Xavier also recommends choosing a bulb that is compatible with your home automation system of choice as this will allow you to control the lights from your smartphone or other connected devices.

However, not all smart light bulbs are created equal, and there are a few factors you’ll want to consider when shopping for the best smart light bulb for your home. You’ll want to ensure the bulb is compatible with your desired light fixtures (including the wattage).

“Smart light bulbs are extremely convenient and can be controlled remotely using a variety of different devices, including your smartphone, laptop, or other internet-connected devices,” says Michael Xavier, home automation expert and founder of InsiderTechie.com. “With these LED bulbs, you can set your light to turn on/off at specific times, dim the lights, or even change the color of the light altogether.”

If you’re looking to create a more tech-savvy home, installing smart light bulbs can be an easy and affordable way to start. The best smart light bulbs allow you to control the lighting in any room—often without having to lift a finger. Simply screw in a smart light bulb into any lamp, pair it with a smartphone or device, and you never have to worry about fumbling around in the dark for a switch.

Best Overall Wyze Smart Bulb WLPA19 Why You Should Get It: This 9.5 watt LED bulb produces up to 800 lumens and can be dimmed, helping you create the perfect ambiance for work of relaxation. Keep in Mind: At this price point, it will be more expensive to install across the entire home compared to a budget-friendly pick. Instantly achieve the perfect lighting in your home with this dynamic smart light bulb. The Wyze WLPA19 smart light bulb produces up to 800 lumens of tunable white color temperature, equivalent to a 9.5-watt LED bulb or 60-watt incandescent bulb. We love that you can create anything from low light for cozy corners to bright, concentrated light for working spaces like kitchens—all with the same bulb. If this is your first time using a smart light bulb, you'll be relieved to know that installation is straightforward. Simply screw in the Wyze WLPA19 smart light bulb into a lamp or light fixture and add it as a device on your home's Wi-Fi network. Once you're set up, seamlessly turn on and off your lights, dim them using voice control, or support your day with custom light schedules using the accompanying app. You can even set your own vacation timers to control your lights whenever you're out of town. Keep in mind that this smart light bulb is on the more expensive side, and while it's worth the price, it will naturally cost more to outfit your entire home versus other options. If you're on a budget, consider using one or two Wyze WLPA19 smart light bulbs to create cozy lighting in your home's primary bedroom. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Watts: 9.5-watt LED bulb (60-watt equivalent) | Color Temperature: Warm white | Average Life: 22 years

Best Budget Lenovo LED 60W Neutral Candle Light Bulb Why You Should Get It: The smart light bulb features preset modes for different occasions, from candlelight dinner to movie night. Keep in Mind: You'll need a minimum of 2G Wi-Fi speed for these bulbs to function properly. Purchasing the best smart light bulbs for your home can get expensive, which is why we love both the price and quality of the Lenovo LED 60W smart light bulb. This color-changing light bulb is great for achieving the perfect brightness and color temperature for any time of the day. Dim the lights or change colors for a cozy dinner party, movie night, or dial up the warmth to help you fall asleep faster. You can even set customizable modes to reuse your favorite lighting over again. When it comes to installation, the Lenovo LED 60W Neutral Candle Light Bulb is a great plug-and-play solution. Control all aspects of your lighting straight from the companion app, or link this smart bulb to your favorite smart assistance to control lighting hands free. With a 13-year lifespan and an affordable price, these bulbs are a budget-friendly pick for those who want to add smart bulbs to their home without spending a fortune. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Watts: 60 watts | Color Temperature: Warm white, natural white, daylight | Average Life: 13 years

Best Splurge Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb Why You Should Get It: The smart light bulb produces almost double the amount of light as a standard 60-watt color bulb. Keep in Mind: You'll need to purchase the Hue Bridge device to tap into additional features. Add depth and visual interest to your bedroom, living room, or workspace with dynamic lighting. The Philips Hue A-21 smart light bulb is easy to install and even easier to use in creating the perfect mood lighting for any space in the home. With endless different hues, temperatures, and intensities to choose from, you'll be able to find the perfect accent lighting for every occasion. This high-quality smart light bulb produces 100 watts of brightness, almost double the amount of light versus the brand's standard 60-watt color bulb. This makes it perfect for lighting up large areas like kitchens or family rooms. Use the companion app to seamlessly control all aspects of your lighting like dimming or setting specific mood lighting for relaxing. For avid readers and book lovers, there's even a specific mode for cozy reading. If you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home device, you can pair this lightbulb with your smart device to voice control the lighting. Connect your Philips Hue A-21 smart light bulb to a Hue Bridge device (sold separately) for access to a slew of additional features, including vacation mode, wake-up, and sleep settings, and custom timers to minimize energy consumption. You can even sync your lighting to movies, music, and games. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Watts: 16 watts | Color Temperature: ‎White and color ambiance | Average Life: 25 years or 25,000 hours

