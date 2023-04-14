We carefully selected the best sheets for every need, taking into consideration budget, material, temperature, and performance. Brand names were covered on all tags during testing to avoid natural bias when assessing quality and value. And we made our beds multiple times with each sheet set (before and after washing) to gauge material quality, performance, feel, and fit.

According to Amy Hoban, chief creative officer of Parachute, your natural body temperature comes into play when choosing the best sheets to buy. “Each fabric has its own benefits depending on your sleep style,” Hoban says. For sleepers who run hot at night, percale or linen are more cooling. Flannel cotton sheets are great for winter, especially if your feet get cold.

Great sleep hygiene includes a consistent bedtime routine, but no matter how you wind down, a quality set of sheets is crucial. Given the amount of time we spend sleeping, buying quality sheets is worth the investment. The best sheets are temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic, and hold up well to wear and tear.

Best Overall Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: These are truly cooling, making them a great pick for hot sleepers or those who live in warm climates. Keep in Mind: The top, bottom, and sides of the sheet are not labeled. One of the only sheet sets we tested to earn perfect marks in all six categories, the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets worked for even the hottest of sleepers. We felt cooler after simply handling the sheets, and lying in bed, we continued to be impressed with their cooling ability. As for texture, we found them to be incredibly smooth and soft. But the price really sets these apart as some of the best sheets you can buy. At less than $200 for most sizes, these are a steal for the quality. Plus, they’re available in a handful of serene colors beyond white and grey, like sage and basalt blue (which we loved). The one downside we noticed is that there’s no tag indicating the top and bottom of the fitted sheet, which adds some guesswork when making the bed. Still, it’s not too much of a con when you consider all the benefits of these sheets. Price at time of publish: From $100 Product Details: Material: Tencel eucalyptus lyocell fibers | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 92 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, and split king | Pocket Size: 17.5 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set 4.3 Quince View On Onequince.com Our Ratings Quality 3.8 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It: Breathability and a super-soft texture make these a great alternative to more expensive bamboo sheets. Keep in Mind: The stitching is a little rough. Quince is proof that you don’t have to break the bank for high-quality, organic sheets. We were shocked when the price was revealed—under $100 for silky bamboo sheets is a serious deal. These are the best sheets if you’re on a budget, as the super-soft texture and incredible breathability makes these the perfect dupe for designer bamboo sheets. One thing to note: We noticed some slight messiness in the stitching when we got up very, very close. Unlike with hand-stitched or hand-embroidered luxury sheets, these had some uneven lines and a couple of loose threads. And there was a slight funky smell right out of the packaging, similar to what you might find with apparel ordered online. We found these sheets to be incredibly durable, remaining in good condition after washing. However, the elastic band for the fitted sheet got somewhat twisted (this wasn’t noticeable once the fitted sheet was on the bed). Price at time of publish: From $90 Product Details: Material: Viscose from organic bamboo | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 96 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 15.5 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Best Splurge Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Coyuchi.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4.8 /5

Durability 4.6 /5

Value 3.5 /5

Breathability 3.6 /5 Why You Should Get It: The French linen is incredibly durable and scored well in abrasion and color-fading tests. Keep in Mind: These aren’t available in twin sizes. The most expensive set of sheets we tested, the Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets are worth the splurge compared to other luxury bedding brands. The fitted sheet went on the bed beautifully without us having to pull and tug to fit corners or tuck sides. While in bed, we noted that the sheet remained snug and never moved, despite tossing and turning. As for performance, this French flax linen is very high quality, showing no signs of color fading, abrasion, major pilling, or even fabric shrinkage after washing. For the price, we were a little surprised the sheets didn’t come with labels indicating the top and bottom and short and long sides of the sheets, as this is a detail many luxury bedding brands are adding these days. These sheets also aren’t available in twin sizes, which is a bit of a bummer. That said, if you have a larger bed and want to splurge on a bit of luxury, Coyuchi makes the best sheets we’ve tried in this arena. Price at time of publish: From $598 Product Details: Material: French flax | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 106 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket: 15 inches | Certifications: Made Safe Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson The 9 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing

Best Linen Parachute Linen Sheet Set 4.9 Parachute View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4.9 /5

