Overall, the best silicone baking mat is the Greenrain Silicone Pastry Mat , which features helpful measurements all around the edges, is dishwasher-safe, and is thicker than the average mat.

To find the best silicone baking mats we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind size, whether or not it’s dishwasher safe, and the maximum oven temperature it can be used in. We also consulted Deleasa for additional insight.

“A silicone baking mat is used to create an even, non-stick baking surface on standard baking surfaces,” says Dina Deleasa, owner of the food blog Dish It Girl. “It makes for an easy transition from baking sheet to dish.”

Whether you’re an avid baker who’s always whipping up delicious cooking and cakes or a relative novice just starting out in the kitchen, having the right equipment in hand is the key to success. While mixing tools and bowls are essential, silicone baking mats are an eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper or aluminum foil that can be a serious game-changer for all home bakers.

Best Overall: Greenrain Large Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Thick Non Stick Baking Mat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple sizes and features measurements, which could come in handy while you bake. Keep in Mind: It’s only oven-safe for 480°F, which could be low for some recipes. Overall, the best silicone baking mat is this pick from Greenrain. In addition to being offered in multiple sizes and colors, the baking mat has a nonstick surface and an anti-slip bottom that makes it even easier to use. The baking sheet comes in multiple sizes, so you can choose which suits your baking needs best. It’s also a bit thicker than average baking mats, which is handy for rolling dough. One feature that makes it the best baking mat overall, however, is that it has measurement equivalents (dimension, volume, and weight) printed all around the edges in two different units, which you can refer back to easily as you get to work.



The mat is super easy to keep clean, too. It can be hand-washed or go in the dishwasher on the top rack, depending on your preference. You can fold it up for easy storage when you’re done using it as well. The baking mat is durable and reinforced with glass weave, reducing the likelihood of distortion, It lays flat on the countertops without ever bunching up, making baking prep even easier.



Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Size: From 20 x 16 inches

From 20 x 16 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 480°F

Best Budget: Made by Design Silicone Baking Mat Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It has a flexible design that makes it easy to use. Keep in Mind: It’s not dishwasher-safe and is only oven safe for up to 450 degrees. If you’re trying to keep your kitchen supplies costs at a minimum, the best silicone baking mat is this Made by Design pick. It’s a highly flexible and non-stick mat that will provide you with a smooth and sturdy surface for items like cookies, cupcakes, and so much more. Made from silicone and fiberglass and featuring an attractive beige and black color scheme, this lovely mat will blend in perfectly with the rest of your bakeware. It’s durable and meant to be long-lasting, as well as easy to maneuver around your kitchen set-up area. On the downside, it’s not dishwasher safe, meaning regular hand-washing is a necessity in order to keep it clean. It’s also only safe for ovens at 450 degrees or less, meaning you’ll need to use different types of supplies for some of your baking projects. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Size: 16.25 x 11.42 inches

16.25 x 11.42 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

No Oven Temperature: 450°F

Best Splurge: Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven. It’s also offered in two sizes, so you can choose which is best for your kitchen. Keep in Mind: You have to be mindful of using any sharp baking tools on the sheet. If you’re able to spend a little more on your kitchen bakeware, you’ll likely end up with durable, long-lasting products of the highest quality, such as this baking mat from Made by Design. The mat is offered in two different sizes and is easy to care for. This mat is a sturdy non-stick product that’s designed to be used thousands of times, meaning that depending on how often you bake, you can probably go years and years before needing to replace it with a new model. It’s super easy to wash, too, as it’s dishwasher-safe. It’s able to be stored flat or rolled up, so you can pick whichever option works best for your storage needs. Plus, it’s even safe to go in a microwave if you ever need to go that route during baking. Just be careful using any sharp tools or cutters on the mat as it can damage it. Price at time of publish: $25



Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 11.6 inches

16.5 x 11.6 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 500°F The 8 Best Gas Ranges of 2022

Best Set: Katbite Silicone Baking Mat Set of 3 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set includes different sizes so you won’t have to stock up on others. Keep in Mind: The set only includes rectangular options. If you cook and bake often, the best silicone mats are this set by Katbite. The set includes three rectangular silicone baking mats in two different sizes, so your kitchen will be stocked for the next recipe you whip up.



Two of the mats are the same half-sheet size, while the other one is a quarter-sheet size. They’re all made from non-toxic, BPA-free, and odorless silicone and fiberglass, and are thick enough to avoid slipping or wrinkling during use.



You can keep these silicone baking mats clean fairly easily, as they can be washed either with soap or in the dishwasher, no matter how much grease or dough is stuck on the surface. They also feature a non-slip back and can be used in the oven at temperatures up to 500 degrees, as well as in the microwave if that’s more convenient for your particular baking needs.



