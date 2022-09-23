If you’re tight on space and budget, consider the Corrigan Studio Osian 84” Flared Arm Sofa Bed from Wayfair, which offers a twin-size sleeping space in a contemporary fold-down couch.

Overall we recommend the Crate & Barrel Barrett II Queen Sleeper Sofa . As a couch, it goes well with a traditional or modern style living room . As a bed, it boasts a queen-size memory foam mattress. You can extend your home’s comfortable sleeping space with this mid-priced sleeper sofa.

To help wade through all the options, we researched various styles, including pull-out sofa sleepers, fold-down sofa sleepers, and sofa sleepers that rotate or flip to create a bed. We also consulted interior designer Liz Woods of Liz Hand Woods Associates to learn more about what features to consider when purchasing the best sofa sleeper, including dimensions, materials, mattress size, and weight capacity.

Unlike the sleeper sofas from 40 years ago, today’s sleeper sofas are as stylish and versatile as your home. From incredibly sleek modern sofa sleepers to traditional upholstered sofas, there is a multitude of sleeper sofa bed types available.

It’s always a treat to have out-of-town guests visit you for a weekend. But if you don’t have a dedicated guest room, it can be hard to host friends and family overnight. Luckily, there are amazing sleeper sofas on the market that can maximize your space and comfortably accommodate your guests.

Best Overall Sleeper Sofa: Crate & Barrel Barrett II Queen Sleeper Sofa Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel View On Zola Why You Should Get It: Locking tilt-up headrest

Various upholstery options

Anti-tip safety feature

Keep in Mind: Heavy

Long delivery times We love this pick from Crate & Barrel and chose it as the overall best sleeper sofa because it has everything you want in a sleeper sofa. Modern yet comfortable, the Barret II has clean lines and an upright seat. The standard upholstery is a tightly woven, contemporary basketweave of solution-dyed polyester yarn. The top stitching details tell us it’s a high-quality sofa. There are more than 100 upholstery color options to choose from, but it may take longer to receive a sofa sleeper in a specialty fabric. The entire sofa measures 35.5 x 36 x 78.25 inches. It showcases a queen-size mattress with a hybrid of gel-infused memory foam and high-foams. “A premium mattress with breathable ticking and memory foam or gel fill would be ideal,” says Liz Woods of Liz Hand Woods Associates. With a generous weight capacity of 600 pounds, it fits up to two adults. You can even tilt the top up as a headrest for a more comfortable way to read or watch tv before falling asleep. This feature makes it comfortable for family or friends visiting for the weekend. If you have kids sleeping on the sofa bed, there is also an anti-tip safety feature. T his stylish piece of furniture has a frame made of certified sustainable engineered hardwood that is kiln-dried to prevent warming. Overall, it’s a sturdy piece that will last a long time in your home. Price at time of publish: $1,899 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.5 x 36 x 78.25 inches

35.5 x 36 x 78.25 inches Material: Polyester textured fabric, engineered hardwood frame, memory foam mattress

Polyester textured fabric, engineered hardwood frame, memory foam mattress Mattress Size: Queen

Queen Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds

Best Budget Sleeper Sofa: Better Homes and Gardens Nola Modern Futon Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Great for small spaces

Pairs with Nola chair

Complements various decor styles

Keep in Mind: Not the most share-friendly option

Limited upholstery options There is no reason to forfeit style when looking for the best sleeper sofa on a budget. This affordable faux leather sofa with slim wooden legs has a midcentury modern look that would fit well in an office or living room. It’s a great choice for a modern or minimalist home. The upholstery comes in four colors and two fabric styles: camel or black faux leather and blue or gray velvet. You can also pair it with the Nola chair for a cohesive furniture look. This sleeper sofa pulls out into multiple positions. It can recline for lounging or lay all the way down for sleeping. The mattress is 43.5-inches wide, which is slightly smaller than a traditional full-size bed. It might be snug for a couple to share, but with a weight capacity of 600 pounds, it would support two people. The Nola Modern Futon is a great option if you occasionally have an overnight guest and want to give them a comfortable place to sleep but don’t want to spend a fortune. Price at time of publish: $255 Product Details:

Dimensions: 32.5 x 34 x 78.5 inches

32.5 x 34 x 78.5 inches Material: Faux leather upholstery, wood frame

Faux leather upholstery, wood frame Mattress Size: Full

Full Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds

Best Splurge Sleeper Sofa: Joybird Eliot Bumper Sleeper Sectional Joybird View On Joybird.com Why You Should Get It: Great for large spaces

