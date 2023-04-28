To help you find the best snow shovels, we put over 24 snow shovels to the test right at home. As the snow fell in our respective necks of the woods, we timed ourselves to see how quickly we could clear our sidewalks and driveways. In addition to speaking with Higley, we made our final selections based on ease of use, durability, performance, and overall value.

Higley recommends choosing one with a handle that offers a good, solid grip, like a D-shaped handle. Also, make sure the shovel’s scoop and shaft are made from high-quality materials. “If it looks flimsy, it’s probably not going to last long,” she says.

“When choosing a shovel, consumers should consider durability and ergonomic features that can help reduce the impact on the body while shoveling,” says Cheryl Higley, education and content Director at Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA).

There’s nothing like the first snowfall of winter—until you remember you’ll have to shovel out your sidewalk and driveway. If your current snow shovel isn’t up to the task, it’s going to be a very long winter indeed. But with so many snow shovels available on the market, it’s tough to know which one is right for digging a path through your winter wonderland.

We tried it out on heavy, wet snow and even found that it was easy to remove some compacted ice that was still around from a previous storm. The blade not only covers a wide swath of pavement in one swipe, but it’s also sharp—perfect for chopping through layers of ice or compacted snow. Just keep in mind that you may have to take a few passes before the ice clears completely.

This shovel is made from high-quality fiberglass that felt like it will make it through quite a few winters. Despite it having the widest snow blade on our list, the weight of the shovel felt just right and was still easy to maneuver. We did wish this shovel had more of a curved handle to make it even easier to push snow, however.

For large areas, this Bully Tools pick is the best snow shovel. We tested out this snow pusher on a two-car concrete driveway and sidewalk and the 27-inch blade allowed us to clear away snow in no time.

Keep in Mind: We would have preferred it to have a curved handle to make it easier to push through the snow.

Why You Should Get It: It was quick and effective at moving large amounts of snow.

Keep in mind that because the blade is so hefty, it’s not ideal for delicate surfaces and smaller areas, like stairs. It was fine for cement and even pavers, but avoid using it on a wooden deck.

Shoveling out with this snow pusher might not be as quick as using a snow blower , but the 24-inch blade can take on large surface areas. We found that we were able to clear a 50-foot cement driveway of heavy, wet snow in under 15 minutes, and it made even quicker work in a more powdery snowfall. It got stuck caught in the cracks on our driveway and sidewalk every now and then, however, so we had to adjust it a few times.

We were impressed by the quality construction and the thickness of the handle, which offers a comfortable grip. We had used plastic shovels previously and felt that this pick made clearing the snow much easier.

If you’ve only used plastic shovels to dig out from snow using the bend-at-the-knees technique, get ready to be wowed like we were by this steel-blade Garant snow pusher. As its name suggests, this snow pusher shovel is designed to push through snow to clear sidewalks and driveways with ease.

Keep in Mind: It’s too wide and heavy to use on stairs and softer surfaces, like wood decks.

Why You Should Get It: It comes completely assembled and has a comfortable handle.

This shovel’s design makes for less back strain and fatigue, but it also puts less pressure on the shovel itself. No need to worry about chipping or breaking the scoop as you do with other lightweight shovels, so you’ll find there’s great value in this snow shovel.

This shovel is on the pricier side, but keep in mind that it’s a combo shovel/pusher. We liked how the curved handle made it easy to maneuver while shoveling and especially pushing snow.

We found that the deep scoop made shoveling out after a snowstorm far less daunting and tiring. The 18-inch scoop holds a good deal of snow, even the heavier stuff. Overall, we found it works best on lighter snow; we were able to clear 300 feet of concrete driveway in just around 15 minutes.

We’ve shoveled our way through countless snowfalls over the years and greatly appreciated how easy it was to use this Suncast style in comparison to the ones we had been using previously. While it’s a simple style, the shovel features a curved ergonomic handle that has ridges in it, which helped us get a sturdy grip on it.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and was most effective on lighter snowfall.

Why You Should Get It: The handle features ridges that helped us get a good grip on the shovel.

The steel blade is durable and can stand up to shoveling concrete sidewalks and chipping away at ice without getting chipped itself. It’s also just fine for clearing away the fluffier stuff, so it’s a great all-purpose shovel to have at the ready when snow is in the forecast.

It’s got a simple design—it looks like an ordinary snow shovel—but it’s not particularly ergonomic, unlike some other options. However, it does have a comfortable D-grip that we appreciated.

We love that it has a sharp, thin blade that’s ideal for scooping up wet snow. Even better, it can crack through ice that some plastic shovels simply can’t handle. The shovel weighs 4 pounds, which was a bit heavy for our preferences, but the extra weight did help in clearing ice.

This one doesn’t have the widest blade on our best snow shovels list, but we were still able to clear snow quickly, even if we needed to take a few more passes. It took us around 20 minutes to clear a concrete two-car driveway.

One of the best parts of this snow shovel is its durability. In fact, we’d be willing to pay more for such a sturdy shovel, so we felt this pick is a good value.

