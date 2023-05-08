To find the best silk sheets, we put 12 sets to the test in our Des Moines, Iowa testing lab. Over the course of five days, we evaluated each set for its quality, breathability, fit, durability, and texture. We also consulted Deborah Young, a textiles expert, as well as Diana A Wyman, executive vice president of AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists), for additional insight.

Sheets are offered in a variety of materials, but a silk or satin set is a luxurious option. Though they do come with a higher price tag, the soft feel, stylish sheen, and temperature-regulating properties are worth considering.

After a long day, there’s nothing quite like laying in bed and unwinding. While there are several ways to relax, a good set of sheets is an easy way to make your bedroom feel like your own personal sanctuary.

Although the sheets are more expensive than other options, we found that the pieces are highly resistant to oil stains and are durable against abrasions, so they should last for years to come. They didn’t fare as well with coffee and foundation stains, however, so you’ll want to keep that in mind if you go with this set.

Overall, we felt that the sheets are very well constructed. The stitching was clean and even throughout, and we didn’t notice any imperfections or loose threads upon inspection. The sheets, which are suited for mattresses up to 16 inches in depth, easily fit on the mattress we tested them on and stayed tucked in even after we tossed and turned on them. If you need a different pocket size, however, the set is also offered in 15 inches of 17 inches as well.

The sheets have a silk weight of 22 momme, so the fabric has a decent weight to it. If you’re concerned about them being heavy, our breathability test proved that these sheets were both breathable and moisture-wicking.

The sheet set comes in nine colors and includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases with zipper closures. The sheets are available in four sizes from full to California king. The sheets are even machine washable, so they are easy to launder.

These Mulberry Park sheets are constructed with 100% natural mulberry silk and are the best silk sheets to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom. During testing, we found that the silk fabric is smooth and cool to the touch, making it a great option for year-round comfort.

Why You Should Get It: The pure silk fabric is soft and cool to the touch.

The manufacturer recommends washing the sheets in cold water and line drying or tumble drying on low. We washed the sheets in cold water with a silk-safe detergent and found that the rich purple color did not transfer or fade at all, even after three wash cycles.

During our breathability test, the water dispersed quickly on the sheets, indicating they are breathable and able to wick moisture. The sheets were also resistant to the coffee and oil stains, leaving only a faint spot after we washed them. However, it’s worth noting that the foundation stain left a noticeable mark on the fabric.

The sheets had several loose threads before we laundered them, but there were no dye imperfections, snags, or other flaws in the fabric. Although the fabric did not pill when we abraded it with steel wool, the texture did change slightly.

The sheets can accommodate mattresses that are up to 16 inches in depth. We tried it on a 10-inch mattress and found that the fitted sheet stayed secure on the mattress even after rolling around in bed.

The sheets are available in 12 colors, including neutrals and vibrant shades like teal and royal purple. They are available in four standard sizes: full, queen, king, and California king. The affordable price of the sheet set includes four pillowcases in addition to the flat and fitted sheets.

If you prefer a satin style that’s less expensive than other options, these Madison Park sheets are some of the best silk sheets to consider. The sheets are made with a soft polyester fabric that will keep you warm and comfortable. Plus, the satin was smooth and cool to the touch before washing and retained its feel after our laundering tests.

Keep in Mind: They were not as stain-resistant as some other options.

Why You Should Get It: They’re less expensive than other options and proved to be fairly breathable as well.

The brand recommends dry cleaning the sheets for best results, which adds an additional cost to a set that is already more expensive than some other options. However, they can also be hand-washed or machine washed in lukewarm water on a gentle cycle and line-dried away from the sun for best results.

Unfortunately, the sheets are not resistant to many stains. The foundation and coffee stains were still evident on the fabric after we washed the sheets. The sheets were very durable, though, as the fabric did not thin or pill after we rubbed it with steel wool.

The dye is very consistent throughout the fabric, and the color did not transfer during our colorfastness test. After washing, the sheets didn’t fade in color at all either. The quality appeared flawless even after machine washing them three times. We did notice the sheets lost some of their silky feel after washing, but they still remained smooth and soft to the touch.

The sheets can suit mattresses up to 16 inches, so it was no surprise when we tested them on a 10-inch mattress and found that they fit easily on the bed with room to spare. They also stayed fitted on the bed through tossing and turning.

Unlike some other options, this set allows you to choose each piece, so you’ll get just what you need. In addition to a duvet cover, you’ll also be able to choose between several options for fitted sheets, flat sheets, comforters, and pillowcases. Plus, each piece is offered in nine different colors, so you’ll have options to match your bedroom decor.

The sheets are made of 100% Grade A mulberry silk with a silk weight of 19 momme. We were impressed with the supremely soft and smooth texture of the fabric and found that they were well-constructed with even stitching and no loose threads.

