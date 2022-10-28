Our team tested dozens of different options on the market. For two days, we tried 31 shoe racks that varied in price, style, and size to find the best options for those searching. We discovered that the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack was our top pick overall. It was stylish and roomy. If that option doesn't work for you, we found the 11 best shoe racks of 2022.

Shoe enthusiasts know when it comes to storage, the more options, the merrier, so we’ve tested and gathered a list of the best shoe racks for almost every need. Whether you’re short on space, need something for your entryway or backdoor, or finally want to splurge on something fabulous, we've got you covered.

When shopping for a shoe rack, “take inventory of how many shoes you need to store before you purchase, look for durability and something that wipes clean,” says Jessica Moynihan, professional organizer and owner of Neat Method Boston.

Whether you’re a sneakerhead, keep a lovely collection of designer shoes, or have shoes piled up everywhere, the best shoe rack in 2022 will most likely solve many problems for you and your family.

Best Overall: Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s big, roomy, and stylish. Keep in Mind: The wheels are convenient but offer less stability. Our testers were really impressed with our pick for the best overall shoe rack at first sight. They found the matte black styling slick and industrial looking, like something you’d see in a studio or workshop. This shoe rack has the kind of good look that owners won't want to tuck into their closets or hide under their beds. The top of this rack is open, so it’s perfect for boots, and the lower sections will comfortably accommodate booties and high-top sneakers. It will easily fit nine pairs of shoes, and if your shoe size is smaller—or you’re buying for a child—we were able to squeeze 12 pairs. The Brightroom rack is lightweight, and our testers found it pretty intuitive to assemble. It came with a few parts that were well-marked, along with tools to install them. The smooth metal of this shoe rack makes it very easy to clean, with dirt and mud wiping off with a paper towel. Since it’s on wheels, you can turn it around and get every spot. Because of the wheels, the rack will move with the wheel locks engaged. However, our tester “shook the daylights out of it” (using a vacuum), and nothing fell off. Our testers noted the wheels on this rack would make it a suitable solution for someone with mobility issues. Price at the time of publish: $70 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 32 x 24 x 14 inches

32 x 24 x 14 inches Number of shoes: Nine

Nine Materials: Plastic, steel

Best Budget: The Container Store White Mesh Stackable Shoe Shelf The Container Store View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: The compact design is simple but spacious. Keep in Mind: You’ll need more than one if you have a lot of shoes. Simple, well-designed, and well-priced are the three standout features of our pick for the best budget shoe rack, and this white mesh shoe shelf from the Container Store hit all of these marks. This shoe rack is designed with a compact design that's easy to showcase anywhere. Display it alongside other shoe racks or leave it alone; it will be endlessly versatile. One piece (or shoe rack) holds up to four pairs of shoes on top of it and four more pairs (of flat shoes) underneath the single shelf. Our testers did note that larger shoes (like men’s shoes) hung over the edges of the shelves. It comes in a single piece when you open the box, so there’s nothing to put together. This shoe rack is sturdy, but it did wiggle a bit when we hit it with a vacuum, but it didn’t tip over, and the shoes stayed put. This rack was easy to clean, with our tester saying they brushed off the larger pieces of dirt and got the rest off with a damp cloth. We like this shoe rack as a good value with a simple design perfect for tucking in the back of the closet, but you’ll need at least two if you have multiple pairs of shoes. Price at the time of publish: $20/each Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 31 x 10 x 8 inches

