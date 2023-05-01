The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that nearly 60% of home fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms. “Although smoke detectors may not actually prevent fires, they are like having a guard dog that annoyingly alerts you for a great reason before things get out of hand,” says Mark Upton Jr., a firefighter in Georgia. “The difference in having smoke detectors versus not having them can be lifesaving.”

A smoke detector is one of the most important devices you can have in your home. When installed properly, they provide advance warning so you can evacuate quickly if there is a fire, allowing you and the other members of your household peace of mind.

Best Overall First Alert SA3210 Dual Sensor Smoke and Fire Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It features a dual sensor that can detect both fast-burning and low, smoldering flames. Keep in Mind: This smoke detector does not have a carbon monoxide detector or voice alarms. If you're looking for the best smoke detector that can be installed anywhere in your home, the First Alert SA3210 is our top pick. This smoke detector combines photoelectric and ionization sensors, which means it can detect both flaming and smoldering fires. It also meets all UL217 safety standards, so you know it’s been thoroughly vetted for effectiveness. The smoke detector is battery-operated with a long ten-year lifespan; this means you shouldn’t have to change the batteries until it’s time to replace the device. However, you should regularly test all smoke detectors (there is a test button on the front of this one) to make sure they’re functioning properly. At the end of its life, a timer will go off indicating that it’s time for a new model. Unlike hardwired options, you don’t have to worry about any complex wiring, and can easily install it yourself. Mounting brackets are included. In the event of a fire, this smoke detector will sound off the alarm with a loud, 85-decibel beep. You can silence it immediately if it’s a false alarm by hitting the test/silence button. There are no voice alarms included. While a carbon monoxide detector would have given this smoke detector complete coverage, it’s still a very good option for homeowners. Price at the time of publish: $49 Product Details: Power Source: Battery-powered | Sensor Type: Photoelectric and ionization | Notification Type: Beep

Best Budget Kidde I9030 Smoke Detector Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Batteriesplus.com Why You Should Get It: The battery-operated smoke detector has an ionization sensor which is good for large, fast-burning fires. Keep in Mind: It’s not interconnected, so you might not hear the alarm if it goes off in other parts of the house. Despite its low price, the Kidde I9030 offers lots of value, plus is one of the best smoke detectors you can get on a budget. This smoke detector uses one 9V battery, and can easily be installed in your home without the help of an electrician. However, the battery is located at the back of the unit, so it might be challenging to change or replace the batteries. The Kidde features ionization sensors which are specially designed to detect invisible particles that come from large and fast-flaming fires. Not only that, they detect these fires quicker than photoelectric alarms can. The alarm is the standard 85-decibel level that you’ll find on most smoke detectors. When the battery is low, it will chirp to let you know it’s time for a replacement. Additionally, there is a test/hush button so you can periodically test the alarm, or silence it in case of a false alarm. Keep in mind that it is not interconnected, so you may not hear the smoke alarm clearly if it goes off in another room. The Kiddde I9030 comes with a 3-year limited warranty and should be replaced after 10 years. Price at the time of publish: $9 Product Details: Power Source: Battery-powered | Sensor Type: Ionization | Notification Type: Beep

Best Splurge First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It can be connected to other smoke detectors, even if they’re not from the same brand. Keep in Mind: There is no battery-operated version available. If you’re looking for a high-end, hardwired smoke detector with advanced features, we recommend the First Alert One Link Safe & Sound. This smoke detector is made for DIYing and comes with adapter plugs so you can install it yourself without hiring an electrician. It is a smoke and carbon monoxide detector that offers protection against fires and carbon monoxide leaks. Plus, it features a photoelectric sensor that will sound off on slow-burning fires before they become full-out flames. As a smart smoke detector, it is compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit—you can use it to play music, listen to audiobooks, and check the weather. You can also get remote notifications in case of an emergency once you download First Alert’s OneLink Home App. When the alarm is triggered, you’ll hear the beep as well as voice alerts, which let you know what the danger is and exactly where it's happening. One great feature of this device is that it can be connected to other smoke detectors, even if they are not from the First Alert brand. Cost aside, it’s one of the best smoke detectors out there. Just be aware that it’s only available in a hardwired model—there’s no battery-operated option. Price at the time of publish: $182 Product Details: Power Source: Hardwired | Sensor Type: Photoelectric | Notification Type: Beep, phone alert, voice alert The 8 Best Home Security Systems to Keep Your House and Family Safe

