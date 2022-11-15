The 18 Best Shower Curtains of 2022 To Instantly Elevate Your Bathroom

Keep reading to find our recommendations for the best shower curtains.

We’ve identified the 18 best shower curtains that instantly up your bathroom game—from statement-making florals to hotel-quality neutrals. Our pick for the best overall shower curtain is the Outlines Shower System because it offers a crisp and classic design that is versatile enough for any bathroom while also managing to make your shower curtain upkeep environmentally friendly and simple.

“People look to shower curtains to add warmth, texture, and personality to their bathroom,” says interior designer Ruthie Jackson. “They are an inexpensive and low-risk way to introduce a fun pattern.”

Whether your space is large, small, newly renovated, or in desperate need of some sprucing, upgrading your shower curtain is a simple way to elevate and add personality to your bathroom.

When decorating your bathroom, it’s easy to focus on the larger details. But a bathroom makeover can easily be achieved by changing one eye-catching detail and that's your shower curtain.

Best Overall: Outlines Shower Liner System Outlines View On Livingoutlines.com Why You Should Get It: The Outlines Shower System is affordable, stylish, and sustainable, making it a triple threat and our choice for the best shower curtain overall. The upper portion of the curtain is reusable and machine washable, while you recycle the lower portion on a schedule of your choosing to keep your bathroom mold and grim-free. Keep in Mind: As far as shower curtains go, this one is pretty plain, so if you were looking for a pop of color or pattern, you may want to look elsewhere. We think that the sustainability of this product makes up for it. Just because it doesn’t look like a conversation starter doesn’t mean it isn’t one! There’s plenty to talk about with our best overall pick. The top part of the shower liner, The Keep, is made of 100% sustainable cotton and is reusable and machine washable. Meanwhile, the bottom part of the shower, The Replen liner, is recyclable. Ahead of purchasing, you’ll take a quiz that decides the frequency with which you receive new Replen, and send your old one back for recycling. Unlike other plastic liners, the Replen liner is made of 100% certified non-toxic PEVA, which makes it better for the environment than PVC liners. It also doesn’t look like a boring old shower curtain, though it is easy to clean like a plastic one. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 71 x 72 inches

71 x 72 inches Material: 100% Cotton Canvas, Certified Non-Toxic PEVA

100% Cotton Canvas, Certified Non-Toxic PEVA Hanging Method: Grommets for shower hooks or rings.

Grommets for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash.

Best Budget: AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A hotel-quality shower curtain at an extremely affordable price, the AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain is the best shower curtain for when you’re looking to spruce up your bathroom on a budget. Keep in Mind: The AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain comes in ten colors, including black, white (in both matt polyester and heavy-duty polyester), cream, gray, khaki, sage green, purple, navy, and mustard yellow. That means that no matter the style or color of your bathroom, there’s an option for you. Something to consider is that the curtain is made out of polyester which, though naturally able to repel some water, is not 100% waterproof. Therefore, to avoid your curtain developing mold or mildew, it is recommended that you use it with a 100% waterproof liner. The waffle fabric is heavy, draft resistant, and opaque, so it won’t kick up in the shower or leave water all over your bathroom floor and offers you plenty of privacy. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% Polyester

100% Polyester Hanging Method: Grommets for hooks or rings.

Grommets for hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Best For Neutrals: West Elm Organic Stripe Jacquard Shower Curtain West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Looking for a neutral shower curtain can be overwhelming because there are so many to choose from. The Organic Stripe Jacquard Shower Curtain keeps the busyness to a minimum, but with chic details and high-quality fabric, making it the best shower curtain for the neutral-lover. Keep in Mind: The Organic Stripe Jacquard Shower Curtain from West Elm is featured in white and Frost Gray options. Both are designed of super-soft 100% cotton that falls in drapes for an elegant look.Neutral does not need to be boring, though—the jacquard stripes, which are woven right into the cotton base, add texture to the curtain, which adds texture to the rest of the room. The curtain’s tasseled edges add to its bohemian feel. Made out of 100% organic cotton, this shower curtain is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard for ethical production. While we love that it is sustainable, the material of the curtain means that you should use a liner to keep it from attracting mold or mildew. Be aware that cotton can shrink, so you’ll need to follow the care instructions carefully to avoid that fate. When you wash the curtain, you can wash it in warm water on a gentle cycle and tumble dry it low.

Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 74 inches

72 x 74 inches Material: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash warm on a gentle cycle, and tumble dry low. The 6 Best Shower Filters to Save Your Skin and Hair from Hard Water

Best Weighted: Zenna Home White Super Heavyweight Vinyl Shower Curtain Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Hate it when your shower curtain catches a breeze and can’t stay put? At an affordable price, the Zenna Home White Super Heavyweight Vinyl Shower is the best shower curtain that keeps the water where it belongs—in the tub—with a draft-resistant bottom. Keep in Mind: This vinyl shower curtain is treated with an agent to resist mildew and has a reinforced mesh header with rust-proof grommets to avoid tearing around the rings. Because this is a vinyl shower curtain and not a cloth curtain, it’s not recommended that it be washed in your washing machine. Instead, it is recommended that you keep up with the cleaning by wiping the material with a damp cloth and shower clean so that you won’t need to deal with grime or mildew build-up. You should also fully open the curtain after use to dry. The Zenna Home shower curtain comes in four colors: white, beige, clear, and Frosty, and suitable on its own or paired with a decorative curtain, serving as a liner instead. It’s draft-resistant, which means it’ll stick close to the tub instead of attempting to stick to you while you shower. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: Vinyl

Vinyl Hanging Method: Grommets for shower hooks or rings.

Grommets for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Wipe with a damp cloth.

Best Extra Long: UGG Valerie Extra Long Shower Curtain Ugg View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: Standard shower curtains are only 72 x 72 inches, but this one from UGG adds up to two feet of length, making it the best shower curtain for a custom shower that needs a longer curtain. Keep in Mind: Do you know that feeling of trying on a pair of jeans that are just a little too short? Now imagine that with a shower curtain. It looks a tiny bit awkward, right? We’re not saying that your curtain needs to be dragging on the floor of your bathroom, but if your shower requires a longer curtain, the Ugg Valerie Shower Curtain comes in multiple lengths including long, 72 x 84 inches, and extra long, 72 x 94 inches. The curtain’s pattern is a pretty, classic vertical stripe—ideal for someone who doesn't want their shower curtain to distract from other features in their bathroom but wants something simple to tie it all together. It is featured in three colors: beige (a beige and white stripe), ocean (a navy blue and white stripe), and rosewater (a light pink and white stripe). The material is 100% cotton, so while it will add dimension with its height, it is light and airy. Just be sure to follow the care instructions carefully—you’ll want to avoid shrinkage, mildew, and mold. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 96 inches

72 x 96 inches Material: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Hanging Method: Shower hooks or rings.

Shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

Best Extra Wide: Madison Park Spa Waffle Shower Curtain with 3M Treatment Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Belk.com View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: If you’ve got an extra-wide tub, you’ll need a curtain that provides you with more than enough coverage. Target’s classic waffle shower curtain comes with an extra three feet of length. Keep in Mind: If you have a shower that exceeds the standard measurements of 72 x 72 inches, you don’t have to buy a custom curtain to make your space look luxurious. The curtain is a waffle weave, which gives it a spa-like feel, and it comes in three colors: taupe, grey, and blue. Made of 100% Polyester, the fabric is meant to repel water to keep mold and mildew away and your shower curtain looking brand new. The Spa Waffle Curtain is long enough to cover the extra length of a custom shower, but it has also been treated with 3M Scotchgard water repellent treatment so that it doesn’t absorb water and it’s stain resistant. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 10” x 72 inches

10” x 72 inches Material: 100% Polyester

100% Polyester Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks and rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks and rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash.

Best For Single Stall: N&Y HOME Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Limited space can be hard to work with. With water-repellant fabric and plenty of colors to choose from, this curtain offers plenty of options to spruce up a small space on a budget. Keep in Mind: Typical shower curtains are 72 x 72 inches, the stall shower curtain measures 32 x 72 inches and is made for stall showers. It can be used as a liner alongside a more decorative shower curtain or on its own. It comes in a few colors: white, black, graphite grey, and navy. Washing your fabric shower curtains is extremely important to avoid mildew and mold stains. You can machine wash the N&Y HOME Fabric Shower Curtain, which is made of water-repellent, polyester fabric. This stall shower curtain has two strong magnetic weights in the bottom corners that keep your shower space secured and your water from getting all over the bathroom floor. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 x 72 inches

36 x 72 inches Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend

Polyester and Polyester Blend Hanging Method: Grommets for shower hooks and rings.

Grommets for shower hooks and rings. Care Instructions: Machine washes cold with similar colors.

Best Clear: Quiet Town The Sun Shower Curtain 4.8 Quiet Town View On Quiettownhome.com Why You Should Get It: Who says clear shower curtains have to lack personality? Made of non-toxic EVA, Quiet Town’s clear shower curtains come in a handful of colors and patterns, bringing an updated feel to a classic curtain. Keep in Mind: Quiet Town’s shower curtains are made of non-chlorinated EVA that is PVC and BPA-free, which means it’s not harmful to you or the environment like some other plastics. The shower curtain is described as having “luxuriously heavyweight,” which means it’ll stay put while you’re staying clean, and the heavy, 12-gauge EVA won’t stick to you in the shower. The brand offers multiple colors for its transparent curtains, ranging from hot pink to forest green and black. Keep in mind that the colors may appear more or less saturated depending on the lighting in your bathroom and the way you choose to leave it draped. A clear shower curtain offers little privacy for obvious reasons. If you’ve got a busy home with high foot traffic and only one bathroom, you might not be able to let someone into the bathroom to brush their teeth while you’re using the shower. The great thing about translucent shower curtains is that they allow plenty of light to get into the shower. Jackson says people forget about lighting when looking for the best shower curtain. She says that if you don’t have a lighting fixture in your shower, keeping your shower curtain light (or, in this case, clear) helps keep the space bright. She also recommends ensuring that the rod is mounted low enough to let light in. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% EVA

100% EVA Hanging Method: Grommets for hooks or rings.

