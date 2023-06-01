To help you find the best spin mop, we tested 16 spin mops over a 24 total hours to see how they performed when it came to cleaning up messes like butter, marinara sauce, and more on a variety of floor types, including grouted tile and hardwood. We tested the mops for portability, maneuverability, ease of cleaning, and their overall value versus their price tags. Then, we ranked them in eight categories, and we chose one as the best spin mop overall. Keep reading to see which stood the test of grime and make cleaning up much easier.

Becky Rapinchuk from Clean Mama says that spin mops are helpful for “anyone with large floor areas,” adding that “a spin mop can be used on more than just floors—you can even use it on baseboards and walls.” Rapinchuk says that a handy feature to look for is a spin mop bucket that separates the clean water from the dirty water, as you’ll want the option to use clean water as you go.

When it comes to mopping up spills and messes, wringing and lots of elbow grease often come with the territory. Spin mops are the solution to these common complaints. Spin mops have microfiber mop heads that are designed to absorb your spill instead of spreading it around. They come with a bucket that includes a compartment where you can keep your water, plus a basket or mechanism that sits inside of it, which uses a spinning motion to wring out the mop head.

This mop does not have an adjustable handle, so you cannot customize its length. It stays at 46.5 inches long, which is nearly 4 feet high, so keep that in mind.

The Hurricane Spin Mop has a bucket with a plastic handle for transport and a foot pedal to work the spinner. We found that it was easy to maneuver the bucket and was well balanced, even when full. Spinning the mop in the centrifuge was effective in keeping this mop head clean, taking out most of the water and any solids.

In fact, while cleaning hardwood and grouted tile of apple juice, oil, butter, marinara sauce, and potting soil, we were able to just use water to clean the spills. It was not necessary to use a cleaning solution. We will note that when it came to cleaning the marinara and potting soil, it was necessary to clean up the larger bits of debris with a paper towel. While this mop cleaned up the stains and excess liquid, it simply pushed the debris to the side while testing.

Find yourself making lots of messes in the kitchen? After testing, the Hurricane Spin Mop is our pick for the best spin mop for kitchens , as it cleans up spills with ease. It has a washable mop head that was very absorbent. When it came to testing how easily this mop dried a spill of ¼ cup of water, it took only two passes of the mop to dry it completely, and it did not have to be wrung out in order to complete the rest of our testing.

Keep in mind that this spin mop takes up quite a bit of space. After testing, we think it is better suited for someone with storage space to spare.

The bucket is the star of the show when it comes to this spin mop. It has a handle and wheels, so you can pull it along easily, plus a draining plug for dirty water to make cleanup seamless. We felt that this construction made it much easier to use than a traditional bucket with a handle. It also folds inward to keep it out of your way. The bucket has a wet and dry side so that you can wring the water out of the mop and get the perfect amount of saturation. The basket itself is made of stainless steel to prevent rust, and it also has a splash guard to keep your water in the bucket.

The mop head itself was very absorbent. When we tested its absorbency by how many swipes it took to sop up ¼ cup of water, we learned that it took about three to four swipes to totally dry the floor, though the first swipe absorbed nearly all of the spill. It also cleaned well on hardwood and grouted tile flooring. On hardwood, this spin mop was able to clean up spills of apple juice, oil and butter in four swipes or less. On grouted tile, it performed even better—apple juice, butter, and oil were all cleaned up in one swipe.

We liked that this spin mop has an easy set up as well as an adjustable handle. We could easily change the length of the handle from 53 inches to 63 inches, making this a great choice for taller users. Its length gained it points in maneuverability as well—it was easy to reach very far with this mop. On top of that, the mop head is made of pliable microfiber strings, so it also fits into tight spaces.

Keep in mind that this model does not have wheels, so we found that it was precarious carrying the full bucket of water to and from the testing area.

We found that the O-Cedar EasyWring was very effective on hardwood floors as it was able to glide over the floor with little effort. Even butter only required a few extra swipes in order to clean it up without using any detergent or cleaning supplies. We do believe that, when it comes to larger debris, some extra cleanup is necessary to ensure that all of the bigger pieces of debris are picked up—the mop had a hard time gathering them.

This spin mop is lightweight at just over 5 pounds and has an adjustable handle so that you can customize its height. We love that it was easy to maneuver around the testing area. Though it got caught in some small corners, we found that its overall movability was good. With a triangle head, it is made to effectively clean corners.

