The 8 Best Smart Thermostats of 2023

The Google Nest Thermostat takes the top spot on our list of best smart thermostats. If you’ve got a common wire (C-wire) installed, it’s an easy DIY project to install. It’s also super simple to program and control remotely on your phone, tablet, or by voice, so you can start conserving energy right away. The bonus? It’s rather attractive—as far as thermostats go—so you won’t mind installing the Nest on your wall.

One thing to note—before you purchase our pick or any other smart thermostat on our list, you’ll need to ensure your current HVAC setup is ready. A common wire is often required to keep a continuous flow of power from your heating and cooling unit to your thermostat; stay safe and check with a professional electrician before fiddling with any wiring in your home.

After extensive research, we have gathered the best smart thermostat for every budget and preference—evaluating their programmability, motion-sensing abilities, smart home compatibility, and more. Regardless of your needs, we’ve got you covered.

Moreover, a well-programmed smart thermostat can help extend the lifespan of your rather expensive HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. “With an optimized HVAC unit, homeowners are also able to reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient,” says Monell.

“Most smart thermostats are able to recognize when people are home or away, switching to an energy-saving mode when the house is empty and maintaining a comfortable climate when people are home,” says Audrey Monell, president of Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning.

Tired of high energy costs? A smart thermostat can optimize your heating and cooling system to run more efficiently, so you’ll save money on your energy bills. Like other smart devices, you can adjust your thermostat from your phone or tablet or even with a voice-controlled digital assistant like Alexa. Even better? You can program a smart thermostat to cool or heat your home on your preferred schedule. In fact, the smartest thermostats will even “learn” your preferences to program themselves.

Best Overall Google Nest Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to install and program. Keep in Mind: Some HVAC systems might require a C-wire or Nest Power Connector installation. Google Nest has long been at the forefront of the smart home trend. This latest iteration of the popular device is not only simpler to use but less expensive, too, which is why it tops our list of best smart thermostats. Even if you’re new to smart home devices, the Google Nest makes it easy to dive right in. You can install it yourself in less than a half hour and create a heating and cooling schedule that’s right for your household’s needs. Want to make sure your HVAC system is compatible with Google Nest before buying? Just log into the Google Store to use the Compatibility Checker. The Google Nest looks elegant—not a word you’d think to use with a thermostat, but it fits the bill. It’s a simple circle with a mirrored display that looks more like wall decor than a utilitarian thermostat. The design is sleek because there’s no need for buttons and switches when you want to adjust the temperature—just swipe the touch bar with a fingertip or handle it remotely with your smartphone, tablet, or even your voice by using Google Assistant or Alexa. This Energy Star-certified thermostat uses less than 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity each month, so you won’t be running up energy costs just by activating your new smart device. It’s also constructed out of recycled materials, so you can feel good that you’re cutting down on waste as well as your energy bills. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest

Best Budget Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: You’ll lower your energy costs and recoup the cost of the device in no time. Keep in Mind: You’ll need a C-wire to install it, and it’s not compatible with electric baseboard heating systems. A smart thermostat can save money on your energy bills, but buying a super-expensive device will negate those potential savings. While most of the devices on our best smart thermostats list are indeed reasonably priced, there’s no doubt that the Amazon Smart Thermostat deserves its spot in our Best Budget category. If you’re looking to upgrade your current thermostat but don’t want a ton of bells and whistles, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is perfect. It does need a C-wire for installation, so check if there’s one in place before you purchase. You’ll need to download the Alexa app or use an Alexa-compatible device like the Echo to turn on the voice control, as this smart thermostat doesn’t have a speaker or microphone of its own. You can adjust the settings and the temperature with buttons on the device instead, but you’ll likely want to use Alexa to help you program it to your liking. For a budget-friendly device, there’s plenty of programming capability—you can schedule up to four temperature periods per day. Enable Thermostat Hunches in the Alexa app, and the thermostat will adjust the temperature accordingly if Alexa gets a “hunch” that it’s bedtime or no one is at home. There’s also a humidity sensor and energy dashboard monitoring. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is Energy Star-certified and is made with technology from Honeywell Home, a leader in the heating and cooling industry for well over a century, so you’re getting an excellent device at an excellent price. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa

Best for Baseboards Mysa Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s compatible with electric baseboard heaters found in older homes. Keep in Mind: The multiple-wire installation might be too difficult for beginners and DIYers. If you own an older home with electric baseboard heaters, you might think you’re shut out from the smart thermostat trend. Let us introduce you to the Mysa Smart Thermostat, which is compatible with electric baseboard heaters, electric fan-forced heaters, and self-contained hydronic heaters. The Mysa Smart Thermostat has a simple design—the digital display clearly shows the temperature with up and down arrows to control the heating and cooling. You can make adjustments right on the device, but you’ll want to download the app to program your thermostat more easily. The Mysa app allows you to set heating and cooling schedules, monitor humidity levels, and survey your energy usage remotely from your phone. It also hooks up to various smart home platforms so you can set up voice controls for your Mysa. The Mysa Smart Thermostat requires multiple wires for installation; experienced DIYers can tackle it thanks to an online guide and videos that walk you through the process, though you might want to hire a professional installer for peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit The 9 Best Wireless Doorbells of 2022 for Smart Security on Your Front Porch

Best Energy Saving Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has flexible programming and usage reports. Keep in Mind: It requires a C-wire for installation.

