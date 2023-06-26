The 11 Best Sideboards of 2023 for Additional Storage and Serving Space

There are many different sideboards and buffets to choose from—from mid-century modern serving tables to farmhouse-inspired storage units—and we’ve rounded up some of the best sideboards available online. The following options range in price and style and should suit most needs and decor preferences.

If you’re dealing with overflow in your kitchen or you want extra space that’ll make serving easier, a sideboard is an excellent investment that’ll function as both a practical storage solution and an aesthetically-pleasing addition to your existing decor. Sideboards also function well as storage in a hallway or entryway… without looking explicitly like storage.

Best Overall Article Dako White Oak Sideboard Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It This sideboard is built to last thanks to its solid oak wood material and timeless silhouette. Keep in Mind This option is quite a bit more expensive than most sideboards on the list. If you’re looking for a long-lasting sideboard that’ll serve as an investment piece rather than a quick solution, you’ll want to check out the Article Dako White Oak Sideboard. The stunning sideboard is crafted from solid and veneered oak wood, which means it’ll probably outlast your needs and become an heirloom piece. The minimal aesthetic and natural finish is classic and won’t go out of style any time soon, while the interior features six generous shelves to hold everything from serving plates and additional china to board games and other household items you might not want to display. The only downside is that this sideboard is quite a bit more expensive than other options on the list, but its superior construction and design might be worth the investment if you’re looking for a sustainable option that’ll last you for years. Price at time of publish: $1,300 Dimensions: 30 x 72 x 19 inches | Material: Oak | Style: Refined industrial

Best Budget Panana Kitchen Buffet Server Table Accent Sideboard Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This aesthetically-pleasing sideboard has an extra support leg for cabinet stability. Keep in Mind The polycarbonate material can get nicks and scratches easily. The cost of a sideboard or buffet can quickly venture into the thousand-dollar-plus territory—but you don’t have to shell out hundreds just to get a functional and stylish storage solution for your dining space. This option from Panana Kitchen is comfortably under $100 but looks way more expensive than it is thanks to the textured glass doors and modern silhouette. It can withstand up to 110 pounds on the top and 45 pounds on each shelf—which is more than enough to support things like wine bottles, additional china and serving items, or even a microwave. We also really like that it has an extra leg that adds support so the cabinet stays stable, thus protecting your breakables. Keep in mind that although this option is affordable and stylish, it is made out of polycarbonate. This means that you might end up with scratches or dings in the piece if you’re not careful to take care of it. Price at time of publish: $69 Dimensions: 14.96 x 27.2 x 32.48 inches | Material: Polycarbonate | Style: Modern

Best Splurge West Elm Carved Pattern Buffet West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It This sideboard is made of sustainably-sourced mango wood with a pattern that is visually interesting without leaning on trends. Keep in Mind The solid wood makes this piece heavy and difficult to move. Sometimes it’s worth spending a little more. The best sideboard worth the splurge should last for decades to come—or even longer. The West Elm Carved Pattern Buffet is certainly an investment piece, but the solid mango wood will ensure that this piece stands the test of time. We love the geometric carved pattern that this sideboard offers; it’s aesthetically interesting but doesn’t lean on trends that would render it out of date in a few years. We also really like that this option is made from sustainably sourced wood, so you can feel good about your investment. The only downside is that this sideboard weighs about 200 pounds and can be tough to move around—but West Elm does offer a “white glove” delivery service, so if you already know where it’s going, you won’t have to lift a finger. Price at time of publish: $1,900 Dimensions: 72 x 18 x 34.8 inches | Material: Mango wood | Style: Modern

Best White Costway Kitchen Storage Cabinet Sideboard Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The MDF sideboard is durable and less prone to bending or warping compared to flimsier materials. Keep in Mind This option is quite low to the ground and might look awkward next to some furniture. There’s something about the simplicity of a white sideboard that works with just about any space. It’s not a statement piece, but it adds a touch of brightness without overwhelming the rest of your decor. This option from Costway Kitchen is utilitarian at first glance, with subtle details and sliding doors that offer just enough visual interest while leaving room to dress it up or down with your own accessories or china. It’s made from a durable MDF material that won’t bend or warp, while the top and the interior shelving are spacious enough to house your plates and serve ware, or even larger items like jars and bottles. Keep in mind that this option is quite a bit lower to the ground than the average sideboard so if you’re using it next to a taller dining table it might get lost. The 23-inch height is probably ideal for placement behind a sofa or in an entryway, however. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 42 x 13 x 23.5 inches | Material: MDF | Style: Traditional