Hardwood floors can be difficult to keep clean . Spin mops are a great solution because they wring out excess water in the mop and therefore don’t cause damage the way a traditional mop might. For hardwood floors, we found that the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket System is the best spin mop during testing.

There are no wheels on the bucket, which can be difficult to carry when full.

Keep in mind that, while super absorbent and effective when it came to cleaning spills of water, apple juice, and oil, the True & Tidy TrueClean Spin Mop and Bucket System was not as effective when it came to marinara and potting soil. We needed to constantly clean the mop head of debris and rinse it multiple times.

The bucket on this mop has dual compartments, so it is able to separate the clean water that you use to clean your floors from the dirty water that you’re expelling after you sop up the mess. We love this feature because it means you’re never using dirty water on your floors and making the mess worse. The bucket also has a built-in brush to clean and scrub the mop pads with each spin, making cleanup easier. We found that, during testing, the mop heads could be cleaned by hand and leave very little residue from spills like marinara. After washing the mop heads in a washing machine, they came out completely clean.

We love that it has an adjustable handle so that you can customize it to your preferred height. This mop scored very high when it came to portability. Though the bucket does not have wheels, we found that it did not matter much as it weighs very little even while full, and it was very easy to fill the bucket and carry it into the testing area. The bucket takes up very little space (we measured around one square foot), and the mop is stored in the bucket and can be shortened to become even more compact.

At less than 4 pounds, the True & Tidy TrueClean Spin Mop and Bucket System is our pick for the best lightweight spin mop.

Keep in mind that this mop does not have an adjustable handle and stays at the length of 45 inches, so you won’t be able to customize it to your preferred height.

This electric spin mop was very easy to maneuver because its mop head is on a swivel, so we found that it was able to adjust around corners and into tight spaces very well. It has dual circular mop heads that rotate as you push the mop, and dispensing the cleaning solution is as simple as pressing a button. This makes it easier to adjust how much spray you’re using—you can use more solution for tough stains and less if it’s just a light spill.

We did find that this mop had a less-than-stellar performance when it came to picking up the larger pieces of debris from the potting soil and marinara sauce. In fact, the way that the pads rotate had potential to create an even bigger mess. We would suggest doing a quick pass with a paper towel to grab larger chunks of food or debris before mopping in order to remedy this problem. We didn’t use any cleaning solution to sop up these messes—the pads did their job with only water to aid them!

When it came to cleaning up apple juice, oil, butter, marinara sauce, and potting soil, the Bissell SpinWave exceeded our expectations. It took only a few passes to clean up the soil, sauce, juice, and oil. The butter took a bit of extra elbow grease, as we found that the pads mostly clean across one flat plane and were not able to get into the cracks of the hardwood or grouted tile.

Electric spin mops have the benefit of not requiring a bucket to function. The Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop was our favorite electric pick during testing. It has a runtime of 20 minutes on one charge and was able to tackle many stains effectively during our test, cleaning up various messes in just under 9 minutes.

Keep in mind that the bucket cannot be collapsed, so it does take up a bit of storage room. We noted that it would take up about the same space as a small tote container in a closet.

The bucket also has two built-in centrifuges—one in the water and one out of it. They are used for rinsing and drying, respectively, and are controlled via a foot pedal. We felt that this made cleaning the mop head extremely easy.

One thing we loved about this spin mop is that it comes with a bucket with wheels for easy movement, but you can also detach the bucket from the wheeled base, if necessary, to either carry the bucket by its handle or to change out the water. We were able to steer the bucket with the handle of the mop, so there was no need to put in extra work pushing the bucket by hand.

We found that the length of this mop’s handle could fit many height preferences, with lengths ranging from 44 inches at its shortest and 58 inches at its highest setting. It was also easy to set up as well as very easy to maneuver due to the soft, absorptive strings on the mop head.

We found that it was effective on both hardwood and grouted tile, though we did have some trouble cleaning between the grout lines with this mop. The good news is that, should you run into that problem, this mop comes with an additional scrub brush, which is helpful for hard-to-reach spots.

The Bissell Commercial Cyclomop Spin Mop is our pick for the best spin mop to splurge on. We found that it was worth its higher price tag because of how easy it was to maneuver, plus how easily it absorbed spills like apple juice, marinara sauce, and butter. It has all of the bells and whistles that a janitorial mop would have, cleans up messes in just a few passes, and has self-cleaning and self-drying mop heads.

The bucket cannot be collapsed for storage, so it will take up some space.

