The 12 Best Sleeper Sectionals of 2023

Our choice for the overall best sleeper sectional is the Caruso 3-Piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional because its elegant, modern style offers multi-functionality and storage space. Read on for the 12 best sleeper sectionals.

No matter what type of sleeper sectional you're looking for, there’s something out there with the right balance of comfort and versatility for your needs. To come up with this list of the best sleeper sectionals, we researched the category and considered factors like dimensions, mattress size, weight capacity, and materials to inform our product recommendations.

Megan Anderson, director of merchandising transformation at Mattress Firm, explains that most shoppers “are looking for functionality, sizing, and ways to stay budget-friendly,” but she says “it might be a good idea to splurge a little more to ensure better quality.”

A sleeper sectional is the ideal piece of furniture to enjoy ample sitting space during the day and a convenient sleeping space at night. The most important thing to consider when purchasing a sleeper sectional is how it fits into your living space. Consider the shape of your room, the best layout, and its purpose when selecting the best sleeper sectional for your home.

Best Overall Furniture Row Caruso 3-Piece Fabric Sleeper Sectional Furniture Row View On Furniturerow.com Why You Should Get It: This sectional offers style, functionality, and ample storage space for keeping bed linens, pillows, and other items. Keep in Mind: There’s only one color choice. Guests will enjoy sleeping on the Caruso Sleeper Sectional, and you will love having a chic sofa that brightens your space. While this sleeper only comes with one color option, the light dove gray polyester fabric lightens up the room and will match most decor styles. The three-piece sectional is 126 inches long and 95 inches wide, making it a nice size for relaxing or sleeping, and overnight guests will appreciate the spacious pullout sleeper mattress. The high-quality pocketed spring coils and 1.8 density foam add to the overall comfort and luxurious feel. The button tufting on the chaise cushion adds an elegant touch, and the solid wood block feet, track arms, and generous storage make this sectional both stylish and functional. The chaise storage can hold bedding, linens, or books, keeping them close at hand, yet out of sight. You can choose from several different configurations for this sectional, and you can opt to have the chaise on either the right or left side. With so many options, you can easily configure the sectional to fit the layout of any room. Some assembly is required—the sleeper comes in three sections, which need to be connected after delivery. Price at time of publish: $2,499 Product Details: Dimensions: 126 x 95 x 35 inches | Mattress Size: Not listed | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Polyester, foam, plywood, solid wood

Best Budget Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Sleeper Sectional with Storage Chaise Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This affordable sectional has storage and a full-size bed. Keep in Mind: At 54 inches long, the chaise portion of the sleeper is on the shorter side. The Lilola Home Lucca Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa is the best sleeper sectional for those on a budget. In a small space, the least expensive sectional on our list delivers high value for the price. This sofa is compact, but at 84 inches, it still provides sufficient seating and ample storage space under the chaise side, which is big enough for bedding and other items. The sleeper is easy to use through its convenient pullout function. This sectional is upholstered with a linen blend material that looks high-end for the price point. It boasts a simple but elegant design, and the plush cushions add comfort to the seating experience. The fabric comes in several colors, including dark gray, light gray, and yellow. This sectional is well-crafted and designed to be easily assembled. The seat cushions and pullout sleeper are firm enough to provide support, but if you prefer a softer sleeper, you can purchase an inexpensive foam mattress topper and simply store it underneath. Taller guests may find the chaise a bit short, but the sectional is a good fit in a small living room. It has a full-sized bed for a comfortable night’s sleep. Price at time of publish: $1,000 Product Details: Dimensions: 84 x 54 x 35 inches | Mattress Size: Full | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Linen blend, foam, solid wood, manufactured wood, metal, and plastic

Best Splurge Arhaus Filmore Sleeper Sofa with Chaise Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: It is built by upholstery artisans and designed to look and feel luxurious. Keep in Mind: It takes 12 weeks to ship since it is custom-built. Minimalistic and chic, this sleeper sofa from Arhaus is the best sleeper sectional for quality and comfort. It has a chaise, sofa, ottoman, and pull-out full-size mattress. All these features come in a compact sleeper sectional that is well-suited for smaller rooms. The sleeper function of this sectional is easy to deploy. Simply detach the chaise and pull out the inner bed frame. This sleeper includes an air mattress, but a spring mattress can be purchased through Arhaus as a special order. Even with the air mattress, it offers firm support through the frame system that features a no-sag Flexolator suspension made from recycled steel. This sectional’s clean lines and sleek look pair well with the 42 color and fabric combinations available. This sectional’s commitment to quality is evident in every detail. The poly fiber and foam blend used in the backrest cushions provides ample spinal support, while the foam used in the seat cushions is durable enough to withstand everyday use without the worry of sagging. While this may not be the right fit if you need a new sleeper sectional in a hurry, the 12-week turnaround is worth the wait to receive a custom product that is made to order. Price at time of publish: $7,999 Product Details: Dimensions: 98 x 63 x 37 inches | Mattress Size: Full | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Polyfiber, eco-friendly foam, down, manufactured wood, hardwood, metal

Best Velvet Apt2b Tuxedo 2-Piece Sleeper Sectional Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Why You Should Get It: The fabric used to create the velvet gives this sleeper sofa a luxurious feel and subtle sheen. Keep in Mind: There are only two configurable options for this sectional. This sleeper sectional is contemporary, multi-functional, and great for modern living spaces. Custom-made in the United States, this sectional offers 17 velvet color options. All fabric options are suitable for homes with pets or children and are designed for easy cleaning and high-traffic usage, thanks to the zippered and removable cushions. The steel folding mechanism in this sectional makes it easy to convert to and from the sleeper position. Simply pull the handle to unfold the bed frame inside. While this sectional is offered only in two configurations, there are plenty of color options. Even if velvet fabric isn’t the style of choice for your home’s aesthetic, you may still find a fabric option to love among the 56 other choices. You will also have the option to pick from three sofa leg finishes (pecan, espresso, and natural) and two mattress options (innerspring and memory foam). In addition to its customization options, the Tuxedo sectional also takes comfort into account with high-density foam cushions. Although this sectional is made to order, you can expect your sleeper sectional to ship within two to four weeks of placing the order. Price at time of publish: $4,998 Product Details: Dimensions: 121 x 88 x 36 inches | Mattress Size: Queen | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Velvet, foam, wood, steel

Best for Pets Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sectional Joybird View On Joybird.com Why You Should Get It: If you have pets in the family, this sleeper sectional will become a great addition to your decor. Keep in Mind: This sectional does not have built-in storage space. Made from fabric that is crumb-, spill-, and stain-resistant, this mid-century modern sectional from Joybird is ideal for pet- and kid-friendly homes. The soft-yet-durable fabric options—microfiber, velvet, and chenille—are easy to clean and come in several color choices, providing peace of mind that shedding pets or messy kids won’t destroy your sofa. The cushions have a core composed of high-density foam, which ensures they can stand up to everyday wear and tear. The sectional is 113 inches long, providing ample seating for up to three people. The queen-size pull-out bed is comfortable, thanks to the high-density foam and top memory foam in the mattress. Unlike some of the other sleeper sectionals in this list, this particular sofa does not have built-in storage. If the ability to stash bedding under your sectional is a necessity for your living space, this may not be the perfect fit for your home. While the sectional may not add to your home’s storage, the high-quality materials will stand up to daily wear if you have pets or kids in your home. Price at time of publish: $4,913 Product Details: Dimensions: 113 x 60 x 34 inches | Mattress Size: Queen | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Microfiber, velvet, or chenille; foam, engineered wood, solid wood, rubber wood