There are several Energy Star-certified devices on our best smart thermostats list, but the Sensi Touch thermostat nabs the spot for Best Energy Saving device because it can conserve up to a whopping 23% of energy in your home. This means you’ll save more on utility bills over time when you program the smart thermostat to heat and cool your home efficiently. The Sensi has a sleek display that makes it easy to see all your home’s heating and cooling data at a glance—everything from room temperature to humidity level to the current time. You can access the menu and settings with the touch of your finger on the device itself, but you should connect to it via the Sensi app if you want to really unlock this smart thermostat’s energy-saving capabilities. Use the app to set your heating and cooling schedule, view energy usage, and even set reminders for swapping out your filter or scheduling a service appointment for your HVAC system. A C-wire installation is required to connect the Sensi to your home’s HVAC equipment. If you’ve got one in place, you can use the app to help determine the right wiring configuration and guide you through a DIY installation. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No | Compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, Vera

Best for Multiple Rooms Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s great if you live with family members with different heating/cooling preferences. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy multiple sensors if you want the full benefit of this smart thermostat. Whether you live with family members with different temperature preferences or simply don’t need to cool or heat every room in the same way, the Honeywell Home T9 is the solution. You can connect remotely via the Resideo app or by syncing the T9 with your preferred digital home assistant. The Smart Room sensors offer a wide range (up to 200 feet) and are easy to install (battery-operated, no hardware needed). One room sensor comes with the device, but you can (and should) purchase additional sensors for each room where you want to control the temperature. You can adjust the temperature settings for all the rooms via your phone or by voice control. It’s an ideal setup for larger homes with multiple floors; if you spend more time in one area of your home, you can adjust the heating and cooling accordingly. If keeping track of all those different room temperatures seems labor intensive, remember that this is a smart thermostat. You can set the Auto Home/Away Scheduling so that your heating and cooling are automated daily, which means you also save energy and money automatically. It’s even easy to install on your own, and there’s even a power adapter to use if there’s no C-wire. Price at time of publish: $180



Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No | Compatibility: Vera, Amazon Alexa The 7 Best Portable Air Conditioners, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best with Motion Sensor ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control+ 2-Pack SmartSensors Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It combines energy-efficient heating and cooling with home security. Keep in Mind: You will need to pay a subscription fee for monitoring services.

The Ecobee is one of the smartest thermostats on our list because of its motion-sensing capability that not only heats and cools your home efficiently but also provides home security. The SmartSensor casts a wide-eyed 120-degree angle view of your home so that when there’s movement (up to 16 feet away), it knows to begin warming or cooling the space. It uses the power of geofencing technology to recognize when your home is empty or someone’s home—even if it’s not you and your family. The Ecobee doubles as a home security system, thanks to door and window sensors (purchase separately, though a two-pack comes in the bundle if you purchase on Amazon). The Ecobee’s advanced sensor technology notifies you of break-ins or fires—it can “hear” the sound of a smoke alarm and will alert you with a notification on your smartphone or tablet. It does require a Smart Security subscription plan, and at $10 a month for 24/7 monitoring, we think it’s worth it. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, or you can control it through Apple IOS and Android devices. Like many other options on this list, it’s completely programmable and you can set up different temperature profiles to suit your home. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: Yes | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, If This Then That

Best Learning Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4.9 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s truly a set-it-and-forget-it device. Keep in Mind: Room sensors are available for purchase separately. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of those smart devices that can get even smarter as time goes on. How? When you install it in your home, its first task is to learn your schedule and temperature preferences, and then it will program itself for peak energy efficiency. Give it about a week to get to know your household’s heating/cooling needs, and it will help you stay warm/cool in the most efficient way possible season after season. The Home/Away Assist function sets the Google Nest Learning Thermostat to an optimal temperature when you’re away from home so that you’re not unnecessarily heating or cooling off the space. Pair it with the Nest Temperature Sensor (purchase it separately), so it can “learn” exactly how you like the temperature to be in a certain room of your home. Whatever you do, the Google Nest will learn your behaviors and mimic them to conserve energy and save money. Are you away on vacation, or did you fall asleep and forget to adjust the temperature accordingly? The Google Nest will do it for you. Feel like changing things up a bit with your temperature settings? You can do so on the device itself or remotely from a phone, tablet, or another connected device. View your Energy History—along with other programming settings on your phone or the device display—and keep track of just how much this smart device has learned about your energy needs. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Programmable: Yes | Motion Sensor: No (temperature sensor sold separately) | Compatibility: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest