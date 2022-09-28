The 11 Best Shower Caddies of 2022 to Organize Your Shower

Read on to discover the best shower caddies available now.

Our winner for best shower caddy is the Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy for its useful and well-thought-out build that comes in multiple size options for any shower.

To help you find the best shower caddy for your shower, we researched the top options available, taking into consideration each shower caddy’s size, material, weight capacity, and installation. In addition to Anderson, we also consulted Jen Stark , founder of Happy DIY Home, for additional insight.

Paige Anderson of Nitido Design recommends that shoppers look for a shower caddy that can hold all of the items you use in the shower, as well as one that’s easy to install, remove, and adjust so that it can fit in your space .

An organized shower is one of life’s small but satisfying pleasures. One of the best ways to achieve that? A good shower caddy. These helpful organizers keep all your toiletries neatly lined up in one place. However, with so many available, it can be difficult to find the best fit for your bathroom.

Best Overall: simplehuman Stainless Steel & Aluminum Adjustable Shower Caddy 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has adjustable shelves, can hold bottles upside, and is rust-resistant. Keep In Mind: The setup can be tricky, and it may not accommodate extra-large bottles. Simplehuman is known for its top-of-the-line home goods, and the adjustable shower caddy lives up to the company’s reputation for thoughtful and aesthetically appealing products. Not only does it look good, but it has various features that push it above the competition, making it the best shower caddy. The biggest standout is its adjustability. The shelves can slide left or right so you can strategically make space for taller bottles as needed, as well as up and down to find just the right arrangement for your toiletries. Note that the shelves are still close together, so some extra-large bottles may not fit even with the shelves moved out to either side. The entire unit is made from rust-resistant stainless steel and anodized aluminum, so it should stand up to your humid and wet bathroom for years. It stays in place with a rubberized showerhead clamp on the top, which you can tighten once it’s shut, as well as suction cups on the bottom. Hang razors or loofahs from the hooks or take advantage of the circular cutouts to store bottles upside-down when they’re nearing the end of their contents. There are also three different sizes available for hanging over your showerhead, including an extra-large option that leaves space for an adjustable showerhead hose and an over-door option if you’d rather hang the caddy over a door or partition. Setup can also be tricky since you must screw in the over-the-door hook, but it should come together quickly.

Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Size: 5.9 x 14.5 x 27.6 inches

5.9 x 14.5 x 27.6 inches Material: Stainless steel and anodized aluminum

Stainless steel and anodized aluminum Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Budget: iDesign York Metal Extra-Wide Hanging Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It comes in various colors, is rust-resistant, and drains well. Keep In Mind: The shelves aren’t adjustable and may not accommodate extra-large bottles. If you’re looking for an affordable shower caddy that’s simple but well-built, the best shower caddy is this option from iDesign York. The hooks and razor storage area are large, so you won’t be pressed for space, and there’s plenty of space between the shelf slats for drainage. The caddy is offered in seven different finishes, so you can find a match for any bathroom decorating scheme. We also love that each design is rust-resistant, making it a durable pick that can last for years. The hanging shower caddy is built of durable alloy steel and measures 10 x 4 x 22 inches. It’s easy to install over your showerhead and has suction cups to keep it in place. Unfortunately, the shelves aren’t adjustable and are not big enough to accommodate deluxe bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and more. Still, this is a reliable pick to keep your shower organized on a budget. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Size: 10 x 4 x 22 inches

10 x 4 x 22 inches Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Hanging: OXO Good Grips Aluminum 3-Tier Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This shower caddy is easy to install, rust-resistant, and accommodates tall bottles. Keep In Mind: It isn’t suitable for textured or porous surfaces, and the suction cups tend to pop off if there’s too much weight. Classic household brand OXO also offers a strong over-the-shower hanging caddy. The anodized aluminum frame is attractive and rust-resistant, so you should get plenty of use out of it. The shelves are generously spaced to fit tall bottles, and there’s also a razor holder with hooks for loofah storage. Part of what makes this style one of the best shower caddies is how easy it is to use. To install this shower caddy, just slide the hook over your showerhead, and that’s it; the rubberized inside of the hook should prevent it from sliding down over time, no matter how much you load the shelves. On the lower end, the soap dish also has suction cups on it to help the caddy stay in place. However, they do tend to pop off if there’s too much weight on the caddy. Also, note that this caddy is not recommended to use with textured or porous surfaces. There’s also a shorter two-tier model available with just one shelf and a soap dish if you don’t need quite as much space, though we like the three-shelf option better since it’s always helpful to have some extra room. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size: 4.5 x 12.5 x 28.3 inches

4.5 x 12.5 x 28.3 inches Material: Anodized aluminum

Anodized aluminum Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Adhesive: KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to install, has adjustable hooks, and comes in various finishes. Keep In Mind: The shelves may not stick well if they’re overloaded, and they cannot adhere to textured or porous surfaces. If all your hanging space is occupied and you’re looking for a shower caddy you can simply stick on to your wall, the best shower caddy is this pick by Kincmax. You stick the adhesive film with its hanging slots onto the wall, then slide the shelf into the slots, and voila, a new wall-mounted basket. It can stick to tiles, marble, glass, mirrors, and any smooth surface. Choose between silver or matte black to match your shower fixtures. There are four hooks included to hang off the shelf in any spot to hang loofahs or other stringed bathtime accessories. If you need to rearrange, heat the adhesive with a hair dryer for three to five minutes, and it should come right off. While they do have a weight capacity of 15 pounds, it’s important not to overwhelm these shelves since they have the potential to fall off. Overall, this measures 5.12 x 5.5 x 12.6 inches and is great for small spaces. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Size: 5.12 x 5.5 x 12.6 inches

5.12 x 5.5 x 12.6 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight Capacity: 15 pounds The 6 Best Shower Filters to Save Your Skin and Hair from Hard Water

Best Tension Pole Caddy: OXO Good Grips Quik-Extend Aluminum Pole Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Oxo Why You Should Get It: This shower caddy accommodates various ceiling heights, is rust-resistant, and has adjustable shelves. Keep In Mind: This is pricier than other options and not ideal for small spaces. Don’t want to burden your showerhead or need a little extra space? A tension pole-based shower caddy can store even more than a hanging one and slide hopefully unobtrusively into the corner of your shower. OXO’s pole caddy has earned a reputation for being one of the most solid around. It can expand from 5 feet, 2 inches up to 9 feet tall, so it can tackle most bathroom ceiling heights. The four shelves slide up and down the pole until you find their optimal arrangement, one of which has a razor holder and extra hooks for loofahs. It’s crafted from anodized aluminum, so it’s durable and rust-resistant. We also love that the shelves are removable for easy cleaning. Although it's more expensive than other options, it holds so much and is well-built, so it's still one of the best shower caddies worth considering. Since there are so many shelves, this may not be an ideal option for smaller spaces. Still, it’s very easy to install and also backed by a one-year warranty should any problems arise. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Size: 12 x 3.88 x 60 to 108 inches

12 x 3.88 x 60 to 108 inches Material: Anodized aluminum

Anodized aluminum Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Corner, Rounded: Smartake Corner Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: These shelves are easy to stack, come in various finishes, and are rust-resistant. Keep In Mind: These can only be installed at a 90-degree angle and cannot adhere to textured or porous surfaces. The Smartake Corner Shower Caddy set includes two separate baskets in two sizes (one has a slightly smaller radius by about 0.8 inches). These corner caddies stick onto two walls at a 90-degree angle to each other using adhesive strips that you attach to the wall and then pop the shelves onto—no tools or holes in your wall required. They have an impressive weight capacity of 30 pounds each, so you can add as many steps to your hair care routine as you need to. Since you can position them as you like, they’re great for tall bottles. There are five finishes available, including a refreshing rose-gold pink, to keep your bathroom style fresh. This shower caddy also comes in a deeper basket model, though that might be overkill for the shower. Each model is crafted of stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant and long-lasting. They can adhere to any smooth surface, however, they’re not recommended for use on painted walls, wallpaper, and other rough surfaces. Still, at under $30, this is a durable and affordable pick. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Size: 2 x 6.5 x 7.9 or 8.7 inches

2 x 6.5 x 7.9 or 8.7 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight Capacity: 30 pounds

Best Corner, Cutout: Nieifi Adhesive Corner Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s rust-resistant, great for small spaces, and comes in various colors. Keep In Mind: It can’t adhere to textured or porous surfaces, and the setup is time-consuming. Do you need your shower shelves to hug the walls rather than extend out from them? If so, the Niefi Adhesive Corner Shower Caddy may be the best shower caddy for you. The two shelves are slightly different sizes, the smaller designed to sit above the larger so they’ll stack attractively. The setup includes eight hooks, so you’ll never have to share loofah space, even if you have guests. Its 304 stainless steel material is rustproof, and the slats are spaced well for drying out while not being so far apart that smaller items will slip through. There are a few different configurations available, giving you the option to choose between two full shelves, one full shelf and one with a built-in soap dish, or two shelves plus a free-floating (but still wall-mounted) soap dish. They also come in three finishes to match your existing bathroom fixtures. To install these shelves, wipe your shower wall dry, remove the film to reveal the adhesive, and hold it firmly against the wall. We recommend letting the adhesive sit on the wall for 24 hours before installing the shelves to ensure they fully adhere. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: 2.55 x 8.85 x 3.93 and 2.55 x 9.64 x 4.72 inches

2.55 x 8.85 x 3.93 and 2.55 x 9.64 x 4.72 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Portable: Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s affordable, quick-drying, and comes in various colors. Keep In Mind: It lacks the structure of a hard shelf and can be awkward to carry. Whether you’re going on a vacation or moving a college student into their dorm room, this portable mesh shower caddy is the best shower caddy worth considering. Since it’s crafted from soft mesh, it dries quickly between showers and won’t rust or trap gunk. The handle has been reinforced, so it can hang over a hook without worrying about losing the basket’s contents. However, if it’s stuffed to the brim with shower supplies, it can be awkward to carry. It also lacks the structure of hard shelves, so it tends to fall over when placed on the ground. Still, with eight outer compartments around a large center pocket, it can help keep even the messiest people organized. Measuring 7.3 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches, this caddy is great for small spaces. The caddy, which is less expensive than other styles, comes in various colors and patterns to suit various tastes. As a plus, it’s also super versatile. You can take this to the beach, swimming pools, gyms, and more.

Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Size: 7.3 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches

7.3 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches Material: Polyester mesh

Polyester mesh Weight Capacity: Not listed The 10 Best Showerheads to Give Your Shower an Instant Update

Best Freestanding: Yamazaki Free Standing Minimal Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight, won’t scratch surfaces, and comes in various finishes. Keep In Mind: It may not accommodate extra-large bottles and isn’t ideal for those without existing shelves in their shower. If you need a shower caddy that can stand on its own, opt for this smooth minimalist piece from Yamazaki. There are two shelves and two hooks for lining up all your cleaning classics. Each shelf has a weight capacity of 6.5 pounds, while the hooks have a 0.5-pound capacity. You can line it up alongside your tub or place it inside the shower. It also has rubber feet on the bottom to prevent slipping and spare your tile from any potential damage. We love that it’s light enough to be moved around if you don’t have a lot of space and need to be able to maneuver your storage systems. There’s also a four-tier version available if you need space for extra bottle storage. Finally, this caddy is made from steel, so it’s durable and long-lasting.

Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Size: 11 x 4.75 x 13.25 inches

11 x 4.75 x 13.25 inches Material: Steel

Steel Weight Capacity: 6.5 pounds per shelf; 0.5 pounds per hook

Best Wood: Umbra Barrel Shower Caddy Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It adds a pleasant minimalist element without sacrificing features. Keep in Mind: This pick may require more maintenance than a steel or plastic caddy. If you prefer a wood caddy over steel or plastic, the best shower caddy is the Umbra Barrel Shower Caddy. The aluminum accents add a touch of visual interest, and the top fixture can be adjusted to hang either over a wall or over your showerhead. The bamboo is mildew-resistant, so it will still be able to exist happily in the damp shower environment. There are also cutouts on the shelves for easy drainage, including two circular ones per shelf that can hold a bottle cap for when your shampoo and conditioner bottles are getting low and need to be stored upside-down. The bottom shelf has two cutouts for razor storage, and below it are two small pegs for hanging items like a loofah or washcloth. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Size: 13 x 4.4 x 23.5 inches

13 x 4.4 x 23.5 inches Material: Bamboo and aluminum

Bamboo and aluminum Weight Capacity: Not listed