Various upholstery options

Available in right and left configurations

Keep in Mind: Long delivery times If you’re looking for the best sleeper sofa with big style and a lot of seating, this is the one for you. Measuring 33 x 84 x 111 inches, this large sectional offers all the comforts of a sectional couch, where the family can all cuddle together for a movie night. But instead of oversized arms and recliner-style seats, this sectional has contemporary details. Tapered rubber wood legs support a streamlined frame made of engineered hardwood reinforced with corner blocking for stability. All joints are glued, stapled, and screwed for extra durability and longevity. Meanwhile, angled back cushions offer comfort and style. This piece is a great option if you want to punch up the color in your living room. With 73 fabric options to choose from, you can go bold with a berry red velvet or opt for subdued blush pink. There are endless neutrals and cool shades of fabrics available. It’s also available in left and right configurations to best accommodate your space. Note that this option is made-to-order, so it has longer delivery times than other options. In addition to boosting the seating in your living room, this sofa sleeper will also give you another queen-size mattress to host house guests. The 5-inch thick mattress is made with 3 inches of high-density foam topped with 2 inches of memory foam for a comfortable night’s sleep, and it has a generous weight capacity of 600 pounds. If you’re really in a pinch for sleeping space, you could have a third guest camp out on the chaise lounge section of the sofa. Price at time of publish: $3,867 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 84 x 111 inches

33 x 84 x 111 inches Material: Engineered hardwood frame, 5-inch resilient mattress with high-density foam topped with memory foam, various upholstery fabrics

Engineered hardwood frame, 5-inch resilient mattress with high-density foam topped with memory foam, various upholstery fabrics Mattress Size: Queen

Queen Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds

Best Loveseat Sleeper Sofa: Apt2B Avalon Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa Source: Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Why You Should Get It: Easy to clean

Eco-friendly

Various upholstery options

Keep in Mind: Long delivery times

Must flip pillows to even out wear As the name suggests, the Avalon Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa is an excellent option for small spaces, but you don’t have to live in an apartment to reap the benefits of this small-but-mighty sleeper sofa. Measuring 30 x 37 x 71 inches, it’s a great addition to a home office, den, or small sitting room. One reason this piece is on our list is that each one is custom-made in Los Angeles. It’s also made with eco-friendly construction materials. It has a solid wood frame and hypoallergenic fabrics. There are 58 fabric choices and three leg finishes available for you to customize the look to match your home. All the cushions are detachable, reversible, and flippable. This means you never have to worry about your favorite spot sagging. Flip the cushions around periodically to even out the wear and tear of the couch. Apt2B offers a lifetime guarantee on the frame and workmanship of their furniture. Even the steel bed mechanism has a one-year warranty, so you can rest easy knowing your sleeper sofa was made with care in the U.S. Meanwhile, the bed features a full mattress that’s big enough for two people up to 500 pounds to sleep comfortably. The mattress is 5.5 inches thick with a deluxe innerspring design. Price at time of publish: $2,500 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 37 x 71 inches

30 x 37 x 71 inches Material: Solid wood frame, 2.0 density foam, steel bed support

Solid wood frame, 2.0 density foam, steel bed support Mattress Size: Full

Best Full Size Sleeper Sofa: CB2 Claremont Sleeper Sofa CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: Has extra-sleeping space

Easy to setup as a sleeper

Long-lasting

Keep in Mind: Limited upholstery options

Requires more upkeep than other options This sleek sofa will surprise and delight guests when you tell them it turns into a bed. Available in ivory or gray, it has an upholstered design with a textured boucle fabric. Instead of legs, this sofa has a wooden base that runs along the bottom of the couch. The thick square arms give it a modern structure. To turn it into a bed, you remove the back cushions, then pull up the seat and unzip hidden pockets underneath. Extend the front legs, slide the seat forward, and then fold the back down. You don’t have to pull the unit away from the wall to transition it from a sofa to a bed. It’s an easy setup that only takes a few minutes, making this one of the best sleeper sofas. Once set up as a bed, it’s a few inches wider than a full-size mattress, making it a good fit for two sleepers. Overall, the sofa measures 31.75 x 38 x 87.75 inches and has a 500-pound weight capacity. It also requires a little TLC to keep it looking its best. Vacuum regularly, as you would any sofa, but don’t use water to spot clean stains. Instead, use a water-free cleaning solvent or have it regularly cleaned by a professional upholstery cleaner. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.75 x 38 x 87.75 inches

