To create this list of the best silk pillowcases, we researched the category, talked to a hairstylist and dermatologist, and evaluated features like size, color, closure type, and momme count to inform our product selections. If you’re looking for an easy way to upgrade your sleep experience, check out these silk pillowcases.

When looking for the best silk pillowcase, you’ll also want to consider the momme count. The momme count is how much the silk weighs, and the higher the momme count, the better. You’ll usually find a momme count in the 16 to 25 range.

“Silk pillowcases can improve skin and hair hydration, and prevent fine lines and wrinkles,” says Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD, FAAD. Most silk pillowcases are also breathable, which means you won’t have to flip your pillow over in the middle of the night to find the cooler side. “Because it is cooling, silk can help with night sweats,” says Jeffrey.

Trading in your old and worn cotton pillowcase for a soft and shiny silk pillowcase can benefit more than just your sleep. The silky smooth material creates less friction than cotton pillowcases which can help reduce wrinkles, frizz, and tangles.

Best Overall Blissy Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Why You Should Get It The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is made out of 22 momme 100% mulberry silk for a premium feel and ultimate comfort. Keep in Mind This silk pillowcase doesn’t come in as many colors as most of the options on our list. The Blissy Silk Pillowcase earned a spot on the top of our list for its high quality, comfort, and durability. It’s made out of 100% pure mulberry silk with a 22 momme count and 6A grade fibers. Designed to keep your hair and skin healthy, this luxurious silk pillowcase can help reduce bedhead, dry hair, and tangles because it doesn’t pull on your hair like cotton pillowcases. It can also keep your skin moisturized and minimize the effects of acne since it puts less pressure on your skin. Another reason why we love the Blissy Silk Pillowcase is because of its ability to regulate temperatures and keep you cool throughout the night so you don’t have to worry about constantly flipping over your pillow. This silk pillowcase is available in three sizes and comes with a convenient hidden zipper. There are also six different colors to choose from, but Blissy doesn't offer as much of a color selection as many of the other pillowcases we chose. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: White, black, champagne, gray, pink, silver | Closure: Hidden zipper | Momme Count: 22 momme 6A

Best Budget DKBslik Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This affordable silk pillowcase is available in over 20 different colors, and you can buy some of the colors in a set of two pillowcases. Keep in Mind The momme count is lower than most of the options on our list. Our budget-friendly pick is the DKBslik Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin. Like the best silk pillowcases, it’s effective at maintaining moisture which means it can help fight off dry skin, acne, and wrinkles. The soft and shiny surface of this silk pillowcase creates less friction against your skin and hair, which can help prevent creases, tangles, and hair breakage. This pillowcase also regulates heat so it can be used comfortably year-round, without making you feel too hot or too cold. We love the durable stitching, hidden zipper closure, and variety of color options that this silk pillowcase has. As an added bonus, it’s delivered in a gift box—something you might not expect for such an affordable option. Although it’s made of mulberry silk, the momme count isn’t as high as most of the other silk pillowcases on our list. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: 28 color options | Closure: Hidden zipper | Momme Count: 16

Best Splurge Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It You can choose from either a zipper or envelope closure. Keep in Mind This silk pillowcase isn’t available in as many sizes as most of the other choices on our list. This 100% silk pillowcase is made out of 22 momme mulberry silk. Slip uses a special type of silk called Slipsilk that they have refined throughout the years. This silk is shiny, soft, thick, and durable, providing a comfortable and protective layer for your pillow. The best silk pillowcases put less pressure on your skin than cotton or satin pillowcases which is beneficial for those who are prone to acne. Slip has even conducted lab tests to demonstrate that their silk pillowcases can reduce friction compared to cotton pillowcases, offering benefits like less tangles and softer skin. This silk pillowcase has also won several beauty awards for its quality. We also love that there are two closure options to choose from, zipper or envelope, so you can choose which style is best for you. This pillowcase is machine washable but cannot be bleached. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Size: Queen and King | Colors: 19 color options | Closure: Zipper or envelope | Momme Count: 22

