Where both metric and standard sockets were not available in a single set, we listed the metric version as our recommended pick. And because a 3/8-inch drive on a turning tool is most versatile, that’s the size we featured when a set came with other options.

To find the best socket sets on the market, we interviewed Wostarek for his expertise and recommendations, then scoured the internet for our top picks, from a great budget buy and a savvy small set, to professional grade sockets. We looked for sets that include a turning tool and at least one extender so much of what you need is in a single set. We also opted for sets that have both metric and standard sockets.

“A socket gives you a lot more versatility compared to just a wrench,” says David Wostarek, owner of Northwest Imports, a vehicle repair shop in Austin, Texas. “A socket gives you the combination of the socket, the extension, and the ratchet to reach into an awkward place to loosen or tighten something that would be hard to do with a wrench. I probably use sockets half the time and wrenches the other half; to me, you need sets of both sockets and wrenches.”

Once you attach the socket to a turning tool (such as a socket wrench, ratchet, or torque wrench), it can tighten or loosen a nut or bolt. You can also attach an extension between the wrench and the socket to reach a fastener that’s farther away. A socket set is a bundle of many different sizes or types of sockets to fit the heads of different-sized fasteners. Sets often also include a turning tool and an extension or two.

If you’re a handy homeowner or like to maintain your own vehicle, your toolbox should definitely include a quality socket set. Think of a socket as an extension of your favorite wrench. It looks like a metal cylinder on the outside, while its interior is shaped to fit a specific size of fastener on one end (say, a hex nut or Torx nut) and a specific size of drive (to attach to a turning tool) on the other.

There may be a few sizes of socket this set doesn’t include (the metric ones range from 10–19 mm), which is our only caveat.

It is a good mix of common SAE and metric sizes, all for a 3/8-inch drive. We especially like that each socket has knurled (textured) “beauty rings” at the base to grip for hand-tightening, a removable internal tray, and a lockable case for easy transport. They even stack and lock with other DeWalt tool sets .

Wostarek advises keeping a set of standard-depth sockets and a set of deep sockets on hand to cover most household and vehicle needs. If you already have a standard set, this deep set from DeWalt is a smart addition. It will exponentially increase your tools’ versatility.

This set might be missing certain sizes you need.

This set of 20 deep sockets includes both standard and metric sizes in a locking case that stacks with other DeWalt tool sets.

You may already have a spark plug socket that fits your vehicle—in that case, you won’t need this set. But if you don’t already have one, or you perform more complicated car maintenance on your own, this is a great buy.

The sockets are crafted of chrome vanadium steel for strength and durability and are clearly marked with their sizes. Interior rubber retaining rings securely hold the spark plug while you’re installing or removing it. They’re made in the USA, too.

This five-piece set of three SAE and two metric spark plug sockets contains the most popular sizes for most four-stroke and two-stroke engines (so it probably has the right one for your lawnmower too!).

This set of five ensures you have the right size socket for car maintenance needs.

You can definitely use impact sockets as you would an ordinary socket, but they’re really made for powered applications, so not everyone will need an impact set.

This set from Milwaukee includes eight SAE and 12 metric sockets in standard depth, eight SAE and 12 metric deep sockets, an extension, a universal joint, and a hex adapter, all in a handled carrying case. The sockets themselves are designed for high-torque applications and ease of use. They’re crafted of high-strength, forged steel; a dual-hole design and ring groove allow for easy attachment and removal. The size markings are stamped and filled with ink for clarity. Inside each socket, the hex geometry is nonslip to prevent rounding the corners of both the socket and the fastener.

For the heavy-duty mechanic and gearhead, you can’t really beat an impact socket set. They’re designed to be paired with a corded, cordless, or pneumatic impact wrench or ratchet, which will make quick work of tightening or loosening a nut or bolt. “Talk about making your life a whole lot easier!” Wostarek says. “A task that would’ve taken you a couple of minutes with a regular socket takes just a second with an impact socket.”

Unless you’re using pneumatic or powered drivers during vehicle work, you probably don’t need impact sockets.

Made for professional mechanics and the most hardcore DIYers, these impact sockets can do double duty, working with hand-turning tools and with powered impact wrenches or drivers.

Our only caveat is that the average homeowner probably won’t need most of the sockets in this set. But for car or motorcycle enthusiasts, it is likely a must.

All sockets are stamped for easy identification, and the bases are heat-treated for durability. The E-Torx sockets have a black oxide finish for corrosion resistance, while the others are shiny, polished chrome. The blow molded plastic case holds all the sockets securely, and the handle makes the whole set portable.

Auto mechanics and motorcyclists will find the selection of sockets in this Gearwrench set ultra-useful. It includes an assortment of hex sockets in both standard and metric sizes; ball end hex sockets, which are handy substitutes for Allen wrenches—the rounded end allows access at an angle; and several Torx sockets (Torx, External Torx [E-Torx], and Tamper Proof Torx), which are common in vehicles and motorcycles. There are even 10 long Torx sockets for accessing tight spaces under the hood or elsewhere.