31.75 x 38 x 87.75 inches Material: Poplar and plywood frame, pocket spring/foam mattress, polyester blend fabric

Poplar and plywood frame, pocket spring/foam mattress, polyester blend fabric Mattress Size: Full

Full Weight Capacity: Up to 500 pounds

Best Twin Sleeper Sofa: Powell Brooks Faux Leather Twin Sofa Bed Home Depot View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Office Depot Why You Should Get It: Has extra storage

Great for small spaces

Less expensive than other options

Keep in Mind: Doesn’t have arms

Limited upholstery options Whether it’s an accent chair in the living room or a cozy spot for contemplation in your home office, this handsome faux leather chair is an unassuming sleeper sofa. The armless design with small feet and tufted brown faux leather feels at home in any richly-appointed room and measures 18 x 23 x 31 inches. Just keep in mind that it may be tough for some users to get in and out since it doesn’t have any arms. Equipped with a pull-out ottoman, this sleeper sofa would also make a great addition to an entertainment room. Sunday afternoon naps during the big game never looked so good. When the ottoman is fully extended, you can pop it up to the same height as the seat. Keep it that way as a chaise or lean the back of the chair down for a quick transition into a twin bed. The steel moving parts are durable, and this sofa sleeper holds up to 300 pounds. This is a great furniture piece for small spaces, such as apartments, where there may not be space for a large pullout bed. It would also be a great solution for a teen’s bedroom, making it easy to host a friend for a sleepover (no more sleeping bags on the floor). The chair comes with a throw pillow in the same faux leather fabric. Add a cozy throw blanket into the mix, and you have a stylish place to host your next overnight guest. Price at time of publish: $397 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 23 x 31 inches

18 x 23 x 31 inches Material: Wood frame, steel adjustable hardware, faux leather upholstery

Wood frame, steel adjustable hardware, faux leather upholstery Mattress Size: Twin

Best Leather Sleeper Sofa: Poly & Bark Napa 82” Leather Pull-Out Convertible Sleeper Sofa Poly & Bark View On Polyandbark.com Why You Should Get It: Quick assembly

Long-lasting

100-day return policy

Keep in Mind: Doesn’t keep the same look over time

Returns aren’t free When you think of the best sleeper sofas, you probably don’t think about stylish leather furniture. This pick from Poly & Bark proves that sleeper sofas can be as beautiful as any other piece of furniture in your house. Measuring 32.5 x 39.25 x 82 inches, this sofa in cognac tan is upholstered in full-grain pure-aniline Italian-tanned leather upholstery. There is no pigment added to this leather, so you can enjoy the natural beauty of the hide. The sleeper sofa is also available in other colors, which are upholstered in semi-aniline dyed Italian leather. Don’t expect this piece to keep its day one look forever. Part of the beauty of leather is watching a beautiful patina develop over time. This sofa isn’t just a head-turner—it’s also incredibly comfortable. The seat backs, bolster pillows, and seats are filled with feather down. Having a mix of high-density foam, polyester fibers, and feather down elevates the comfort level. Underneath, the sleeper sofa frame is made of high-quality materials, such as corner-blocked wood with reinforced joinery. Kiln-dried wood prevents warping. The queen-size mattress has a tri-layer design. It has a dense polyurethane foam layer, a memory foam layer, and a fiber-filled top layer. The sleeper sofa can hold up to 600 pounds and comfortably fits two people. We also love that it has a limited warranty and a worry-free 100-day return window. Although please note that return shipping fees are deducted from your return. Price at time of publish: $2,969 Product Details: Dimensions: 32.5 x 39.25 x 82 inches

32.5 x 39.25 x 82 inches Material: Kiln-dried solid wood, powder-coated metal, high-density foam, polyester, duck feathers, leather upholstery

Kiln-dried solid wood, powder-coated metal, high-density foam, polyester, duck feathers, leather upholstery Mattress Size: Queen

Queen Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds

Best Sleeper Sofa with Chaise: Article Soma Sofa Bed Courtesy of Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It: Has extra storage

