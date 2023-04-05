We extensively researched the best soaker hoses on the market and curated a list of the very top models in a variety of lengths, diameters, burst pressures, and weights for you to choose from, depending on your needs.

“A lower cost, less durable, thin vinyl hose is not really a bargain, because it's more prone to sun damage and breakage,” Cimino says. “The convenience factor in a soaker hose is that it’s meant to be laid out in the garden and simply turned on and off. Since it's not typically wound up and stored after each use like a garden hose, a soaker hose is likely to be exposed to the elements full time.”

Cimino adds that it's worth investing in a heavy, round (rather than flat), and durable hose made with flexible materials like rubber that won't kink and can stand up to long-term use.

“The main factors to consider are the length, diameter, material, rate of water delivery, and what kind of fittings will be required to create your ideal configuration,” says Duford.

To learn what buyers should be looking for when shopping for the best soaker hoses for their gardening needs, we spoke to gardening expert Mary Jane Duford, and Camille Cimino, landscape designer with The Nature of Things Design, who specializes in low-water landscapes.

Soaker hoses are used for watering plants in garden beds and are great for conserving water in the process. In contrast to sprinkler hoses, soaker hoses allow water to seep out slowly from small pores over their entire length in order to deliver water directly into the soil and to the roots of plants and not the foliage.

This 25-foot option is great for smaller gardens or front yards, or for single flowerbeds ; however, if you find it a little short for your needs, it also comes in 50-foot and 75-foot lengths as well. Just keep in mind that there’s no 100-foot option, unlike some other styles.

You can either lay the hose above ground or cover it just under the soil surface to be completely incognito. Plus, this flat soaker hose can be rolled up tightly and compactly so you can store it in small spaces and out of the way.

If you’re watering at 50 PSI, this hose leaks three gallons of water per minute, while evenly and consistently irrigating along its entire length. Our top pick for the best soaker hose for gardens has a high-quality fabric construction and is able to withstand hot weather with ease. It also features an inner plastic core with two ridges that make it kink-resistant.

Though it’s priced a little higher than some other shorter soaker hoses, the LINEX Garden Soaker Hose is made from an extremely durable vinyl material that makes it one of the best soaker hoses to invest in.

Keep in Mind: It’s not offered in a 100-foot option, so it depends on your garden size.

Why You Should Get It: It has rust-resistant fittings and will disperse water evenly.

The 50-foot option is great for medium-sized gardens, but the model is available in a variety of lengths from 25 feet all the way up to 100 feet.

The black hose is easy enough to conceal if you’d rather not have it showing, but it doesn’t really stand out against the soil to begin with. The hose is designed not to clog even if you do decide to put it under the surface level.

This round soaker hose is made from recycled rubber and polyethylene that, although flexible enough to position in place, can get a little stiff in colder weather. Its thick and durable construction is designed not to crack or leak, and the material is lead-free, and UV-resistant. In addition, it’s reinforced with fiber to keep it safe in all types of weather.

The Taisia 0.5-Inch Soaker Hose is another heavy-duty option that can be fully customized and cut to size to provide the perfect length for getting around your garden blooms, bushes, and trees. It comes with all the necessary fittings, connectors, couplers, and end caps to get you started, and the setup is straightforward. The manufacturer provides a seven-year warranty, with a replacement or money-back guarantee for any quality issues.

Keep in Mind: It’s not as flexible as some other options.

Why You Should Get It: It’s customizable, great for medium-sized gardens, and is backed by a seven-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The end caps are rust-resistant and allow you to connect multiple hoses if you so wish, and clear instructions are also provided. Setup is fairly quick and simple, too. After cutting the hose down to size, if necessary, all you have to do is affix the hose at least half an inch into the connectors to make sure it doesn’t come out with the water pressure.

The kit includes 100 feet of soaker hose, four male and four female ends for attaching a garden hose , four T connectors, and four plugs to cap these connectors’ unused ends. In addition, you also get two feeders which are essentially T connectors with a female soaker-to-garden-hose connector.

