The 7 Best Shovels of 2023 for Your Next Outdoor Project

To find the best shovels, we did some digging and researched top-rated products while considering them based on a variety of factors including their intended purpose and type, blade material, handle material, and length. We also consulted Hylan for expert insight on what to look for when shopping for a shovel.

“When shopping for a shovel, it's important to take into account the different uses and types since each one is made with specific materials and lengths for optimal performance and for certain purposes,” says Lindsey Hylan, gardening expert and founder of Urban Organic Yield.

Whether you’re gardening, farming, camping, or doing construction, a shovel is key in starting and completing any outdoor project. A high-quality shovel is not only durable but can make the job you’re working on easier, more comfortable, and more efficient.

Since this plastic foldable shovel is best for occasional camping, off-roading, or rare emergencies, it may not be as durable as full-length shovels. However, the price makes it worth buying again if needed since it’s so lightweight and efficient. If you’re looking for a foldable shovel to take on a couple of camping trips this year, this one is your best bet.

Whether you’re leveling out the ground for your tent, digging a fire pit, or need to free your car’s tires from some mud, this is the best foldable shovel to take on any camping trip. As a bonus, it comes with a canvas bag for the ultimate portability.

We love the Badland Foldable Utility Shovel since it folds up for easy storage , but the two-position head can also convert from a shovel to a hoe and has double-serrated edges for easy digging and cutting.

It’s plastic, so it may not be as durable as some other options.

It’s foldable and comes with a canvas bag for easy storage and portability.

Why You Should Get It

It’s made of stainless steel, which makes it durable and sturdy when working with clay or hard, rocky soil. The ergonomic shape of the handle helps prevent hand fatigue so you can keep shoveling without any discomfort. This handheld shovel is ideal for those who want a compact yet efficient tool for low-key gardening projects.

For smaller gardening projects, the best handheld shovel is the Mr. Pen Heavy Duty Trowel. We appreciate this pick for its non-slip handle and comfortable ergonomic grip. Plus, it has a larger head that’ll make it easy to move more soil.

It’s lightweight and has a large head, so you can move more soil.

Why You Should Get It

We appreciate that it’s offered in green, pink, and yellow, so it’s easy to find in your shed. Since this shovel is lightweight and does not have an ergonomic handle, it may not be the best shovel for heavy-duty jobs. However, it’s a great option for smaller-scale gardening projects. Keep in mind that the shovel is 52 inches long, which is longer than some other options and may not be comfortable for all users.

Our pick for the best lightweight shovel is the Dig My Shovel Aluminum Alloy Garden Shovel. The shovel is just two pounds and it’s made of aluminum alloy, so you can comfortably carry it around without straining your back and arms.

It’s 52 inches long, which may be uncomfortable for some users.

It’s available in green, pink, and yellow, which are easy to find in your shed.

Why You Should Get It

This is one of the longer shovels on our list, so it may not be ideal for all heights. However, we think its ergonomic design and overall functionality make it one of the best shovels on the market.

It has an angled, D-shaped handle to keep your wrist in a neutral position, reduce strain, and maintain a comfortable grip. Plus, a teardrop-shaped shaft helps with control and stability and there’s a foot platform to maximize force when driving through tough soil.

An ergonomic shovel gives you a better grip and helps you with a more comfortable stance, which is why we recommend Fiskars Ergo D-handle Steel Shovel as one of the best shovels to consider. The shovel has several features that make for comfortable use, so you’ll be able to work on outdoor projects easily.

It’s longer than some other options, so it may not be comfortable to use depending on a person’s height.

Why You Should Get It

While we do like that it’s available in a few colors, it could show any paint chips more easily. Despite this, you can use this shovel in just about any condition and feel pleased with its performance and efficiency.

With this pick, you’ll get two tools in one. In addition to a shovel, it can also be positioned into a hoe, which is especially helpful for gardeners and farmers. The detention pin with wire lanyard makes the disassembly easy. Whether you’re planting a tree or getting your tires out of the mud, you’ll also appreciate that the nylon T-grip offers additional sturdiness and stability.

The Delta Pro Shovel is an investment, but with three adjustable shaft lengths, it’s ideal for just about any user. Plus, it can fold and collapse for easy portability and storage, so you won’t need too much room for it.

If the paint chips, it may show more on the colorful options.

It features three adjustable shaft lengths, so it’s ideal for most heights.

Why You Should Get It

The shovel is made with powder-coated steel to prevent rust so your shovel can look and function in excellent condition. While the square shape may not be suitable for every type of job, it’s still a durable and effective option at a budget-friendly price.

If you like our choice for the best overall shovel but would prefer something less expensive, we recommend the Fiskars Square Garden Spade Shovel. This shovel has every feature that our top choice has however, it has a more square-shaped blade which is great for lifting sod or cutting through hardened ground such as clay.

The square shape may not be suitable for every outdoor project.

It has a sturdy steel construction that’ll last for years to come.

Why You Should Get It

Although this shovel can feel a little heavier than other options on our list, we think all its other features make up for this small flaw. Whether you’re gardening, farming, or working on a construction project, this shovel is the best choice for beginners and professionals alike.

In addition to a generous lifetime warranty, the sharpened blade can cut through even the toughest, rockiest soil so you can dig continuously. It also has an oversized, welded platform so you can securely and comfortably step the shovel into the ground.

Our top pick for the best overall shovel is the Fiskars Steel D-handle Digging Shovel. We appreciate its D-handle design that offers steady control and sturdy steel construction. Plus, the shape helps reduce fatigue while you work.

It’s 5 pounds, which is heavier than some other options.

Why You Should Get It

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Fiskars Steel D-handle Digging Shovel is the best shovel for its comfortable D-shaped handle, oversized foot platform, and sturdy steel construction.

What to Know About Shovels Before Shopping

Intended Purpose and Type

It may seem like all shovels were made for digging, but their intended purpose depends on factors such as blade material and shape, shaft length, and handle. Shovels can be used for cutting ground and lifting sod, as well as shoveling snow, sand, and gravel, so you’ll need to assess your needs.

Blade Material

Most shovel blades are made of aluminum, steel, hard plastic, wood, or fiberglass. If you’re digging or cutting into tough soil; gardening, or farming, Hylan recommends steel or aluminum blades. Aluminum or plastic blades are usually best for snow shoveling. Shovel blades can also come in a variety of sizes including round, square, taper, edging, and mini or handheld.

Handle Material

A comfortable shovel handle can make or break your shoveling experience. Hylan says that most shovels match the blade material to the material and shape of the handle depending on its intended purpose.

“You'll need an aluminum blade with [a] rubber handle to prevent slipping when shoveling snow,” she says. “If you're looking for a digging shovel that will be used mainly on dirt or rocky terrain, then you should look for a model made from forged steel with a wooden handle and long enough to provide you leverage while using it.”

Length

According to Hylan, the length of a shovel has the most relevance to its leverage, balance, and comfort when using it. If it’s too short, you will be bending frequently, causing strain and exhaustion.

If a shovel is too long, your upper body won’t have enough stability. Additionally, longer shovels are heavier, which can cause extra strain.

Your Questions, Answered

How long does a shovel last?

Hylan says that your shovel’s lifespan mostly depends on the type, how often you use it, and what you’re using it for.

“A good quality metal shovel can last for many years if cared for properly, while a cheaper plastic or wooden shovel may need to be replaced after just a few uses,” she says. “If used frequently, a metal shovel should be checked regularly for wear and tear that may occur with normal use and replaced as needed. Proper storage is also important to extend the life of the tool.”

How much does a shovel cost?

A basic garden shovel can cost anywhere between $10 and $30, whereas higher-quality shovels may cost up to $100 or more. Most, however, have an average cost between $40 and $60. Hylan says that special features, designs, or types (like an ergonomic handle or snow shovel) can also increase your overall cost.

Are round or square shovels better?

The most popular shovel blade shape is round, but square and taper shovels have their benefits. Hylan says that neither is necessarily better, rather it depends on the job or project you’re working on.

“Round shovels are good for scooping and moving loose materials such as soil, mulch, gravel, or sand. They're also great for digging post holes,” she says. “Square shovels have a larger blade and work well when moving heavier items like clay or sod. They're also better suited for leveling out areas that need grading or trenching because of their flat edges.”

Who We Are

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, a contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens with three years of experience specifically writing lifestyle content and product reviews for a variety of publications. For this article, Daniela spent several hours researching the best shovels and reading customer reviews. She also consulted Lindsey Hylan, a gardening expert and founder of Urban Organic Yield.

