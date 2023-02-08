The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, According to Testing

We chose the Allbirds Wool Dwellers as our top pick for best slippers for their comfortable fit and quality materials.

We put 23 of the most popular slippers to the test over the course of two weeks, assessing each pair for its quality, durability, comfort, design, and warmth. We carefully selected the 12 best slippers for your money based on these insights. We also consulted Dr. Diana Levin Valencia , a podiatric surgeon at the NYC Foot and Ankle Center.

The best slippers will provide ample support to your feet while remaining warm and comfortable. Particularly during the cold winter months, a good pair of slippers should protect your feet from the elements while you lounge at home or check the mail.

Finding the right pair of slippers is essential to any cozy self-care routine. Whether you spend long days on your feet or just want something comfy to wear around the house, throwing on a pair of slippers can help pamper your tired feet.

Best Overall Allbirds Wool Dwellers 4.9 Allbirds View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Why You Should Get It: They have ample traction and a fit that molds to the shape of your foot. Keep in Mind: They have an open back, so they aren’t the warmest pick on our list. Overall, the best slippers are the Allbirds Wool Dwellers. The inside of these slippers are luxuriously soft and cushioned thanks to the merino wool lining. Plus, they are also made with durable rubber soles that provide ample traction so you don’t have to worry about falling or slipping. If sustainability is an important factor in your footwear, look no further. Allbirds slippers are made with quality materials that are sustainably sourced. The upper fabric is made using recycled wool, and the sole is made with natural rubber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), meaning the material came from a responsibly managed forest. During testing, we found that the slippers become more comfortable with every wear. The cushioning even molds to your feet, ensuring that they fit well. The only downside to these slippers is the open-back design, which might not be warm enough if you prefer your feet to be fully covered. However, we found that the slipper’s plush fabric kept the top of our feet warm without overheating. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Size Range: S-XXL | Slipper Material: Merino wool | Sole Material: Rubber Better Homes & Gardens / Julia Fields

Best Budget Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Slippers 4.6 Quince View On Onequince.com Why You Should Get It: The fluffy cotton interior is soft and breathable. Keep in Mind: They don’t offer much arch support. With a simple, classic design, these Quince slippers are reminiscent of the slippers you’d receive at a fancy hotel or spa. Made of organic Turkish cotton, the slippers are lightweight, breathable, and the best slippers if you’re looking for a less expensive option. During testing, we found that the slippers were comfortable from the first wear and didn’t require a break-in period. They also remained well-cushioned even after many hours of wear. These slippers are plush and comfortable without being bulky, and they can be worn with or without socks. The slippers are offered in either white or gray. During testing, the slippers didn’t show any signs of wear or discoloration. It’s worth noting that the bright white color is likely to show spills and stains, although the slippers can be easily cleaned by tossing them in the washing machine. While these slippers are perfect to slip on after a shower, they aren’t made for outdoor use. The slippers have a flat sole that doesn’t offer much arch support, so they aren’t ideal for standing long hours on your feet either. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size Range: S-L | Slipper Material: Organic Turkish cotton | Sole Material: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Marisa Viglione

Best Splurge Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs 4.7 Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: A sturdy foam sole makes them comfortable for all-day wear. Keep in Mind: They are bulkier than an average slipper. These clog-style slippers by Parachute are comfortable from the first time you slip them on, and they remain comfortable even after hours of wear thanks to their supportive foam sole. They’re also made with high-quality materials, including a breathable wool upper and sturdy foam sole, making them the best slippers to invest in. Despite their fluffy outer fabric, these slippers are durable and resistant to scuffs. After two weeks of wear, the slippers showed no signs of scuffing or loose threads. Overall, we found that they’ll look good as new even if you wear them all day. The plush shearling lining keeps feet warm while the foam cushioning offers support for the bottom of your feet. The sole also provides excellent traction, so the slippers are comfortable to wear on any surface (even outdoors!). However, they are heavier and larger than most slippers due to the clog design. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XL | Slipper Material: Wool shearling | Sole Material: Foam Better Homes & Gardens / Nicole Lund