Best Synthetic Silk Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It These satin pillowcases come in a pack of two and are available in an assortment of colors. Keep in Mind They are made out of polyester, which isn’t as high quality as silk. If you’re looking for a smooth and shiny pillowcase that requires less maintenance than silk, consider satin. Sold as a set of two, these satin pillowcases are available in 41 fade-resistant color options including neutral, pastel, and jewel tones. Both stylish and functional, these satin pillowcases have a glossy finish that can add a luxurious look to your bedroom while keeping your skin hydrated and your hair soft. These pillowcases have an envelope closure that keeps your pillow secure while you’re sleeping. These pillowcases are also easy to care for since you can wash them in the washing machine with mild detergent. To maintain the highest quality, turn the pillowcases inside out and place them in a mesh bag before washing. Although they are made of synthetic silk, these pillowcases still offer a premium look and silky feel at an affordable cost. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king, body | Colors: 41 color options | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: Not listed

Best Satin MR&HM Satin Pillowcase Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It These satin pillowcases are hypoallergenic and breathable. Keep in Mind Satin pillowcases are not as soft and luxurious as pure silk pillowcases. The MR&HM Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin can help keep your hair free of frizz, tangles, and breakage. These hypoallergenic pillowcases are not only good for your hair, but also your skin. Similar to pure silk pillowcases, they create less friction than cotton pillowcases which can result in less wrinkles down the road. Another reason why we love these satin pillowcases is because of their ability to regulate temperature. Since the material stays cool while you sleep, you won’t need to flip over your pillow to find the cooler side. These satin pillowcases have an envelope closure and come in four sizes, including a body pillow size. The quality fabric and secure seam are designed to prevent your pillowcase from ripping, which can sometimes be a concern with pillowcases over time. These satin pillowcases come in a pack of two and are available in a variety of colors to match your bedroom style. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king, body | Colors: 29 color options | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: Not listed

Best for Skin Tafts Pure Mulberry 6A Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This silk pillowcase is made from 100% mulberry silk and has a 22 momme count. Keep in Mind Avoid ironing this pillowcase. You may notice some wrinkles, but they should go away on their own. If you have sensitive skin, it’s important to choose a silk pillowcase that will keep your skin looking and feeling healthy. This high-quality silk pillowcase by Tafts is made out of pure 6A grade mulberry silk with 22 momme count—meaning it’s smooth and durable. Using this pillowcase can help reduce the appearance of acne, wrinkles, and sleep creases while lessening the effects of aging by maintaining the moisture in your skin. This silk pillowcase is also hypoallergenic, which makes it a good option for those who are allergic to dust, dander, and other allergens commonly found in homes. Since silk is a breathable material, it can also help regulate your body temperature—whether it's used on cold or hot nights. Aside from benefiting your skin, this silk pillowcase can also help prevent bedhead, hair breakage, and knots because the smooth surface creates less friction than pillowcases made of other materials like cotton. You can choose between a hidden zipper or envelope closure and select from 20 different colors. You can also buy an accompanying silk sleep mask to elevate your entire sleep experience. You can wash this pillowcase in a gentle cycle with cold water, but avoid ironing it—the wrinkles should fall out on their own. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: 20 color options | Closure: Envelope or hidden zipper | Momme Count: 22

Best for Hair Fishers Finery 25 Momme Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Fishersfinery.com Why You Should Get It This 25 momme count mulberry silk pillowcase can protect your hair from damage and eliminate bedhead. Keep in Mind Be careful not to use any harsh detergents, bleach, or fabric softeners when washing this pillowcase. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase has grade 6A fibers and 25 momme count which is the highest of any pillowcase on our list. Using this silk pillowcase provides many benefits to your hair and skin. It can protect your hair from damage, prevent frizz, maintain the moisture in your hair, regulate your body temperature, and reduce wrinkles. The Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is OEKO-TEX certified and naturally cooling, which makes it an eco-friendly and comfortable option. We love that Fishers Finery plants a tree with every purchase, so you can make a positive impact on the environment when you purchase this silk pillowcase. It has an 8-inch envelope closure on the side which holds your pillow securely in place while making it easy to take your pillowcase on and off. There are a variety of colors to choose from including deep lavender and hunter green. Fishers Finery even offers a natural white pillowcase that’s free of dye. You can purchase it as a single pillowcase or pack of two Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: 11 color options | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: 25

