We spoke with McCoy to help guide us in picking the best solar generators. In addition to understanding the basic benefits of solar generators, we also inquired into details like their value, who they are right for, and how long they last. Other details worth considering include portability, solar charge time, and wattage when trying to find the best solar generator for your needs.

McCoy also tells us that solar generators are generally much lighter than traditional generators, making them easier to transport. This helps to make them a great option for people who need energy sources when camping or for their RVs.

Solar generators are generators that can be charged either using connected solar panels or, oftentimes, by plugging them into a power source. According to Gary McCoy, store manager of Lowe's in Charlotte, North Carolina, “Solar generators operate without requiring fuel, providing free energy. These generators also operate quietly, with zero emissions and are better for the environment.”

Though there is plenty to enjoy about summer, it also brings with it heat waves and storms that can knock out power. Thankfully, solar generators offer a way to help keep your electronics powered without the fuel smell that comes attached to a gas-powered generator.

While it does have a handle and wheels to make it easier to transport with you, this choice weighs over 60 pounds, making it more difficult to lift when you are moving it.

As for transportability, it has an aluminum alloy pull rod and double wheels to make pulling it easier. We also appreciate that it comes with a five-year warranty and is also highly durable, with an ability to withstand temperatures of -4°F.

Other features that make this option stand out include the smart app compatibility that allows you to monitor details such as battery level, estimated running time, and input and output wattages.

With a 3,024-watt-hour capacity and a 3,000-watt output, Jackery’s Solar Generator 3000 Pro offers a substantial amount of energy compared to smaller models. It is also one of the faster charging choices on our list, with just under a two and a half hour charge time for wall outlets. It has up to 25% conversion efficiency with solar panels, meaning that it can be charged in just three to four hours using the sun.

Even with its 3,000-watt output, this option can charge in under two and a half hours by wall outlet.

Though it comes with two batteries, they can’t be charged at the same time. This mild inconvenience does result in a bit of a lengthier charge time.

While pricier than other options, this choice does feature an LFP battery, and it has a smart temperature control system that monitors the temperature 100 times per second. These features, in addition to impact-resistant structural design, help create a product that is intended to last over a decade. It also comes with a five-year full-device warranty to keep you protected.

When used in an RV, this device can keep a mini fridge running for up to 60 hours, a portable freezer running for 60 hours, and a hair dryer for two hours. It comes with a solar charging cable, an AC charging cable, and a battery-to-host cable.

If you have recently bought or renovated an RV and are looking for the best solar-powered generator, this is the pick for you. The Anker’s PowerHouse 767 Power Station and 760 Expansion Battery Bundle is a great way to optimize your recreational vehicle. It can put out 2,400-watts and in addition to the four AC ports, it also has three USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and two car outlets.

Both batteries in this bundle cannot be charged at the same time.

This option will only last about 500 cycles before dropping to 80% of its capacity. However, since it is intended to be brought out for camping and will be used less frequently, that can offset the shorter lifespan.

It also comes with an Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller , which is a converter that is able to pinpoint when your system is getting the most efficiency, based on factors like cloud cover and time of day. This helps ensure the most productive and effective solar charge possible. It can power everything from a smartphone to a portable fridge for upwards of 20 hours.

Like other options on the list, this generator can be run either by using solar panels, a wall outlet, or a car’s 12V outlet. A car charger will take it about four and a half hours to fully charge, while a 60-watt wall charger will take up to 10 hours.

Weighing in at under 13 pounds and with a collapsible handle, Goal Zero’s Yeti 500X Portable Power Station is our go-to pick for the best solar generator for anyone going camping. While more compact in nature, it still packs a punch with AC, 12V, and 60-watt USB-C ports that enables it to charge all of your devices. Additionally, an anodized aluminum enclosure helps to keep everything safe.

A smaller profile and collapsible handle makes this option a great choice to take with you on the go.

While this generator features LFP batteries, it does have a shorter life than other options available, lasting only 3,000 charge cycles. However, other competitors of the same size only last approximately 500 cycles. On the plus side, it features a five-year warranty to help keep you feeling protected.

This option features one car outlet, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and 6 AC outlets. At just under 30 pounds, it is light enough to be lifted with ease in and out of a car and it comes with a built-in handle that makes it even easier to bring around with you. We also appreciate that it features an LED light to help illuminate the space surrounding you should you bring it on a camping trip .

Anker’s 555 Portable Power Station includes a handful of features that makes it the best solar generator for people on the go. For starters, it has a 200-watt solar input, and it’s able to solar charge in just five and a half hours. It can also be fully charged by a USB-C port in just four hours.

At under 30 pounds with a handle built in, this option is a breeze to take on the go.

This option also doesn’t skimp on convenience—two back wheels and a luggage style handle help to make it a breeze to move wherever you need it. However, charging it using solar power takes longer than other options on our list, with charge times between three and a half to seven hours for a full charge.

With five total AC output outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C output ports, and two DC5521 output ports, this station has you covered. Using the 240-volt outlets, it can be charged in just under two hours.

It’s able to power most home appliances, including high-wattage products like dryers and heaters . Additionally, it uses an LFP battery that can last 6,500 cycles, which is more than double the life of more affordable options.

While pricier than other options on our list, EcoFlow’s Delta Pro Portable Power Station has plenty of features that make it our pick for the best solar generator for people who are able to spend some extra money. With a 3,600-watt AC output, it provides more power than many other options on the market, and it can also be paired with another for 7,200 watts total.

This option is not bluetooth compatible, so it cannot be controlled remotely and it also has a two-year warranty, which is shorter than other options on our list.

