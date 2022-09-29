The 10 Best Slow Cookers For One-Pot Meals, Soups, and Casseroles in 2022

Based on our research, we selected the All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker with Cast-Aluminum Insert as the overall best slow cooker because it earned high marks on ease of use, has a 20-hour timer, and is lightweight and dishwasher safe.

If you’re looking to invest in a slow cooker, this list has plenty of options to keep meal planning simple, affordable, and virtually mess-free. To come up with this list of the best slow cookers, we researched the category, considering factors such as capacity, weight, functions, and special features to inform our product recommendations. We also tapped industry expert Sandy Wolner, RD, who, with two decades of experience in recipe development and product testing, knows her way around a slow cooker.

“Everyone should have a slow cooker,” says Sandy Wolner , RD and test kitchens director at Pampered Chef. “It’s the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it tool that is easy to use. With a little planning, you can come home to super tender roasts, flavorful soups, and more. Plus, they’re easy to clean.”

Getting dinner on the table for you and your family, day after day, can be a daunting task. Besides coming up with meals that everyone will actually eat , there’s the time it actually takes to cook, not to mention the dreaded kitchen cleanup. Luckily, buying the right slow cooker can help make the task of cooking dinner a little easier.

Best Overall: All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker with Cast-Aluminum Insert, 7 Quart Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Non-stick insert that is light and easy to maneuver

20-hour timer

Dishwasher safe Keep in Mind: Takes up considerable amount of counter space

Aluminum base can become discolored in dishwasher

Lid handle gets very hot This pick from All-Clad is a full-size slow cooker that features four convenient cooking modes for preparing a variety of home-cooked meals on any schedule. Designed to cook low and slow for up to 20 hours, this model holds up to 7 quarts of food—making it convenient for larger meals—and offers decent surface space to ensure even cooking. The lightweight aluminum insert heats up quickly and can also be used on a stovetop. The lid, made of stainless steel, retains heat and moisture to maintain your food’s flavors and texture. The slow cooker also features built-in handles that make it easy to take your slow cooker from countertop to tabletop, doubling as a serving dish. With the All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker, you get several different cooking modes: high/low, browning, steaming, and rice cooking. There’s also a convenient keep-warm function that automatically kicks in when your food is done cooking, keeping it warm for up to six hours. This ensures a hot meal will be ready to serve whenever you are ready to eat. We also like that it has additional browning, steaming, and rice cooking functions, which allows for more flexibility in your meal planning. When ready to clean, simply rinse off the aluminum insert and stainless steel lid and place it in the dishwasher. Keep in mind that this slow cooker is on the larger side and takes up a lot of countertop space. If you have a small kitchen, you might consider storing it away when not in use or purchasing a smaller option altogether. Because of the stainless steel construction, the lid handle on this slow cooker can also get pretty hot. You’ll want to put on oven mitts before handling. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 11.5 x 10.5 inches

18 x 11.5 x 10.5 inches Capacity: 7 quarts

7 quarts Weight: 18 pounds

18 pounds Functions/Modes: High, low, keep warm, browning, steaming, and rice cooking

High, low, keep warm, browning, steaming, and rice cooking Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher safe insert and lid

Best Budget: The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Easily removable insert for serving food

Outside of the slow cooker never gets too hot, reducing the risk of getting burned