Grommets for hooks or rings. Care Instructions: At the first sign of soapy residue, wipe clean with a gentle spray cleaner. The 11 Best Shower Caddies of 2022 to Organize Your Shower

Best Waffle: West Elm Plush Waffle Shower Curtain West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Luxurious, yet neutral and classic, the texture of the Plush Waffle Shower Curtain draws the eye and makes you feel like you’re at a spa instead of in your master bathroom. Keep in Mind: When looking for a waffle shower curtain, you want something that gives off luxury spa vibes. The Plush Waffle Shower Curtain from West Elm is made from incredibly soft, ethically sourced cotton and comes in four colors: copper, oatmeal, Frost Gray, and white. The texture of the curtain adds dimension to your space, and what makes this one the best shower curtain for the waffle-weave lover is that it has enough heft that it stays put and isn’t see-through. This shower curtain has two extra inches on a standard curtain, measuring 72 x 74 inches. You can machine wash this shower curtain to keep it clean and mildew-free, but keep in mind that due to its texture, it may extend slightly when hanging, but retain its size once washed. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry.

Best Splurge: Parachute Checkered Gauze Shower Curtain Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: Neutral while still making a statement, this curtain is a modern take on the classic checkered pattern that is easily styled and oh-so-soft. Keep in Mind: Made of soft, garment-washed, and yarn-dyed cotton in Portugal, the curtain’s neutral checked pattern features natural white and bone hues. The gauzy shower curtain’s delicate pattern is easy to match with your bathroom. When it comes to splurging, it feels good to do so on a quality product that is also environmentally friendly. Parachute is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified which means that this shower curtain surpasses the highest standards of testing for harmful chemicals and synthetics. Though the shower curtain is soft to the touch, it is not artificially softened. This means that you’re not unknowingly being affected by harsh chemicals that can sometimes be used in these cases. Parachute also offers free carbon-neutral shipping and returns, which is also good for the planet. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash.

Best Floral: Anthropologie Agneta Shower Curtain Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: Maximalists rejoice! Who needs to wallpaper their bathroom when they’ve got the best shower curtain to bring the bathroom into full bloom? Keep in Mind: The Agneta Shower Curtain from Anthropologie is as eye-catching as wallpaper without all of the stress of making a permanent decision about your bathroom decor. You can let the curtain be the star of the show by using it to add some pop to a neutral bathroom, or let your maximalist take over and use it to accentuate a more colorful space. This bold print comes with either a navy or white background and is made of 100% organic cotton, making it lightweight and easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: Organic cotton slub

Organic cotton slub Hanging Method: Buttonholes for hooks or rings

Buttonholes for hooks or rings Care Instructions: Machine wash The 10 Best Wallpapers to Add Visual Flair to Any Room in Your House

Best Modern: Society6 Color Block Line Abstract XV Shower Curtain Society6 View On Society6.com Why You Should Get It: A piece of art in its own right, this shower curtain by colour poems from Society6 gives whoever is using your bathroom something gorgeous and abstract to look at while they powder their nose. Keep in Mind: Art comes in all forms, but we bet you didn’t expect it to come as a shower curtain. A playful take on a classic striped pattern, this shower curtain is a work of art (no, really, you can buy it as a print if you’re not ready to commit to a full curtain). That means that you can let it shine as the centerpiece of your bathroom. Made of 100% polyester, you don’t need an art degree to keep this piece looking brand new—just machine wash and tumble dry to keep mildew and mold at bay. This curtain is also longer than your standard shower curtain, measuring 71 by 74 inches. The additional length gives you options when it comes to how high you’ll hang it. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details Dimensions: 71 x 74 inches

71 x 74 inches Material: Polyester

Polyester Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry.

