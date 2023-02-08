The 8 Best Sous Vide Machines of 2023 for Creating Juicy Steaks, Roasts, and More

Our top overall pick was the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker since it was easy to use and features temperature precision for perfectly uniformed cooking. Here’s our full list of the sous vide machines.

To help you find the sous vide machine for your kitchen, we spent hours researching the category, taking into account factors such as size, wattage, temperature precision, user-friendliness, and special features.

“A clear, easy-to-read display is essential. I also love machines that have Wi-Fi and a phone app," Jolly says. "A well-designed app will guide you through the cooking process, which helps beginners gain confidence and expertise.”

Jolly says another critical factor is the ease of using the sous vide machine. “Since sous vide is such a different way of cooking, you want a simple and intuitive device,” she says.

When shopping for the best sous vide machine, there are several things to consider. The most important factors, according to Jolly, are the temperature range and accuracy of the circulator.

“Sous vide cooking is the best way to cook food to the perfect temperature for maximum flavor,” says Anne Jolly , cooking expert and founder of Upstate Ramblings.

This method of cooking, which involves vacuum-sealing your ingredients in a plastic bag and immersing them in a regulated, low temperature bath, results in consistently uniform cooking and flavor retention.

If getting adventurous in the kitchen sounds like your idea of a good time, you might enjoy adding a sous vide machine to your arsenal of cooking appliances. Once reserved for high end restaurants, sous vide cooking has become mainstream over the last decade—and for good reason.

Best Overall Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Anovaculinary.com Why You Should Get It: It heats up water quickly and maintains temperature well. Keep in Mind: It requires a higher water fill than other options. This pick from Anova is a 1,000-watt immersion cooker that creates a water flow at the precise temperature required for a perfect finish on all your meals, every time. This means you never have to worry about overcooking a meal again. This easy-to-use sous vide machine doesn't require a stove, thermometer, flame, or additional equipment. Simply attach it to any stock pot or container of water—thanks to a fully adjustable and water-resistant clamp—and add your food in a sealed bag. Then, set your desired temperature and duration from the intuitive control panel and wait for your meal to cook. You can operate this sous vide machine manually, or connect to Anova’s app for free access to thousands of recipes that are sure to get you feeling excited about cooking. When you’re ready to clean up, the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker easily disassembles for quick and convenient washing. While this sous vide machine is highly effective at heating and maintaining water temperatures, it does require a higher water fill (about 12 liters) than other options that work well with smaller cooking pots (about 5 liters). It’s also a little bulkier than some of the other picks on our list. Nonetheless, its convenient features make it our best overall pick. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.07 x 3.07 x 12.8 inches | Wattage: 1,000 watts | Temperature range: 32°F-197°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: Yes

Best Budget Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Monoprice.com Why You Should Get It: This appliance provides accurate temperature to a tenth of a degree. Keep in Mind: It’s not Wi-Fi compatible so you’ll have to set your temperature from the device itself. Looking for the best sous vide machine on a budget? The Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker gives you all the basics you need to achieve the perfect sous vide bath for all your favorite foods for less money than any other pick on our list. Measuring just over 16 inches long, this sturdy sous vide machine offers 800 watts of cooking power, providing a cooking range of 41 to 212ºF. There is an adjustable clamp, so you can easily attach it to any pot from 2.6- to 4-gallon capacity. You also get a 2.25 gallon per minute circulation pump for even water heating, as well as the peace of mind of temperature stability within a tenth of a degree. This sous vide machine isn’t Wi-Fi compatible, so you won’t be able to operate it from a smartphone. However, the bright LED touch screen is easy to see and simple to use, allowing you to adjust your time and cooking temperature with ease. You can start or pause cooking by touching the start/pause button. When it comes to cleaning, this sous vide machine makes things easy and convenient. The stainless steel casing and water cap are dishwasher friendly and easy to reassemble once the parts have dried. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.2 x 8.2 x 4.4 inches | Wattage: 800 watts | Temperature range: 41°F–212°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: No

Best Splurge Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus Sous Vide Immersion Circulator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Three water speed settings allow you to tailor your sous vide bath for a wide range of foods. Keep in Mind: It's quite bulky, so it may be a bit cumbersome, especially for beginners. The Breville Polyscience HydroPro Plus Sous Vide is the best sous vide machine for anyone looking to invest. This professional grade appliance features a powerful 1,450-watt heater and 17 liter per minute water flow for fast and even heating that results in consistently uniform cooking. The construction on this sous vide machine is also impressive. There's a robust stainless-steel body, Gorilla glass touch screen, and a sturdy removable clamp. It's also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about the appliance if it accidentally falls into your cooking pot. We also love that this sous vide machine is very easy to clean. Simply disassemble and toss into the dishwasher. Perhaps our favorite feature, though, is the Sous Vide Toolbox, a built-in sous vide cooking guide. This feature allows you to predictably perfect meals by allowing you to select your type of food, its size, and the level of doneness you prefer. Besides being considerably more expensive than other options, this sous vide machine is quite bulky, weighing nearly 5 pounds. But because of its impressive features, it's definitely worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.7 x 6.7 x 14.6 inches | Wattage: 1,450 watts | Temperature range: 68°F–194°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: No