Best Combo First Alert Hardwired Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This device is hardwired, but contains a battery as a backup in case of a power outage. Keep in Mind: It can be hard to get batteries in and out of the compartment. This device from First Alert made it onto our best smoke detector list because it features electrochemical carbon monoxide sensing technology and an ionization smoke detector rolled into one. It is hardwired, so it connects straight to your power supply, but includes a 9V battery backup in case you lose power. It’s also been rigorously tested to meet UL standards. When there’s smoke or a carbon monoxide leak somewhere in your home, you’ll hear its 85-decibel horn, plus see indicator lights flashing on the front. Because you can connect it to other smoke detectors (from the First Alert brand only) you can easily get coverage throughout the house, and it will indicate exactly which detector set off the alarm. If the battery is low or missing, the detector will chirp until the issue is resolved. Keep in mind that the battery compartment has a tight fit, so you might have some issues removing or placing new batteries inside. You can buy one detector or purchase the model in packs of three, six, or twelve. Price at the time of publish: $35 Product Details: Power Source: Hardwired | Sensor Type: Carbon monoxide and ionization smoke sensor | Notification Type: | Beep

Best Smart Google Nest Protect 2nd Generation Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm Walmart View On Walmart View On Best Buy View On Antonline.com Why You Should Get It: It has smart features such as self-diagnostic checks, sound checks, and steam checks to ensure the alarm is working and won’t go off at the wrong time. Keep in Mind: These extra features drive up the price. When it comes to safeguarding your home against smoke and carbon monoxide, the Google Nest Protect is worth checking out. It features a split-spectrum sensor, which can detect both smoldering and flaming fires. You never have to worry if your battery has enough power, as the Google Nest runs self-diagnostic checks around 400 times a day, plus conducts a monthly sound check to ensure it’s in tip-top condition. Another big selling point of Google Nest Protect is that you’re able to get remote notifications through your phone anytime the alarm goes off. You can also conveniently silence false alarms with your phone. It has a motion sensor that will trigger the lights to switch on whenever you walk by. These lights will turn yellow if there’s a problem, and red if the alarm is currently sounding. If you like steamy showers, the alarm even has a steam check which won’t set off your alarm if you’re having a long, hot shower. It is expensive, so it may not be the best smoke detector if you’re on a tight budget and need to buy multiple smoke detectors for your home. The Google Nest is available in hardwired and battery options, and all devices have a 10-year lifespan. Price at the time of publish: $119 Product Details: Power Source: Battery, wired | Sensor Type: Split-spectrum | Notification Type: Beep, voice alert, phone alert

Best Battery-Operated First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Detector & Carbon Monoxide Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: This smoke detector can integrate with your home’s Ring security system. Keep in Mind: You need to purchase a separate hub to get full smart home integration. This First Alert Smoke Detector features Z-wave technology—the wireless technology found in many smart hub setups, which makes it possible to integrate the device with your home’s Ring security system. It also has a clever feature that allows you to scan a QR code on the box to add the device to the system. It works in tandem with Ring so that when your alarm goes off, Ring’s monitoring center is automatically alerted. They will then request emergency services be sent to your house. The smoke detector also works with other smart home systems like Samsung SmartThings and Nexia. However, it is not compatible with Wink or First Alert’s One Link hub. While this detector sends mobile alerts to your phone, you’ll have to buy a Z-Wave Plus Gateway hub separately for it to work. The device is simple to install, and only takes two AA batteries to get it going. In terms of features, its photoelectric smoke sensor makes it one of the best smoke detectors to have in cases of fast-burning fire. At the same time, it’s not overly sensitive, so it won’t go off just because you’ve burnt toast or steamed up the shower. It also detects carbon monoxide. Price at the time of publish: $47 Product Details: Power Source: Battery-powered | Sensor Type: Photoelectric | Notification Type: Phone alert, beep

