“The CADR of your air cleaner should be equal to at least two-thirds of the room's area,” says Dr. Niha Qamar, MD. A lower CADR isn’t necessarily bad—it just means it should be used in a smaller space. A higher CADR means the air purifier can be used in a larger space.

In addition to VOCs and PM, you should also consider the CADR of the air purifier. “CADR, or clean air delivery rate, is the performance metric to indicate the effectiveness of an air cleaner to remove smoke, dust and pollen particles,” Carver says. “If you purchase an air cleaner with a CADR rating too low for your room, it will be ineffective.”

VOCs are gaseous in nature and can come from household materials like paint, varnishes, or cleaning products. “Surprisingly, there can be two to five times more VOCs indoors than outdoors,” Carver says. “Because of their gaseous state and their small size, VOCs can irritate your airways (as well as eyes and skin).”

When looking for the best small air purifier, you should also take into consideration whether it can filter out common particles, like particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Dust, pollen, and smoke are common examples of PM, Carver explains.

“Portable air cleaners are best for the rooms you spend the most time in (like your bedroom) or in the spaces that have the worst air quality,” says Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). “For example, cleaning products, smoke from cooking, and gas appliances in your kitchen may make your kitchen the most polluted room in your home.”

Air purifiers can help improve indoor air quality, but some of them can take up quite a bit of space. Thankfully, there are an abundance of smaller options available that are perfect for offices, bedrooms, laundry rooms, and more.

While it was effective at eliminating smoke from the air, we did find that it had trouble with pet hair. If you live with pets and need an air purifier specifically for their hair and dander, consider one of our best air purifiers for pets .

It’s also one of the most lightweight air purifiers on our list, so it’s easy to move around from room to room if needed. With a noise level of 41 decibels, we found that it was easy to watch TV or have a conversation with the air purifier on without having to adjust any volume.

But the feature we love the most is the color-coded light that informs you of how good or poor your air quality is. It will display green when the air quality is good, yellow when the air quality is fair, and red when the air quality is poor. We liked this feature because it helped us determine what speed we needed to run the air purifier at, or if we needed to take additional action such as turning on the HVAC or opening a window.

Many small air purifiers don’t come with as many features as full-sized air purifiers, but this one packed quite a few in a small package. As is standard with other air purifiers on our list, this device has three different speed settings: auto, low, and high. We also love that it has a timer that can be set for two, four, or eight hours. This device can also be used to provide ambient lighting since you can choose from seven different light colors.

The Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier was another standout small air purifier we loved during our testing. While it performed well, it also had some convenient features that we appreciated.

While it did rid the air of smoke, it wasn’t as effective at trapping pet hair and dander.

Because of its thoughtful design and effectiveness, this is the best small air purifier to add to a nursery or kids room.

We also loved that there is a lock feature, so wandering fingers can’t easily change the settings. At the base of the device, the cord can easily be stored when not in use to avoid any unwanted tampering. The rounded design of this small air purifier means there are no sharp edges for anyone to accidentally bump into. This device also doubles as a night light to provide a gentle glow in a dark room.

There are three different speed settings to choose from, and the average noise level is about 57 decibels (depending on which setting you use), which adds the perfect white noise ambience to a nursery. During our testing, we noticed the noise level on the lowest setting was very soft. However, we did have to raise our voice to talk over the noise level of the machine when it was on the highest setting.

Before testing this air purifier, we measured the quality of the air in the room using an air quality monitor . When we lit the incense, the quality of the air significantly worsened. However, after running this small air purifier for 30 minutes on low, the air quality was then back to its original reading.

The nursery is one of the most important rooms you want to ensure has excellent air quality. When we tested the Vornadobaby Purio Nursery Air Purifier AC1-0040-43, we were surprised at how effective this small air purifier was at removing smoke and other particles from the air.

The CADR wasn’t listed for this device, but it can be used in rooms up to 850 square feet.

But with this air purifier, we noticed that the air quality seemed consistent throughout the room—the proximity to the actual device didn’t matter as much with this one. We found this impressive given its small size and noise level.

After allowing this air purifier to run for 30 minutes after lighting incense, we were able to tell a noticeable difference in the air quality in the room. With other air purifiers we tested, we noticed the air quality seemed to improve the closer we got to the device.

It was also simple to change and remove the filter—we simply had to twist to unlock the canister and pull to remove the filter. We appreciated that this small air purifier has a HEPA filter that helped trap dust, dander, odors, and more.

This air purifier has several features, including a timer, a light, and three different fan speeds. Though there isn’t an accompanying app, it’s easy to change the settings with the touch screen on the top of the device.

On this air purifier’s lowest setting, we barely detected any noise at all—we could hardly tell that it was even on. At just 25 decibels, it’s perfect for small bedrooms or dorm rooms since it isn’t loud enough to disrupt sleep.

If you’re looking for a space-saving purifier that is whisper quiet, the Kenmore 850e Air Purifier is the best air purifier for you. This air purifier earned a 5 out of 5 rating for its noise level during our testing.

We barely noticed the device was on when it was on the lowest setting, and it’s easy to use and change the filter.

