Shopping The 9 Best Smart Plugs of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home We chose the Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack as the best overall because of its compatibility, energy monitoring, and overall quality and price point. Better Homes and Gardens / Kevin Liang Turning your house into a smart home may sound intricate and expensive, but smart plugs make the transition simple and affordable. These compact devices plug directly into your outlets and are controlled by your smart assistant (such as Alexa, Siri, or Google Home) or the manufacturer’s ap. The best smart plugs reinvent the way you interact with your gadgets and appliances—which in turn will save you money on your electric bill by ensuring your devices aren’t running when they don’t need to be. We researched smart plugs that are easy to use, simple to set up, and compatible with various smart assistants, such as Alexa, Google, and Apple. Several we chose also monitor energy use and can group plugs to control entire rooms with one command, offering another layer of efficiency. Overall, the Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack is our pick for the best smart plug overall for its compatibility with smart assistant ecosystems and its built-in energy monitoring. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Set: Wyze Plug 4-Pack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Power Strip: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Apple: Leviton Decora Plug-In Switch at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Outdoors: Wyze Plug Outdoor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Energy Saving: Emporia Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wi-Fi: Wemo Wemo Insight Smart Plug at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Alexa: Amazon Smart Plug at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Google Home: Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini EP10P2 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: With some of the largest selection compatibility options, this set is the best buy for most. Keep In Mind: It’s pricier than other options. When choosing the best smart plug overall, one of the first features we looked for is a plug’s versatile ability to connect to multiple smart home systems. The Kasa Smart Plug four-pack is the best overall smart plug for most people for a few reasons, but its vast compatibility is certainly at the top of the list and makes it worth the higher cost. This smart plug connects to Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. The four-pack set delivers many of the best qualities that most will want in a good set of smart plugs. A signature feature of the Kasa digital app is power monitoring, which keeps you up to date on how much energy your appliances and devices are using. This comes in the form of kilowatt-hour usage, as well as time used. Beyond the Kasa app, you can also control your Kasa plugs via your HomeKit app or other smart-home apps. Kasa allows you to group plugs and control them in clusters, as well as set timers for each individually. It also features an Away Mode, which means you can program the system to turn lamps on at specific times while you’re out of the house—a feature that turns the Kasa into a suitable home security accessory. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.57 x 2.62 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit Best Set Wyze Plug 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This four-pack of smart plugs are groupable to work together. Keep in Mind: It does not pair with Apple HomeKit or SmartThings. Turn your house into a responsive smart home with the Wyze Plug four-pack. Compatible with Google and Amazon Alexa, these plugs seamlessly segue with voice-activated smart assistants. Wyze also allows you to group and control multiple plugs at once using voice commands or the Wyze smartphone app. Powerful scheduling controls help you automate when devices will activate. Set the lights to come on at the same time the coffee pot starts in the morning, or ensure that the Christmas lights turn off after midnight so they won't eat up too much power. The timer and remote controls are also useful for hobbyists working with 3D printers or other automated craft technology who want to ensure their devices turn off after the process completes. While it’s not compatible with Apple HomeKit or SmartThings, if you’re a Google or Alexa user looking for a set of some of the best smart plugs, then the affordable Wyze Plug is a solid choice. Its convenient grouping controls will simplify the process, and the Wyze Vacation Mode setting protects your home while you’re away, turning lights on and off at realistic times to create the illusion the house is occupied. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 2.05 x 2.68 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Best Power Strip Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The Smart Plug Power Strip features individually controllable smart sockets as well as USB sockets. Keep In Mind: It does not support HomeKit or SmartThings. This could simply be called a smart plug power strip with basic voice compatibility, but the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip goes so much further. It delivers three sockets that are all individually controlled with voice commands or via the app, as well as two always-on USB sockets, a surge protector, and a 3-foot cord. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip only works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Assistant devices, or the Kasa app, which allows you to control your plugs from anywhere, turning on and off devices while you’re out of the house. Although connected to the same strip, each plug is controlled individually, which means you can set different plugs on the strip to turn on at different times, giving you control over multiple devices from one power strip. This can save money on energy bills by ensuring lights don’t stay on all night or turning on small appliances like coffee pots at specific times of the day. When you want one device to control your smart home, few are more capable than the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip—the best smart plug power strip on the market. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 10.24 x 2.5 inches | Voltage: 125 volts | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home Best for Apple Leviton Decora Plug-In Switch Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: While it will work with any platform, Apple users will especially appreciate this Siri-compatible smart plug. Keep In Mind: The Leviton is somewhat pricey for a single plug. While many smart plugs only play well with specific smart home platforms, the Leviton is universal. Fully compatible with HomeKit, you’ll have no trouble using your Apple devices to control your home—though you’ll need a home hub like Apple Home Pod Mini if you’d like to control these features with Siri from outside the home. The Leviton app makes it easy to set up and control scenes within your home, pairing smart plugs to control whole zones, turn lights on and off en masse, and more. Pair it with a Leviton Anywhere Switch to add tactile control. While it is pricey for a single plug, you can also invest in Leviton for broad compatibility and a versatile line of companion products like the Plug-In Dimmer. If you’re all in on Apple, then Leviton is the right plug for you. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.42 x 3.1 x 1.13 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Anywhere Companions, Vera Best for Outdoors Wyze Plug Outdoor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Why You Should Get It: Come rain or sleet, the Wyze Plug Outdoor offers two protected smart plugs. Keep In Mind: It’s not compatible with Apple Siri. The Wyze Plug Outdoor is made for controlling Christmas lights on icy winter evenings and providing a reliable solution for keeping outdoor projectors, deck fans, and backyard string lights running in wet and dusty conditions. With an IP64 ingress protection rating, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is certified to be water-resistant to rain and sleet while also being resistant to dust and sand. All in all, we think it’s the best smart plug for use outdoors. To ensure that the Wyze Plug Outdoor can keep a line of communication to your home network, it’s designed with an extended Wi-Fi range that can connect up to 300 feet across open spaces. While this range will most likely experience interference when passing through walls, it still provides enough connectivity to ensure the plug does its job around many homes. With independent outlets, Wyze ensures you’re able to separately control different outdoor connections while they share the same plug, even from afar. Using a simple voice command from upstairs, easily switch on your Christmas lights or get the carport lit up before your teenager comes home. This Wyze outdoor smart plug is a useful weatherproof convenience with all the smart-home control you could want. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Outdoor | Dimensions: 4 x 2.68 x 1.42 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant The 8 Best Outdoor Movie Screens To Enhance Your Backyard Setup Best Energy Saving Emporia Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The Emporia Smart Plug monitors energy usage and tracks it through a smart phone app, so you can keep tabs on how much power you’re paying for. Keep In Mind: The plug isn’t compatible with larger electronics, like washing machines. The Emporia Smart Plug offers one of the coolest features that smart plugs deliver: monitoring energy use. It keeps track of how much power your connected appliances are drawing and then maps it out on the Emporia app. This feature makes it easy to pull up data on how much power an AC unit or other large appliance is actually using and then allows you to shut that device off remotely. The Emporia Smart Plug connects to Google and Alexa, though it doesn’t naturally pair with Apple HomeKit. Control it with voice or use the app to shut off power or set timers. Keep in mind that it’s only compatible with 120 volt outlets and has a 10-amp continuous load maximum, meaning it’s slightly less powerful than other options on our list. For in-depth energy monitoring, connect the Emporia Smart Plug to an Emporia Vue Energy Monitor and gain insights into your home’s total energy usage. Equipped with all of the control and timer functions you’d expect from a smart plug, the Emporia Smart Plug is an all-around solid buy. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 3.3 x 1.5 x 1.1 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home The 7 Best Window Air Conditioners for Cooling Every Room in Your House Best Wi-Fi Wemo Insight Smart Plug Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Apple Why You Should Get It: With Thread wireless and Bluetooth capability, the Wemo Smart Plug is an innovator among smart plugs. Keep In Mind: This smart plug only supports Apple HomeKit. The Wemo Smart Plug is a Wi-Fi plug that’s part of an expanded definition of what Wi-Fi can be. With Thread wireless mesh, the Wemo Smart Plug can connect from farther away than standard Wi-Fi and has better connectivity to other devices. But Wemo also goes beyond Wi-Fi by adding Bluetooth connectivity. The Wemo Smart Plug is an Apple HomeKit exclusive. Connecting seamlessly to Siri, it's easy to control with your voice or iPhone. It’s also simple to set up, connecting to your unlocked iPhone with a simple tap. The Wemo Smart Plug has all the other standard features as well, including giving you control from anywhere via your phone to set schedules with HomeKit. Slim and small, it won’t block other sockets, and it comes with a physical power button on one side that allows you to turn it off and on with a touch. With the addition of the Wi-Fi boost, this plug will take a connected home to the next level. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.8 x 1.3 x 2 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Apple HomeKit Best for Alexa Amazon Smart Plug Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Built for Alexa, the Amazon Smart Plug works seamlessly with Amazon systems. Keep In Mind: The price is for one plug only. While most smart plugs on the market are compatible with Amazon Alexa, few are as fully optimized as Amazon’s own Amazon Smart Plug. Simple to pair, your smart plug will be up and running in minutes and doesn’t require a hub. Using an Echo Dot, simply request that Alexa switch your plug on (or off) for voice activation so you can control appliances and devices with verbal commands. The Alexa app gives you further options, enabling you to control your smart plugs from your phone, whether you’re in or out of the house, or set schedules so that lights turn on and off at specific times. The Amazon Smart Plug doesn’t come with special features or energy reporting (though the Alexa app will give you energy-saving tips), and while its functionality is limited, it is a good choice for people that are all in on Alexa and want a reliable plug that’s proven to work well with their system. Because of its slightly higher price point, we recommend picking up the Amazon Smart Plug when it’s on sale. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 3.2 x 1.5 x 2.2 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Alexa The 7 Best Under-Cabinet Lighting Options of 2023 to Illuminate Your Kitchen Countertops Best for Google Home Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini EP10P2 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On B&H Photo Video Why You Should Get It: This simple two-pack of compact plugs provides all the basics for a price that’s less than many single plugs. Keep In Mind: This plug does not include energy monitoring. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is the best smart plug two-pack for Google Home or Alexa users. Kasa Mini plugs are small enough that they won’t get in the way of each other, even when using two in one outlet. Unlike our best overall pick, these value-priced Kasa Mini plugs don’t support Apple. While these mini plugs don’t have the same energy monitoring capabilities as the Kasa Smart Plug, they are still groupable and controllable in unison with voice commands or the Kasa app, even when paired with other types of Kasa smart plugs. With scheduling and Away Mode, you’ll be able to program for all sorts of home situations, ensuring the kettle comes on for tea in the morning and that the lights maintain your schedule even when you’re out of town. Despite their small size, they still have the same 15 amps of power handling. Safety certified by UL, they also come with a two-year warranty, ensuring you get your money’s worth. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 2.03 x 2.36 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Google Home, Amazon Alexa The Bottom Line With broad compatibility that links it to Apple, Alexa, and Google, the Kasa Smart Plug fits most households and has a build quality and price point that will appeal to a multitude of users. However, Kasa’s inclusion of energy monitoring distinguishes it as a true best-in-class. Group your Kasa plugs and control them in clusters, monitor how much energy your AC unit uses, and set schedules for lights and appliances to turn on and off—Kasa does it all. What to Know About Smart Plugs Before Shopping Compatibility Most of the best smart plugs are compatible with a few different smart home platforms. Alexa and Google Home are the most widely supported platforms among the smart plugs we researched. Apple HomeKit is somewhat more niche, as is SmartThings. Some smart plugs require a central hub through which all your plugs are controlled, while others don’t. It’s a good idea to pick only one smart-home platform and commit, as plugs of the same type can often be grouped and scheduled together. Whatever you decide, do your research and pick the smart home system that fits best with the tech you’ve already invested in. Inside and Out Most of the plugs we covered in this list are indoor plugs. If you’re planning on using your smart plug outside, then it’s a good idea to invest in a dedicated outdoor smart plug that comes with an ingress protection rating. Ingress protection ratings, generally notated “IPXX,” specify the water resistance of a device as well as its resistance to ingress by particulate matter. For a full breakdown of IP ratings, Wikipedia is informative. Understanding GHZ Wi-Fi operates by sending and decoding information over radio waves. For instance, 2.4 GHz routers give you a wider range but a weaker signal, whereas 5 GHz has a shorter range but can transfer more data. All of the smart plugs on this list operate on 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. However, many homes these days use 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Before investing in smart plugs, it’s a good idea to ensure that your Wi-Fi network definitely supports 2.4 GHz. Understanding your Wi-Fi can often be achieved by simply connecting to Wi-Fi with your computer and then clicking on the router’s properties, where you’ll see data on what type of Wi-Fi you’re connected to. In other cases, the Wi-Fi Analyzer app is a good tool for further info and will tell you what bands are available on your network. If you’re unsure what type of Wi-Fi you have, remember that most modern routers have 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, even if they also have 5 GHz. Routers with both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi are called dual-band routers. Your Questions Answered What are the benefits of a smart plug? The best smart plugs have so many benefits. The energy savings that come from scheduling lights, AC units, and appliances is clearly one of the top positives for using a smart plug. Some smart plugs further facilitate this with energy monitoring capabilities that track your appliance’s energy use, laying it all out for you. However, smart plugs are good for other situations, like scheduling lights to come on in the morning, turning a heater on before you get home, or programming lights to turn on and off for security when you’re away from the house. Is a smart plug worth it? Smart plugs are generally well worth the money. These items cost very little—often less than $20—and can save you lots of money on electricity while making your life easier. They’re also well worth it for hobbyists, who might want to switch off a 3D modeler after their print finishes, or coffee shop owners who might want to trigger a pot to start brewing before the early shift comes in. For a relatively small investment, smart plugs help you automate the electronics in your home. How do you set up a smart plug? While setup will vary from one smart plug to the next, it’s generally simple. Setting up a Kasa with the Kasa app is as simple as plugging it in, downloading the Kasa app, and then following the directions on the app. Each type of plug will ship with specific instructions as to how to set it up on different platforms, and while it’s generally quite simple to install your smart plug, it’s important to follow these instructions carefully. Some platforms, such as Apple HomeKit, might be more involved than others. Who We Are Gabriel Morgan is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens, who focuses on home products and technology. For Better Homes & Gardens, he covers topics like space heaters, Christmas lights, and wireless doorbells. 