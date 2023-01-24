The 8 Best Smart Locks of 2023 to Safely Secure Your Home

To find the best smart locks, we researched the top picks and considered each for size, features, ease of installation, and compatibility with other smart home devices. Overall, the best smart lock is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock because it's easy to install and can be integrated with most smart home systems.

“Simply being able to move your phone or watch close to the lock to unlock is a great help when your hands are full. It's discrete, fast, and reliable,” says Mead.

Although almost all smart locks offer convenience in terms of key sharing and setting up temporary codes for different people, David Mead , founder and tech pro at LinkdHOME, says near-field communication offers a great deal of customer satisfaction.

“Some smart locks have their own built-in alarm in case of tampering, while others work within a comprehensive home security system,” says Christen da Costa , founder and co-CEO of Gadget Review.

With a smart lock, there are many options to gain entry into your home, including a smartphone, smartwatch, keypad code, voice commands, or a fingerprint scan. Some smart locks also come with traditional keys. Each smart lock has unique features and integrations, and it’s important to consider them carefully.

The best smart locks are easy to install and convenient for controlling access to your home. They also allow you to safely grant access to your home without leaving a key under the mat.

Best Overall August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It integrates with the most popular smart home systems and can be installed without replacing your existing deadbolt. Keep in Mind: It’s pricey compared to many of the other smart locks available. This lock is an excellent choice if you’re looking for easy integration with your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit smart home system. However, the main reason it made it on our list of best smart locks overall is its retrofit design, which makes it easy to install. This design feature also means that it does not require you to replace your existing deadbolt, saving you time and money. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock comes in at the high end of the locks we are recommending, but the ease of installation and integration capabilities will save you money in the long run. Aesthetically, the lock features a sleek design that is 45% smaller than earlier versions. It measures 2.8 inches in diameter and 1.8 inches in depth, making it visually pleasing and an interior designer's dream. This smart lock is powered by two CR123A batteries, which may require replacement after some months. Another useful feature is the built-in Wi-Fi, which allows you to connect to your home network without purchasing additional hardware. This feature will significantly lower the upfront cost of installing your new lock. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock allows you to grant family members, guests, or contractors permanent, scheduled, or temporary access to your home through the app. The Auto-Lock and DoorSense features can be set to automatically secure your door once it's closed or after a set amount of time. Price at time of publish: $230 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.8 x 2.75 inches | Material: Metal | Color Options: Gray | Batteries: 2 CR123A batteries required (included) | Special Features: ‎Biometric verification, fits existing deadbolt, no hub required

Best Budget Wyze Smart Lock Bolt with Fingerprint Keyless Entry Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly smart lock features a backlit keypad with anti-peep technology. Keep in Mind: It won’t integrate with your smart home system. Wyze Lock Bolt is a Bluetooth-connected smart lock that is budget-friendly. It installs quickly and offers multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, keypad, and mobile app. Its ultra-fast fingerprint reader allows you to open your door in 0.5 seconds and store up to 50 fingerprints locally. The exterior is crafted from solid metal for maximum security. The lock also comes with a luxurious backlit keypad for easy viewing at night. This affordable smart lock also features anti-peep technology, meaning you don't need to worry if someone is watching as you enter the code. All you need to do is add different numbers before or after you enter the code, and the Wyze Bolt will still unlock. The auto-lock timer removes the stress of worrying about whether or not you locked the door. The Wyze Bolt Lock is completely pickproof, and its IPX5 weatherproofing makes it ideal for external and internal applications. The lock’s dimensions are 6.8 x 3 x 2.6 inches, and it is conveniently powered by four AA batteries with a battery life of 10 to 12 months. The price point may be beneficial to your wallet, but it does come with a few downsides. Most notably, this smart lock doesn't offer voice control support or smart home integration. If these extra features aren't important to you, this may be the perfect smart lock for you. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.8 x 3 x 2.6 inches | Material: Metal and plastic | Color Options: Black | Batteries: 4 AA alkaline batteries | Special Features: Fingerprint

Best Keyless Yale Assure Smart Lock 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: This lock works with iOS or Android smartphones and has built-in Bluetooth. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. This second-generation lock is smaller and sleeker than its predecessor. It comes with built-in Bluetooth and Apple Home functionality, which are great for smart home integrations. The Yale Assure Lock 2 has a Wi-Fi smart module, allowing the lock to connect with your home Wi-Fi without needing a bridge. This Assure Lock offers multiple access options, with the ability to share and track entry codes. You can also control it with voice commands on your mobile device or smart speaker. Its locking capabilities ensure it engages automatically whenever the door is closed and opens when you approach with a recognized smartphone or Apple Watch. While this smart lock does not come with a built-in fingerprint sensor, this should not deter most buyers. Unless a fingerprint sensor is a non-negotiable feature for your lifestyle, the app controls, and smartphone unlock option easily make up for it. It works with smartphones on iOS and Android operating systems, so it will easily blend into the tech systems that are already a part of your life. The Yale Assure Smart Lock 2 is a good fit for entry and front doors, with a door thickness of 1.37 to 2.25 inches. The product dimensions are 0.6 x 2.5 x 3.7 inches, and it requires four AA alkaline batteries. Price at time of publish: $260 Product Details: Dimensions: 0.6 x 2.5 x 3.7 inches | Material: Plastic and metal | Color Options: Black | Batteries: 4 AA alkaline batteries | Special Features: Touchscreen

Best with Multiple Keyless Entry Options Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has six keyless options, third-party device integration, built-in Wi-Fi, and a fingerprint reader. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t support Apple Home. This versatile smart lock offers a multitude of ways to gain access to your home and has six keyless entry options in one device. These include your smartphone (iOS or Android) app, Apple Watch, an anti-peep keypad, 360º fingerprint ID, Auto-Unlock, and Shake to Open. The U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock also comes with a hidden keyhole that allows you to use a standard key if you choose. This is the best smart lock for multiple keyless entries because it allows you to give family members, guests, and contractors access to your home at your discretion. Access can come through an eKey or code. You can give permanent, temporary, or scheduled access. It also allows you to store up to 100 fingerprints. The Smart Auto Lock feature automatically locks the door when you leave and unlocks it when you arrive if you have your smartphone or watch with you. While this is one of the most well-rounded smart locks on our list, it does not offer Apple Home integration. However, with all of the other features, most homeowners will still find this smart lock option hard to beat. U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock's dimensions are 2.95 x 2.95 x 1.22 inches, and it requires four AA alkaline batteries. The lock also has the highest security and durability certification (ANSI/BHMA A156.36 Commercial Grade 1). This IP65-rated dustproof and weatherproof external smart lock is built to withstand heat and cold and is ideal for commercial and residential use. Price at time of publish: $219 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.95 x 2.95 x 1.22 inches | Material: Plastic and zinc | Color Options: Black | Batteries: 4 AA alkaline batteries | Special Features: Bluetooth control, drill-free installation, fingerprint ID The 8 Best Home Security Systems to Keep Your House and Family Safe

Best with SmartKey System Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The SmartKey system allows you to re-key the system in seconds. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor. The Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the best smart lock with a smart key system because it allows you to control your lock using a smartphone, physical key, or numeric passcode. This Wi-Fi-enabled smart lock connects directly to your home network and smartphone to create a secure and interconnected smart home. It does not require a third-party home hub, panel, or even a subscription. In addition, the SmartKey security system protects you from advanced break-in techniques. It allows you to re-key your lock in seconds so that if you ever feel unsafe, you can create a new layer of security on the spot. This smart lock does not include a fingerprint sensor. However, it does provide other strong user code features which are easy to use and seamlessly give you control over who can enter your home. The subscription-free mobile app allows you to create and track up to 250 unique codes. The lock also allows you to set custom parameters—such as expiration dates or specific dates and times for access—for each of the custom codes. This is a great feature for families with teens since you can ensure they make it back before curfew or if you have a dog sitter or house cleaner who only comes by between certain hours. The dimensions are 3.99 x 4.24 x 9.74, and it is powered by four AA batteries. Price at time of publish: $229 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.99 x 4.24 x 9.74 inches | Material: Metal | Color Options: Black or Venetian bronze | Batteries: 4 AA alkaline batteries | Special Features: 1-year electronics warranty

Best with Built-In Door Handle SMONET Keyless Entry Lock Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This lock has a reversible handle, so you can adjust it to fit your door. It also features five different unlock options. Keep in Mind: Installation may take a bit more time than other options. If you are looking for a smart lock that includes its own integrated lever door handle, the SMONET Fingerprint Keyless Entry Lock is a versatile choice. This smart lock offers five different unlock options: app control, fingerprint, passcode, key fob, and traditional key. The lever door handle is reversible, which means that you can easily use it for any door, whether it is a right-hand door or a left-hand door. The built-in door handle may require a bit more time and effort to install than other smart locks that have just a deadbolt or keypad locking mechanism. However, there is a convenience and aesthetic appeal of having your door handle function, as well as alternative entry options for guests, contractors, or long-term tenants. The free app used to control this smart lock allows you to create and delete passcodes remotely. It also allows for timed entry for certain codes. Plus, this smart lock also integrates with Alexa and Google Home. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.2 x 2.67 x 1.2 inches | Material: Zinc alloy | Color Options: Black | Batteries: 4 AA batteries (not included) | Special Features: 60-day money back guarantee

Best with Built-In Camera Lockly Vision Lockly View On Lockly.com Why You Should Get It: It seamlessly integrates a doorbell, video camera, and smart lock into one convenient device. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. The Lockly Vision Doorbell Camera Smart Lock is packed full of features, making it one of the best smart locks to consider. Although it’s more of an investment than some other options, the design also features a doorbell and a built-in camera for added security. With the built-in video camera, you can monitor or record video through the app in real time. At the office but need to let the delivery driver know where to put your package? The two-way audio allows you to speak with anyone at your door, whether you are at home or away. You can choose to unlock the door using voice assistant control, 3D fingerprinting, a touchscreen PIN pad, the Lockly mobile app, temporary eKeys, or a physical key. The 3D fingerprint reader ensures that no one can use an image of your fingerprint to enter your home, while the PIN pad includes a number-scrambling security feature that helps prevent your PIN from being memorized. The Lockly mobile app allows you to create one-time-use eKeys, as well as time-sensitive codes for guest access. In addition, you can set "trusted user" codes that can grant access until you manually remove access in the app. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎7.8 x 3.14 x 3.8 inches | Material: Galvanized Zinc Alloy | Color Options: Matte black, venetian bronze, satin nickel | Batteries: 8 AA batteries (included) | Special Features: Built-in video doorbell, offline access codes, peek-proof keypad