This air purifier also has quite a few certifications—it is ETL, CARB, and EPA certified. Although it is effective, keep in mind that it only has basic features and doesn’t have additional settings such as a timer. However, because it exceeded our expectations for its performance, it's the best small air purifier for smoke.

In addition to removing smoke particles from the air, this small air purifier can also rid the air of dust, dander, and odors. On its lowest setting, its noise level is 25 decibels, making it barely audible. It also has an LED light that can be turned on and off, so it can be used to provide a soft glow in dark rooms.

We then ran the air purifier on low for just 10 minutes. The air quality monitor gave the room a rating of 7.6—which was better than the air quality was to begin with. Because of this, the air purifier earned a 5 out of 5 rating for its effectiveness.

After setting up this air purifier, we tested the air quality of our room using an air quality monitor, which measured the PM and gave the room a rating of 11. After lighting incense and allowing the room to fill with smoke, the air quality gave the room a rating of 999.99.

If there is smoke outside, it can easily enter your home through small cracks and holes, so it’s important to monitor and clean your air during adverse conditions. During our testing, we found the Levoit Compact True HEPA Air Purifier to be the best small air purifier for smoke because of its performance during our smoke test.

This small air purifier not only rid our room of smoke, but it made the air cleaner.

It can purify air in a room up to 500 square feet, but it does have a CADR of only 100 CFM—this means it may not be quite as effective in a large room.

After using this device for just 30 minutes, we could tell a difference in the air quality—we didn’t notice the smell of smoke or the air freshener, and we felt that the air was less dusty. This air purifier is able to measure three different sizes of PM (1, 2.5, and 10) to help reduce common allergens in your home .

However, if the air is contaminated, the number will decrease and the ring of light will change to either orange or red. We loved that this feature let us know in real time what the quality of our air was. The air purifier also automatically adjusted its setting based on the air quality.

The feature that stood out to us the most was the screen at the front of the device. The screen displays a number at all times, which indicates how clean or contaminated the air is. When the air is clean, it will display a blue ring of light and the number 100.

The Shark Air Purifier with True HEPA #HP102 was one of our favorite devices we tested, and it’s the best small air purifier to add to a bedroom or small kitchen if you have some wiggle room in your budget.

Although it can be used in a room up to 500 square feet, it only has a CADR of 100, so it may not work as well in a larger space.

This small air purifier displays a rating of one to 100 to inform you of the air quality in your room—and it automatically adjusts its settings accordingly.

However, it doesn’t have any additional features, such a light or a timer. But because it was comparable in performance to more expensive models, this is the best small air purifier for those looking for an affordable option.

There were three different speed options to choose from, but we were mostly impressed with the lowest setting. When we first turned it on low, it was so quiet we had to double check to make sure the device was on. In addition to its quietness, the low setting was also highly effective at reducing smoke particles in the room where we tested the device.

Assembling this device was simple and straightforward—we simply needed to connect the power cord to the air purifier. Upon first inspection, we noticed that this small air purifier didn’t have a screen display like other models, but the settings were still easy enough to use without one.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is the best small air purifier for you. Not only is it affordably priced, its compact size makes it perfect for placing on a nightstand in a small bedroom or setting on top of a desk in your office .

This compact air purifier worked effectively in a small space, even on low—and it was so quiet we could barely hear it.

Similarly, after testing this air purifier on high, we noticed a considerable difference in the air quality of the room. The smell from lit incense was barely noticeable, and only faint traces of the air freshener were detected. Because it impressed us with both settings, this device earned a score of 4.9 out of 5 for its effectiveness.

After just 30 minutes of testing this device on the low setting, we could tell a noticeable difference in the air quality in the room we were testing it in. The air smelled cleaner, and the closer we got to the air purifier the better the air smelled.

We loved that we could even pair the air purifier to a smart speaker for added convenience. During testing, we also appreciated the lock button that prevents other users, such as children, from changing the settings.

Using this small air purifier was easy and straightforward, and all of the settings could be controlled using the buttons on top of the device. There is also an accompanying app that can be used in conjunction with the air purifier to conveniently create schedules, set timers, and more.

The Levoit Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier earned the spot of the best small air purifier after extensive testing. This smart device can trap both VOCs and PM, and it has a CADR of 141 CFM. On the highest setting, it does have a noise level of 60 decibels though, which is the highest noise level on our list.

The noise level can get up to 60 decibels on high, which is the loudest air purifier on our list.

It has an accompanying app that you can use to control the device and set schedules, and you can connect the device to a smart speaker.

The Bottom Line

We chose the Levoit Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier as the best small air purifier because it was effective at cleaning the air, and it comes with an accompanying app to control the device. We also love that it can be paired with a smart speaker for even more convenient control.

Our Testing Process

To find the best small air purifiers, we tested over 60 air purifiers and found seven that exceeded our expectations. Before testing the devices, we first removed the air purifiers from their boxes and timed how long assembly took. Then, we familiarized ourselves with the air purifier and its settings, reading the instruction manual if needed. We also located the filter and determined how easy or difficult it was to remove each one.

After this, we began more technical testing. We marked six different spots (marked A to F) within the testing room to measure the air quality in different areas. Using an air quality monitor, we measured and recorded both the PM and VOCs in the room at each designated marking.

Then, we lit an incense match, blew out the flame, and allowed the incense to produce smoke for five minutes. While we waited, we sprinkled a mix of sawdust, dirt, and flour around one designated mark (mark C). After extinguishing the incense match completely, we sprayed room freshener around another designated mark (mark A) for about 10 seconds. We then measured and recorded our air quality findings at each mark.

To test the performance of the air purifier, we turned on the air purifier on the lowest setting and closed the door, allowing the air purifier to clean the air for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, we measured and recorded the air quality at each mark.

We repeated this process for the high setting, and also added pet hair to a designated mark (mark F) to determine how well each air purifier filtered pet hair. After testing, measuring, and recording, we removed the filter and visually inspected how much pet hair had been captured.

After testing and collecting our data, we reviewed the results of each air purifier and compared them to each other to determine the best small air purifiers. Our testing methodology was reviewed and approved by Carver.

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

What to Know About Small Air Purifiers Before Shopping

Room Size

Small air purifiers are typically designed for spaces with 850 square feet or less. The Kenmore 850e Air Purifier is effective in rooms up to 850 square feet, while the Vornadobaby Purio Nursery Air Purifier AC1-0040-43 works best in rooms up to 125 square feet.

Before purchasing a small air purifier, be sure the size will be sufficient for your space. “It’s important to ensure the device can accommodate the size of the room it is being placed in or else it will not be as effective,” Carver explains. If you have a room with more square footage or an expansive, open area, a larger air purifier will better suit your needs.

Dimensions and Weight

Small air purifiers are compact enough to sit on a desktop, nightstand, or dresser. All of the air purifiers on our list are between 10 and 15 inches tall and between 7 and 12 inches deep so they are perfect for small bedrooms, dorms, or offices.

Small air purifiers are also generally lighter than larger air purifiers, making them easy to move around from room to room. Our lightest air purifier is the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier at 2.3 pounds, while the heaviest device on our list is the Vornadobaby Purio Nursery Air Purifier AC1-0040-43, which weighs 8.05 pounds. In comparison, our best large air purifier weighs 19 pounds.

Noise Level

Before purchasing a small air purifier, you’ll also want to consider the noise level of the device. All of the air purifiers on our list have a noise level between 24 and 60 decibels, depending on which speed setting is being used. Twenty-four decibels is about the sound of a whisper, while 60 decibels sounds similar to a quiet office.

The best quiet small air purifier is the Kenmore 850e Air Purifier, which has a noise level of 25 decibels on low.

CADR

“Air cleaners have ratings that show the volume of air they can clean,” Carver says. “A useful way to determine this is by an air cleaner’s CADR rating.” Carver explains that the CADR should equal about two-thirds of the room's size. For example, if you have a room that is 120 square feet, you’ll want to look for a small air purifier that has a CADR of at least 80 CFM.

Other Small Air Purifiers We Tested

Homedics AP-T20 TotalClean 5-IN-1 UV-C Medium Room Tower Air Purifier

When testing the Homedics AP-T20 TotalClean 5-IN-1 UV-C Medium Room Tower Air Purifier, we appreciated how easy it was to use and change the filter. However, we weren’t particularly impressed with the device’s performance on low—the room still smelled strongly of incense and smoke after the air purifier had been running for 30 minutes. We found that there were other air purifiers that performed better at a more affordable price.

Germ Guardian GG1000 7-Inch Pluggable Small Air Purifier

The Germ Guardian GG1000 7-Inch Pluggable Small Air Purifier is the most portable and convenient option that we tested since it simply has to be plugged into a wall outlet to purify air. While we were impressed at how well this plug-in air purifier removed PM and VOCs from the air, we weren’t impressed with the lack of features. There was only one speed setting, and there were no options for a timer. It may be ideal as a secondary air purifier in addition to one with more features.

Your Questions, Answered

Do small air purifiers work?

Small air purifiers can help reduce PM and VOCs as long as they are in a space that corresponds with their room size and CADR. Before purchasing a small air purifier, be sure to measure your room and read the air purifier’s specific product details to make sure it will work effectively in your space—an air purifier designed for a 150 square-foot room won’t work as well in a 300 square-foot room.

How much do small air purifiers cost?

Besides their compact size, another benefit of small air purifiers is that they are generally less expensive than full-sized devices. Small air purifiers typically cost between $50 and $200. The most budget-friendly small air purifier on our list is the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, which costs around $50. The most expensive small air purifier is the Shark Air Purifier with True HEPA #HP102, which costs a little over $200.

Who We Are

Brandi Fuller has been an Associate Commerce Editor for Better Homes & Gardens since September 2022, and has also written for publications such as Southern Living and Real Simple. She has written about home and outdoor products including sheets, sewing machines, mosquito repellents, birdhouses, air quality monitors, and more. For this article, she researched various air quality monitors as well as common air quality issues. We also interviewed Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), and Niha Qamar, MD.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