If you’d like to create a custom soaker system that seamlessly waters various garden beds in a multitude of sizes, the Swan Products MGSPAK38100CC Miracle-GRO Soaker System might just be the one for you. This complete kit allows you to cut the hose as you see fit and attach its various connectors so you can have a personalized soaker system without the steep gardening costs of getting it done by a professional.

Why You Should Get It: The kit comes with multiple connectors, plugs, and feeders.

It fits a standard 0.75-inch garden hose thread and includes a rust-resistant end cap that allows the connection of multiple hoses. This product is superb value for money, and, although a 50-foot option is available, you could likely quite comfortably buy two of the smaller ones to reach two different sides of the garden. The products are even backed by the manufacturer’s two-year limited warranty.

The hose can be tightly wound, so it’s easy to store and won’t take up too much space in your garage or shed. Plus, it’s made from a strong and flexible woven plastic material that’s tightly stitched to avoid leaks or bursts. Just keep in mind it should be stored away when not in use as it’s not suitable for leaving out in freezing temperatures. It is made for use with water up to 115°F, and no less than 40°F.

It’s one of the best soaker hoses for raised garden beds, as long as you position it while it’s still flat. It can also be easily concealed under a thin layer of mulch or compost to blend in with the garden beds.

If you’re seeking a flat option, the best soaker hose is this option by Melnor. The brand’s flat soaker hose is only 0.7 pounds, so it can easily be maneuvered around your garden.

Keep in Mind: It shouldn’t be used with water below 40°F.

Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options and can be used on raised garden beds, too.

Before you start to use it, it’s advised to lay it in the sun for around an hour so it can soften up to make it easier to position around the yard. Once it’s ready for use, the connectors should be inserted 0.5 inches or more into the hose to ensure a watertight seal.

The hose is highly flexible, curving effortlessly around your plants and flowers, and you can even wrap it around bushes or at the base of trees. The connectors provide many different watering combinations and even allow you to set the hose to water in rows along your plant beds. Detailed instructions also come with the kit so you can get it all set up and start watering in no time.

One of the best things about the Flexon WS100KITCN 20-Piece Soaker Hose Kit is the ability to cut it down to size. It comes with a 100-foot hose made from a clog-free porous material that you can easily chop with scissors to get your desired length, as well as a 20-piece connector set that includes an adaptor. This adaptor allows you to attach a hose to either end of it to get around both sides of the garden with ease.

Keep in Mind: You’ll have to lay it in the sun for about an hour to soften it before use.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with a 100-foot hose that you can cut to create your ideal length, as well as 20 connectors.

You can leave it permanently out in the garden bed since it’s suitable for all kinds of weather. Plus, you can also get the hose in either a 25-foot version or a 100-foot option , depending on the size of your garden and your needs.

The “bristle grass” color is a neutral green shade but doesn’t seem to blend in as well as its black counterparts. However, if you find that the hose sticks out like a sore thumb, this is easily rectifiable by covering it with soil and mulch in the garden beds for complete concealment.

At almost five pounds, it’s not the lightest soaker hose on the market, but it’s still effortless to drag behind you and position in your desired location. The hose should evenly drip along its entire length, and it won’t ever kink, thanks to the incorporated strain reliefs situated on both ends of the hose. Despite its kink-free capabilities, the hose is still flexible and easy to wrap up if you want to store it away.

Although this 50-foot model is rather pricey for a garden hose, the Water Right SKR-050-MU Soaker Garden Hose is one of the best soaker hoses to invest in. The hose itself is made of UV- stabilized polyurethane and the fittings are tarnish-proof and lead-free solid chrome-plated brass.

Keep in Mind: It’s five pounds, which is heavier than some other styles.

Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight, kink-free, and has an even drip rate over its entire length.