Available in right and left configurations

Easy to clean

Keep in Mind: Limited upholstery options

Not for small spaces Store extra blankets and pillows under the chaise of this sectional sleeper sofa. This storage feature helps keep living room clutter at bay while storing essentials for the pull-out bed right where you need them. This sleeper sofa is made of durable, kiln-dried Eucalyptus and stainless steel and comes in two pieces that clip together to create one big comfortable sectional. You can order it with the chaise on the left or right-hand side of the couch. It is available in dawn gray or midnight blue upholstery. It measures 31.5 x 64 x 105 inches, making it an excellent pick for those with larger spaces. The bed under the couch pulls out to a full bed, which is big enough for two sleepers weighing up to 500 pounds. Meanwhile, the memory foam mattress allows your guests to sleep peacefully. To care for this sofa sleeper, Article recommends spot cleaning with a damp cloth—don’t use chemical cleaners on this upholstery. The mattress cover is removable and machine washable. Hand wash in cold water and hang to dry. Price at time of publish: $2,499 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.5 x 64 x 105 inches

31.5 x 64 x 105 inches Material: Kiln-dried Eucalyptus frame, stainless-steel legs, high-density foam wrapped in polyester, memory foam mattress

Kiln-dried Eucalyptus frame, stainless-steel legs, high-density foam wrapped in polyester, memory foam mattress Mattress Size: Full

Full Weight Capacity: Up to 500 pounds

Best Modern Sleeper Sofa: Blu Dot One Night Stand 80” Sleeper Sofa All Modern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Buy It: Firm mattress

Long-lasting

Complements various decor styles

Keep in Mind: Requires two people for bed setup

Thinner mattress than other options With 7-inch metal legs, this couch looks like it’s perched on stilettos. No one will ever suspect this chic streamlined sofa folds into a queen-sized bed. And it’s true, there is no hidden mattress to unfold. The entire couch hinges forward to create the mattress. To transition this sleeper sofa into a bed, simply remove the back cushions and flip the seat forward. We recommend making this a two-person job, so you don’t accidentally drop the back of the couch on your toes. Measuring, 30 x 62 x 80 inches, this sofa has a durable wood frame and is available in four upholstery options. Any spills should be wiped up right away, and you can spot treat stains with a dry cleaning solution; don’t use water. As a bed, this queen sleeper sofa is only 4 inches thick, which is thinner than other options on this list. Still, it holds up to 500 pounds and comfortably fits two guests. If you like a firm mattress, this is a good fit. However, you can add a foam topper if you want a little extra cushion. Overall, if a modern or minimalist aesthetic is your goal, this is an excellent option. Price at time of publish: $2,195 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 62 x 80 inches

30 x 62 x 80 inches Material: Solid and manufactured wood and stainless steel frame and legs, fiber-wrapped foam cushions, and polyester and linen upholstery

Solid and manufactured wood and stainless steel frame and legs, fiber-wrapped foam cushions, and polyester and linen upholstery Mattress Size: Queen

Queen Weight Capacity: Up to 500 pounds

Best Sleeper Sofa for Small Spaces: Corrigan Studio Osian 84” Flared Arm Sofa Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com View On Lumens.com Why You Should Get It: Can be set to three different angles

Has extra storage

Less expensive than other options

Keep in Mind: Only fits one person

Limited upholstery options We love a couch that offers both form and function. This particular sofa measures 33 x 32 x 84 inches, making it choice for those with limited space. The midcentury modern style of this multifunctional sofa looks like it could be from the set of Mad Men. Slim wooden legs and a tight tufted back offer timeless style. It comes in four upholstery color options. Opt for blue if you want to energize your living room. What we really love about this sofa is that it is so versatile. You can set the back at an angle to create a reclined position, which is great for binge-watching Netflix. Each side of the couch moves independently, so you can have one side upright and the other lying flat. The armrests can also change position. Keep them upright for a formal look, or flare them out for more personality. There are storage pockets built into the ends of the armrests so you can keep your Kindle or favorite magazine handy. When it is completely flat, it offers a sleeping surface that is a few inches wider than a traditional twin bed and can hold up to 600 pounds. It's a great option for hosting one person overnight. Price at time of publish: $510 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 32 x 84 inches

33 x 32 x 84 inches Material: Solid wood frame, foam and spring cushioning, polyester upholstery

Solid wood frame, foam and spring cushioning, polyester upholstery Mattress Size: Twin

Twin Weight Capacity: Up to 600 pounds