThinQ app, which will send you maintenance tips and alerts. You can also use the app to control your laundry and it can even help remember your preferred machine settings.

There are automatic laundry detection sensors so the machines use just the right amount of water and electricity depending on each load size and even the type of fabric. One of the washer’s best settings , however, is the TurboWash 360-degree which uses five powerful jets to wash a large load in 30 minutes.

A full-size washer and/or dryer is 27 inches wide and this LG pick certainly delivers. The LG HE Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer WashTower is an efficient option that’s designed to save some floor space in your laundry room or closet.

Keep in Mind: The units are not designed to be stacked side by side, so you can’t change the layout at any point.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a few different finishes, so you can choose which suits your space best.

The dryer is Energy Star-certified and offers ventless installation. The dryer’s drum alternates direction during drying to ensure clothes come out wrinkle- and tangle-free. If you can’t unload it immediately after it’s finished, the dryer will auto-refresh every so often until you take the clothes out.

The dryer also offers 12 settings, with the useful instant refresh that removes wrinkles and freshens up clothing. There are also options specifically for towels, denim, and delicate items, too.

The washer has 12 cycles, including activewear, colors, deep clean sanitize, and delicates. Its smaller size means that less drum capacity is offered, but it should still be enough for many small to medium-sized families who don’t have copious amounts of laundry to do daily. The only setback is that it doesn’t come with a reversible door hinge, so you can’t set the doors in the direction you prefer.

The Electrolux Stacked Washer and Dryer Set is a great solution for those who have small laundry rooms or closets. It only takes up 23.6 inches in width, meaning it can easily fit into a 24-inch space, and its depth is a petite 25 inches. Stacked on top of each other, the units will reach around 67 inches, which is considerably less than most other stacked sets.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t feature a reversible door hinge, so you can’t set it in the direction you’d want it to be.

Why You Should Get It: It features 24 washing and drying cycles in total.

The Energy Star-certified dryer has 19 drying cycles, including a delayed start. There’s also a fragrance system where you can insert a fragrance pod with each load. Plus, you can add or remove items even after the program has already started without interfering with the timer.

Unlike some other options, the washer features a stainless steel, honeycomb-like drum. The honeycomb design helps create a thin film of water between the drum and your clothes to avoid any snagging, as well as ensure your laundry is gently washed and won’t be as creased once it’s done.

The front-loading washer has a 2.26 cubic-foot capacity, which is enough for a small family or a couple. There are 20 wash settings, a delayed start, and a soft steam option to sanitize and leave clothes wrinkle-free. You can also load more laundry in even if the washer is already running thanks to its Add Laundry feature.

At less than 24 inches in width, the Miele 1447677 Front Load White Stacked Laundry Pair is the best stackable washer/dryer set for smaller spaces. Although the compact pick is more expensive than other options, the duo has several features that make it a worthy investment.

Keep in Mind: It’s a compact set that has a smaller capacity than other models.

Why You Should Get It: The set features an impressive 20 wash cycles, and 19 drying cycles.

Downloading the Samsung Smart Washer/Dryer App to your phone or tablet can help you easily troubleshoot issues you may be having with either unit. Both machines each have a one-year warranty on parts and labor, however, and the washer comes with a 20-year warranty on its motor’s digital inverter.

The dryer has 10 drying cycles, like mixed load, wrinkle prevent, and eco dry, as well as five temperature settings. Those with little ones at home will also appreciate that there’s a child lock as well.

The washing machine has 10 preset wash cycles, six additional cycles depending on the type of fabric you insert and five different temperature levels. If you’re concerned about noise, you’ll appreciate that the washer also has specific vibration reduction technology that’ll cut down the typical shuddering sounds.

The washer is Energy Star-certified for optimal eco-friendliness and energy efficiency. It’s also UL-certified , which means it’s been tested according to industry-wide safety standards. Unlike the washer, the dryer is not Energy-star certified, however.

Samsung’s High-Efficiency Stackable Washer and Electric Dryer set offers 4.5 and 7.5 cubic feet of capacity respectively, making it one of the best stackable washer/dryer sets to get on a budget.

Keep in Mind: The washer is Energy Star-certified but the dryer isn’t.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a high-efficiency, affordable set with a large dryer and washer capacity.

The set is available in both gas and electric to suit your home’s energy source, and there’s also an impressive 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The dryer, which has a large 7.3 cubic-foot capacity, has quick drying and extra-hot sanitizing options. There are also steam and moisture-enhancing options to reduce static and wrinkles. The only thing of note is that neither the washer nor dryer have an interior light, a handy feature that many other modern models have.

A wrinkle-control option keeps the clothes tumbling for either 60 or 120 minutes at a time so they come out crease-free. The washer also allows you to load in extra bits mid-cycle in case you accidentally leave something out. Plus, it also has cycle memory that will remember your customized cycles and apply them the next time you use that particular setting.

The washer has 12 cycles, including a quick wash that only takes 15 minutes, and a sanitize mode to eviscerate germs and bacteria. There’s also a 16-hour fresh-hold option that can keep your clothes fresh, so you won’t have to worry about that musty smell if you forget to take the load out on time.

Overall, the Maytag High Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer are the best stackable washer/dryer set. The duo has a stylish design and is available in both white or metallic slate gray.

Keep in Mind: There’s no interior light in either the washer or dryer.

Why You Should Get It: The units have large capacities with plenty of cycles and a 10-year warranty.

The Bottom Line

With 12 wash cycles and 12 drying settings, the Maytag High Efficiency washer and dryer duo is our top pick for the best stackable washer/ dryer set. Both units in the duo have large capacities and there’s also cycle memory that remembers your most used settings. You can also choose between either gas or electric and there’s an impressive 10-year manufacturer’s warranty as well.

What to Know About Stackable Washer Dryers Before Shopping

Dimensions

When choosing the best stackable washer/dryer set for your home, dimensions are a key detail to consider. In addition to needing a tall enough ceiling, you’ll also want to ensure that there’s enough room to open the unit’s doors.

“Most consumers opt for stackable machines to save floor space, so it's worth understanding a few of the fundamental differences between a standard washer dryer versus a stackable,” says Brown. “Standard machines tend to be 27, 29, or 30 inches wide, whereas stackable options range between 24 inches for a compact model, and up to 27 inches for the conventional full-size machine.”

Brown also adds that modern machines are roughly three inches deeper than old machines, so if you’re upgrading to newer machines, it’s a good idea to account for both width and depth.

“Also, allow two inches for your pipework to prevent kinking or crushing your water drain pipe,” he says. “This will prevent the drain pump from clearing the drum of water at the end of the cycle.”

It’s also worth noting that 24-inch compact dryers are often available as ventless machines, making them ideal for interior rooms where there is no external ventilation. Choosing either a vented or ventless option according to your space is a critical requirement for moisture control.

“Ventless dryers are a great option if you live in an apartment, as you can be space efficient and not have to worry about external ventilation,” Brown says.

Capacity

Drum capacities for stackable washing machines are usually 4–5 cubic feet, with more compact models providing 2–3 cubic feet of capacity. Stackable dryers tend to have around 7–8 cubic feet of capacity, with compact options offering approximately four cubic feet. In stackable washer dryers, the dryer will typically have two more cubic feet of capacity than the washer.

“The capacity of the washer and dryer should be able to handle your household's laundry,” says Brown. “No one wants to be doing load after load when a larger drum size could have solved the problem. It’s best not to scrimp on the drum capacity as you might regret it later.”

Number of Wash Cycles

Stackable washing machines are commonly front-loading models, and just like regular front-loaders, these types of washers can have 10-30 wash cycles, and sometimes even more, depending on the model. Cycles include your regular normal load, quick wash, delicates, heavy-duty, and rinse and spin. Extras, typically featured on more expensive models, will be cycles like permanent press, and even steam and sanitizing options.

Other Considerations

A few other considerations to keep in mind when shopping for the best stackable washer/dryer set for your needs include noise level, location of controls, warranty, and how the units are powered.

Noise Level: Some models operate below 50 dB, so they’re great choices for kitchen areas or smaller homes where noise travels. “Opt for a model that offers quieter operation, anything below 60 dB is an acceptable level similar to that of a conversation,” Brown says.

Location of Controls: It may seem obvious but stacking two machines on top of each other places the dryer controls at the top of the stack, which can be up to 75 inches high. “This can make programming your dryer cycle unpracticable for some,” Brown says. “Look out for machines with both control panels located at waist height in the center of the stack.”

Warranty: Don't forget to check the warranty to ensure you are sufficiently covered in case of any issues that may arise. Some companies offer a longer warranty as an add-on that might be worth purchasing for peace of mind.

Gas vs Electric Dryer: The best stackable washer/dryer sets are typically offered as either electric or gas options. While you shop, Brown says it’s more cost-efficient to stick with the technology you already have at home.

Your Questions, Answered

Can any washer and dryer be stacked?

Not all washers and dryers can be stacked, so you’ll want to ensure that the models you’re considering are equipped for it with the help of a stacking hit.

“Some have curved tops or other design features that prevent safe stacking,” says Brown. “Only select models of washers and dryers of the same brand and size can be stacked. Make sure that the washer and dryer you are interested in are compatible with each other and that the stacking is done according to the manufacturer's instructions.”

Do you need to use a stacking kit for installation?

For safety reasons, Patel advises that a stacking kit is necessary for installation. A good stacking kit allows you to safely stack one unit atop the other, and ensure it stays in place. Stacking your washer and dryer without a stacking kit is a major safety hazard. For example the machines’ vibrations when in operation could potentially cause the top unit to fall off.

It’s worth noting that stacking kits are typically sold separately, and will add cost to your purchase.

Can a stackable set be used side-by-side?

Some of the best stackable washer/dryer sets can be unstacked and used side by side if need be. However, this is only convenient if the control panels are located at the top of the machines.

“Some stackable sets have the washer and dryer control panel in the center of the stack, at waist height,” Brown says. “Putting these side by side would mean the dryer control panel would be at floor level, making it impractical.”

Patel also mentions that stackable washers and dryers, and laundry centers, while similar, have vastly different attributes. “Laundry centers cannot be used side by side and often have smaller capacities than stackable units, but can fit into more compact spaces than stacked washers and dryers as well.”

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over ten years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing.

For this article, Kat reviewed multiple stackable washer dryers, researching factors such as each washer dryer's dimensions, capacity, and type and number of wash cycles. She also spoke to Andrew Brown, an appliance repair technician at This Fixed House, and Brad Patel, the owner at Mr. Appliance of Greater Little Rock.