Its strong material means that you won’t need to replace it as much as other hoses, and, what’s more, it comes with a seven-year limited warranty as well.

This soaker hose is made from a strong and durable vinyl material over a perforated PVC liner, and is clog-resistant, too. It’s lightweight at only 0.75 pounds, and the fabric is UV-resistant, which adds to its durability.

You’ll have to position it while it’s still flat in order to properly get it around the plants as it can be hard to do so while it’s on. It also might kink (like most flat hoses) if the end caps aren’t tightened properly after use.

The hose comes with two attached screw-cap connectors that you just hook up to the garden faucet before getting started, so you won’t have to worry about any additional fittings and connectors. To remove, simply unscrew.

When flat, it’s super easy to hide under soil and mulch, too, providing an even more undercover and seamless look. It’s also available in 50-foot and 75-foot versions as well for those who have larger gardens.

The Gilmour Flat Weeper Soaker Hose is the best soaker hose to consider if you’re in the market for a less expensive option. Thanks to its black color, the hose can be hidden in a garden bed in between your foliage. It can properly irrigate your vegetation as water seeps slowly out of the small holes while remaining concealed.

Keep in Mind: Like most flat hoses, it tends to kink so needs a little more attention when setting up.

Why You Should Get It: The hose is long and made from strong and durable material.

Though it’s blue and doesn’t camouflage well, you can cover it with soil if you’d rather it wasn’t on display. However, its bright color does make it easier to locate at any time of day. This model also comes in a 50-foot length if you have a larger garden, and this longer version is also lightweight at just under four pounds.

As with most flat-type hoses, it might kink while you’re wrapping it around a reel. However, you shouldn’t have a problem while it’s in use, especially if you keep it permanently out; its strong and weather-resistant material means you can comfortably do so.

It comes with a universal connector for various types of connections, and the couplings are made from a durable brass material that is also weather-resistant. For storage, this compact number only takes up 0.15 square feet of space.

It’s suitable for use in all types of weather, including both freezing and very hot temperatures, according to the manufacturer. This means you should be able to leave it out all year round and just turn on the faucet when it’s watering time.

As our top pick for the best soaker hose, the H2O WORKS Garden Flat Soaker Hose is a highly durable and lightweight product that leaks two gallons of water in two minutes. Though it’s a strong hose, it’s only 1.76 pounds and comfortable to drag and move around the garden.

Keep in Mind: It’s bright blue, so it’s not the best option if you want the hose to blend in with a garden bed.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a strong, durable, and lightweight hose that is resistant to the elements.

The Bottom Line

Our pick for the best soaker hose is the H2O WORKS Garden Flat Soaker Hose. This hose is strong, resilient, and durable, while still being lightweight. It offers a fast water flow and is suitable for any type of weather, from -4 to 140°F.

What to Know About Soaker Hoses Before Shopping

Weight

Soaker hoses typically weigh as much as regular hoses, which is anything from half a pound to 5 pounds, depending on the material. Heavier-duty hoses made from, for example, rubber, will weigh more than hoses made from fabric.

Length

Soaker hoses come in various lengths, including 10 feet and 25 feet to 100 feet, with 50 feet generally being the most common length.

“Shorter, thinner hoses are typically of lower quality than heavier, longer, and professional-grade hoses,” says Cimino.

When selecting the best soaker hose size for your needs, Duford recommends starting by measuring the area of the garden you’ll be irrigating, and suggests considering the amount of hose needed to reach all areas of the garden. “If your garden bed is not near the water spigot, you can use a regular garden hose to connect the soaker hose to your tap,” she says.

Diameter

Most soaker hoses will list their diameter on the package. Typically this is the inner diameter (commonly marked as “ID” on the product), as this is the measurement that corresponds to water flow. Common dimensions for soaker hoses are 0.375 inches, 0.5 inches, 0.625 inches, and 0.75 inches.

