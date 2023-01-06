The 9 Best Smart Plugs of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home

Overall, the Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack is our pick for the best smart plug overall for its compatibility with smart assistant ecosystems and its built-in energy monitoring.

We researched smart plugs that are easy to use, simple to set up, and compatible with various smart assistants, such as Alexa, Google, and Apple. Several we chose also monitor energy use and can group plugs to control entire rooms with one command, offering another layer of efficiency.

The best smart plugs reinvent the way you interact with your gadgets and appliances—which in turn will save you money on your electric bill by ensuring your devices aren’t running when they don’t need to be.

Turning your house into a smart home may sound intricate and expensive, but smart plugs make the transition simple and affordable. These compact devices plug directly into your outlets and are controlled by your smart assistant (such as Alexa, Siri, or Google Home) or the manufacturer’s ap.

Best Overall Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: With some of the largest selection compatibility options, this set is the best buy for most. Keep In Mind: It’s pricier than other options. When choosing the best smart plug overall, one of the first features we looked for is a plug’s versatile ability to connect to multiple smart home systems. The Kasa Smart Plug four-pack is the best overall smart plug for most people for a few reasons, but its vast compatibility is certainly at the top of the list and makes it worth the higher cost. This smart plug connects to Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. The four-pack set delivers many of the best qualities that most will want in a good set of smart plugs. A signature feature of the Kasa digital app is power monitoring, which keeps you up to date on how much energy your appliances and devices are using. This comes in the form of kilowatt-hour usage, as well as time used. Beyond the Kasa app, you can also control your Kasa plugs via your HomeKit app or other smart-home apps. Kasa allows you to group plugs and control them in clusters, as well as set timers for each individually. It also features an Away Mode, which means you can program the system to turn lamps on at specific times while you’re out of the house—a feature that turns the Kasa into a suitable home security accessory. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.57 x 2.62 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit

Best Set Wyze Plug 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This four-pack of smart plugs are groupable to work together. Keep in Mind: It does not pair with Apple HomeKit or SmartThings. Turn your house into a responsive smart home with the Wyze Plug four-pack. Compatible with Google and Amazon Alexa, these plugs seamlessly segue with voice-activated smart assistants. Wyze also allows you to group and control multiple plugs at once using voice commands or the Wyze smartphone app. Powerful scheduling controls help you automate when devices will activate. Set the lights to come on at the same time the coffee pot starts in the morning, or ensure that the Christmas lights turn off after midnight so they won't eat up too much power. The timer and remote controls are also useful for hobbyists working with 3D printers or other automated craft technology who want to ensure their devices turn off after the process completes. While it’s not compatible with Apple HomeKit or SmartThings, if you’re a Google or Alexa user looking for a set of some of the best smart plugs, then the affordable Wyze Plug is a solid choice. Its convenient grouping controls will simplify the process, and the Wyze Vacation Mode setting protects your home while you’re away, turning lights on and off at realistic times to create the illusion the house is occupied. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 2.05 x 2.68 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Best Power Strip Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The Smart Plug Power Strip features individually controllable smart sockets as well as USB sockets. Keep In Mind: It does not support HomeKit or SmartThings. This could simply be called a smart plug power strip with basic voice compatibility, but the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip goes so much further. It delivers three sockets that are all individually controlled with voice commands or via the app, as well as two always-on USB sockets, a surge protector, and a 3-foot cord. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip only works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Assistant devices, or the Kasa app, which allows you to control your plugs from anywhere, turning on and off devices while you’re out of the house. Although connected to the same strip, each plug is controlled individually, which means you can set different plugs on the strip to turn on at different times, giving you control over multiple devices from one power strip. This can save money on energy bills by ensuring lights don’t stay on all night or turning on small appliances like coffee pots at specific times of the day. When you want one device to control your smart home, few are more capable than the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip—the best smart plug power strip on the market. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.5 x 10.24 x 2.5 inches | Voltage: 125 volts | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Best for Apple Leviton Decora Plug-In Switch Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: While it will work with any platform, Apple users will especially appreciate this Siri-compatible smart plug. Keep In Mind: The Leviton is somewhat pricey for a single plug. While many smart plugs only play well with specific smart home platforms, the Leviton is universal. Fully compatible with HomeKit, you’ll have no trouble using your Apple devices to control your home—though you’ll need a home hub like Apple Home Pod Mini if you’d like to control these features with Siri from outside the home. The Leviton app makes it easy to set up and control scenes within your home, pairing smart plugs to control whole zones, turn lights on and off en masse, and more. Pair it with a Leviton Anywhere Switch to add tactile control. While it is pricey for a single plug, you can also invest in Leviton for broad compatibility and a versatile line of companion products like the Plug-In Dimmer. If you’re all in on Apple, then Leviton is the right plug for you. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.42 x 3.1 x 1.13 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Anywhere Companions, Vera

Best for Outdoors Wyze Plug Outdoor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Why You Should Get It: Come rain or sleet, the Wyze Plug Outdoor offers two protected smart plugs. Keep In Mind: It’s not compatible with Apple Siri. The Wyze Plug Outdoor is made for controlling Christmas lights on icy winter evenings and providing a reliable solution for keeping outdoor projectors, deck fans, and backyard string lights running in wet and dusty conditions. With an IP64 ingress protection rating, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is certified to be water-resistant to rain and sleet while also being resistant to dust and sand. All in all, we think it’s the best smart plug for use outdoors. To ensure that the Wyze Plug Outdoor can keep a line of communication to your home network, it’s designed with an extended Wi-Fi range that can connect up to 300 feet across open spaces. While this range will most likely experience interference when passing through walls, it still provides enough connectivity to ensure the plug does its job around many homes. With independent outlets, Wyze ensures you’re able to separately control different outdoor connections while they share the same plug, even from afar. Using a simple voice command from upstairs, easily switch on your Christmas lights or get the carport lit up before your teenager comes home. This Wyze outdoor smart plug is a useful weatherproof convenience with all the smart-home control you could want. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Outdoor | Dimensions: 4 x 2.68 x 1.42 inches | Voltage: 15 amps | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant The 8 Best Outdoor Movie Screens To Enhance Your Backyard Setup

Best Energy Saving Emporia Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The Emporia Smart Plug monitors energy usage and tracks it through a smart phone app, so you can keep tabs on how much power you’re paying for. Keep In Mind: The plug isn’t compatible with larger electronics, like washing machines. The Emporia Smart Plug offers one of the coolest features that smart plugs deliver: monitoring energy use. It keeps track of how much power your connected appliances are drawing and then maps it out on the Emporia app. This feature makes it easy to pull up data on how much power an AC unit or other large appliance is actually using and then allows you to shut that device off remotely. The Emporia Smart Plug connects to Google and Alexa, though it doesn’t naturally pair with Apple HomeKit. Control it with voice or use the app to shut off power or set timers. Keep in mind that it’s only compatible with 120 volt outlets and has a 10-amp continuous load maximum, meaning it’s slightly less powerful than other options on our list. For in-depth energy monitoring, connect the Emporia Smart Plug to an Emporia Vue Energy Monitor and gain insights into your home’s total energy usage. Equipped with all of the control and timer functions you’d expect from a smart plug, the Emporia Smart Plug is an all-around solid buy. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 3.3 x 1.5 x 1.1 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home The 7 Best Window Air Conditioners for Cooling Every Room in Your House

Best Wi-Fi Wemo Insight Smart Plug Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Apple Why You Should Get It: With Thread wireless and Bluetooth capability, the Wemo Smart Plug is an innovator among smart plugs. Keep In Mind: This smart plug only supports Apple HomeKit. The Wemo Smart Plug is a Wi-Fi plug that’s part of an expanded definition of what Wi-Fi can be. With Thread wireless mesh, the Wemo Smart Plug can connect from farther away than standard Wi-Fi and has better connectivity to other devices. But Wemo also goes beyond Wi-Fi by adding Bluetooth connectivity. The Wemo Smart Plug is an Apple HomeKit exclusive. Connecting seamlessly to Siri, it's easy to control with your voice or iPhone. It’s also simple to set up, connecting to your unlocked iPhone with a simple tap. The Wemo Smart Plug has all the other standard features as well, including giving you control from anywhere via your phone to set schedules with HomeKit. Slim and small, it won’t block other sockets, and it comes with a physical power button on one side that allows you to turn it off and on with a touch. With the addition of the Wi-Fi boost, this plug will take a connected home to the next level. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 1.8 x 1.3 x 2 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Apple HomeKit

Best for Alexa Amazon Smart Plug Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Built for Alexa, the Amazon Smart Plug works seamlessly with Amazon systems. Keep In Mind: The price is for one plug only. While most smart plugs on the market are compatible with Amazon Alexa, few are as fully optimized as Amazon’s own Amazon Smart Plug. Simple to pair, your smart plug will be up and running in minutes and doesn’t require a hub. Using an Echo Dot, simply request that Alexa switch your plug on (or off) for voice activation so you can control appliances and devices with verbal commands. The Alexa app gives you further options, enabling you to control your smart plugs from your phone, whether you’re in or out of the house, or set schedules so that lights turn on and off at specific times. The Amazon Smart Plug doesn’t come with special features or energy reporting (though the Alexa app will give you energy-saving tips), and while its functionality is limited, it is a good choice for people that are all in on Alexa and want a reliable plug that’s proven to work well with their system. Because of its slightly higher price point, we recommend picking up the Amazon Smart Plug when it’s on sale. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor | Dimensions: 3.2 x 1.5 x 2.2 inches | Voltage: 120 volts | Compatibility: Alexa The 7 Best Under-Cabinet Lighting Options of 2023 to Illuminate Your Kitchen Countertops