Best for Hot Sleepers Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola Why You Should Get It This pure mulberry silk pillowcase is cool to the touch and breathable, making it an ideal option for hot sleepers. Keep in Mind It’s only available in two sizes. For those who are hot sleepers, the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is the best silk pillowcase to add to a cooling pillow. The fabric is also breathable (and insulating) so it can be used comfortably year-round. We received a sample of this pillowcase to try, and one of our associate commerce editors, Brandi Fuller, boasted about her experience with this product. “I have several silk pillowcases from a few different brands, and this is my favorite one,” she says. “I’m a hot sleeper, and this helps keep me cool at night. I haven’t woken up sweating since I started using this pillowcase.” Aside from its cooling properties, this silk pillowcase is also beneficial to your hair and skin because the smooth and silky surface creates less friction than cotton pillowcases which prevents creases and damage. “I also have fine, wavy hair and it helps tremendously with my frizz,” Fuller says. We also love that this pillowcase is made out of 100% pure mulberry silk and has OEKO-TEX certification, which means it’s free of harmful chemicals. This silk pillowcase is available in four essential colors along with three limited-edition colors. If you are trying to create a peaceful and relaxing sleep experience, you can also purchase a matching sleep mask. You can purchase this pillowcase in standard or king size, but it doesn’t come in queen size. It’s machine washable, but Brooklinen recommends laying it flat to dry instead of throwing it in the dryer. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Size: Standard and king | Colors: Ivory, carbon, blush, celestial, cool mint, oyster in ivory, bright amethyst | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: Not listed

Best Eco-Friendly Avocado Silk Pillowcase Avocado Green View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Why You Should Get It This all-natural silk pillowcase is climate neutral and GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified. Keep in Mind It’s only available in six colors. If you’re looking for an organic pillowcase that’s made of premium silk to match your organic sheets, consider the Avocado Green Silk Pillowcase. This eco-friendly option has earned a variety of certifications including climate neutral, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and OEKO-TEX—meaning it’s free of harmful chemicals. It also comes with a GOTS organic certified bag to throw your pillowcase in while washing. This all-natural pillowcase is made out of 22 momme count mulberry silk with grade 6A long fibers which makes it a premium option that can hold up to everyday use without losing its quality. The smooth surface of this silk pillowcase allows your hair and skin to flow freely over it without too much pressure which can protect your hair from frizz, reduce wrinkles, and keep your hair and skin feeling hydrated. This silk pillowcase is also hypoallergenic, odorless, and temperature regulating. While we love this eco-friendly silk pillowcase, we do wish it was available in more colors. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: Navy, pink, white, grey, beige, macchiato | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: 22

Best with Sheets Thxsilk Silk Sheet Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The OEKO-TEX-certified four-piece silk bedding set is soft, breathable, and durable. Keep in Mind Avoid hanging to dry in direct sunlight. This luxurious silk bedding set comes with a flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted sheet, and two pillow shams with envelope closures. The pillow shams feature a two-inch border, which adds a decorative look to your bed. There are multiple size options available, ranging from twin to California king. You can choose from 10 different colors, so you can select the one that best matches your bedroom style. The Thxsilk Silk Sheet Set is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it’s made of all-natural materials that are free of harsh chemicals. This 7A-grade pure mulberry silk bedding set is soft and durable. This silk pillowcase and sheet set is also suitable for hot and cold sleepers because it wicks away moisture and regulates body temperature to keep you comfortable in all seasons. Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 10 color options | Closure: Envelope | Momme Count: 19

Best Patterned SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This pure silk pillowcase comes in a variety of patterns and colors to suit different style preferences. Keep in Mind Although it’s machine-washable, Slpbaby recommends hand-washing this pillowcase. The Slpbaby Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin is available in a variety of patterns including flowers, animal prints, and geometric shapes. It's the perfect addition to complement a maximalist bedroom or to add a pattern to a neutral space. You can enjoy the vibrant and colorful patterns for a long time without worrying about fading due to the quality construction of this silk pillowcase. Not only is this silk pillowcase pretty, but it’s also beneficial for your hair and skin. The 100% mulberry silk surface is soft and smooth, which can help lessen the effects of aging (like wrinkles) since this pillowcase doesn’t pull on your skin and hair as much as other types of pillowcases. It’s also hypoallergenic and does not contain any added chemicals which makes it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin. This pillowcase can be machine washed on a gentle cycle, but the brand recommends hand-washing it to maintain the highest quality. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: Standard, queen, king | Colors: 29 color and pattern options | Closure: Hidden zipper | Momme Count: 22