31 x 10 x 8 inches Number of shoes: Eight

Eight Materials: Steel with epoxy finish

Best Splurge: West Elm Mid-Century Shoe Rack west elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Bold styling you’d be happy to display. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t hold a ton of shoes. For a splurge piece, we looked for the best shoe rack that would look elegant and stylish on display and is not only suited for the back of a closet. Our testers loved this wooden rack for its classic styling and would definitely put it out in the open in an entryway. And that’s probably where this rack should live, as it accommodates four pairs on the top and bottom, which is about the right size for a busy family coming and going, but not adequate storage for a shoe collector. The top of the rack holds larger shoes, such as men's shoes or boots, whereas the bottom half fits smaller shoes (like flats or sandals). One of the main reasons this is one of the best shoe racks of 2022 is that it comes with all six parts you'll need to assemble. Each piece has clear instructions and is well-labeled (to alleviate the guesswork). Plus, during our testing period, none of the pieces on the rack fell loose (or were lost) when jostled with a vacuum, and the shoes stayed nicely in place. Our tester did note that the rack did rock back and forth (but nothing too concerning). Additionally, our tester noticed that this shoe rack was easy to clean. All that was required was a paper towel to wipe it down, and since there weren't a ton of nooks and crannies, dirt wasn't hiding anywhere unseen. Finally, while this piece is a little bit of a splurge, if you’re in the market for a rack that looks handsome and stylish displayed in a foyer, the West Elm Mid-Century rack is a solid, well-constructed option. Price at the time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 27 x 13 x 16 inches

27 x 13 x 16 inches Number of shoes: Six to eight

Best Small: Rebrilliant 2-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: You’re short on space and need shoe storage. Keep in Mind: The slats make it hard to store high heels. This is an attractive, well-priced option that is our pick for the best shoe rack of 2022 for a smaller space, such as a tiny foyer or bedroom. This simple rack won't adjust or have any special features, but we found the construction high quality and stable. The wooden slats are wide and offer lots of shoe storage space. With only two parts to assemble, the Rebrilliant was intuitive to assemble. There was only one type of screw, and it came with a small tool to screw them in. The only difficulty we encountered was the tool wasn’t super steady when adding pressure to get the screws flush with the wood. We were able to fit eight pairs of shoes, including men's boots, on the rack. The space on the bottom of the shoe rack can store flats and smaller shoes. While the rack is easy to clean with a damp paper towel, we did note that due to the slats, chunks of dirt can fall between them onto the floor. Another downside of slats is that it could be difficult to store high heels. Our testers liked this rack as it’s a good deal and it could be useful in different closets or entryways. Price at the time of publish: $29 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 27.51 x 10.23 x 15.75 inches

27.51 x 10.23 x 15.75 inches Number of shoes: Eight to 10

Best Large: Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: You have a lot of shoes and no place to put them. Keep in Mind: This will take up ample space in your home. With five shelves and space underneath for flats and flip-flops, this simple rack is every shoe collector's dream. Simple construction and looks make this an ideal choice for a closet, bedroom, or storage to store multiple pairs of shoes. Our tester was able to get 15 pairs of various shoes comfortably on this shoe rack, using the top shelf as well as the lower shelves. Without the top shelf, it holds 12. The Vasagle wasn’t the easiest shoe rack we put together, with 30 parts (plus screws), but it included the tools needed to assemble, even though it was a bit time-consuming. The shelves themselves (except the top) are canvas slings, which can feel unsteady but are better able to accommodate different shoe styles. Price at the time of publish: $40 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 11.8 x 39.4 x 36.4 inches

11.8 x 39.4 x 36.4 inches Number of shoes: Nine to 12

Nine to 12 Materials: Particle board, steel, polyester fabric

Best for Entryways: Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: This shoe rack is a stylish option for a foyer or mudroom. Keep in Mind: This shoe rack is a little wobbly. When you think of Urban Outfitters, you might think of clothes for cool college kids, but the retailer also has well-priced, stylish housewares, like our pick for the best shoe rack in 2022 for entryways. Made from a mix of dark-stained wood and a curved black metal frame, this shoe rack would make a stylish addition to a foyer or a mudroom. Our testing team found this shoe rack lightweight and easy to put together. They note not to tighten all the screws and bolts before putting the bracket on the back, which is in the instructions. The rack easily holds nine pairs of shoes of varying sizes men's and women's shoes. You could possibly squeeze ten pairs of smaller-sized women's or kid's shoes onto this sleek rack. The shelf's texture allowed for easy cleaning with a damp paper towel. Our vacuum test showed this rack was a little wobbled and swayed when touched, but the shoes stayed put. The vacuum we banged into it didn’t damage the wood or metal. Our testers found this curved metal beauty a little high priced but noted they’d definitely consider it if they were looking for a stylish shoe rack that would sit by a front door or in a mudroom. Price at the time of publish: $139 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 13.5 x 25.63 x 16 inches