This mop was able to clean up all of our messes during testing in just a few passes.

Keep in mind that, while the mop head is super soft and fluffy, the strings on this spin mop can present a problem. We found that the shorter strings made the mop less effective when it came to cleaning up marinara sauce and soil, and that the soft material made the mop head harder to clean in the aftermath.

This spin mop is simple to use and does not require a foot pedal. Instead, you take the mop, flip a lever, and then pump once after submerging in water to get a damp mop and two to three times for a drier mop. The bucket has a handle that makes moving it around the house simple, though it should be noted that it does not have wheels, so those with mobility issues may have difficulties with this design.

During testing, we loved that the mop’s handle was fully adjustable and gave us an extra 9 inches from its shortest to its longest length. The long handle made getting to hard-to-reach places on our test site a simple task and makes the mop easier to use for taller cleaners. The mop head is made of microfiber and super soft so that it avoids scratching any flooring.

Looking for the best spin mop that won’t break the bank? The Libman Tornado Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System is our pick because the mop head is super absorbent, while the mop itself is easy to maneuver around the house. Its bucket has a pour handle and spout for easy clean up, too.

Keep in mind that the bucket for this spin mop does not have wheels, so you’ll have to pick it up by the handle and carry it around to your desired spot as you mop.

We really liked that the mop head was fast-drying, easy to clean, and free of any signs of lingering smells or odors. After popping the mop head into the laundry, we found that it came out about 98% clean with just a few strands having minimal staining.

This spin mop works with a foot-activated spinning wringer, which makes it easy (and hands-free) to wring out the excess water as you clean. It is also safe for all hard surfaces, including hardwood. In fact, our testers noted that it was very effective when cleaning hardwood flooring, though it did take a few more swipes to clean on grouted tile .

The O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop & Bucket System is our pick for the best spin mop overall because it is comfortable to use, easy to maneuver, and has a bucket that separates dirty water from clean water. The two-tank system ensures that, as you’re mopping your home, you aren’t just spreading soiled water around on your floors by dipping back into a dirty bucket. We also love that this mop can maneuver into hard-to-reach places and get right up against structures like a bookcase because of its triangular mop head.

There are no wheels on the bottom of this mop’s bucket, so it isn’t as easy to move.

The Bottom Line

After testing, we chose the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop & Bucket System as the overall best spin mop because, on top of being easy to maneuver, it has a bucket that separates dirty water from clean water. If you’re looking for the best spin mop on a budget, the Libman Tornado Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System is our choice. It has an adjustable handle and cleans effectively, although we found the mop head’s strings to be a bit short, requiring more passes across spills.

Our Testing Process

We cleaned up plenty of messes as we tested these spin mops in our lab. First, we tested how easy each mop was to assemble and the time it took to do so. Then we took the mops for a spin around our dining area to determine their maneuverability. We tested each mop based on how well it could be used going around, under, and up against furniture pieces.

Additionally, we tested each mop’s water absorbency to see the number of swipes it took to dry the floor with each mop head, and then the number of times the mop had to be wrung out after sopping up the water.

We tested each mop on the following messes: apple juice, a stick of butter, canola oil, marinara sauce, and potting soil. We counted the number of swipes that it took us to clean those spills on both hardwood and grouted tile floors, noting whether or not the mops were effective on varying surfaces.

Finally, we determined each mop’s portability by testing how well the mop and bucket moved around the room with us as we cleaned, especially when the bucket was full of water. We also tested whether or not each mop and bucket could fold or become compact, as well as how long the batteries on any electric spin mop performed during the testing process.

We also determined the ease of cleaning the mop head itself, describing the process of removing and replacing the one that we used, and whether or not it was machine washable. We tested the process of either using the bucket to wring out the mop or the act of doing so manually.

Finally, after testing and determining our answers, we were tasked with looking at the price tag of each spin mop and evaluating whether or not the purchase was worth it based on the price and their experience.

What to Know About Spin Mops Before Shopping

Mop Type

There are a few different types of spin mops to choose from, and the choice largely depends on your needs. If you are looking for an effortless clean that doesn’t involve buckets of water, an electric spin mop is a good option because it does all of the work of a spin mop, but there is no need to dispense cleaning solution or use a bucket of water. String mops are a more traditional type of mop, which use multiple strands of microfiber rope.

When it comes to spin mops specifically, the type of wringing or spinning mechanism can be different, too. For example, some spin mops use foot pedals on the bucket, while others use a pumping motion of the mop itself in order to wring the mop out during the spinning system.