Best Linen: Quince European Linen Shower Curtain Quince View On Onequince.com Why You Should Get It: Linen shower curtains tend to cost a pretty penny, but coming in at $50, Quince’s European Linen version is luxurious and high-quality while staying affordable. Keep in Mind: At nearly half the price of most competitors, the Quince European Linen Shower Curtain is the best shower curtain for those looking to add a crisp, classic touch to their bathroom. The shower curtain comes in White, Light Grey, and Sand, and the earthy tones make it an easy match with your current bathroom decor. Woven from 100% European flax, the fabric is pre-washed to add some softness and a lived-in vibe, and the brand promises that it only gets softer over time. Because of its material, you can wash the shower curtain with like colors on the gentle cycle and either line dry or tumble dry on low. If you’re worried about wrinkles, don’t! When you steam up your bathroom during your showers, the linen will lose any wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% European Flax

100% European Flax Hanging Method: Button holes for hooks or rings.

Button holes for hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang dry.

Best Hookless: QKHOOK Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain and Snap-in Liner Set 4.5 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: Not a fan of shower rings or hooks? This curtain doesn’t use them! Instead, each ring splits to easily slide over your shower curtain, making it the best shower curtain should you decide to ditch alternate installation methods. Keep in Mind: You’re off the hook when it comes to buying hardware to hang this Hookless Waffle shower curtain from Bed Bath & Beyond. The rings on the shower curtain are split so that they can be hung efficiently and without any equipment. The shower curtain is machine washable and water resistant, featuring an “It’s a Snap” fabric liner that is antimicrobial and treated to resist mildew. You can buy replacement liners as needed. The top portion of the shower allows air to properly circulate while you shower, so while it’s not weighted with magnets like other shower curtains, it stays in place. With eleven colors to choose from, the Hookless Waffle Shower Curtain fits seamlessly with your already existing bathroom decor. The curtain comes in black, blue, cream, white, dark grey, grey, mist blue, navy, jade, red, and sea blue. It also comes in multiple sizes, so you can purchase it to fit your stall, standard, long, or extra-long shower. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 71 x 74 inches

71 x 74 inches Material: Polyester

Polyester Hanging Method: Split ring, hookless design.

Split ring, hookless design. Care Instructions: Machine wash.

Best Patterned: Urban Outfitters Allover Fruits Patterned Shower Curtain Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: Orange you glad we chose this pattern? Plenty of shower curtains boast pretty designs, but this one is refreshing (and not just because it's citrus) because it is unexpected. On top of being stylish, it’s also affordable! Keep in Mind: The citrus design has a hand-painted feel, which sets this patterned shower curtain apart from other designs that are screen printed on polyester or vinyl. The colors are vibrant and bright, which helps lighten up a room while showing off your personality in the space. Made with 100% cotton, this shower curtain is not water-repellent or resistant—you’ll want to pair this design with a shower liner in order to keep it from collecting mildew or mold. You can machine wash it, but keep in mind that cotton has a tendency to shrink if not cared for properly. We love that this design uses buttonholes versus grommets for shower hooks or rings, leaving the design uninterrupted and giving an organic feel to the draping. It fits a standard shower, measuring 72 x 72 inches. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash

Best Mid-Century Modern: West Elm Organic Donna Wilson Balance Shape Shower Curtain West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This one is shaping up to be the best shower curtain for mid-century modern lovers. Keeping your design aesthetic cohesive is important, and this abstract cutie is ready to make a splash. Keep in Mind: Mid-century modern is making a major comeback, and this shower curtain makes extending this design aesthetic into the bathroom simple. With abstract shapes by Donna Wilson, who is known for her colorful textiles, and bold, bright colors, this shower curtain could easily become the focal point of your bathroom. Because there are many colors represented, it’s simple to match any of the curtain’s bold hues to your bathroom, keeping the other decor simple and letting the shower curtain shine. It's woven from soft, draped organic cotton grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, making for a healthier home that's friendlier to the environment. Made of 100% cotton, to care for this abstract shower curtain, can machine wash it in warm water, only using non-chlorine bleach when needed, and then tumble dry it. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 74 inches

72 x 74 inches Material: 100% Organic Cotton

100% Organic Cotton Hanging Method: Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings.

Buttonholes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash, and tumble dry.

Best Ruffled: Madison Park Grace 72-Inch Shower Curtain in White Bed Bath and Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to overdo it when it comes to a design element like ruffles, but this Bed Bath & Beyond shower curtain is the Goldilocks of ruffled shower curtains—it’s just right. Keep in Mind: No more ruffling feathers, just shower curtains. Available in white, there isn’t any choice in color for this shower curtain, but the ruffle designs make it anything but plain. Three ruffles at the top of the curtain and three at the bottom add a feminine, chic touch. This ruffled curtain is made of 100% polyester, which means that while it does have some water-repellent properties, it’s not entirely waterproof. You should consider using a liner—it could be fabric or plastic—to avoid the bottom of the curtain from developing any mildew or mold because it is white and would be easily visible. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches

72 x 72 inches Material: 100% Polyester

100% Polyester Hanging Method: Button holes for shower hooks or rings.

Button holes for shower hooks or rings. Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry.