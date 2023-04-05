To find the best soap dispensers we researched a variety of picks, taking into consideration material, convenience, and dispenser-specific purposes. We also consulted Vroom , who provided helpful insight about what to consider when shopping for the best soap dispensers.

“Reliability, durability, and aesthetic appeal are the top three factors you should assess when shopping for soap dispensers,” says Christine Vroom , interior design expert and owner of Christine Vroom Interiors.

While a soap dispenser may seem like an arbitrary object, the small, yet necessary accessory can elevate your space and make daily tasks more convenient. Investing in a permanent soap dispenser not only cuts down on the plastic waste of buying a new container every time you need a refill but is an easy way to bring a fresh look into your kitchen or bathroom as well.

Best Overall OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Oxo Why You Should Get It: A clear window at the base allows you to see when it’s time to refill. Keep in Mind: Only comes in a stainless steel finish. This classic style from OXO has our vote for the best overall soap dispenser. Not only does it have a sleek look, but the manual dispenser also features a large pump that is made from one solid piece, so you don’t have to worry about the spout breaking off after extended use. In addition to being durable, the stainless steel finish has a fingerprint-proof finish to ensure the surface stays looking neat and tidy throughout use. We like that you can choose between a liquid or foam pump, so you can continue using your favorite hand soap. You’ll appreciate the clear window at the base, allowing you to see when it’s time to refill this 12-ounce dispenser so you’ll never run out of soap in the middle of washing your hands. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 3 x 7.5 inches | Material: Stainless steel, plastic, and silicone | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best Budget Jasai Diamond Design Glass Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s made of sturdy glass and a stainless steel pump. Keep in Mind: The glass bottle is more fragile than other options. This Jasai design is the best soap dispenser to consider if you’re looking for a less expensive option. The soap dispenser is made of sturdy glass and has a rust-proof stainless steel pump. It can also hold 12 ounces of liquid and is refillable from the top. The diamond texture adds elegance and interest, allowing this soap dispenser to easily fit into any decor scheme. It even comes with a removable, fully customizable, blank wooden tag as an extra detail. If you’re looking for a high-quality soap dispenser with an elevated appearance, this is the best soap dispenser for your home. Just keep in mind that while the glass is sturdy, it’s more fragile than other materials so just be mindful while you refill it. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 3 x 3 inches | Material: Glass | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best For Dish Soap Scrub Daddy Soap Daddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Scrubdaddy.com Why You Should Get It: There are two ways to dispense soap and it’s transparent, so you’ll be able to tell when you need to refill. Keep in Mind: The floral design may not fit all design aesthetics. The Scrub Daddy Dual Action Dispenser dispenses soap two ways, so it’s the best soap dispenser for when you’re cleaning dishes. To use it, you can press down on the top to apply soap directly onto your scour pad, sponge, or hand. Alternatively, you can squeeze the sides to shoot soap into pots and pans for a scrub down or soak. Since it’s made entirely of plastic, it is both durable and waterproof. The bottom even has a non-slip finish so it’ll be stable even on wet countertops. It’s transparent as well, so it’s easy to tell when the dispenser needs a soap refill. The top dispenser has a floral accent that adds visual interest to an otherwise straightforward design, though that might be a dealbreaker depending on your personal design preferences. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.7 x 3.7 x 3.4 inches | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 8.5 ounces

Best for Hand Soap Blomus Sono Soap Dispenser 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple colors, so you can choose which suits your home best. Keep in Mind: It's not dishwasher safe, which could make it more difficult to keep clean. Our pick for the best hand soap dispenser is the Blomus Sono soap dispenser, which presents itself as both a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen or bathroom. It is made of ceramic and composite, so it makes for a durable addition to your home. The soap dispenser features a matte finish that is available in several neutral hues, so you’re sure to find a color that fits your decor. The dispenser features a push-down pump design and features a wide mouth for easy re-filling. It’s not transparent, however, so you won’t be able to see how much soap you have. The Sono is not dishwasher-safe, which could make it more difficult to maintain. However, the Blomus Sono soap dispenser is a great choice for those who are looking for a chic and functional soap dispenser that will add a touch of sophistication to their home. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.7 x 3.7 x 3.4 inches | Material: Ceramic, composite | Capacity: 8.5 ounces

Best for Foam Soap Williams Sonoma Hold Everything Frosted Foaming Soap Dispenser Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s sold individually or as a set, so you can choose which suits your needs. Keep in Mind: Since it’s made of glass, it may be more fragile than some other options. This frosted glass foam soap dispenser by Williams Sonoma is the best soap dispenser to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to your countertops. The durable stainless steel pump ensures long-lasting use, while the neutral, frosted color makes it easy to match with any existing design elements in any room. The 16-ounce capacity ensures you won’t have to refill the dispenser often. Plus, it's offered either individually or as a set of two, as well as with the option to add a caddy, so you can choose which suits your needs best. Just keep in mind that since it’s made of glass, it’s a bit more fragile than some other picks. Price at time of publish: from $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.33 x 3 x 7.33 inches | Material: Frosted glass | Capacity: 16 ounces

Best Glass MeDecorHome Vintage Glass Liquid Soap Dispenser Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to choose between a variety of patterns and colors, as well as pump finishes. Keep in Mind: Shipping may take longer than other options and there’s an additional shipping cost. For a stylish, glass option the best soap dispenser is this pick by MeDecor. With seven colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find one that best fits your personal style and decor. Plus, you’ll be able to choose from various pump finishes to further customize the look. The bottle has a 14-ounce capacity, making it perfect for storing liquid dish soap, hand soap, hand lotion, or any other liquids you need to keep at hand. The high-capacity metal pump dispenses 0.1 ounces per pump, ensuring that you have plenty of soap or lotion with each use. Because of the variety of customization options, this soap dispenser makes a great gift for a variety of occasions, including housewarming, birthdays, weddings, and holiday celebrations. Its versatile design fits in any kitchen or bathroom theme, whether you prefer a farmhouse, rustic, or modern look. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 7 inches | Material: Glass | Capacity: 14 ounces

Best Automatic simplehuman Rechargeable Sensor Pump 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It has a long battery life, so you won’t have to worry about charging it often. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. The Simple Human Automatic Soap Dispenser is the best soap dispenser for those who want to wash their hands in a hygienic and efficient way. The clog-proof tubing provides a precise and consistent flow of soap, while the silicone valve prevents messy drips. We love that you can control the amount of soap you get by positioning your hand closer to the sensor for a small amount or farther away for more. The dispenser is made from high-grade stainless steel and is available in six colors and finishes, giving it a sleek and stylish appearance that will complement any bathroom or kitchen decor. It has a capacity of 9 ounces and is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery, which provides up to three months of battery life on a single charge. The funnel refill opening makes it easy to refill the dispenser and is waterproof for easy cleaning. Although it’s more expensive than other options, this soap dispenser provides a convenient and hygienic way to wash your hands. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 7 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 9 ounces

Best Wall Mounted Umbra Otto Wall-Mount Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s automatic, so you won’t have to fumble around with a manual pump close to the wall. Keep in Mind: This unit is not rechargeable and has a smaller capacity than other options. If you have a small bathroom with limited space, this wall-mounted soap dispenser by Umbra Otto is a practical and stylish solution for keeping your counters clutter-free. Utilize the included, mountable wall bracket to elevate the soap dispenser and free up your counter so you can save space for other must-have counter items. Additionally, its touch-free design makes dispensing soap hassle-free, so you can rest easy knowing you won’t potentially dismantle the mount from the repeated stress of manually dispensing soap. Though its capacity is smaller than many of the other options on this list, it has a non-drip spout designed to minimize clogging and prevent messy drips, eliminating waste and keeping both your countertop and floor clean and free of any rogue soap. In addition to its functionality, the Umbra Otto also features dual LED indicators that signal power on and off, in-use, and low battery, so you’ll never be caught wet-handed with an empty dispenser. Bonus, the sleek design includes a small window that lets you view soap levels, while its large, hidden refill compartment makes refilling the dispenser a breeze. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.75 x 3.75 x 10.88 inches| Material: Plastic, steel | Capacity: 8.5 ounces

Best For Showers Simplehuman Wall Mount Soap Pump Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: You can choose between a single, twin, or triple mount, depending on your needs. Keep in Mind: There are no built-in labels, such as shampoo or conditioner, so you’ll have to remember which is which. This wall-mounted pump from Simplehuman is the best soap dispenser if you want to free up space in your shower by consolidating your soaps and shampoos. We love that you can choose between a single, twin, or triple dispenser, allowing you to choose which suits your needs best. It has a sleek design and a clear carafe, so you can easily see when you need a refill. The hardware is made of stainless steel and anodized aluminum as well, meaning the design is durable and won’t rust over time. Thanks to its easy-to-use- lever, you’ll get the right amount of soap, shampoo, or conditioner with ease. Plus, the wide opening makes refilling fast and spill-free, and the smartly designed hooks provide a place to keep your razor, loofah, or other shower accessories. The best part? It's easy to install with some double-sided tape. Price at time of publish: from $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.75 x 3.75 x 10.88 inches | Material: Plastic, steel | Capacity: 8.5 ounces

Best for Laundry Detergent Arjust Liquid Laundry Detergent Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set comes with blank labels, a silicone funnel, and a measuring cup for convenient refills and dispensing. Keep in Mind: The bottles are glass so the added weight may be hard to maneuver. This liquid laundry detergent set from Arjust is a great solution for those who are looking for an eco-friendly and organized way to store their laundry essentials. Aside from the two 64-ounce glass dispensers, this set comes with two silicone measuring cups, bottle caps, a silicone funnel, and four matte waterproof labels: detergent, baby detergent, softener, and bleach. While the large glass dispensers are convenient for storing your laundry detergent, they can be challenging to handle and pour from every time you need to do a load of laundry. Thanks to the accompanying pumps and measuring cups, however, you can easily dispense detergent without having to lift a heavy glass jug. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.87 x 14.96 x 13.78 inches | Material: Glass | Capacity: 64 ounces

Best Ceramic SKL Home Alanya Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options and has a decorative design. Keep in Mind: Since it’s opaque, it may be harder to tell when you need a soap refill. If you are yearning for a ceramic piece in your space, consider this pick from SKL Home. The Alanya soap dispenser boasts blue and white tones that create a fluid, wave-inspired appearance that is topped off with a lustrous silver-tone pump. This soap dispenser is less expensive than other options and is an easy way to bring color and texture into a space thanks to the sturdy ceramic base. The ceramic is easy to clean and is resistant to wear and tear, making it made to last. Just keep in mind that since the design is opaque, it may be harder to tell when it needs a refill. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.92 x 2.37 x 7.22 inches | Material: Ceramic | Capacity: 14.4 ounces

Best Modern Gedy Rainbow By Nameeks Free Standing Soap Dispenser The Bath Outlet View On Thebathoutlet.com Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and offered in multiple colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options. This modern and colorful design is one of the best soap dispensers to upgrade your bathroom or kitchen. The Gedy soap dispenser is offered in a variety of colors and will even look like a small piece of art on your countertop. Made out of thermoplastic resin, our pick for the best modern soap dispenser boasts a stunning gloss finish with a striking square silhouette. It’s offered in twelve colors, including both neutral options and bolder hues. Although it’s more expensive than some other options, there is an accommodating return policy that allows you to return your order for a full refund (excluding any applicable shipping fees), within 30 days as long as your item is still in new or unused condition. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.76 x 2.76 x 6.38 inches | Material: Thermoplastic resin | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best Farmhouse Jarmazing Products Mason Jar Soap Dispenser 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s offered either individually or as a set. Keep in Mind: It’s made of glass, so it’s more fragile than other options. If you lean towards farmhouse decor, this mason jar style is the best soap dispenser for your space. The clear design is finished with a stainless steel pump that’s painted black, offering a vintage flair. Plus, you can either buy it individually or as a set so that you can choose the best option depending on your needs. The hardware is rust and corrosion-resistant but keep in mind that the body of the dispenser is made of glass, which is more fragile than other options. It has a 16-ounce capacity, however, which is more than some other styles, so it likely won’t need to be refilled as often. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 9 inches | Material: Glass and stainless steel | Capacity: 16 ounces