Vibrant floral design Keep in Mind: No hole in lid to vent steam

On the fragile side, can chip and dent easily Fans of Food Network star Ree Drummond will be excited to learn that The Pioneer Woman has her own slow cooker—and it’s quite good! The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom Slow Cooker gives you everything you need to prepare delicious slow cooker soups, stews, casseroles, and more without breaking the bank, making it our choice for the best slow cooker for shoppers on a budget. This lightweight, easy-to-use appliance features three settings—high, low, and keep warm—and a 6-quart oval stoneware insert that’s ideal for handling large cuts of meat. Cook up to 6 pounds of chicken or a 4-pound roast for up to seven people. The tempered glass lid conveniently clips into place for mess-free travel to tailgates and potlucks, while the exterior body is outfitted with oversized, full-grip handles that also make it easy to transport. Both the stoneware pot and lid are simple to remove and place in the dishwasher although you’ll want to be careful when handling since the slow cooker can chip and dent if bumped or dropped. In true Pioneer Woman fashion, this slow cooker also features a fun, floral design that will surely make this slow cooker a conversation piece at your holiday dinner table—or simply add a fun pop of color to your kitchen countertop. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.25 x 9.25 x 15.38 inches

15.25 x 9.25 x 15.38 inches Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 15.5 pounds

15.5 pounds Functions/Modes: High, low, keep warm

High, low, keep warm Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher safe insert and lid

Best Splurge: Wolf Gourmet Programmable 6-in-1 Multicooker, 7 Quart Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Six cooking functions, including sear/saute, sous vide, and rice cooking

Up to 24 hours of continuous heating

Professional grade construction Keep in Mind: Very heavy

Expensive Wolf Gourmet is known for making ultra-durable, professional-grade kitchen appliances—and this programmable 6-in-1 Multicooker is no exception. Like your standard slow cooker, you can make soups, stews, chilis, and more on its low, medium, and high settings. It also features flexible programming that lets you tailor the cooking process to fit your precise needs, whether you want to cook your meal at an exact temperature or you want to serve dinner at a specific time. In addition, this versatile kitchen tool can sear and sauté chicken, vegetables, and cuts of steak; sous vide fish filets, and cook rice. All your cooking settings, including cooking durations and temperature feedback, are conveniently displayed on an easy-to-read LCD panel. The removable insert is made of thick, triple-ply stainless steel that can be used on just about any cooking surface, including the stove and oven. It’s also dishwasher safe and features large handles for easy removal from its base. We also love that this slow cooker comes with several accessories, including removable sous vide rack and temperature probe to help ensure precise cooking every time. While this slow cooker is pricey, we chose it as the best slow cooker worth splurging on if you’re looking for an appliance that has multiple functions, is easy to care for, and comes with multiple accessories. Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 14.5 x 11 inches

17 x 14.5 x 11 inches Capacity: 7 quarts

7 quarts Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Functions/Modes: Manual, meal timer, program, rice, saute/sear, and sous vide

Manual, meal timer, program, rice, saute/sear, and sous vide Shape: Rectangular

Best Large: Hamilton Beach Extra-Large Stay or Go Portable 10-Quart Slow Cooker Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: Large size for cooking for groups

Top lid is vented

Easy to clean Keep in Mind: Cooks very hot

Locking lid is difficult to clasp If you often find yourself cooking for a crowd, the Hamilton Beach Extra Large 10-Quart Slow Cooker is a great choice. Not only does its extra-large capacity hold up to 10 quarts—that’s enough for a 10-pound turkey or 12-pound roast—this slow cooker features three easy-to-use settings for all your basic cooking needs. Easily cook on either low or high with a quick turn of a dial, or use the keep-warm function that’s ideal for buffets or when dinner ends up later than you planned. At 15.7 pounds, this extra-large slow cooker is surprisingly lightweight and can be easily moved from countertop to tabletop thanks to thoughtfully designed full-grip handles. The clip-tight lid was also designed to prevent spills on the way to a potluck or tailgate, although some find it a bit difficult to latch. You’ll want to double-check its closures before transporting a full slow cooker. Keep in mind that this slow cooker runs quite hot, so you may need to adjust the time and temperature for certain recipes or if you’re cooking smaller quantities. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 15.75 x 11.5 inches

12.5 x 15.75 x 11.5 inches Capacity: 10 quarts

10 quarts Weight: 15.7 pounds

15.7 pounds Functions/Modes: High, low, warm

High, low, warm Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher safe insert and lid

Best Small: Elite Gourmet 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Cool-touch handles for easy meal transport

Single dial makes it user friendly Keep in Mind: Limited capacity and settings

Lid can have fit issues For anyone looking for a mini slow cooker that’s both affordable and easy to use, a high-quality stainless steel-coated personal slow cooker like the Elite Gourmet Slow Cooker is a great option. With a capacity of 1.5 quarts, this handy kitchen appliance makes it possible to whip up anything you’d make in a full-size slow cooker on a smaller scale, including fork-tender roasts and poultry as well as delicious dips and fondue. It features three basic functions—high, low, and keep-warm settings—so you never have to worry about coming home to a cold meal. The clear tempered glass lid and removable stoneware insert are dishwasher safe. The stainless steel exterior heating base is also easy to clean; simply wipe it down with a damp cloth to maintain its pristine appearance. Weighing just 8 pounds, this mini slow cooker is a breeze to transport. The cool-touch handles and knob are also designed to protect hands from getting burned. This makes the Elite Gourmet Slow Cooker ideal for potlucks, tailgates, and RV camping trips. It’s also a great option for apartment dwellers, measuring less than 10 inches from all dimensions, and taking up minimal countertop space. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 6 inches

8.8 x 8.8 x 6 inches Capacity: 1.5 quarts

1.5 quarts Weight: 4.5 pounds

4.5 pounds Functions/Modes: High, low, warm

High, low, warm Shape: Round

Best Programmable: Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Set & Forget Digital Programmable Slow Cooker With Temperature Probe Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Cooking probe makes it great for cooking meats

Power interrupt protection keeps the slow cooker on during a brief power outage

Temperature probe ensures accurate cooking Keep in Mind: Lid can be difficult to secure into place, allowing heat to escape

Lights on the control panel are dim, which can make display difficult to read When it comes to slow cooking, convenience is key. That’s why we chose this pick by Hamilton Beach as the best slow cooker for programmable settings. Not only does it tackle a range of recipes as good as any slow cooker, you get the choice of three different automatic cooking settings, which means getting dinner on the table on busy weeknights can’t get any easier. What you make and how you make it are completely up to you. Three smart settings—probe, program, manual—let you cook foods at specific temperatures for a set number of hours on high, low, or warm for up to 14 hours. Use the program setting to “set and forget,” manual when you want to to control the temperature and duration of your meal, and probe when cooking large cuts of meat to temperature. The included thermometer probe displays the exact internal cooking temperature of your meal to prevent under and overcooking your food. The 6-quart oval crock, which is dishwasher safe, is the perfect size for a 6-pound chicken or 4-pound roast. The clip-locked, secure lid also makes this slow cooker easy to travel with. We also love the power interrupt protection feature. This means that your slow cooker won’t be interrupted by a sudden loss of power. In the event of a momentary power interruption of 5 seconds or less, the slow cooker will remember its programmed heat and time settings and continue cooking. We do wish that the lights on the control panel were a bit brighter to make them easier to read, however. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.7 x 12.6 x 12.2 inches

17.7 x 12.6 x 12.2 inches Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 15.32 pounds

15.32 pounds Functions/Modes: Probe, program, and manual

Probe, program, and manual Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher safe insert and lid

Best with Locking Lid: Crock-Pot Cook and Carry Slow Cooker, 6 Quart 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: Removable insert is oven and microwave safe

Strong locking lid

Convenient when cooking for large groups Keep in Mind: Keep-warm setting has to be manually selected after cooking