Best Set Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit Why You Should Get It: Choose from over 16 million color shades, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any occasion. Keep in Mind: The price is high, but you get four bulbs. The vibrant hues, opulent depth, and nearly seamless installation of the Philips Hue A19 LED Starter Kit makes it worth the hefty price tag, which is why we chose it as the best smart light bulb set. With this set, you get everything there is to love about the Philips Hue bulb—times four. You also get the Hue Bridge device, which is an essential component to getting the most out of this lighting system. In addition to giving you access to additional features like vacation mode, timer, and more. The Bridge acts as a literal bridge between your bulbs and the Hue app, minimizing glitches you might otherwise encounter when operating your lights. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlight, these smart light bulbs allow you to fill your home with the right level of illumination when you need it. They're also designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient lighting than other options on the market. This means you won't have to worry about a high electric bill. And like other Philips Hue smart light bulbs, the A19 Starter Kit allows you to set certain lighting for specific tasks like reading and working. You can even sync your lights to your favorite music thanks to a custom integration that intertwines sight and sound. Keep in mind that these aren't the most inexpensive smart light bulbs on the market, especially if you plan on buying additional ones. However, it is the best smart light bulb set to get you started, considering the slew of customizable features you get. There's also a 3-warranty for added peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Watts: 10.5 watts | Color Temperature: ‎White and color ambiance | Average Life: 25 years or 25,000 hours

Best Motion Sensor Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulb Why You Should Get It: It's weatherproof, making it perfect for outdoor use. Keep in Mind: The bulbs will shine for 90 seconds, whether the motion detected is fast or slow. For the best motion sensor smart light bulb, the Par38 Zigbee Smart LED Light Bulb is our top pick. This light bulb can be used outdoors—the weatherproof bulb uses motion-sensing technology to automatically turn on at night when movement is detected within 30 feet. Its wide-angle detection is great for large yards since it is capable of sensing motion within a 100-degree field of view for added security. This smart light bulb is also energy efficient, using just 12.5 watts to put out up to 1200 lumens. It has a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. For added convenience, this bulb can connect to your smartphone or favorite smart assistant, allowing you to brighten or dim the lights to your liking. It also features a daylight sensor to prevent it from going on and needlessly consuming energy throughout the day. This bulb will illuminate for 90 seconds (after being triggered by the motion sensor) regardless of how long the motion lasts. If you have outdoor pets, live on a busy street, or have a lot of surrounding trees in your area, you might experience more nighttime illumination than you'd like. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Watts: 12.5 watts | Color Temperature: ‎White | Average Life: 25 years or 25,000 hours

Best Color Changing Lifx A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Why You Should Get It: It offers exceptional brightness with an abundance of different color options. Keep in Mind: This smart light bulb won't work without Wi-Fi. Color changing light bulbs, like this pick from Lifx, allow you to totally transform a room without changing out any of its furniture or decor. Whether you are celebrating the holidays or want to create a vibe for movie night, this pick is the best color changing smart light bulb to consider. The Lifx A19 Smart LED Light Bulb provides 1100 lumens and millions of different color options. It is outfitted with RGBW LEDs for richer colors and a 1500-9000K white range. This means you can create endless color and intensity options to fit all your lighting needs, from a romantic dinner to an energizing workspace. We also like that this smart light bulb is voice compatible with all your favorite assistants (Alexa, Siri, and Google) and is simple to set up. Simply screw it into your desired light fixture, open your preferred app, and follow the prompts. Keep in mind that unlike other smart light bulb options that are powered by Bluetooth, the Lifx A19 requires Wi-Fi for it to function properly. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Watts: 11.5 watts | Color Temperature: Multicolor | Average Life: 22.8 years

Best Warm White Innr A19 Smart Bulb Why You Should Get It: This is a great inexpensive lightbulb with a sturdy construction and wide range of warm white light. Keep in Mind: You won't get additional features such as vacation mode or color options as with other picks. While color-changing lights can be a lot of fun, sometimes all you need is a warm glow to create the perfect setting. Warm white bulbs, like this pick from Innr, are a great option to use anywhere you spend a lot of time relaxing such as bedrooms, living rooms, and even in your outdoor garden as summer lights. Warm white light bulbs also provide cozy tableside and bedside lighting. We chose the Innr A19 smart light bulb as the best warm white light bulb because it features a beautiful warm white light (2700K) with high brightness and excellent color rendering. This dimmable bulb is a considerably less expensive light bulb than the Phillips Hue White bulbs, making it an attractive option for anyone who is looking to fill in the gaps of their Hue bulb collection at a more affordable price (especially since these bulbs are compatible with the Hue Bridge). The Innr A19 Smart Light Bulb is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices. It's worth mentioning that this pick doesn't have any color options. If you're looking for something that's more customizable, you want to splurge an option like the Philips Hue. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Watts: 9 watts | Color Temperature: Warm white | Average Life: 25,000 hours

Best Filament Linkind Smart Edison Bulbs Why You Should Get It: This bulb gives you the classic look of an incandescent light with the convenient technology of an LED. Keep in Mind: There's no warranty. If you're looking for the best smart light bulb to complement a retro home aesthetic, we recommend shopping for a filament bulb like this one from Linkind. Designed after the original Edison light bulb—a coiled wire at the center of a glass dome—this filament smart light bulb features an all-glass design that perfectly blends vintage style with modern conveniences. The 45-watt Linkind Smart Edison Light Bulb features a soft white temperature of 2200K, resulting in a soft amber glow that works well in any environment, but looks especially stunning as an accent on vintage or farmhouse inspired lamps and light fixtures. Dim your light to create a warm and relaxing ambiance—the dimmer the bulb, the more visible the filament design inside will be. The Linkind Smart Bulb connects directly to your home's secure Wi-Fi network—there's no need for a hub or extra equipment. There's little not to love about the Linkind Smat Edison Bulb but it is worth mentioning that these bulbs don't offer any sort of warranty, which may be a drawback if you prefer having the added peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Watts: 45 watts | Color Temperature: Soft white | Average Life: 25,000 hours