“The diameter of the soaker hose affects the amount of water it delivers, and how quickly it does so,” says Duford. “Generally, wider hoses with a larger inner diameter deliver more water and do so more quickly, but they may also be heavier and more difficult to move around. That said, a heavy hose weight may indicate that the hose is quite durable, whereas lightweight hoses may need to be handled more carefully.”

Material

Soaker hoses can be made from a variety of different materials, including polyurethane, vinyl, and even recycled tires. Some hoses made from rubber or recycled materials, however, can rub off a residue onto your hands when you handle them.

“There is always the concern of leaching chemicals from the hose material into your irrigation water, so I generally look for soaker hoses made of a non-leaching poly material that’s lead and BPA-free,” says Duford.

In addition, the amount of water that seeps out of the hose will depend on the porosity of the material. “Look for a hose with even and consistent porosity along its entire length to ensure all plants receive the same amount of water,” says Duford. “Also check to see what fittings are included with the hose. It is often the case that you’ll need to purchase additional connectors to attach it to the tap or to a solid garden hose to bring it over to your garden bed.”

Burst Pressure

The burst pressure of the soaker hose is the maximum amount of pressure it can withstand before it ruptures. There is a wide range of water pressures for residential outdoor spigots. Some homes may have a low pressure of under 30 PSI, while a moderate pressure of 60 PSI is commonly found in the best soaker hoses, although a high pressure of 100+ PSI can also be found and indicates a high water pressure.

The flow rate of a soaker hose depends on the length and inner diameter of the hose, the pressure of the water supply, and the rate of the faucet. “Using a low-pressure system of 5–25 PSI, the flow rate will be low and slow, but the water will be delivered uniformly in a characteristic ‘weeping’ manner,” says Duford. “A high-pressure system at more like 50–75 PSI will deliver more gallons per minute to your garden, but the hose may spray.”

Cimino says that the pressure rating of your hose should ideally match the water pressure of your home. “If you have high pressure over 60 PSI, it might extend the life of your hose to invest in a pressure regulator—an inexpensive, screw-on hose attachment that will reduce the pressure going into the soaker hose,” she says. “You should see even water flowing at either end of the hose—not a shooting spray at one end, a tiny trickle at the other. That shows that it's working as intended.”

She also warns against turning the faucet up too high. “It's not necessary for a soaker hose, and can be damaging.”

If you’re not sure how much water pressure your outdoor faucets have, Cimino says that you can contact the local water department to learn the pressure of your household water, or buy an inexpensive pressure gauge and measure it yourself. Alternatively, Duford recommends calling in a plumber who can measure this for you.

“Homes with high-pressure water systems generally use a pressure-reducing valve (pressure regulator) to bring down the water pressure to a level that the hose can withstand,” Duford says.

Your Questions, Answered

How long should you leave a soaker hose on?

The length of time that a soaker hose should be left on will depend not only on the characteristics of the hose and the water supply system, but also on the existing moisture level of the soil, the water needs of the plants, the climate, and the soil type.

“As there are so many factors that impact the flow rate and resulting soil moisture, the best way to determine how long to leave a soaker hose on is to do a simple test when you first get the hose,” says Duford, who provided the following step-by-step instructions for doing so.

Start by unpacking your new soaker hose and laying it out as flat as possible in the sun so it can soften up, making it easier to work with. While it lays in the sun, take a shovel over to the garden and dig a few small holes, about 6–8 inches deep. Ascertain whether the soil in the hole is quite damp, dry, and crumbly, granular (like beach sand), or fine and smooth (like clay). “Just try to get a feel for what the soil looks and feels like before you irrigate,” Duford says. Pull back any organic mulch so that the hose is laying on the soil surface. Run your hose out over the garden area and connect it to the water source. Turn on the tap and walk the length of the hose, watching to see that water is seeping evenly out of the entire length of the soaker hose. Set a timer and let the hose run for one hour. After an hour, turn the hose off and dig a few more little test pits with a shovel. Try to find the depth that the water from the hose has reached. “In very sandy soil with a higher-pressure system, the entire 6–8 inches of depth may be freshly moistened,” she says. “But in clay soil with low water pressure and flow rate, only the top inch or two may be wet.” Continue watering until the top 6–8 inches of soil receives water from the soaker hose.

