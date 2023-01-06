The 10 Best Small Accent Chairs of 2023 to Accentuate Your Space

Our pick for the best overall small accent chair is the Etta Avenue Euclid Upholstered Side Chair . The plush velvet cushioning accented by the gold metal legs gives off a glamorous vibe that will elevate any seating area in your home.

Whether you like a bold pattern, a vibrant color, or something more neutral for your accent chair, the best small accent chairs create a focal point that invites you to sit, says Spicher. While living rooms are a natural spot to add one, an accent chair will also be right at home in an office, a bedroom, or any room you’d like to add a special spot to sit and rest.

“Sometimes the word ‘accent’ in design conjures up something that is an afterthought or even unnecessary,” says Leigh Spicher, interior designer and national director of design studios at Ashton Woods. “This could not be farther from the truth, especially when the topic is accent chairs.”

Want to add more seating without overcrowding a room? A small accent chair is the solution. Not only will it create a cozy spot to sit, but it can serve as an attractive design element in any room you place it.

From the flared armrests to the splayed legs crafted from wood with a sophisticated beige finish, the mid-century modern vibes of this chair will transform your living room into your favorite room of the house. Drape a throw blanket or arrange a small pillow if you’d like, but this chair can indeed speak for itself in your living room.

The hexagonal style of this chair is a departure from the typical round and square options on our list. The chair is offered in seven colors, so you can choose which works in your home. Unlike other armchairs that feature straighter silhouettes, the angles on this chair turn it into a statement piece. The cushion isn’t removable, however, which could make cleaning it a bit difficult.

For an alternative to couches and loveseats, consider this roomy armchair from Mercury Row. The stylish chair features a decorative tufted detail and is one of the best small accent chairs to consider for a living room .

Keep in Mind: You can’t remove the cushion, which could make cleaning it more difficult.

Why You Should Get It: The hexagonal shape offers a unique look.

This small accent chair offers up plenty of vintage glamour thanks to the piping around the edge and the button-tufted cushioning. The chair is offered in either velvet or soft cotton depending on your choice of color, of which there are over 10 options.

The chair could sit in a bedroom corner as an additional place to rest or even curl up with a good book. Before you can use it, however, keep in mind that it will require some assembly once it’s delivered.

Can a small accent chair make a big statement? It can if it’s this plush number from Etta Avenue. Although this design is compact enough to make a cozy spot to sit anywhere, it’s one of the best small accent chairs to consider for a bedroom.

Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options and the curved legs offer an additional decorative touch.

The lower chair back and recessed arms create a sleeker silhouette, so this chair won’t take up much space even with the ottoman close by. The ottoman, which doesn’t feature any storage, is wide enough to double as a small stool to sit on or a tiny table to place a tray of snacks when entertaining.

This chair and ottoman duo is offered in three classic colors: blue, gray, and wheat. The plush, button-tufted cushioning of this classic-style armchair gets a modern-day overhaul thanks to a nailhead trim. Plus, the wide back and armrests provided added support and comfort.

A small accent chair with a coordinating ottoman offers the best of both worlds: a comfortable footrest if you’d like to recline or a padded stool for additional seating. Whatever your preference, consider this stylish pair from Red Barrel Studio.

Why You Should Get It: The wide back and armrests provided added support and comfort.

Part of what makes this pick one of the best small accent chairs is that it works as well in a bedroom as it would in a living room or even as a vanity chair. Regardless, you’re sure to be comfortable thanks to the textured upholstery and foam-filled seat.

The compact curves of this small accent chair won’t be hard to fit into your space, but you might find yourself reconfiguring it so that this gorgeous chair scores a prime spot. It comes in cream or light gray so you can add neutral, sophisticated seating regardless of your room’s color palette.

For an on-trend style, the best small accent chair is this Latitude Run style. The boucle swivel chair features a curved back that offers additional support and comfort while you lounge.

Why You Should Get It: The curved back offers additional support and comfort.