During testing, we immediately observed the lightweight and breathable feel of the Lilysilk sheets. The sheets instantly absorbed a drop of water in our breathability test, proving that they wick away moisture easily.

Keep in Mind: They aren’t very stain resistant and dry cleaning them is ideal.

Why You Should Get It: The sheets are soft to the touch and flawlessly constructed.

The brand recommends hand washing the sheets with silk-friendly detergent to maintain their quality. If you prefer to machine wash them, they should be washed on a gentle cycle using a delicate wash bag and laid flat to dry.

In our stain tests, the sheets were resistant to some, but not all stains. While the coffee stain was removed completely, the oil and foundation stains were still noticeable after washing the sheets.

The sheets have a smooth texture, but they aren’t too slick. The sheets had no snags, loose threads, or imperfections in the dye, and none of the dye rubbed off in our color transfer test. Plus, water dispersed almost immediately when we tested the breathability of the sheets.

During testing, we found that the fabric is incredibly durable as it held up well against abrasions, tearing, and pilling. The silk fabric was completely undamaged after we rubbed it with steel wool. In fact, the steel wool didn’t cause any pilling or thinning to the fabric, and even the fabric’s silky sheen remained intact.

The sheets are made with a deep pocket that fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. They are available in three sizes and 10 colors as well, though keep in mind the offerings are mainly in neutral shades.

The Colorado Home Mulberry Silk Sheets are the best silk sheets if you are willing to splurge for supreme quality and comfort. The fabric is made of 100% organic mulberry silk and has a silk weight of 22 momme, so it feels weighty yet still breathable and cool to the touch.

Keep in Mind: The sheets were not resistant to all stains.

Why You Should Get It: The sheets proved to be durable and breathable.

The deep pocket fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep. We tried the sheets on a 10-inch mattress and found that the elastic on the fitted sheet held the sheets securely on the mattress and so they didn’t bunch up or come undone when we lay in the bed.

The sheets were successful at resisting oil and coffee stains, though we noticed the foundation was still visible on the top sheet after washing. We tested the royal blue shade and found that the washed sheets faded slightly in color compared to the unwashed pillowcase due to the rich shade of the dye. The color of the sheets did not transfer during our colorfastness test so the dye is unlikely to fade more over time, but we think these are a great option for bedding that won’t need to be washed as often .

Once your guests leave, you’ll appreciate that the sheets are machine washable and can be tumble-dried for easy care. During testing, the texture and feel of the fabric remained the same after we washed it three times, and there were no loose threads or snags after washing.

Overall, we appreciated the sheets’ quality construction overall. The sheets proved to be very durable during our staining and abrasion tests and were very breathable , too. During our breathability test, the water immediately dispersed on the fabric, indicating that the sheets have good moisture management.

If you’re looking for bedding for a spare bedroom, consider The Decolure Satin Sheet Set. The set is less expensive than other options and is offered in four sizes and 21 different colors, so you’ll be able to find one to suit your needs.

Keep in Mind: The color faded slightly after we washed the sheets.

Why You Should Get It: The sheets were resistant to oil and coffee stains during testing.

The sheets are available in 18 different colors to match any bedding or bedroom style. They come in six sizes ranging from twin to California king, so they can fit any mattress. Overall, the sheets are very affordable and make a great option for everyday use.

Although they’re easy to clean, the sheets are unfortunately not very stain resistant. When we stained them with coffee, foundation, and jojoba oil, the stains left notable marks on the fabric even after washing.

The sheets are made of 400 thread count satin fabric that is machine washable and dryable, so they are easy to launder . The care instructions recommend washing the sheets in cold water and tumble drying on a low heat setting to prevent shrinkage. After washing and drying the sheets three times in our tests, the sheets did not have any discoloration, snags, or changes to the smooth fabric feel.

The fitted sheet is made with deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep. During testing, the sheet easily fit onto the mattress, so we didn’t have to struggle to make the bed. Plus, the sheet set did not have any loose threads or other flaws.

During testing, the Lanest Housing Sheets stood out as the best silk sheets for their soft feel and quality construction. The fabric is lightweight and soft, and the sheets have the typical slick texture. The material feels soft to the touch and cooling as well, making it ideal for use in the summer months.

Why You Should Get It: The fabric is lightweight, soft, and cool to the touch.

Our Testing Process

To find the best silk sheets, our team of experts spent five full days testing 12 different sheet sets in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Using a pre-determined methodology, we closely examined each sheet set for its quality, breathability, fit, durability, and texture.

To start, we inspected each sheet set to assess the quality and texture of the fabric prior to washing. We looked for loose and uneven threads, snags, discoloration, and any other imperfections in the fabric.

