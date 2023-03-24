Armed with our advice from Shaunfield and hours worth of research, we put together the list of the best side-by-side refrigerators, which are often chosen for their more narrow doors, saving space in the kitchen.

“According to your needs, you should look for features like flexibility of shelving, size and depth of the interior, built-in ice makers, water dispensers, noise level, and energy certifications,” says Brian Shaunfield, store manager at Lowe’s in Charlotte, N.C. Some side-by-side refrigerators have smart features that use Wi-Fi to remotely show what's inside your fridge and even food expiration dates, in some cases.

Full-door refrigerators may be the most classic choice, but there are several benefits to side-by-side refrigerators. The main appeal is the amount of space side by side refrigerators use—less room is required to open two narrow doors versus two wide doors and a drawer. Functionally with a side-by-side refrigerator, you also get vertical freezer space and eye-level storage.

Best Overall Whirlpool 28.4-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Appliancesconnection.com Why You Should Get It: It’s roomy, and it features an air filter to keep your fridge smelling fresh. Keep in Mind: It’s not Energy Star certified, which would be helpful considering its size compared to the others on this list. For the best overall side-by-side refrigerator, our top pick is the Whirlpool 28.4-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker. It’s the largest fridge on our list at 28.4 cubic feet, meaning it has the most storage capacity. The 17.5-cubic-foot fridge features five shelves, three drawers, and five door bins, while the 10.9 cubic foot freezer has five shelves, two drawers, and three door bins. The refrigerator is also available in three color options: white, gray, and black. The gray and black are both made with fingerprint resistant stainless steel. Conveniently, LED lights are installed on both the inside and the outside water and ice dispenser. You also can decide exactly how much filtered water you need from the dispenser with the measured fill button, anywhere between 1 and 128 ounces. One of our favorite features about this side-by-side refrigerator is the built-in air filter that helps prevent your fridge from trapping unpleasant odors—competing with the effectiveness of baking soda at masking smells. There’s even an adaptive defrost system, which monitors your freezer and only runs the cycle as needed. However, we miss the Energy Star certification. While not available on every model on our list, the certification would be nice given that this refrigerator uses more energy since it's so large. Price at time of publish: From $1,599 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 x 34.875 x 69 inches | Weight: 283 pounds | Capacity: 28.4 cubic feet | Color/Finish: White, gray, or black | Certifications: Not listed

Best Budget Frigidaire 25.6-cubic-foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Abt.com Why You Should Get It: The alarm systems, Energy Star certification, and dual ice maker are convenient features. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have fingerprint and smudge resistant stainless steel, door-in-door panels, or smart features. Despite being the cheapest option on our list of best side-by-side refrigerators, this pick is packed with value. The fridge side is 16.6 cubic feet, and comes with two crisper drawers, four shelves (three are adjustable), a door box, two adjustable door bins, and two gallon-sized door bins. On the freezer side, there’s 9 cubic feet of storage including three shelves, a bin, and four door bins. There is also a dual ice maker, which gives you cubed or crushed ice. Other nice features are the cooling system that senses and reacts to any temperature fluctuations, internal LED lighting, and an alarm for when there’s a power failure or a door is left open. There’s also an air filter for the fridge to help eliminate odors, and a water filter for the water and ice. The Energy Star certification is another benefit because it maximizes energy efficiency, which helps save you money. You’re not going to get smart features with this fridge. But if you’re looking for something functional and dependable on a budget, this is the best side-by-side refrigerator for those looking for an affordable option. Price at time of publish: $1,199 Product Details: Dimensions: 36.2 x 35.7 x 68 inches | Weight: 278.35 pounds | Capacity: 25.6 cubic feet | Color/Finish: Gray stainless steel | Certifications: Energy Star

Best Splurge Cafe 21.9 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth Side-by-Side Refrigerator Cafe View On Cafeappliances.com Why You Should Get It: The hardware finish is customizable, and most of the interior storage is adjustable. Keep in Mind: The finish customization costs extra. Café is renowned for its beautiful, customizable appliances—a detail that we think makes them a fit for our list of the best side-by-side refrigerator. This stainless steel refrigerator comes with your choice of hardware color: brushed stainless, brushed bronze, brushed copper, brushed black, and flat black. However, if you upgrade your refrigerator from stainless steel, there is an additional fee. Regardless of whether you upgrade your hardware finish, you’ll find a lot of perks that justify the price. The fridge has 14.24 cubic feet of storage space, and there are three drawers, four shelves (three adjustable), one door box, and four door bins. The 7.7-cubic-feet freezer includes two drawers, four shelves (one adjustable), and four door bins. Dynamic storage you can adjust as needed is always an added value because it makes organizing the fridge easier. This side-by-side refrigerator also features humidity-controlled drawers, interior LED lighting, a quick ice setting, a water filter, and a turbo cool setting. However, it is designed to be counter-depth so it does have less capacity than other fridges on our list. But because of its features and storage, it’s one of the best side-by-side refrigerators. Price at time of publish: Starts at $3,399 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.75 x 30.75 x 69.8 inches | Weight: 340 pounds | Capacity: 21.9 cubic feet | Color/Finish: Gray stainless steel with customizable hardware | Certifications: Not listed

Best Smart Samsung RS27T5561SR 26.7-Cubic-Foot Family Hub Side by Side Smart Refrigerator Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: You can order groceries, manage calendars, and check who’s at the door. Keep in Mind: Most of the bins and shelves aren’t adjustable. Designed by a trusted name amongst appliance and tech brands, Samsung's innovative refrigerator of course includes the latest and greatest connectivity like the Family Hub. Not only does this refrigerator keep your groceries cold, but it also display photos, stream music and videos, write notes, manage family calendars and even allows you to watch live TV. There’s also a SmartThings Hub, which allows you to control your appliances and smart devices like Alexa, Ring, and your thermostat. Home cooks will love that you can look inside your fridge and preheat your oven via your phone, as well as order groceries. The appliance as a whole offers a capacity of 26.7 cubic feet, with 17.2 cubic feet dedicated to the fridge and 9.5 cubic feet dedicated to the freezer. There are four shelves and two drawers on both sides, as well as five fridge door bins and two freezer door bins. The single ice maker produces both crushed and cubed ice. There are also LED interior lighting for visibility, a water filter, and a door alarm to let you know when the fridge is open for an extended period of time. After all these perks, the Energy Star certification and fingerprint resistant stainless steel are simply the icing on the cake. Although there are plenty of high-tech features, this appliance is missing adjustable bins. There is only one adjustable bin and it’s in the freezer, which can make it tricky to maximize storage. Price at time of publish: $1,899 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.8 x 33.5 x 70 inches | Weight: 306 pounds | Capacity: 26.7 cubic feet | Color/Finish: Gray fingerprint resistant stainless steel | Certifications: Energy Star

Best with Ice Maker LG LRSOS2706S 27 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice and InstaView LG View On Lowe's View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator with a glass panel produces slow-melting round craft ice, plus the usual cubed and crushed ice. Keep in Mind: Some may find the glass panel aesthetically unattractive or distracting. For the best side-by-side refrigerator with an ice maker, the LG 27.1 Cubic Feet Side by Side Refrigerator Smart Refrigerator with InstaView and Craft Ice is our top option. Not only does it have an ice maker with crushed or cubed ice, but it also makes craft sphere ice cubes. But heads up—the fridge only produces three ice spheres a day. We love the glass panel, which is a convenient and innovative feature. Instead of opening the fridge door while you’re writing your grocery list or deciding what to eat, you can simply knock twice on the glass panel. The panel will then brighten the interior with LED lights to display the items on the top three shelves and bins. This, along with the Energy Star certification, can help you save energy. Some people may not like the technology-forward look of the panel though. On the 17.5-cubic-foot fridge side, there are four shelves (one adjustable), two drawers, and four door bins. In the 9.6-cubic-foot freezer, there are three shelves, two drawers, and two door bins. The result is 27.1 cubic feet of storage total. On the outside is LG’s PrintProof stainless steel that’s fingerprint and smudge resistant to make cleaning easier. One more detail that makes this one of the best side-by-side refrigerators: the Wi-Fi. You can use LG’s ThinQ app or a smart home system like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to perform tasks like adjusting the temperature and upping ice output. Price at time of publish: $2,221 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.87 x 34 x 69.88 inches | Weight: 284 pounds | Capacity: 27.1 cubic feet | Color/Finish: Gray stainless steel | Certifications: Energy Star

Best Stainless Steel LG Smart Wi-FI Enabled Craft Ice 27.1-cu ft Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker Lowe's View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It produces craft ice, has a door-in-door panel, and is smart and Wi-Fi enabled. Keep in Mind: You can’t produce a lot of craft ice each day, and the storage is barely adjustable. This LG refrigerator is similar to the one we named the best side-by-side refrigerator with an ice maker. In fact, it even produces the slow-melting round craft ice as well the cubed and crushed stuff with its dual ice maker. Instead of the glass panel, however, this one has a few convenient features. The door-in-door panel that allows you to quickly grab items in the top three fridge door bins without opening the full door. The Energy Star certification also helps you save energy. The appliance is also smart and Wi-Fi enabled, meaning you can control the refrigerator via the app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. The 17.5-cubic-foot fridge holds four shelves, two drawers, and four door bins, while the 9.6 cubic foot freezer holds two drawers, four shelves, and two door bins. While there are several drawers and bins, there is only one adjustable shelf which minimizes how functional it is. The air filter helps keep food fresh for longer, while the interior LED light helps you see the interior of the fridge. The stainless steel exterior is also fingerprint and smudge resistant, making it easier to clean than typical stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $2,221 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.78 x 34 x 69.38 inches | Weight: 284 pounds | Capacity: 27.1 cubic feet | Color/Finish: Gray stainless steel | Certifications: Energy Star The 6 Best Wine Fridges of 2023 for Storing All Your Favorite Reds and Whites

Best White GE 25.3-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The white exterior is sleek, and the interior adjustability makes it easy to maximize space. Keep in Mind: The door bins are awkwardly placed and not as functional as they could be. For a long time, white refrigerators were considered “out,” to be replaced with contrasting black or modern stainless steel options. Since the rise of the all-white kitchen, they’ve been coming back because of how they blend in with the rest of the space. This one has a sleek, low profile appearance that caught our eye for our list of the best side-by-side refrigerators, which we were then convinced to include once we learned about the features. The 16.07 square foot fridge is packed with four shelves (three adjustable), two drawers, two door bins, two gallon-sized door bins, and one door box. On the 9.25 cubic square foot freezer side are four shelves (two adjustable), one basket, and four door bins (two adjustable). The ability to customize your storage is incredibly convenient when working with a limited amount of space, and is especially game changing for large families and home cooks. It’s worth noting, however, that the door bins leave something to be desired in terms of placement and size. The LED lighting is a useful detail, helping you easily see everything in the refrigerator. The external dispenser allows you to access cubed or crushed ice and water (filtered to remove 98% of impurities). There is also a door alarm that helps you keep food cold by alerting you to when the doors have been open for too long. Price at time of publish: $1,699 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.75 x 34.75 x 69 inches | Weight: 320 pounds | Capacity: 25.3 cubic feet | Color/Finish: White | Certifications: Not listed The 10 Best Garage Refrigerators of 2023