The chair requires some partial assembly and it’s suggested that two people take on the job. When it’s assembled, however, you’ll appreciate the reclining back and footrest that makes for a great spot to unwind.

The chair has a mid-century modern look thanks to its wooden legs and overall silhouette, which is more stylish than typical recliners. It’s offered in a variety of colors as well, so you can choose which suits your home best.

“Recliner” and “small accent chair” are two furniture terms that don’t typically go hand in hand. But this compact chair Red barrel Studio style proves that not all recliners need to engulf a room whenever you feel like putting your feet up.

Why You Should Get It: It offers a more stylish look than traditional recliner chairs.

The made-to-order piece will take about five weeks to be delivered. When it does arrive, keep in mind that it’s 83 pounds, so you’ll want to place it just where you want it as it can be difficult to move.

The stylish, sleek arms make this chair far less bulky than its more traditional counterparts, but it’s still a cozy and sophisticated seat. It’s a great option on its own as a reading chair, but it’ll also pair well with a sofa or loveseat. Part of what makes this one of the best small accent chairs, however, is that it’s offered in over 50 colors. You can even order free swatches to ensure the color fits your space before you commit.

If you’ve got an open floor plan, Spicher recommends a swivel seat to create more functional conversation areas. Take this custom swivel seat from Wayfair, for example, which features a tall back seat cushion for added support.

Keep in Mind: It’s 83 pounds, which could make it difficult to move around your home if you need to.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in over 50 colors and features a tall back seat cushion for added support.

The chair is offered in four classic colors: gray, black, blue, and nut (brown). If you’re not sure which color you prefer, you can always order free swatches to ensure you’ve picked a winner. Just keep in mind that once you choose a chair color, the chair may take at least five weeks to arrive.

The smooth leather adds sophisticated elegance to any room, especially your living room. But don’t let that stop you from getting into your pajamas or sweats and curling up in it to relax with a book or your favorite reality TV show. It’s got a roomy seat perfect for settling in and staying for a while.

If you think a leather armchair might be overwhelming for your space, this sleek model from West Elm is the best small accent chair to consider. The scooped curves of this barrel-style chair offer plenty of support for your arms and back without taking up too much floor space.

Keep in Mind: You’ll have to wait at least five weeks for it to arrive.

Why You Should Get It: There are four leather colors to choose from, so you’ll be able to pick which works best in your space.

Depending on the combination you choose, you might have to wait weeks or even months for delivery, but it’ll be worth it.

The tufted cushion gives it a classic look, but the metal swivel base gives it a contemporary accent that’s perfect for your living room or any other spot you want to make cozy in your home. This is the epitome of an easy chair—in fact, the only hard part is choosing which of the dozens of colors you want for the leather upholstery. You can also choose the base in bronze, brass, or brushed nickel.

According to Spicher , accent chairs aren’t meant to be an afterthought, and this swoon-worthy style from Pottery Barn makes a good case. Unlike some other leather armchairs where you might feel swallowed up, this wingback chair is a much sleeker seat that won’t overwhelm your space.

Keep in Mind: The made-to-order fabric options have at least a 12-week delivery time.

Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to choose the base finish and fabric type for a custom look that suits your style.

The banquette-style chair is offered either individually or as a set of two, so you can even use it as a dining chair. It’s only offered comes in two shades of gray, but the versatile color will fit quite nicely with any type of decor.

If you need more seating but don’t want to invest, the best small accent chair is this ANNJOE style. The sleeker silhouette won’t take up as much room as a traditional armchair. Plus, the button-tufted backrest provides ample support and the wide cushioned seat is stuffed with high-density foam for added comfort.

Keep in Mind: It only comes in two shades of gray.

Why You Should Get It: It features thick padding for added comfort.

Although the seat sits pretty on its own, you could purchase it as a three-piece set with a second chair and matching loveseat.

The armless silhouette won’t take up much room, so it’s ideal for small spaces. There are 17 vibrant colors to choose from but if you’re looking for something more subdued, there are neutral options like ivory, tan, and black.

The seat and back cushions are stuffed with foam and the 22-inch wide seat offers plenty of room to settle into that plush comfort. The gold metal legs are flared in the style of mid-century modern furniture and paired with the chair’s velvet material, this chair will add a luxe touch to your home.

Overall, the best small accent chair is this Etta Avenue style, which will add some retro glamour to any room of your home. The plush velvet chair has a simple yet elegant design. Plus, there’s a rounded back for added comfort.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have arms, which may not suit all preferences.

Why You Should Get It: The velvet fabric and gold legs offer a luxe look.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best small accent chair is the Etta Avenue Euclid Upholstered Side Chair because of its velvet fabric and gold legs that offer a luxe look. There’s also a rounded back for added comfort.

What to Know About Small Accent Chairs Before Shopping

Dimensions

Accent chairs are measured from the highest point of the back to the bottom of the legs or base (height); from arm to arm or leg to leg, whichever is wider (width); and from the front to the back of the seat cushion to the back of the chair (depth).

Note that the depth of the seat is different—that’s the measurement of the cushion from the front to the back. While an accent chair should be easier to get into your home than a loveseat or a sofa, you should still measure your door frames to avoid surprises—though you can likely remove the legs if needed.

Weight Capacity

Accent chairs are not merely decorative; they’re meant to be used as practical seating. If you plan to spend quality time curled up in one of yours, you’ll want to choose a supportive one. Most of the selections on our best small accent chairs list have a weight capacity of 250 to 300 pounds, so you can literally rest assured that your chair will hold up.

Material

The selections on our best small accent chairs list run the gamut of color, material, and texture, so there’s something for everyone’s taste. Typically, the best small accent chairs are either polyester, leather, or velvet.

“The beauty of an accent chair is the creative permission it gives us to be ourselves,” says Spicher. Even if you prefer a palette that’s more neutral, an accent chair can be as bold as you’d like it to be, she explains. “The accent chair gives us the opportunity to layer color, patterns, and even playful shapes into our spaces,” she says.

When choosing a material, consider the care that’s involved. Leather may require more professional cleaning, while polyester can likely be spot-cleaned.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style a small accent chair?

Although the best small accent chairs are likely to make a statement on their own, there are ways to accessorize them to suit your space even better.

Spicher suggests complementary lighting and decor to “layer the space” surrounding your accent chair—and a decorative pillow or throw is always a good choice. However, she also notes that not every chair necessarily needs to be styled.

“Accent chairs should be different than other furniture pieces in the room so its style should stand alone,” she says.

Where should you put a small accent chair in a space?

Don’t just shove an accent chair in a corner and forget about it. “Accent chairs are a fundamental part of a well-designed space,” says Spicher. They provide balance to the room and create a focal point—notably, one that invites you to sit. So where should one go in your space?

“Consider how [accent chairs] relate to the other furniture pieces in your space,” says Spicher. “As a rule, they can be placed at a 90-degree angle next to larger pieces, or if you have two accent chairs, they can be placed opposite one larger piece, like a sofa, desk, or bed.”

If you’ve got an open floor plan, accent chairs—especially ones that swivel— are perfect for creating different seating areas throughout the larger space, she explains.

How many small accent chairs should you put in a room?

Accent chairs are both functional and stylish, yet you’ll still want to be mindful of how many you have per room in your home. For smaller spaces, a loveseat or small sectional and an accent chair might work.

“One to two accent chairs per room is an appropriate guide, but no more than that or they might feel like a classroom instead of a living space,” says Spicher. “Alternatively, if your space is really small two accent chairs can be a good solution for seating and visually create more open space.”

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, New York, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best small accent chairs, she researched dozens of options with an eye toward style, color, and comfort. She also consulted Leigh Spicher, interior designer and national director of design studios at Ashton Woods.

