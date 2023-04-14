Rooms Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas Bedding The 11 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed These top-rated sheet sets passed our soft-and-cozy test. By Deanne Revel Published on April 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Grant Webster Great sleep hygiene includes a consistent bedtime routine, but no matter how you wind down, a quality set of sheets is crucial. Given the amount of time we spend sleeping, buying quality sheets is worth the investment. The best sheets are temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic, and hold up well to wear and tear. According to Amy Hoban, chief creative officer of Parachute, your natural body temperature comes into play when choosing the best sheets to buy. “Each fabric has its own benefits depending on your sleep style,” Hoban says. For sleepers who run hot at night, percale or linen are more cooling. Flannel cotton sheets are great for winter, especially if your feet get cold. We carefully selected the best sheets for every need, taking into consideration budget, material, temperature, and performance. Brand names were covered on all tags during testing to avoid natural bias when assessing quality and value. And we made our beds multiple times with each sheet set (before and after washing) to gauge material quality, performance, feel, and fit. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Quince Organic Bamboo Sheet Set at Onequince.com Jump to Review Best Splurge: Coyuchi Organic Linen Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Linen: Parachute Linen Sheet Set at Parachute Jump to Review Best Cotton: Lands' End Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set at Landsend.com Jump to Review Best Flannel: Coyuchi Organic Flannel Sheets at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Eucalyptus: The Company Store Sateen Fitted Sheet at Home Depot Jump to Review Best Sateen: Brielle Home Sateen Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bamboo: Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Organic: West Elm Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases at West Elm Jump to Review Best Overall Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: These are truly cooling, making them a great pick for hot sleepers or those who live in warm climates.Keep in Mind: The top, bottom, and sides of the sheet are not labeled. One of the only sheet sets we tested to earn perfect marks in all six categories, the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets worked for even the hottest of sleepers. We felt cooler after simply handling the sheets, and lying in bed, we continued to be impressed with their cooling ability. As for texture, we found them to be incredibly smooth and soft. But the price really sets these apart as some of the best sheets you can buy. At less than $200 for most sizes, these are a steal for the quality. Plus, they’re available in a handful of serene colors beyond white and grey, like sage and basalt blue (which we loved). The one downside we noticed is that there’s no tag indicating the top and bottom of the fitted sheet, which adds some guesswork when making the bed. Still, it’s not too much of a con when you consider all the benefits of these sheets. Price at time of publish: From $100 Product Details: Material: Tencel eucalyptus lyocell fibers | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 92 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, and split king | Pocket Size: 17.5 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson Best Budget Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set 4.3 Quince View On Onequince.com Our Ratings Quality 3.8/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 4/5 Why You Should Get It: Breathability and a super-soft texture make these a great alternative to more expensive bamboo sheets.Keep in Mind: The stitching is a little rough. Quince is proof that you don’t have to break the bank for high-quality, organic sheets. We were shocked when the price was revealed—under $100 for silky bamboo sheets is a serious deal. These are the best sheets if you’re on a budget, as the super-soft texture and incredible breathability makes these the perfect dupe for designer bamboo sheets. One thing to note: We noticed some slight messiness in the stitching when we got up very, very close. Unlike with hand-stitched or hand-embroidered luxury sheets, these had some uneven lines and a couple of loose threads. And there was a slight funky smell right out of the packaging, similar to what you might find with apparel ordered online. We found these sheets to be incredibly durable, remaining in good condition after washing. However, the elastic band for the fitted sheet got somewhat twisted (this wasn’t noticeable once the fitted sheet was on the bed). Price at time of publish: From $90 Product Details: Material: Viscose from organic bamboo | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 96 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 15.5 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek Best Splurge Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Coyuchi.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.8/5 Durability 4.6/5 Value 3.5/5 Breathability 3.6/5 Why You Should Get It: The French linen is incredibly durable and scored well in abrasion and color-fading tests. Keep in Mind: These aren’t available in twin sizes. The most expensive set of sheets we tested, the Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets are worth the splurge compared to other luxury bedding brands. The fitted sheet went on the bed beautifully without us having to pull and tug to fit corners or tuck sides. While in bed, we noted that the sheet remained snug and never moved, despite tossing and turning. As for performance, this French flax linen is very high quality, showing no signs of color fading, abrasion, major pilling, or even fabric shrinkage after washing. For the price, we were a little surprised the sheets didn’t come with labels indicating the top and bottom and short and long sides of the sheets, as this is a detail many luxury bedding brands are adding these days. These sheets also aren’t available in twin