Handle Length

Mops on this list have lengths varying from 45 to 65 inches. Being able to adjust the height of your mop is important because you want to be sure that you aren’t going to end up hurting yourself while cleaning. Having your mop handle reach your chin is an easy way to keep from having to bend or hunch over while mopping your floor. Most of the spin mops on this list have adjustable handles.

The Oshang Spin Mop and Bucket is able to offer about 12 inches of adjustment from its lowest height, 53 inches, to its tallest height, 65 inches. The Libman Tornado Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System just required us pulling a lever to adjust the handle height. That mop has a handle height range of 11 inches between its lowest height, 44 inches, and tallest, 58 inches.

Care

Care varies depending on the type of spin mop you have. If you choose a spin mop that uses a reusable, washable mop head, you’ll want to remove it after cleaning and throw it in the wash according to the included instructions. All of the mops on this list have removable mop heads.

Accessories

Some spin mops come with added accessories that make mopping even easier. These can include storage trays, built-in soap dispensers, splash guards, buckets, and adjustable handles. Our best overall pick, the O-Cedar EasyWring RiseClean Spin Mop and Bucket System has an adjustable handle, while our pick for best electric spin mop, the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop comes with a storage tray. Our pick for the best spin mop to splurge on, the Bissell Commercial Cyclomap Spin Mop, comes with a scrub brush, should you run into any hard-to-reach stains. Some spin mops come with extra mop heads, which make switching them out after cleaning very easy.



Other Spin Mops We Tested

Tsmine Spin Mop Bucket System

The Tsmine Spin Mop Bucket System earned a perfect score for maneuverability. We noted its ability to “glide easily” and “get right up close to the edges” of a bookcase. We also found that this mop’s long handle length of 58.5 inches did not lead to any back pain while testing. However, the mop fell short when it came to effectiveness. It absorbed water well but did not remove stains or rinse out very easily. It also tended to hold too much water, even after wringing.

Mopnado Deluxe Spin Mop with 2 Replacement Mop Heads

We were impressed with the design of the Mopnado Deluxe Spin Mop (as well as its bright color scheme), and we felt that the spinner did a great job—no drips, but still just wet enough to use and clean effectively. We also liked that it has a dispenser for your cleaning solution for easy dispensing. Unfortunately, it lost points when it came to maneuverability—we found using it to be awkward and difficult.

Pulnda Spin Mop Bucket System

The Pulnda Spin Mop Bucket System worked well on hardwood flooring and was effective in cleaning up the liquids presented, but when it came to tile floors, it did not perform consistently. It comes with a soap dispenser, which can come in handy while cleaning, but we found that the dispenser got in the way of the mop itself. Additionally, the bucket’s two spinning wheels splashed a lot of water on the floor, causing a bit of a mess during testing.



Your Questions, Answered

Are spin mops better than regular mops?

Spin mops can be considered better than regular mops for a few reasons, most having to do with the spinning basket, which contains a centrifuge that spins the mop head. When using a spin mop, you dunk the mop into the bucket, then into the spinning basket, where the mop head will spin until it is wrung out. This allows for the mop to retain less water, so if you have wood, laminate, or vinyl flooring, you don’t risk oversaturating the surface and damaging your floors while mopping. The design also helps in removing dirt and grime from the mop head. The mop heads also have the added benefit of being washable rather than having to constantly be replaced. Some are machine washable, while others can be put into a bucket of clean water and then into the centrifuge to dry.

Is there a spin mop that separates dirty water?

Yes. Our pick for the best spin mop overall, the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop and Bucket System has a two-tank system so that it separates out the clean water that you’re washing with from the dirty water once you’ve mopped. This makes it possible to continually clean, rather than constantly having to dump out your dirty water and change it out for a fresh bucket.

Where can you buy a spin mop?

You can buy a spin mop either online or in-store at retailers like Target, Lowes, The Home Depot, Amazon, and more. Essentially, if you are able to buy cleaning supplies at a store, there is a good chance you’ll be able to find a spin mop at that store as well.

Who We Are

Andrea Wurzburger is a freelance writer at Better Homes & Gardens. For this story, she did significant research on spin mops and spent time analyzing testing results. She also spoke with Becky Rapinchuk from Clean Mama about spin mops and the benefits of using them in your home.



What Is BHG Recommends?



Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval? Check out our picks for everything from picnic blankets to humidifiers.