Handle on top is small and uncomfortable to hold The Crock-Pot Cook and Carry Slow Cooker is everything you need in a classic slow cooker—plenty of surface space to cook for a crowd and easy-to-use high, low, and warming settings—all for under $100. The stoneware insert can hold up to 6 quarts of food, enough to feed a group of about seven people. And, because the insert is removable, it doubles as a serving dish, which eliminates the need for extra dishwashing. The lid has one of the most secure-fitting and effective locking mechanisms on our list, creating a tight seal to prevent leaks or spills when traveling to parties, picnics, potlucks, tailgates, and more. We also love the oversized handles on the warming base because it makes this slow cooker that much easier to maneuver, not to mention it's also lightweight at just under 13 pounds. While the Crock-Pot Cook and Carry comes with a keep warm feature, we do wish it was automatic like some of the other picks on this list. We also wish it had a bigger lid handle. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.2 x 15.2 x 9.9 inches

15.2 x 15.2 x 9.9 inches Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 12.92 lbs

12.92 lbs Functions/Modes: High, low, and warming

High, low, and warming Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher safe insert and lid

Best Multi-Purpose: Breville Fast Slow Go 6-Quart Pressure Cooker Breville View On Breville.com View On Crate & Barrel View On Sur La Table Why You Should Get It: Combination pressure/slow cooker

14 pre-programmed settings

Durable, stainless steel construction Keep in Mind: Expensive

Lid handle can get too hot to the touch

Silicone gasket around the glass lid can absorb food smells We love a multipurpose kitchen tool, and this pick by Breville goes above and beyond when it comes to functionality. The Breville Fast Slow Go is a combination pressure cooker and slow cooker that in addition to the standard high, low, and keep warm settings, features 14 shortcut cooking modes that can steam, saute, cook risotto, make yogurt, and more. The removable insert has a 6-quart capacity, making it perfect for meal prepping or cooking for a crowd. It also earns bonus points for being dishwasher safe. If you aren’t used to it, pressure cooking can be intimidating, so we appreciate that this multi-use cooker was designed with a three-way safety system that incorporates a pressure release valve, a pressure safety valve, and a locking pin. It’s also outfitted with hands-free, automatic steam release settings for extra safety. Do keep in mind that the handle can get hot to the touch though. When it comes to aesthetics, this Breville Fast Slow Go doesn’t disappoint. This cooker offers solid construction and a sleek stainless steel body that is easy to clean (simply wipe it down with a damp cloth after use) and will look great on any kitchen countertop. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 13.5 x 13 inches

12.5 x 13.5 x 13 inches Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 14.7 pounds

14.7 pounds Functions/Modes: Soup, stock, meat, stew, sauté, legumes, rice/grains, risotto, yogurt, reduce and sous vide

Soup, stock, meat, stew, sauté, legumes, rice/grains, risotto, yogurt, reduce and sous vide Shape: Round

Round Care: Dishwasher-safe cooking bowl, hand-wash lid

Best Smart: Chef iQ Smart Cooker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: Built-in scale

Companion app with recipes and cooking calculator

Keep in Mind: Requires time to set up and sync to phone

Bulky The main advantage of a smart, WiFi-enabled slow cooker is convenience. The Chef iQ Smart Multi-Cooker is more like an assistant than kitchen appliance once you know how to work its features. WIth over 300 built-in cooking presets, you can simply tell your Smart Cooker what you want to make, and it will tell you the exact time and temperature settings to cook it to perfection. Save your favorite presets for one-touch cooking later. Another thing to love about this Chef iQ multi-cooker is its built-in scale, which lets you measure the ingredients you pour in with accuracy—no need for extra measuring cups and spoons. We also really like the companion app, which gives you access to over 600 guided cooking recipes and culinary how-to videos. You can also control and monitor your smart cooker straight from the app. The only downside: This smart cooker has a bit of a learning curve, so plan on pairing it to your smartphone and then perusing the app to become familiar with all its features. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 13 inches

13 x 13 x 13 inches Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 10.4 lbs

10.4 lbs Functions/Modes: Slow cook, pressure cook, sear/saute, steam, ferment, keep warm

Slow cook, pressure cook, sear/saute, steam, ferment, keep warm Shape: Oval

Oval Care: Dishwasher-safe lid