Best Customizable West Elm Build Your Own Harris Sleeper Sectional West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Numerous configurations allow you to create your dream sectional. Keep in Mind: The price will vary based on the seating options you choose. With 28 modular pieces in this model, you can create the perfect configuration for your home, no matter your living room setup. There are also more than 100 color and fabric options available, so the possibilities are limitless. This model can be configured in many different ways to fit any lifestyle and space. Plus, the chaise provides storage space to keep sheets and blankets close at hand, should you choose that option. Each sofa is upholstered by hand and built in the U.S., which means that you can feel confident that your furniture is being created and handled with the utmost care. The medium-firm mattress allows ample sleeper space and conveniently pulls out and folds back into the sofa when not in use. Due to the configuration options, as well as the fabric and color options, it can feel overwhelming trying to make your choices. Make sure you know the dimensions that you need in your home, and keep track of the dimensions as you make your configuration choices. Overall, if high levels of personalization are a priority for your sleeper sectional purchase, you won't find a better option than this. Price at time of publish: From $2,099 with sleeper Product Details: Dimensions: 62 x 39 x 33 inches | Mattress Size: 73 x 90 x 33 inches | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds (right/left arm sleeper sofa) and 150 pounds (right/left arm storage chaise) | Materials: Fabric, foam, wood, metal

Best with Storage Habitrio Sectional with Pull-Out Sleeper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This sectional sleeper is good for storage space, because it has two ottomans that can be used as footrest or side tables. Keep in Mind: This pull-out bed doesn’t have a mattress—just the couch cushions. This sleeper sectional consists of a sofa with a pull-out bed, a reversible storage chaise lounge, and two ottomans. The chaise can be changed from left to right to suit your space. It contains enough storage space to neatly stash bedding, books, magazines, and anything else you need to keep your living room clean and decluttered. The ottomans can also be used as side tables, and to offer even more comfort, this sectional has two plump pillows. The overall weight of this sofa sleeper is 205 pounds and it has a weight capacity of up to 220 pounds, making it ideal for smaller rooms. It comes in a sleek dark gray patterned fabric with wooden legs. The wide armrest on one side acts as an extra side table, and the ottomans conveniently nest underneath when not in use. This L-shaped sectional’s most favored feature is the extensive under-chaise storage box. Ideal for holding blankets, extra throw pillows, and any bed linens, this sectional is all about convenience. Even if faced with unexpected guests, this storage bin will ensure you’re always prepared with fresh bedding. The bed itself is easy to fold out, so there’s no delay in going from sofa to sleeper. Price at time of publish: $760 Product Details: Dimensions: 92.5 x 58 x 33 inches | Mattress Size: N/A | Weight Capacity: 220 pounds | Materials: Fabric, wood, spring, foam, sponge

Best Small Ikea Friheten Sleeper Sectional Ikea View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: The pull-out conversion into a double bed is impressively smooth. Keep in Mind: This sectional needs to be fully assembled. This IKEA sectional is a combination sofa and chaise with a simple pullout double bed. It comes in five colors—black, beige, two shades of dark gray, and blue. The material is 100% polyester. This model comes with ample storage space under the chaise to put bedding, books, or toys. It does require assembly, so there is the option to add on assistance from TaskRabbit. Although this sectional may be smaller than ideal, it makes the most of every inch. The sofa converts into a firm bed when you remove the back cushions and pull out the underframe. For anyone with a shortage of space and the need for extra storage, this piece of furniture is a dream come true. Versatile and durable, this sectional will effortlessly incorporate into your home’s furnishings. You can customize it by changing where the chaise is located, and you can choose to see how it will fit into your space before you even make your purchase. This sectional is just over 90 inches long and is a space-efficient choice for any office or spare room. Price at time of publish: $949 Product Details: Dimensions: 90.5 x 59.5 x 26 inches | Mattress Size: 80.375 x 55.125 x 4.75 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: 100% polyester, foam, plywood, particleboard, solid wood The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort in 2022