Durability 4.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: The not-too-hot, not-too-cool fabric makes these a solid Goldilocks pair of sheets for couples or guest bedrooms. Keep in Mind: We noticed significant thinning and pilling after washing, so we recommend only washing them on a delicate setting. Parachute’s signature linen sheets have the feel of heirloom linen napkins: soft, but structured. The billowy material can be a bit cumbersome to tuck under a mattress as the European linen isn’t as taut as other materials, such as percale cotton. However, for luxury linens, these sheets are lovely. In terms of airflow and breathability, the sheets were pretty average, meaning they don’t trap heat easily, but they’re not necessarily cooling either. We think these would make a good compromise for couples with different sleep needs or for use in a guest bedroom. We saw no overall shrinkage post-wash; however, the abrasion test yielded a significant amount of thinning and piling compared to other fabrics—it’s best to wash these sheets alone on a delicate washer setting to avoid wear and tear over time. Top sheets are not included in the base sheet sets and can be purchased separately. Price at time of publish: From $189 Product Details: Material: European flax | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 96 x 105 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Cotton Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: These percale cotton sheets came out of the wash looking wrinkle-free. Keep in Mind: These are not Oeko-Tex or Made Safe certified. These Lands’ End sheets made us long for a nap, we were so impressed by the buttery soft percale cotton. They don't have the papery, stiff texture found in some of the other sheets we tested. But what really made these stand out as one of the best sheet sets we tried was the breathability. The sheets felt cool to the touch, and, after lying in bed, we didn't feel any uncomfortable trapped heat. Post-wash, the fabric came out relatively wrinkle-free. Like cotton clothing, the sheets did experience minimal fabric shrinkage—about a couple of inches in total—but the bed was still easy to make and the sheets fit comfortably. As far as value is concerned, these are less expensive than luxury percale cotton sheets but have similarly impressive quality. However, at this price range, we would have liked to see organic cotton or chemical-free certifications. Price at time of publish: From $140 Product Details: Material: Supima cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 92 x 110 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Best Flannel Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets 5 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Coyuchi.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: For those who run cold, these are the best sheets to have in your bedding wardrobe—we could use the top sheet alone as a light blanket. Keep in Mind: If you are a hot sleeper, these may be too warm. We rarely describe anything as “perfect,” but these flannel sheets from Coyuchi are an exception. With a soft flannel fabric that has just the right amount of weight, they’re thick enough to give you cozy vibes, but it’s not so thick that you’re sweating through the night. Even though the weave is fairly tight, we found these sheets surprisingly breathable, making them a great option if you love to layer comforters and throw blankets without sweating through the night. Those who run cold would especially appreciate how cozy these are, and we even think the top sheet could be used on its own as a light blanket. However, if you run hot, these very well might be too warm for you, even in the winter. These sheets have the same plush, soft texture on both sides, which means you’ll still get the same level of comfort no matter how twisted up the sheets get while you’re sleeping. Price at time of publish: $258 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and Better Homes & Gardens / Grant Webster The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2023, Based on Lab Testing

Best Eucalyptus The Company Store Legends Hotel Tencel Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet 4.8 The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: Elastic around the entire inner rim of the fitted sheet secures it tightly to the mattress. Keep in Mind: This fabric wrinkles really easily. We were shocked by how soft these Legends Hotel sheets were when compared to other fabrics. The Tencel lyocell blend features eucalyptus fibers, and the overall fabric is incredibly lightweight compared to other Tencel sheets we tested. The thin, breathable fabric makes these some of the best sheets for summertime or for hot sleepers. We did notice that the sheets wrinkled very easily. We also appreciated the tags that labeled the top and bottom for no-fuss bed making. Elastic lines the entire inner rim of the fitted sheet to secure it tightly on the mattress. Value-wise, these sheets are a steal—even a king-sized set rings in under $100. Keep in mind that this specific blend isn’t available in The Company Store’s large library of colors. You can only buy them in white, off-white, or a stone beige. Price at time of publish: From $74 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 102 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king | Pocket Size: 14.5 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek

Best Sateen Brielle Home 300 Thread Count Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: These sateen sheets look a lot more expensive than they are. Keep in Mind: We noticed slight wear-and-tear and shrinkage after washing. While sateen doesn’t have the same purported skin benefits as real silk, these sheets from Brielle Home effectively mimic the smooth texture and high-gloss shine. At under $100 for a full set, they look a lot more high-end than they really are. The Tencel blend feels cool to the touch, and the sheets are surprisingly breathable. For the price and the performance, these sheets are a great value. However, there are only a few color options for this set, so if you’re looking for earth-toned neutrals or fun patterns, you won’t find them here. We found one loose string on the flat sheet after washing, and the overall measurements indicated some slight shrinking, but the sheets still fit on the mattress with ease. The material does wrinkle easily, so keep that in mind. Price at time of publish: From $66 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 102 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Bamboo Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Why You Should Get It: The impressive texture and slightly shiny finish make these a great vegan alternative to silk sheets. Keep in Mind: The color selection isn’t very broad—mostly jewel tones and standard solids. These organic bamboo sheets check all the boxes for quality and value. We found these to be a great alternative to high-end bedding due to quality stitching compared to other sheets we tried. The overall texture is somewhat silky with a shiny finish—they would make an excellent vegan alternative to silk sheets. These are some of the best sheets if you run hot at night, as they always felt cool to the touch during testing. The sheets also performed well in the wash, with no visible signs of wear, and only minimal shrinkage. The only giveaway that these aren’t luxury designer sheets is the color selection—you won’t find trendy soft neutrals. Instead, you can choose standard black, white, and gray, or from several bold jewel tones. We think these are an excellent all-around buy for quality and price. Even better: We love that these include stretchy bands on the fitted sheet to ensure a snug fit at each corner of the mattress. Price at time of publish: From $100 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 56 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90.5 x 105.5 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 15 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Organic West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Why You Should Get It: The sheets maintained shape and texture perfectly after washing and were one of the easiest to make the bed with. Keep in Mind: The fabric retained some heat—they might not be ideal for hot sleepers. Made with certified organic cotton, West Elm’s percale sheets are a great overall buy. While cotton isn’t always the most luxurious material, we found these sheets had a nice texture, and the stitching was high quality compared to other sheets we tested. The fabric held up well in the wash with no rips or snags, and the cotton stayed consistently soft. When making the bed, we noted that these sheets were some of the easiest to get on the bed—the top sheet fit like a glove. Initially the sheets felt cool, but after testing them in bed, they did retain some heat and became slightly warmer. These wouldn’t be the best sheets for sleepers who already run hot at night. We love the variety of colors for this specific set; it’s one of the only sheet sets we tested with a striped option, which we think of as a linen closet staple that goes with most any comforter or blanket. Price at time of publish: From $130 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 54 x 75 inches. Top sheet: 90 x 105 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, and king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: GOTS-Organic Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek The 8 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Style and Comfort, According to Testing