Best Hardwired Kidde FireX Hardwire Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Combination Detector 2-Pack Home Depot View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The front-facing battery compartment makes it easy to replace batteries. Keep in Mind: There are no smart features. If you’re looking for a reliable photoelectric smoke detector, a hardwired option like this Kidde pick is the best smoke detector to go for. We like it because it not only lets you know if there is smoke or deadly carbon monoxide gas in the air, but also plugs directly into a 120V power source in your home. Plus it’s UL-certified. If there happens to be a power outage, you don’t have to worry about it malfunctioning because it includes a 9V battery backup. The battery holder is front-facing (unlike some smoke detectors where it’s hard to reach the battery compartment), making it easy to replace the batteries. We like that it comes with voice alerts in addition to the alarm. If there is an emergency, this Kidde device will say either “Fire, fire” or “Warning, carbon monoxide.” This smoke detector is fairly straightforward to install and can connect with up to 24 devices including smoke detectors, heat alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms. However, it only has basic features and no smart functions. You can buy this Kidde in packs of one, two, four, and six. Price at the time of publish: $57 Product Details: Power Source: Hardwired | Sensor Type: Photoelectric | Notification Type: | beep, voice alerts

Best for Kitchen Kidde Kitchen Smoke Detector & Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The combination of photoelectric sensors and a carbon monoxide detector are especially good for the kitchen. Keep in Mind: It’s not hardwired, so you can’t connect it to other smoke detectors. Most experts say that the best smoke detector for your kitchen is a photoelectric model. Photoelectric smoke detectors are slightly quicker at sensing smoldering smoke (which is how many kitchen fires originate) compared to ionization sensors. They are also not as sensitive to light smoke, so they likely won't sound off if you’re cooking up a storm. This pick is also a carbon monoxide detector, which is beneficial because kitchen appliances like stoves and gas water heaters can leak harmful carbon monoxide gas into the air. This device is battery-powered and designed to last for 10 years. For fire, the alarm will sound off three long beeps, and you’ll also see a flashing red LED light. If there is a carbon monoxide leak, you’ll hear four quick beeps in succession. There is a test/hush button on the unit, allowing you to periodically check if the alarm is working or silence false alarms. Because it’s battery-operated, you won’t be able to interconnect it with other smoke detectors. Price at the time of publish: $49 Product Details: Power Source: Battery-powered | Sensor Type: Photoelectric smoke detector, carbon monoxide | Notification Type: Beep The 8 Best Toaster Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Garage First Alert HD6135FB Hardwired Heat Alarm with Battery Backup Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This option detects heat, not smoke, so it won’t be easily triggered by car exhaust fumes. Keep in Mind: Although it’s hardwired, it only connects to specific First Alert smoke detectors. Many experts do not recommend installing smoke detectors in garages since they can sometimes be triggered by car exhaust fumes. An excellent alternative would be to install a heat alarm like the First Alert HD6135FB. This device detects heat rather than smoke, and only goes off if the temperature reaches 135° F or rises rapidly by more than 15°F in one minute. You can also link it up with other First Alert alarms so that they can all send out an alarm throughout your home if one of them detects a problem, since this device is hardwired (it comes with a battery backup). Keep in mind that this device only connects to specific First Alert smoke detectors, so you’ll have to check the First Alert website to see which ones work together. A built-in microprocessor helps to reduce the number of nuisance alarms that can happen, and there is also a button on the front to silence it if the heat alarm goes off by mistake. Like other standard smoke detectors, it has an 85-decibel sound output. You can buy this heat alarm by itself, or buy it together with a smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector. You can also buy the heat alarm with a filter that blocks high-frequency noise to prevent damage. Price at the time of publish: $28 Product Details: Power Source: Hardwired | Sensor Type: Heat | Notification Type: Beep