If you’ve only got room for one shovel in your shed or your budget, the best snow shovel is this True Temper pick. We did find it a bit tricky to assemble, but once everything was in place, we were impressed with the overall quality of the shovel.

Why You Should Get It: It features a sharp and thin blade that was helpful in removing ice.

The hefty blade works well to push snow, though it isn’t as wide as snow pushers on our list. Still, this combo shovel is very easy to use, so you won’t mind taking an extra few passes to clear larger surfaces. The metal blade makes it easy to chip through layers of ice and seems quite durable, so if your region is prone to heavy snowfall, you can count on having this shovel around for many winters.

With this snow shovel, the ergonomic design is everything. The D-grip handle offers a comfortable grip, and the shaft is curved so there’s far less strain on your back.

We tried this shovel out on hard and crusty snow as well as the fluffier stuff and found it worked well for both. We especially loved how well the sturdy metal scoop took on heavy wet snow—even the chunks the snow plow leaves behind.

Not all snowstorms are the same, but this combo snow shovel/pusher by True Temper makes quick work of it all, making it the best snow shovel overall.

Keep in Mind: The metal blade might be too harsh for some surfaces.

Why You Should Get It: It’s great for shoveling heavy wet snow as well as the powdery stuff.

The True Temper 20 in. Aluminum Combo Blade Snow Shovel is the one to reach for when it’s time to dig out from a snowstorm. Whether it’s the light powdery stuff or a heavy, slushy mess, we found that it’s quick and easy to clear a path (or a driveway) out of your winter wonderland.

Our Testing Process

To find the best snow shovels, we tried out 24 shovels on our snow- and ice-covered sidewalks and driveways at home. We evaluated each on ease of use and performance—we even timed their work to see which ones were the quickest at clearing away the white stuff—as well as durability and overall performance.

We also took into consideration the types of snow we were shoveling, noting which ones were better at the lighter, powdery stuff and/or more adept at pushing ice and heavier snow.

Better Homes & Gardens / Ashley Craiger

What to Know About Snow Shovels Before Shopping

Height

The shovels on our list range in size from 50 to 57 inches. Higley says that a traditional-sized snow shovel will be fine for most people. If you are on the shorter side and pick up one of the longer shovels, you can simply adjust your grip. Higley recommends placing your hands higher on the handle, much like you would when holding a baseball bat or a hockey stick and you’ll be just fine.

Material

Snow shovel blades are typically made from aluminum, metal, steel, plastic, or fiberglass. Plastic and fiberglass are lightweight and therefore better for shoveling lighter snow. Aluminum, steel, and metal snow shovels are great for heavier, wetter snow—though the shovels themselves tend to also be heavy—as well as cracking through layers of ice.

Keep in mind, though, that anything that can crack through ice can also chip away at delicate surfaces like wooden decks and even some pavers. It’s important to choose a snow shovel that’s hefty enough to do the job without doing a job on your sidewalk or driveway.

Type

The best snow shovels are the ones that are appropriate for the type of snowfall. If there is light, powdery snow on the ground, shovels with wider blades are great because they can cover more surface area to get the job done quickly.

When dealing with a mixture of ice and snow, Higley recommends a scoop-like shovel with a durable blade that can chop through layers of ice without scuffing the surface. She says shovels with more pronounced scoops are also ideal for shoveling wet snow. In this case, a careful technique is imperative.

“Push when possible instead of lifting,” says Higley. “This type of snow will put a lot of pressure on the shovel and is much more difficult to lift, which can overexert the user.”



Better Homes & Gardens / Abigail Wetzler

Other Snow Shovels We Tested

Snow Joe Shovelution SJ-SHLV01 18-in Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel w/ Spring Assisted Handle

We loved how the second spring-loaded handle on the Snow Joe Shovelution SJ-SHLV01 18-in Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel reminds us to bend at the knees while shoveling, but we thought it was placed too low on the shovel to fully avoid back strain. Perhaps it would be better if it were a longer handle.

ErgieShovel ERG-SNSH18 Steel Shaft Impact Resistant Snow Shovel

The ErgieShovel ERG-SNSH18 Steel Shaft Impact Resistant Snow Shovel is great for heavy snow and ice, but not so much for lighter snow, as the shovel’s blade would often snag on concrete. We found the design and placement of the second handle to be better suited for shorter people.

Your Questions, Answered

What size snow shovel is best?

Higley says the size of a snow shovel doesn’t matter as much because you can always adjust your grip. “What is important is for homeowners to select the best shovel for the snow they’ll be clearing and to understand the dangers of shoveling and not to overdo it,” Higley says.

What material is best for a snow shovel?

Before you choose the best snow shovel, consider the surface you’ll be shoveling and the type of snow. “Traditional surfaces like concrete and asphalt can withstand a heavier scrape but care should be taken, especially if you’re trying to break up ice, which could chip or break the surface,” says Higley.

Don’t use aluminum or steel on pacers, bricks, stamped concrete, or other surfaces that can be easily scratched or even dislodged, she explains.

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, New York, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best snow shovels, Barbara analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also consulted Cheryl Higley, education and content director at the Snow and Ice Management Association.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