Other features that elevate this option include a 15-watt wireless charging pad on the top for charging cell phones as well as four AC outlets, two PD ports, two USB-A ports, two DC outputs, and one car port.

However, it takes three to four hours to charge by AC wall unit, which is longer than other generators on our list. In a pinch, it can also be charged by a 12-volt car port, although it will take substantially longer at seven to eight hours.

In terms of power, this generator uses a LFP battery that makes it last for approximately 2,500 life cycles. It features a maximum input of 200 watts, and solar panels can charge the machine within three to four hours.

Bluetti Portable Power Station’s small but mighty profile and reasonable price tag combine to make it our pick for the best solar generator for people on a budget. Because it weighs 21 pounds and has an ergonomic handle, it’s easy to transport or move this device.

Do note with this option that it weighs 61 pounds, and it features no wheels or any other helpful transportational features should you want to relocate it.

This generator also features a built-in LED light and a user-friendly display that enables it to be set up within 30 seconds. For added convenience, there is an accompanying app that allows users to control it remotely.

This generator features additional watt-hour capacity that ensures it can power most home appliances and devices. When operating at full capacity, it’s able to hold a charge for up to a year, and it can be charged by solar power in just three to four hours. If you decide to use an AC wall outlet, it can be charged in one to two hours.

With LFP batteries, you can expect charging that is twice as fast, and a lifespan that is six times longer when compared with other, cheaper lithium ion options. It also ensures a battery that is equipped to handle more dramatic temperature changes.

The quality of materials, ease of recharge, and solid five-year warranty help to solidify Geneverse’s HomePower Two Pro as our pick for the overall best solar generator. The Pro series uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which provide added benefits when compared to more affordable lithium-ion batteries.

The Bottom Line

For a solar generator that has a long lifetime, a quick charging battery, and a high wattage, the Geneverse HomePower Two Pro is our pick for the best solar generator. If you’re in the market for something that is more cost effective, the best solar generator for you may be the Bluetti Portable Power Station, which is lightweight and charges quickly.

What to Know About Solar Generators Before Shopping

Wattage

Determining which wattage is correct for you will play a huge part in deciding on the best solar generator for your needs. Generally speaking, if you are only looking to power something like a fridge or to charge a phone, you can get away with a generator that has close to 500 watts, like the Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station.

Conversely, for people who are looking for something more robust to take on larger jobs, such as powering an entire house, you will need something far more substantial. “House powering generators must have a minimum output of 2,000 kilowatts with a battery of at least 2,000 watt-hour,” McCoy says. “The amount of energy output needed will vary based on house size.”

Using these guidelines, we recommend the EF EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station for powering a house.

Solar Charge Time

If you intend to use solar panels to charge your generator, then you will want to be mindful of the time that it takes the panels to fully charge it. “Solar generators can take anywhere from 1.5 to 48 hours to fully charge depending on solar battery size, portable power station and energy source,” McCoy says.

On the lower end of our list, some generators like the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro can solar charge fully in as quickly as three to four hours. Some generators will take somewhere between six and 12 hours to charge, like the Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station. Considering your needs and how frequently you intend to use your generator will help guide you in deciding whether a shorter charging time is imperative, or if you can handle a longer one.

Weight

Determining where you intend to use and keep your solar generator will help you figure out what is the best weight for you. The products on our list range in weight from 12 pounds, like the Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station, to as high as 100 pounds, like the EF EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station.

If you are looking for a portable generator, then you will want to look into a lighter one. Even with features like wheels, you will still be required to lift your generator in and out of a car, so a more cumbersome one can be tedious to move. However, if you intend to keep it in one place in your home, a heavier one can be a good option as they are durable and powerful.

Life Span

Depending on the one that you purchase, solar generators should be able to last you a minimum of two to three years. If you are looking for something that will stay around the longest, our choice for the best solar generator for you is the EF EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station, which has a life cycle of 6,500 charges.

If you are someone who intends or needs to use it with a lot of regularity, seeking out something with a longer life cycle will be important. “You should regularly maintain and test your generator for readiness,” McCoy says. “Most manufacturers suggest running the generator once a month to keep it functioning properly.”

Your Questions, Answered

Can a solar generator power a whole house?

According to McCoy, solar generators have the potential to power an entire house, but not all generators can do it. He tells us that a minimum output of 2,000 kilowatts as well as a battery of at least 2,000 watt-hour will be required to accomplish this goal.

Of course, he adds, this is subject to variance by the size of the home. With these guidelines in mind, we recommend something like the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro if you are looking to power your house.

How much does a solar generator cost?

McCoy says you can find solar generators that are as low in price as $300 and others that can cost as much as $5,000. Generally speaking, though, they will cost more than $1,000. McCoy notes that the vast differences in price are the result of a handful of factors, including the brand as well as the energy capabilities of the generator.

More expensive ones like the EF EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station can sometimes also include added ports and features, like app compatibility.

Are solar generators worth the money?

McCoy tells us that while solar generators are not completely necessary, they are absolutely worth the money. He tells us that people who live in areas that are prone to power outages will benefit from them as a means to still maintain power in the case of power failure.

In addition to people who face inclement weather, McCoy recommends solar generators for people that are in places where traditional power is scarce, such as campsites.

Who We Are

This article was written by Jack Byram, a freelance writer who covers all things home related. For this article, he spoke with Gary McCoy, the store manager at Lowe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, to glean expert insight into solar generators and what to expect with one. From there he researched numerous solar generators to be able to recommend a wide range of products accounting for details like solar charge time, price, and wattage.