13.5 x 25.63 x 16 inches Number of shoes: Eight to 10

Eight to 10 Materials: Steel, MDF

Best for Small Spaces: Open Spaces Entryway Rack Open Spaces View On Getopenspaces.com View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why You Should Get It: It can hold a large number of shoes but offers very little space to do so. Keep in Mind: One of the higher priced racks on our list. For a small rack, the Open Spaces Entryway Rack easily held more shoes than the packaging advertised, making it the best shoe rack for small spaces. Our testers raved that they were able to fit 12 pairs of different sizes of shoes on the three shelves, including winter/rain boots, men’s shoes, and women’s shoes. This tester did step outside the box and utilize the top shelf to hold so many shoes. It's important to note that while this isn't customary (or how the rack is pictured), it is how many reviewers have expressed this is how the shoe rack works best. Easy to put together, with clear directions about which bolts to use, an included Allen wrench meant this shoe rack assembly should be easy for almost any skill level. The Open Spaces rack feels very sturdy. When hit with a vacuum (during testing), the shoes did stay in place; the rack did move a few inches. It's also metal, so it is easy to wipe down if any dirt collects. Besides being great for smaller spaces, this rack could also work as a drop-off spot in an entryway. Use the top shelf as a spot for keys and bags, and the shoe rack becomes useful. Price at the time of publish: $147 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 12.5 x 33.8 x 26.1 inches

12.5 x 33.8 x 26.1 inches Number of shoes: Six to nine

Six to nine Materials: Steel

Best Over-the-Door: Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This choice is efficient and offers out-of-sight shoe storage. Keep in Mind: You'll find that it is challenging to store booties or larger shoes. It's quite possibly the most efficient way to store a large collection of shoes is a behind-the-door rack, and our pick for the best over-the-door shoe rack will hold a lot of shoes out of sight. Our testers found this rack sturdy and solidly constructed, but the shoes did fall off when we tested it aggressively on the door. Also, they noted that the top rack wouldn’t be able to accommodate booties or high tops without hitting the doorframe. This rack was easy to put together, with clear instructions and everything clicking into place nicely. Because this rack has two parts: a top and a bottom, each piece must be connected, followed by installing an over-the-door hook. The Whitmor is extremely easy to clean. It wipes down with a paper towel and didn’t show any streaks or residue. Our testers felt that even if you had many dirty pairs of shoes, they would still be easy to clean. It's designed to store the most shoes of all our picks, this rack will keep all of your shoes off the floor and at eye level, making it easier to pick out a pair when getting ready. Of note, the distance between the racks isn’t adjustable, so this rack really only accommodates shoes—not boots, booties, or high tops. Price at the time of publish: $56 Product Details: Type: Over the door

Over the door Dimensions: 22.5 x 7.5 x 48.75 inches

22.5 x 7.5 x 48.75 inches Number of shoes: 24

Best for Boots: The Container Store 4-Pair Natural Boot Rack The Container Store View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: This is a well-priced boot storage option. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t hold shoes, just boots. This single, simple piece of boot storage, our pick for the best shoe rack in 2022 for boots, is a cleverly designed rack designed for tall boots. This natural wooden rack has eight prongs extending from a stand that sits on the floor, and you slide tall boots over the prongs. This storage style will keep tall boots shape a lot better than if they’re bent in half on the floor of your closet. This freestanding floor rack arrives in one piece, so there's need to worry about assembly. It felt sturdy with four pairs of boots when pushed from side to side but felt slightly wobbly when pushed front to back. It also moved when pushed with a vacuum, and the boots stayed situated. One note, anyone using this rack may want to clean their boots before storing them. Due to the design of the rack, if you placed dirty boots on it, the dirt or mud might slip off and fall onto the floor. The rack itself is easy to wipe down with a damp towel, but you’d need to sweep the floor nearby if your boots shed any dirt. This boot rack does what it’s supposed to do. It holds four pairs of tall boots, and it does it for a reasonable price. Price at the time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Type: Floor rack

Floor rack Dimensions: 37.38 x 9.58 x 19 inches

37.38 x 9.58 x 19 inches Number of shoes: Four pairs of boots

Four pairs of boots Materials: Natural wood with steel fasteners