Best Modern Function Home Accent Cabinet with Doors Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This stylish sideboard is waterproof, making it a nice option to use in a bathroom or as a coffee station in the kitchen. Keep in Mind It only comes in one less versatile color option. Sometimes you want a less traditional look—which is why the Function Home Accent Cabinet with Doors is the best sideboard for fans of modern decor. Thanks to the subtle pattern and brass details, the sideboard is just the right level of trendy and eye-catching without venturing into theme territory. The sideboard is finished with waterproof paint, so you don’t have to worry about the material warping if you’re using it in your bathroom or as a coffee station in the kitchen. We also really like that this option has a solid brass base which adds an additional dose of style and functionality to the piece. Keep in mind that this option requires assembly upon arrival, and while it shouldn’t be all that difficult to put together, you’ll likely want to budget at least an hour of work before you can set it in place. It also only comes in one color—light green and gold—which makes it a bit less versatile. Price at time of publish: $180 Dimensions: 14.56 x 32 x 32.08 inches | Material: Fiberboard, wood, metal | Style: Modern

Best Rattan Finnhomy Sideboard Buffet Cabinet Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s available in two sizes so you can decide which option best suits your personal space. Keep in Mind The rattan on the doors is a bit delicate. The Finnhomy Sideboard Buffet Cabinet is the best sideboard with rattan details. It’s affordable but looks a whole lot more premium than the price tag suggests. It offers a mid-century design that is fairly neutral but also functions as a bit of a statement piece. We really like that this option is crafted from a strong engineered wood that won’t bend or warp under the weight of heavy items in the storage cubbies. The rattan doors—while slightly delicate—are also built to last as long as you’re not slamming the cabinets or dealing with curious cats in search of a scratching post. Keep in mind that this option will require assembly—which isn’t too bad but the instruction manual is not exactly clear and might be frustrating to try and decipher if you’re not used to building furniture. It’s available in two sizes, with a single or double cabinet, and two finishes. Price at time of publish: $140 Dimensions: 31.5 x 15.8 x 34.6 inches | Material: Engineered wood, rattan | Style: Mid-century modern

Best Narrow Gracie Oaks Safura 34.3" Wide Server Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This option is narrow with thinner doors so you won’t have to sacrifice interior storage space. Keep in Mind You may need additional tools besides what’s included to assemble. If you’re looking for a compact that’ll easily fit into a smaller dining or living room, this slim server from Gracie Oaks is the best sideboard. It’s only 13.9 inches wide, but it also has thinner doors so you won’t sacrifice much storage space. We love the monochromatic colorway and juxtaposing brass hardware on this sideboard, allowing the sideboard to somehow embody both midcentury modern and farmhouse styles. We also really like that the small server can support a generous 66 pounds on the top, which is more than enough for holding a few bottles of wine or even a microwave. This option, like many of the best sideboards, will require assembly. Though the sideboard includes an Allen key, you may need additional tools. Price at time of publish: $165 Dimensions: 35.4' x 34.3' x 13.9 inches | Material: MDF, rattan | Style: Mid-century modern

Best Tall Anmytek Rattan Cabinet Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This stylish sideboard can hold up to 100 pounds on the top for additional storage. Keep in Mind Only the top and bottom shelves adjust (not the middle). Want additional storage without eating into your limited floor space? Look for a tall sideboard like the Anmytek Rattan Cabinet. This storage cabinet spans 44 inches in height, with a weight capacity of 100 pounds on the top. You’ll have plenty of space to display decorative items while storing anything else you’d prefer to keep hidden on the shelves behind closed doors. The sideboard is crafted from particleboard, but the legs are solid wood for an elevated appearance and added stability. One thing to note is that the top and bottom shelves adjust, but the middle one doesn’t, which shouldn’t be a huge deal but might be frustrating depending on the size of the items you want to store. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 13.4 x 31.5 x 44 inches | Material: Particleboard, wood, rattan | Style: Mid-century modern

Best for Storage Manor Park Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer and 2-Door Walnut Sideboard Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This option offers a variety of different storage solutions in the form of a cabinet and drawers. Keep in Mind Because of the drawers, assembly is a bit more involved. Most of our picks feature cabinets and shelves, but the Manor Park Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer and 2-Door Walnut Sideboard stands out because it also has drawers. This way you have multiple ways to organize and store your items depending on your preferences. It’s made from a combination of MDF, wood veneer, and metal for a solid, aesthetically pleasing look. We also like that this option comes in elegant walnut or acorn finishes that are super versatile and can easily fit into multiple different decor styles. Because of the drawers, assembly is a bit more complicated than with other options. You’ll want to take extra care to follow instructions to make sure you install all the pieces properly. Price at time of publish: $379 Dimensions: 32.5 x 69.25 x 15.75 inches | Material: MDF, wood, metal | Style: Mid-century modern

Best With Sliding Door Haotian White Sideboard with Sliding Glass Door Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This sideboard with a sliding glass door lets you show off aesthetically pleasing breakables without leaving them exposed. Keep in Mind The shelves are smaller than some other options. The Haotian White Sideboard with Sliding Glass Door is the best sideboard with a sliding door. The door is textured glass that gives you a peek at the contents without leaving them totally exposed. It can be a great option for displaying decorative china or other breakables while keeping them secure. The sideboard has smaller shelves and compartments than most of the picks on this list, which could be a downside, but also might help you stay more organized. You have the option of covering either the right or left shelves (there’s only one door). There are also feet that hold it off the ground. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 27.6 x 13.4 x 35.4 inches | Material: MDF, glass, metal | Style: Modern