Best Sandal Style Halluci Women's Cross Band Slippers 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: They keep your feet warm and prevent sweat. Keep in Mind: They run small, so you’ll need to size up to ensure a good fit. Sandal-style slippers are the best slippers for year-round use because they can be worn even in the summer. This fleece option by Halluci will keep your feet toasty in the winter while still letting air flow when the temperatures rise. These slippers are made with a synthetic fleece upper that is fluffy and soft to the touch. With an EVA sole, they offer plenty of traction, even on tile and concrete. The memory foam footbed is thick and supportive without weighing down the shoe. The slippers also come in a variety of colors and designs, so you can choose a pair that fits your aesthetic. Plus, they’re durable despite their affordable price. After two weeks of wear, they didn’t have any loose threads or damage to the sole. The downside to these affordable slippers is that they run small, so you’ll need to size up. The manufacturer recommends sizing one size up from your regular shoe size for a more comfortable fit. Otherwise, your heel may stick out from the end of the slipper. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Size Range: S-XL | Slipper Material: Fleece | Sole Material: EVA Better Homes & Gardens / Elizabeth Theriot

Best for Women UGG Tasman Slipper 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Ugg.com Why You Should Get It: They are made with quality materials that ensure comfort and durability. Keep in Mind: They are snug when you first put them on. UGG slippers are a classic for a reason–they don’t skimp on comfort or durability. Made with a wool insole and lightweight rubber sole, these slippers are designed for all-around comfort and quality. The wool insole is soft to the touch and keeps feet warm without making them overheat. Plus, the closed-toe design is ideal if your feet tend to be colder as we found the slippers kept our feet warm, no socks necessary. The slippers are lined with sheepskin, adding even more warmth on the inside of the slipper. A suede upper also ensures lasting warmth and comfort. In terms of sizing, it’s worth noting that these slippers are very snug when you first put them on, but we found loosen up after a short break-in period. After they are broken in and adjusted to your feet, they fit just right. These slippers are suitable for indoor and outdoor use thanks to the sturdy rubber sole, which is the same sole used in UGG boots. They are also available in a wide range of colors, including both neutrals and neons, so you’ll be able to choose which suits your style best. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Size Range: 4-12 | Slipper Material: Sheepskin and wool | Sole Material: Rubber Better Homes & Gardens / Tammy Gardini The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023

Best for Men Dearfoams Brendan Microfiber Suede Clog with Whipstitch Slipper 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Why You Should Get It: The memory foam sole provides support for sore feet. Keep in Mind: They run narrow, but they are available in wide sizes. These Dearfoams slippers feature a memory foam footbed that supports your feet for all-day wear and are the best slippers for men. The slippers are particularly comfortable because the cushion and support are comparable to a regular pair of shoes. Plus, the slippers are made with a breathable terry lining that prevents sweaty feet while holding in warmth. The slippers can be worn outside, even on slippery surfaces, thanks to the sturdy rubber soles. During a two-week testing period, we wore them both indoors and outside to run errands. Even in the snow, the slippers had plenty of traction and support. In terms of sizing, these slippers are on the narrow side, so they may be too snug for people with particularly wide feet. However, they are available in wide sizes as well if that suits you better. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size Range: S-XXL | Slipper Material: Microsuede and terry | Sole Material: Rubber

Better Homes & Gardens / Jodi Espinosa

Best Indoor/Outdoor L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers Squam Lake Booties 5 L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos Why You Should Get It: They have great traction that makes them perfect for outdoor use. Keep in Mind: They are not available in half sizes. The Squam Lake Booties are the best slippers for outdoor use due to the thermoplastic rubber sole that provides great traction and arch support. With a boot-like design, these slippers fit securely on your feet and don’t slip off. These slippers provide just the right amount of warmth whether you wear them with or without socks. The slippers are lined with shearling lamb fur that is warm and soft to the touch. A shearling-covered foam insole adds extra cushioning and comfort. The velvet suede exterior is completely durable and stain resistant, showing no signs of wear after two weeks of testing. The lining also remained fresh and fluffy despite daily use. These slippers fit true to size, but they are not available in half sizes. The manufacturer suggests sizing up to the next whole size. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Size Range: 6-11 | Slipper Material: Shearling lamb fur and velvet suede | Sole Material: Thermoplastic rubber Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Indoor UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Asos Why You Should Get It: The sandal style makes them a versatile option for all seasons. Keep in Mind: They aren’t ideal for outdoor use. For a pair you can wear around the house, these UGG slingbacks are the best slippers to consider. As a sandal-style slipper, these UGG slippers can be worn in any season. Plus, they are a cozy option for warmer months when you don’t need a full-coverage slipper. The slippers have breathable openings on the heel and toes that keep your feet at a comfortable temperature. The open design also helps prevent odor caused by sweaty feet. The slippers can even be worn with socks to add more warmth. The fluffy lining is soft to the touch, while the firm platform sole provides support for tired feet. The slippers can be secured on your feet using the soft elastic heel strap. The slingback strap can be worn for added stability, or it can be tucked under your heel to wear the slippers like slides. These slippers have a fun design and plenty of color options that make them perfect for gifting or as a special treat to yourself. The sole is lightweight and made with sturdy rubber, so these slippers are durable and non-skid when used indoors. While this UGG pair is the best slipper option for indoor use, we don’t recommend wearing them outdoors because the sole doesn’t provide enough traction for outdoor wear. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size Range: 5-12 | Slipper Material: Wool and sheepskin | Sole Material: Rubber Better Homes & Gardens The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023

Best Supportive Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Dillards.com Why You Should Get It: They provide comfortable arch support thanks to their orthotic insole. Keep in Mind: They aren’t machine washable. The Vionic Gemma Mule is the best slipper for arch support because it features an orthotic insole that hugs the soles of your feet. Overall, we found that these slippers were very comfortable. The orthotic insole was designed by podiatrists, so you can trust that these slippers provide ample support. The sturdy sole ensures the slippers were comfortable from the very first wear. The terrycloth fabric on the slipper’s upper is very thick and plush, keeping the tops of the feet warm. The slip-on design makes it easy to slide the slippers on and immediately relieve sore feet. The slippers have a durable sole that provides firm arch support, so the slippers can even be worn outside. They include a velcro strap so they can be tightened or loosened to your preference. The adjustable fit allows the slippers to be worn comfortably with or without socks. These slippers are not machine washable because they have a rubber sole, so they need to be spot cleaned. However, the arch support and durability they offer make them worth the hassle. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Size Range: 5-12 | Slipper Material: Polyester terrycloth | Sole Material: EVA rubber

Better Homes & Gardens / Christine Colby

Best Cotton Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper 4.2 Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: The cotton fabric is breathable and machine washable. Keep in Mind: They run large, especially if you are between two sizes. The Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers are a plush, comfortable option to slip on after a shower or getting out of bed. The slippers are made with 100% Turkish cotton, a soft fabric that allows air to circulate while keeping your feet warm. During testing, our feet never felt overheated. The cotton material ensures the slippers are breathable, so your feet don’t sweat and cause odors. These slippers are easy to keep clean and fresh because they are machine washable, and they can even be washed in the same load with towels. Parachute uses ethically sourced materials that are OEKO-Tex certified, so their products are free of harmful chemicals and synthetics. The soles are made with ribbed rubber that offers ample traction and slip resistance. However, these slippers shouldn’t be worn outside because the bottoms are not intended for outdoor use. The slippers can run on the large side, so try sizing down to avoid slipping around while wearing them. They come in five classic colors and one seasonal color, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XL | Slipper Material: Turkish cotton terry | Sole Material: Rubber Better Homes & Gardens / Emma Tollefson

Best for Sweaty Feet Glerups Slip-On With Leather Sole 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: The wool upper naturally regulates temperature to keep feet dry. Keep in Mind: The leather sole can only be worn indoors. Sweaty feet have found their match in the Glerups Wool Slippers. Wool is the best slipper material for sweaty feet because the fibers are naturally breathable and help to regulate temperature. These slippers have an open-back design that is less warm and insulated than some of our other picks. However, the open back allows for plenty of airflow to prevent sweaty feet. During testing, our feet stayed dry and comfortable all day. The slippers are thin enough to feel like you’re wearing a pair of socks. However, they still have a cozy, roomy fit that won’t pinch your toes, even on wide feet. The slippers’ upper is made with a solid piece of thick wool felt, so there aren’t any seams to rub or irritate the skin. The wool is soft and smooth and doesn’t shed even after weeks of daily use. These slippers have great traction and we found that they don’t slip at all once they’re on your feet. The thick leather sole is securely stitched to the slipper and provides plenty of support. While the leather outsole is designed for indoor use only, the slippers are also available with a rubber sole that can be worn outdoors. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size Range: 5-13 | Slipper Material: Wool | Sole Material: Leather Better Homes & Gardens / Karen Chen