Best U-Shaped Orren Ellis Kaivhon Sectional Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Rather than simply pulling out into a bed frame like most sleeper sectionals, this one has a seat back that folds down, creating a large, flat sleeper surface. Keep in Mind: The oversized sectional requires assembly and ample space. If you’re looking for a U-shaped sectional with maximized sleeper space, this sectional sets a high standard. This sectional has a high-quality solid wood frame, and the seats contain a high-density rebound sponge. The independent coil springs prevent sagging, so you can feel confident that your sectional will have a long lifespan. Every part is moveable, from the seats to the backrests, allowing you to fully control the appearance and functionality of every piece of your sectional. You can easily reconfigure the sectional couch set according to your needs, and the sofa bed can be in a U- or L-shaped sofa combo. If you ever want to rearrange your living space, you can easily make the decision to restructure this adaptable sectional to meet your changing needs. In addition to its flexibility, this sectional also stands out due to its striking visual appeal. The faux leather material provides a luxurious effect, and with storage space under each seat, there’s more than enough room for pillows, blankets, and sheets. The sectional itself is almost 112 inches long, providing a generous amount of seating space for every member of your family—including the furry ones. For large open-concept spaces, this sectional configuration will add depth and sophistication across seating for four. Price at time of publish: $6,300 Product Details: Dimensions: 151.6 x 85 x 31.5 inches | Mattress Size: Not listed | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Materials: Polyester, foam, manufactured wood

Best Modular Honbay Modern U-Shape 7-Piece Sectional Sleeper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Every seat of the sofa can be rearranged for a wide variety of different combinations. Keep in Mind: The fabric is not pet-friendly. This seven-seater U-shaped modular sofa is a top-notch choice for apartments, houses, offices, and more. It is made with polyester fabric and comes in three colors: blue, gray, and bluish gray. Measuring more than 112 inches wide, the pieces can be configured to the equivalent of a full-size bed. This comfortable sectional is bound to be the focal point of any room. Comfort, functionality, and durability are prioritized in the high design of this sofa. The cushions are composed of a thick sponge that keeps you comfortable without sacrificing the long-term quality of the seating. The frame of the sectional is built with solid wood, which ensures that it will stay strong through heavy use. This unassuming sectional is versatile and can be positioned in numerous ways to create different looks. Unlike the pull-out sectionals, this particular sofa creatively makes use of its modular pieces to turn the sofa into a sleeper. Simply place the ottomans side-by-side at the foot of one of the sofa ends, or in the center, to create a bed. The sofa comes with plastic legs, but they can be substituted for wooden legs. Each piece comes with enough storage for blankets, pillows, books, and any other living room knick-knacks you may want to stow out of the way. The fabric-lined storage seats are also fantastic space savers. While the fabric is not pet-friendly, using sofa covers or applying a stain-repellent treatment should offer adequate protection. Price at time of publish: $1,460 Product Details: Dimensions: 112.21 x 81.5 x 33.86 inches | Mattress Size: Full | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Materials: Polyester, foam, wood

Best King-Sized Expand Furniture MurphySofa Clean King Wall Bed Sectional Expand Furniture View On Expandfurniture.com Why You Should Get It: The sectional comes with matching shelves to create a Murphy style bed. Keep in Mind: Wall anchors are required for assembly. If a full- or queen-sized sleeper sectional feels like too little room to offer your overnight guests, look no further. This king-size wall bed system is designed for long legs, multiple guests, and indulgent sleep. Choose between microsuede, microfiber, and other fabric options, and select the color of your choice to fit with your decor. Altogether, there are more than 100 fabric selections. This generously sized sleeper sectional offers ample room for seating when the mattress is folded away. At more than 122 inches in length, the king-sized bed delivers a good night’s sleep through its ample space. The brand recommends finding a mattress with a weight capacity of 120 pounds, which is lower than the recommended average of 500 pounds. This company separately sells an 8-inch and a 9-inch mattress, but this sofa will fit almost any king-sized mattress less than 10 inches in height. The front of the sofa contains all the storage space you need for bedding. The sectional employs a hydraulic-based piston system, which makes lifting and lowering the bed an almost leisurely task. Everything about this sleeper sectional is designed with your lifestyle in mind. You’ll even receive three matching shelves and a chaise that fits on either side of the bed. Anyone looking to maximize space, avoid overcrowding, and acquire a neatly functional sofa will be thrilled by the features of this product. Price at time of publish: $9,995 Product Details: Dimensions: 122.52 x 91.8 x 31.5 inches | Mattress Size: King | Weight Capacity: 120 pounds on mattress | Materials: Microsuede, microfiber; wood panel for the bookcase/murphy bed.