With its extensive range of Torx sockets, this set is a must for motorcyclists who do their own maintenance.

They also have a 5-degree ratcheting arc to ensure movement even in the tightest spot. The whole set fits neatly into a case for storage and organization.

But perhaps most useful and exciting are the two pass-through ratchets (one ¼-inch and one 3/8-inch drive). They’re half the thickness of standard ratchets so they can slip into smaller spaces. They also let long bolts “pass through” them (hence the name), potentially replacing or supplementing deep sockets, to loosen and fasten nuts on bolts of any length.

If you’re often under the hood or under your vehicle for regular maintenance or repair, you will appreciate this set, which includes the most common metric sockets but also 16 SAE ones, plus two drive adapters and two 3-inch drive extensions. (You may end up needing longer extenders.)

Designed specifically for those who maintain and repair their own vehicles, this set includes two pass-through ratchets, which can loosen and tighten nuts on bolts of any length.

The only drawback is that the socket sizes and drive size are limited—but we did opt for a set with the most common sizes in both categories for a solid buy.

The ratchet is slimmer than most with a smaller head and longer handle for more leverage; the handle is also sculpted to feel great in the hand. A switch lets you reverse the direction with a quick flip. Everything fits snugly in a fabric case that closes tightly and carries easily.

If you’re in the market for a small set of the most commonly used sockets, you can’t go wrong with this little number from Wera. It consists of nine metric hex sockets, and each is clearly marked with a large number to denote the size. They’re also color-coded so you can see which one you need, even from far away.

This set is fairly limited, so if you need SAE sockets or a different size drive, you’ll need to buy another (or a different) product.

This 12-piece set also includes a reversible ratchet and two extenders, plus a few super-handy features you’ll love.

The set includes a ratchet, two extensions, 11 standard and nine deep sockets in SAE sizes, and 14 standard and 10 deep sockets in metric sizes—just about everything you need for most tasks. The only drawback is that it comes with a single drive option—3/8 inch—but you’ll still use it plenty, and you can buy an adapter if you need a different size.

These sockets feature a high-polish proprietary finish, called SuperKrome, for corrosion resistance, and a hex design (again, specific to SK Tools) that drives the side of the fastener, not the corner, to prevent edge breakage and corner rounding.

For the professional mechanic or contractor—or the DIYer who appreciates pro-quality tools—this set from SK Tools “is consumer-level professional,” Wostarek says. He’s used SK Tools since he started out in the 1970s and still owns his first SK wrench set, so he can vouch for their durability and performance.

This set comes with only one drive option (3/8-inch) so if you need another one, you’ll need an adapter or a separate turning tool.

This socket set is made in the USA of high-quality alloy steel and rivals the tools available only to professionals.

Not all sizes are included, though, so this probably shouldn’t be your only socket set. But as a spare set for the car or lake house, it’s a great buy for just $40.

Both standard and metric sockets are included, as are three ratchets (one each of ¼-, 3/8-, and ½-inch drives), plus two extension bars, and a spark plug socket.

For as many sockets and accessories as this Pittsburgh set includes, they all fit compactly into a carrying case where each socket, extension bar, and ratchet has its own recessed resting place. It weighs just 8 pounds, so it can go from the basement to the garage to the truck with ease.

This set isn’t extensive so it might serve as a secondary option (one to keep in the car, for example).

This compact set contains a variety of standard and metric sizes, all tucked snugly into a blow mold case with a handle for easy transport.

It’s a lot of bang for just a few bucks—which may translate into poorer-quality metal and less-precise sizing. The metal type is unlisted on the Napa website, so it’s difficult to assess how well they will stand up to regular use. But for a beginner on a budget, you can’t beat this price.

The two reversible ratchets come in 3/8 and ½-inch drives, and there’s an adapter for use with ¼-inch drive sockets. Even at this low price you’ll get extras like a set of hex keys, a set of bits, and a handled plastic case for storing and carrying everything.

If you’re looking for a very inexpensive starter set, you can’t beat this under-$20 offering from Napa, the best socket set on a budget. It includes both metric and standard sizes. Most sockets are 6-point, which means they’re designed to turn hexagonal fasteners (the most common kind you’ll encounter). A few are 8-point, which are handy on stubborn or damaged fasteners.

The metal type was unlisted, so it’s unclear how well they will hold up with use.

For the price, you get an impressive number of sockets plus extras like hex keys, bits, and a plastic case with a handle.

These are all nestled in a handled plastic case where the sockets, wrenches, and ratchets have their own specific spots so they’re easy to find, grab, and replace. It’s truly one of the best socket sets, especially for a first-time buyer. But we should note that if you need Torx or square sockets, you’ll have to buy a different (or another) set; this one includes only hex sockets.

Wostarek recommends keeping a set of shallow (or standard) sockets as well as deep sockets on hand; the two types will handle just about any task. The set also includes a spark plug socket, perhaps the most oft-used socket for car repair and maintenance.

If you plan to buy just one socket set for all your household and vehicle maintenance and repair, this 135-piece set from Craftsman might be just the ticket. It includes an impressive sampling of just about everything you’ll commonly need: three ratcheting tools in ¼-, 3/8-, and ½-inch drives; three extenders; standard and metric sockets; shallow and deep sockets; and even a combination wrench set for good measure.

If you need specialty sockets, such as those for Torx (star) or square fasteners, you’ll need to buy them separately.

This extensive set includes an assortment of just about everything you’ll need on a regular basis, making it a great choice for a first-time buyer.

The Bottom Line

Our pick for the best socket set overall is this 135-piece set from Craftsman. It includes both SAE and metric sockets, both standard and deep sockets, ratchets in three drive sizes, and a very handy carrying case. For about $160, you get a whole lot of tools for a reasonable price.

What to Know About Socket Sets Before Shopping

Type of Sockets

There are several types of sockets on the market. Standard-depth sockets range from ¼ to 1 inch tall; they fit in spaces where there is little clearance above the head of the fastener. Deep sockets are taller (3 inches or more) and can reach the nut on a longer threaded bolt; they can also reach recessed fasteners.

Impact sockets, such as this set from Milwaukee, are designed to be partnered with a powered driver, so they are made from heavy-duty metal to withstand the vibration of such drivers.

The term “hex” refers to the shape of the interior of the socket. Hex sockets are hexagonally shaped (“6-point”) on the inside of one end to tighten and loosen hex nuts and bolts. There are also 12-point hex sockets that can “grab” a hex fastener, even if it’s somewhat rounded. Torx (star-shape) and square sockets are other types; these refer to the interior shape of the sockets. Universal sockets are designed to work with almost any shape of fastener, but they don’t always allow for a lot of torque.

Socket wrenches and other turning tools come in three different sizes of the drive: ¼, 3/8, and ½ inch. Generally, ¼-inch drives work with the smallest sockets and ½-inch drives with the largest, with 3/8-inch drives accommodating the mid-range of socket sizes.

Portability

Even a small socket set can include a dozen or more sockets, plus a wrench and extenders, so it’s essential for an orderly toolbox that the set has its own case, preferably one with a handle, or that is otherwise easy to carry.

Number and Size of Sockets

Like wrenches and fasteners, sockets come in both metric sizes, measured in millimeters, and standard (often called SAE or imperial) sizes, which are measured in inches. Wostarek estimates that 75 percent of projects call for metric sockets and 25 percent for standard ones, so it’s wise to have a set of both.

Warranty

All the best socket sets in this story come with strong warranties, many of them for the life of the customer. Replacing a defective socket or socket wrench can be a matter of bringing the broken tool to the place of purchase and receiving a replacement—often no questions asked. But more obscure manufacturers or those without brick-and-mortar locations might have different policies, so read the fine print before committing.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the most used turning tool or ratchet size?

“For household projects, you’ll use mostly 3/8-inch sockets,” Wostarek says, “though a few little things will use ¼-inch drives because manufacturers don’t make a socket that small for 3/8-inch drives.” He also recommends a set of sockets in standard height and a second deep set, all of which are options included among the best socket sets. “Those will take care of most things for the average homeowner,” he explains.

What are the best sockets for torque?

“Professional grade sockets will take more torque,” Wostarek says, but they’re often not sold at the retail level. Snap-On or SK Tools sockets, though, are available to the consumer and rival the quality of tools made exclusively for the pros. These are the best socket sets to look for if you want to maximize torque.

How much do socket sets cost?

The best socket sets in this story range from $18 to more than $300, but you can spend a whole lot more. Bigger sets, fancier features, and higher quality often translate into a heftier price tag.

How long do sockets last?

The best socket sets are usually made of a hard, strong steel alloy, often chrome vanadium, and “a really good set will probably last a lifetime—with the exception of the ones you lose,” Wostarek says. (They tend to roll behind workbenches and cabinets when dropped on the garage floor!) Really cheap sockets might break under high stress, or they can rust if not stored properly out of the weather.

“And how you use them makes a difference,” Wostarek adds. “If you abuse them—if you’re beating on them with hammers or putting them on the wrong size of fasteners, you can damage them. But that’s mostly a user issue, not a problem with the socket itself.”

Who We Are

Sarah Halverson has been writing for magazines and websites for more than 25 years, and she’s an avid DIYer around her own house and garden. To research this article, she consulted an expert, David Wostarek, owner of Northwest Imports, a vehicle repair shop in Austin, Texas, which has been in business since 1984. She also consulted her husband, a professional handyman and contractor, for his extremely valuable insight and opinion.