“Take note of how many minutes/hours was necessary given your conditions,” says Duford. “This will be a good starting point when deciding how long to leave the hose on for. In general, most established plants do best when the soil is allowed to dry out a little bit between waterings. When weather is mild, you may only have to run the hose once a week, whereas in hot and dry weather, your frequency will likely have to be increased to every two or three days, depending on conditions.”

How does a soaker hose work?

A soaker hose works by slowly releasing water via small pores along the entire length of the hose directly into the soil around the plants. The hose is made from a porous material, such as a polymer or weeping rubber, that allows water to seep out slowly and evenly. When the soaker hose is turned on, the water is absorbed into the soil around the hose and gradually reaches the roots of plants.

“Because the water is released slowly and directly into the soil, it is more efficient than traditional overhead sprinklers that can waste water through evaporation and runoff,” says Duford.

Since water seeps directly into the soil, it keeps leaves and petals dry and fungus-free, while getting water straight into the roots, where it's needed most. “It's a very low water waste option and gardeners like the efficiency,” says Cimino.

Soaker hoses can be used above ground or buried underground. Some hoses are rated to be buried in the soil, while others can only be put on top of the soil surface. Most can be mulched over with organic mulch such as composted yard trimmings so as to hide the hose itself and potentially decrease any spray in higher-pressure systems.

Duford says that soaker hoses are a great option for gardeners who want to conserve water, but you should take care not to leave them on too long, which could result in overwatering.

“They are particularly effective for plants that thrive with consistent moisture levels, such as vegetables, flowers, and newly-planted shrubs,” she adds.

In a vegetable garden, Duford recommends running parallel lines for straight garden rows. “Use T fittings at the end of each row to create a grid,” she advises. “For perennials and bedding plants in an ornamental garden bed, curve the hose in a serpentine pattern between the landscape plants. For shrubs and small trees, run the soaker hose in a circle around the plant at the drip line (outer perimeter of the leaf canopy).”

What is the difference between a soaker hose and a sprinkler hose?

A soaker hose and a sprinkler hose are two different types of watering systems that are used for different purposes. Both types of hoses have their uses, and the choice will depend on the specific needs of the garden and the plants being grown.

Soaker hoses typically allow water to seep out slowly over the entire length, while sprinkler hoses spray water out of defined holes at regular intervals. A sprinkler hose is typically flat (“and therefore more subject to kinks,” says Cimino), with larger holes that water squirts out of, like a row of tiny sprinklers.

“Soaker hoses are best for watering plants in garden beds, delivering water directly to the roots of plants and conserving water, as they generally don’t get the foliage wet (which can encourage disease),” Duford tells us. “In contrast, sprinkler hoses are typically used to water lawns or ground cover plants, especially if the shape of the area is too irregular for an overhead sprinkler, and are best for covering a larger area with water.”

Cimino adds, “The great thing about a soaker hose is that you can put it exactly where you need it and it seeps water right into the soil where the roots are, so it's pretty efficient and convenient to use and doesn't waste a lot of water, as some poorly maintained sprinklers might do. You never have to worry about a broken sprinkler head turning into a geyser!”

It’s also worth noting that, in order to make sure the soil gets evenly moistened when using a soaker hose, the hose should be placed carefully and properly. As opposed to sprinkler hoses, soakers are not really suitable for sloped or uneven plant beds.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over ten years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing.

To find the best soaker hose models for this article, Kat reviewed multiple soaker hoses, researching factors such as each hose's length, weight, diameter, burst pressure, and value for money. She also spoke to gardening expert Mary Jane Duford, and Camille Cimino, landscape designer with The Nature of Things Design.