Price at time of publish: $15



Product Details: Size: From 11.5 x 8.5 inches

From 11.5 x 8.5 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 500°F

Best Small: Amyone Square Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set includes two baking sheets and are dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean. Keep in Mind: It’s not very versatile and can only be used at up to 480°, which can be limiting. If you’re looking for a baking mat that’s best for small use, this set of two square-size mats from Amyone will more than do the trick. Each mat is flexible and non-stick with a flat, thick surface that will fit perfectly in square cake pans, bread pans, or other devices. These are sturdy, durable, and compact mats that, due to their size, are particularly great for smaller kitchen spaces. Sure, you can’t bake dozens of items at once on these mats, but they can help you out with plenty of smaller-scale projects, like macarons and other small pastries. They’re only oven-safe for up to 480°F, so keep that in mind depending on the recipe you’re making. When you’re done using them, you can either rinse them off in the sink or throw them in the dishwasher to keep them looking clean and fresh. And in addition to being dishwasher-safe, they’re also microwave- and freezer-safe, too. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: 9 x 9 inches

9 x 9 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 480°F The 9 Best Refrigerators of 2022

Best Large: OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The baking mat is dishwasher safe and features measurements, conversions, and substitutes. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options. In need of a silicone baking mat that’s big enough to hold dozens of cookies or rows of cupcakes? The best silicone baking mat is this pick by OXO, which, at 17.5 x 24.5 inches, is far larger than the typical product. Because of its size, the baking mat also works especially great for rolling out dough for pie crusts, cakes, or pizzas. It is on the pricier end of things however, it’ll save you from having to buy a few tools. The mat features helpful measurements and baking tools all around the surface, including dough diameter outlines, unit conversions, and even ingredient substitutions. The entire border acts as a ruler, too, and includes both inches and centimeters. Additionally, this mat boasts a non-skip surface, non-stick bottom, and sturdy construction. It’s dishwasher safe, too, so you don’t have to clean it by hand unless you want to. It’s also easy to fold up and store away when you’re done using it for the day. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Size: 17.5 x 24.5 inches

17.5 x 24.5 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 480°F

Best for Cookies: Silpat Silicone Perfect Cookie Baking Mat Courtesy of Silpat View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It features diagonally-cut corners that make it easy to remove the sheet from the pan. It also features an outline for cookie dough, so you can correctly space them out. Keep in mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and is hand-wash only. For home bakers who are always whipping up batches of cookies, this is the best silicone baking mat to consider. Made by Silpat, the mat is designed specifically for cookies, featuring 13 spots where each item can go and conducting heat evenly throughout the surface. Like all silicone mats, this option is reusable, eco-friendly, and simple to use. It does stand out from the pack, though, due to its diagonally cut corners, which makes removing the liner from your baking sheet a quick and easy process. The bottom of the mat is non-slip, too, so it’s sturdy and reliable. Because this mat unfortunately isn’t dishwasher safe, you’ll need to wipe it clean with a sponge and water after use, and then air-dry it afterward. It can’t be folded up, so make sure to roll it tightly for storage, too. Also, keep in mind that this mat is only safe in ovens up to 460 degrees and is more expensive than other options. But if you’re looking for a durable and attractive baking accessory that will be an excellent addition to your cookie-making process, then you’ve found the right one, minor limitations aside. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 11.5 inches

16.5 x 11.5 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

No Oven Temperature: 460°F 10 Best Hand Mixers to Buy in 2022

Best Raised: Windfall Red Pyramid Pan Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s dishwasher safe, less expensive than other options, and can be rolled up for easy storage. Keep in Mind: It may not be suitable for all baking needs. Most silicone baking mats feature flat surfaces, but if you want to give a ribbed style a try, this Windfall pick is the best silicone baking mat for your kitchen. It has raised nibs that lift the food items up, allowing them to cook even more evenly (and with more crispness!) and trap grease and fats. Plus, you also won’t have to worry about spillage. This mat is non-stick and durable, and able to be rolled up easily and compactly when it’s time for storage after use. It’s very easy to keep clean, as it’s dishwasher-safe. Plus, it can be cut down to the specific size you need for your baking projects. This is one of the least expensive silicone baking mats you can get, so you can always decide to pick up a few more if you want to have a few around the kitchen or require mats of different sizes. It’s worth noting that this may not be suitable for every baking project, so take into consideration what kinds of recipes you typically make. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Size: 15.35 x 10.63 inches

15.35 x 10.63 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Oven Temperature: 446°F