Then, we tested the color fastness of the sheets to see if any of the dye or coloring transferred from the fabric. We machine-washed the sheet sets once using silk-safe detergent on a cold, gentle cycle. Then, we tumble-dried the sheets unless the care instructions stated otherwise.

After the first wash, we stained the sheet sets with coffee, jojoba oil, and foundation. We pre-treated the stains, then washed the sheets two more times. We then inspected the quality of the sheet set after washing them three times and staining them.

We compared the washed sheets to an unwashed pillowcase, examining the color, texture, stains, snags, and any loose threads on each fabric. To check for shrinkage, we also measured the sheets before and after washing.

To determine the breathability of the sheets, we placed a drop of water on the fabric and analyzed how quickly it absorbed. Sheets that absorbed the water quickly had good moisture-wicking abilities and were more breathable.

We then assessed the fit of the sheets on the mattress by making a bed with the sheet set, including the fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcases. We also laid in the bed and tossed and turned, noting if the fitted sheet came undone or removed from the mattress.

Finally, we tested the durability of the sheets by swiping a ball of steel wool back and forth over the fabric. We compared the abraded area to the area that was not brushed, noting any pilling, tearing, or thinning of the fabric. We analyzed the results from our lab tests to select the best silk sheets.

What to Know About Silk and Satin Sheets Before Shopping

Sizes

The most common bed sheet sizes are twin, full, queen, and king. Some of the best silk and satin sheets on our list come in additional sizes, including twin XL and California king. The sheet set on our list with the broadest range of sizes is the Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets, which range from twin to California king.

Pocket

All fitted sheets have a pocket, which is the measurement of the mattress depth that a fitted sheet will accommodate without popping off the bed. Standard sheet pockets are typically between 7 and 12 inches, while deep pocket sheets are between 13 and 17 inches.

To ensure a set of sheets will fit your mattress, compare the pocket depth of the sheet set to the depth of your mattress. If your mattress is thicker than the standard size, you will need a fitted sheet with a deep pocket to prevent it from coming off the mattress.

It’s worth noting that if you choose a sheet with a deep pocket and your mattress depth is smaller, you should expect that the sheet may not fit as snugly as you’d like and there may be some extra fabric you’ll need to adjust.

Certifications

The most common certification for sheets is OEKO-TEX Standard 100. This certification verifies the safety of textiles and ensures the products are free from substances that the testing institute has deemed harmful. All of the sheets on our list are at least OEKO-TEX certified.

Machine Washable

Most silk sheets are machine washable, but they vary in care instructions. In general, silk sheets should be washed on a gentle cycle in cold water and line dried to retain their quality and texture.

To care for your silk sheets, follow the laundering instructions listed by the brand. All of the sheets on our list are machine washable, but several brands recommend hand washing and air drying the sheets for the best results.

Other Silk and Satin Sheets We Tested

Vonty Satin Sheets

The Vonty Satin Sheets had a smooth and comfortable texture that felt cool to the touch during our testing. The sheets were also very durable, withstanding several staining and abrasion tests. However, we found many loose threads and gathered seams during our lab test. The fitted sheet was also difficult to put on the bed, and it was too big for the depth of the mattress.

PROMEED 23 Momme Mulberry Silk Sheets

The PROMEED 23 Momme Mulberry Silk Sheets felt silky smooth to the touch straight out of the package. However, the texture changed and became much more rough after we laundered them. The quality and texture of the sheets were lacking, and we didn’t feel they were breathable enough to use year-round. Plus, the sheets are more expensive than other options and we didn’t think the sheets were worth their high price.

Pure Bedding Satin Sheets

The Pure Bedding Satin Sheets had a soft feel and were made with a durable, stain-resistant fabric. During our lab tests, we found several loose and frayed threads on the seams, and the construction overall seemed below average.

Your Questions, Answered

Are silk sheets more expensive than other materials?

Depending on which set you choose, some of the best silk sheets can be more expensive than sheets made of other materials. While satin options tend to be less expensive while offering a very similar feel, you’ll want to steer clear of anything that’s made of Mulberry silk as it’s significantly more expensive.

What is the difference between silk and satin?

Although silk and satin have a similar feel and fabric texture, they are made of different materials. Silk is a natural fiber that can be woven into a fabric, whereas satin is a type of weave that can be made using a variety of materials.

“Silk is fiber and satin is fabric construction,” says Young. “In other words, satin can be made of silk, or rayon, or polyester, or even acetate.” Satin is usually less expensive than silk because it can be made with more affordable materials.

Are silk/satin sheets good to use in the summer?

Silk and satin sheets are a good option to use in the summer because they can help regulate temperature. While they can be cooling for the summer, they can also be insulating in the winter, making them a great option for year-round use.