Best for Beginners Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Instanthome.com Why You Should Get It: It features an Easy Clamp feature that allows for one-hand operation. Keep in Mind: This sous vide machine has a lower wattage than other options, which results in an overall lower maximum temperature. If you're new to sous vide cooking, this pick from the makers of the Instant Pot is the best sous vide machine for beginners. The Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator is an 800-watt sous vide machine that adapts to almost any recipe, with cooking times from one minute to 72 hours and temperatures that range from 68 to 203ºF. We love this option for beginners because of the user-friendly digital interface that lets you easily set your temperature and desired cooking time. There's also a large color indicator for each stage of the cooking process, making it easy to keep an eye on your food even if you are on the other side of the room. For added convenience, the clamp allows you to maneuver this appliance with just one hand. We also love that this sous vide machine is made from lightweight stainless steel with a non-slip rubber-coated handle, making it great for anyone who isn't used to handling one of these appliances. This is a lower wattage sous vide machine than other options, reaching a maximum temperature of 203ºF. While it still provides a great temperature range for most sous vide recipes, it won't heat water quite as fast as a commercial-grade option. This little appliance doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance. Its precision heat not only warms water fast, it also does it evenly, eliminating cold/hot spots that could affect the overall doneness of your food. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.94 x 7.52 x 4.92 inches | Wattage: 800 watts | Temperature range: 68°F-203°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: No

Best for Professional-Level All-Clad Sous Vide Professional Circulator 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: This sous vide machine can adjust to fit larger pots up to 5 gallons in size, making it a great option for large recipes. Keep in Mind: This pro-grade appliance isn't WiFi compatible. We chose the All-Clad Sous Vide Professional Circulator as the best professional-level because it's effective at evenly heating large pots of water up to 5 gallons. This makes it effective if you are sous vide cooking large cuts of meat like chuck roast, short ribs, or strip steak. The 1,000-watt motor effectively heats water within 0.1 degrees of the precise temperature required for any given recipe, delivering ideal results every time. Unlike an oven or stovetop burner, there's far less risk of over- or undercooking. While this sous vide machine is not Wi-Fi compatible, we love that it features a programmable LCD display that lets you easily follow along to check the progress of your food as it cooks. This means you can ensure your meats are tender and your vegetables are never mushy. There's also a durable clamp that securely attaches to almost any size pot, making it a very versatile appliance. We also like the removable metal sleeve which allows for easy cleaning. Because of its programmable display, precision temperature control, and easy cleaning, this is our top choice for the best professional-level sous vide machine. Price at time of publish: $209 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.4 x 4.7 x 6.2 inches | Wattage: 1,000 watts | Temperature range: 77°F–194°F| Wi-Fi Compatible: No

Best All-in-One Hamilton Beach Professional Sous Vide Water Oven & Slow Cooker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This sous vide machine doubles as a slow cooker for added versatility. Keep in Mind: It's large and, therefore, not the easiest to clean. We love an all-in-one kitchen tool, and this pick by Hamilton Beach certainly delivers when it comes to both performance and convenience. The Hamilton Beach Professional Sous Vide Water Oven is an all-in-one sous vide machine that allows you to cook everything from vegetables to roasts inside the built-in 6-quart nonstick pot. Simply drop in your vacuum-sealed bag of ingredients or use the included sous vide sous vide rack for cooking multiple bags at once. The sous vide cooker has a temperature range that can be set between 104-210°F. There's also a user-friendly control panel that allows you to program a cooking time between one and 72 hours. The large clear lid makes it easy to keep an eye on your food while it cooks. We love that this sous vide machine doubles as a slow cooker for added versatility. Use the programmable slow cooking mode to set your desired cooking time and temperature. The appliance automatically shifts to the "warm" function when the cooking time is up. This ensures you can come home to a deliciously warm home cooked meal that's never overdone. Because this is a larger all-in-one sous vide machine, it's much bulkier compared to an sous vide immersion circulator. This means that both cleaning and storage will be a little more challenging. We do appreciate the large built-in handles, which do make it easier to move around your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 18.5 x 11.75 x 12.8 inches | Wattage: 1,200 watts | Temperature range: 104°F–210°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: No

Best Compact Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 5 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This sous vide machine connects to your phone, helping you create delicious recipes with just a few taps. Keep in Mind: At just 750 watts, it doesn’t have the most powerful motor. If you’re looking for a sous vide machine that will take up minimal kitchen real estate, consider this pick by Anova. The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is an ultra-compact immersion circulator that doesn’t skimp on performance. This sous vide cooker features a 750-watt motor circulates water to achieve extremely precise cooking temperatures no matter your recipe. Whether you are cooking chicken, fish, eggs, or vegetables, simply set your desired time and temperature using the user-friendly LED control panel. Measuring just over 12 inches, the small but mighty Anova Precision Cooker Nano can fit in any kitchen drawer, so you don’t have to worry about clutter on your kitchen counters. When ready to use, simply take it out and attach it to your favorite cooking pot thanks to a heavy duty clamp. This sous vide machine is made of durable plastic that is easy to clean. If you’re a fan of digital, you’ll love that you can use this sous vide machine with Anova’s companion app, where you keep an eye on your food via your smartphone, as well as access thousands of free recipes. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.1 x 2.2 x 12.8 inches | Wattage: 750 watts | Temperature range: 32°F-197°F | Wi-Fi Compatible: Yes