sizes, which is a bit of a bummer. That said, if you have a larger bed and want to splurge on a bit of luxury, Coyuchi makes the best sheets we’ve tried in this arena. Price at time of publish: From $598 Product Details: Material: French flax | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 106 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket: 15 inches | Certifications: Made Safe Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson The 9 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing Best Linen Parachute Linen Sheet Set 4.9 Parachute View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.9/5 Durability 4.9/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: The not-too-hot, not-too-cool fabric makes these a solid Goldilocks pair of sheets for couples or guest bedrooms. Keep in Mind: We noticed significant thinning and pilling after washing, so we recommend only washing them on a delicate setting. Parachute’s signature linen sheets have the feel of heirloom linen napkins: soft, but structured. The billowy material can be a bit cumbersome to tuck under a mattress as the European linen isn’t as taut as other materials, such as percale cotton. However, for luxury linens, these sheets are lovely. In terms of airflow and breathability, the sheets were pretty average, meaning they don’t trap heat easily, but they’re not necessarily cooling either. We think these would make a good compromise for couples with different sleep needs or for use in a guest bedroom. We saw no overall shrinkage post-wash; however, the abrasion test yielded a significant amount of thinning and piling compared to other fabrics—it’s best to wash these sheets alone on a delicate washer setting to avoid wear and tear over time. Top sheets are not included in the base sheet sets and can be purchased separately. Price at time of publish: From $189 Product Details: Material: European flax | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 96 x 105 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson Best Cotton Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: These percale cotton sheets came out of the wash looking wrinkle-free.Keep in Mind: These are not Oeko-Tex or Made Safe certified. These Lands’ End sheets made us long for a nap, we were so impressed by the buttery soft percale cotton. They don't have the papery, stiff texture found in some of the other sheets we tested. But what really made these stand out as one of the best sheet sets we tried was the breathability. The sheets felt cool to the touch, and, after lying in bed, we didn't feel any uncomfortable trapped heat. Post-wash, the fabric came out relatively wrinkle-free. Like cotton clothing, the sheets did experience minimal fabric shrinkage—about a couple of inches in total—but the bed was still easy to make and the sheets fit comfortably. As far as value is concerned, these are less expensive than luxury percale cotton sheets but have similarly impressive quality. However, at this price range, we would have liked to see organic cotton or chemical-free certifications. Price at time of publish: From $140 Product Details: Material: Supima cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 92 x 110 inches | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock Best Flannel Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets 5 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Coyuchi.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: For those who run cold, these are the best sheets to have in your bedding wardrobe—we could use the top sheet alone as a light blanket.Keep in Mind: If you are a hot sleeper, these may be too warm. We rarely describe anything as “perfect,” but these flannel sheets from Coyuchi are an exception. With a soft flannel fabric that has just the right amount of weight, they’re thick enough to give you cozy vibes, but it’s not so thick that you’re sweating through the night. Even though the weave is fairly tight, we found these sheets surprisingly breathable, making them a great option if you love to layer comforters and throw blankets without sweating through the night. Those who run cold would especially appreciate how cozy these are, and we even think the top sheet could be used on its own as a light blanket. However, if you run hot, these very well might be too warm for you, even in the winter. These sheets have the same plush, soft texture on both sides, which means you’ll still get the same level of comfort no matter how twisted up the sheets get while you’re sleeping. Price at time of publish: $258 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 106 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and Better Homes & Gardens / Grant Webster The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2023, Based on Lab Testing Best Eucalyptus The Company Store Legends Hotel Tencel Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet 4.8 The Company Store View On Home Depot View On The Company Store Our Ratings Quality 4.5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: Elastic around the entire inner rim of the fitted sheet secures it tightly to the mattress. Keep in Mind: This fabric wrinkles really easily. We were shocked by how soft these Legends Hotel sheets were when compared to other fabrics. The Tencel lyocell blend features eucalyptus fibers, and the overall fabric is incredibly lightweight compared to other Tencel sheets we tested. The thin, breathable fabric makes these some of the best sheets for summertime or for hot sleepers. We did notice that the sheets wrinkled very easily. We also appreciated the tags that labeled the top and bottom for no-fuss bed making. Elastic lines the entire inner rim of the fitted sheet to secure it tightly on the mattress. Value-wise, these sheets are a steal—even a king-sized set rings in under $100. Keep in mind that this specific blend isn’t available in The Company Store’s large library of colors. You can only buy them in white, off-white, or a stone beige. Price at time of publish: From $74 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 102 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king | Pocket Size: 14.5 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek Best Sateen Brielle Home 300 Thread Count Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: These sateen sheets look a lot more expensive than they are. Keep in Mind: We noticed slight wear-and-tear and shrinkage after washing. While sateen doesn’t have the same purported skin benefits as real silk, these sheets from Brielle Home effectively mimic the smooth texture and high-gloss shine. At under $100 for a full set, they look a lot more high-end than they really are. The Tencel blend feels cool to the touch, and the sheets are surprisingly breathable. For the price and the performance, these sheets are a great value. However, there are only a few color options for this set, so if you’re looking for earth-toned neutrals or fun patterns, you won’t find them here. We found one loose string on the flat sheet after washing, and the overall measurements indicated some slight shrinking, but the sheets still fit on the mattress with ease. The material does wrinkle easily, so keep that in mind. Price at time of publish: From $66 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90 x 102 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: None Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson Best Bamboo Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.8/5 Breathability 5/5 Why You Should Get It: The impressive texture and slightly shiny finish make these a great vegan alternative to silk sheets.Keep in Mind: The color selection isn’t very broad—mostly jewel tones and standard solids. These organic bamboo sheets check all the boxes for quality and value. We found these to be a great alternative to high-end bedding due to quality stitching compared to other sheets we tried. The overall texture is somewhat silky with a shiny finish—they would make an excellent vegan alternative to silk sheets. These are some of the best sheets if you run hot at night, as they always felt cool to the touch during testing. The sheets also performed well in the wash, with no visible signs of wear, and only minimal shrinkage. The only giveaway that these aren’t luxury designer sheets is the color selection—you won’t find trendy soft neutrals. Instead, you can choose standard black, white, and gray, or from several bold jewel tones. We think these are an excellent all-around buy for quality and price. Even better: We love that these include stretchy bands on the fitted sheet to ensure a snug fit at each corner of the mattress. Price at time of publish: From $100 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 56 x 80 inches, Top sheet: 90.5 x 105.5 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, king, and California king | Pocket Size: 15 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson Best Organic West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.8/5 Breathability 4/5 Why You Should Get It: The sheets maintained shape and texture perfectly after washing and were one of the easiest to make the bed with. Keep in Mind: The fabric retained some heat—they might not be ideal for hot sleepers. Made with certified organic cotton, West Elm’s percale sheets are a great overall buy. While cotton isn’t always the most luxurious material, we found these sheets had a nice texture, and the stitching was high quality compared to other sheets we tested. The fabric held up well in the wash with no rips or snags, and the cotton stayed consistently soft. When making the bed, we noted that these sheets were some of the easiest to get on the bed—the top sheet fit like a glove. Initially the sheets felt cool, but after testing them in bed, they did retain some heat and became slightly warmer. These wouldn’t be the best sheets for sleepers who already run hot at night. We love the variety of colors for this specific set; it’s one of the only sheet sets we tested with a striped option, which we think of as a linen closet staple that goes with most any comforter or blanket. Price at time of publish: From $130 Product Details: Material: Cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 54 x 75 inches. Top sheet: 90 x 105 inches | Sizes: Full, queen, and king | Pocket Size: 16 inches | Certifications: GOTS-Organic Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek The 8 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Style and Comfort, According to Testing Best Cooling Sweave Bedding Tencel Cooling Core Sheet Set 4.2 Sweave View On Sweave Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4.1/5 Breathability 3.8/5 Why You Should Get It: These sheets were wrinkle-free right out of the package. Keep in Mind: We had to wrestle with the fitted sheet since the elastic is super strong. Right out of the package, we noticed something very impressive about the Sweave Bedding Tencel Cooling Core Sheet Set: minimal wrinkles. If you love the look of crisp, wrinkle-free hotel bed sheets but don’t want to spend time ironing, these are a great shortcut. They were also fairly wrinkle-free right out of the dryer. The Tencel lyocell and cotton blend give the sheets the best of both worlds—they’re incredibly soft, but also lightweight. While making the bed, we discovered that the elastic on the fitted sheet is very strong, which is nice for keeping the sheet snug if you toss and turn at night, but gives you more resistance while making the bed. Unlike other lightweight fabrics that we tested, such as bamboo or linen, these trapped a bit more heat during the night, despite their initial cooling properties. Keep that in mind if you run hot or want to use these in the summertime. Price at time of publish: From $130 Product Details: Material: Tencel Lyocell and cotton | Dimensions (Queen): Fitted sheet: 60 x 80 inches, Fitted sheet: 81 x 59.5 inches | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, and split king | Pocket Size: 15.5 inches | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek The Bottom Line If temperature regulation, texture, value, and naturally hypoallergenic properties are important to you, the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets check all these boxes and more. But if you’re on a tighter budget, the Quince Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheets are an absolute steal for certified organic fabric. Our Testing Process To find the best sheets, we evaluated dozens of sets using a thorough, predetermined methodology. All brand labels were covered to ensure fair reviews. We assessed the sheets based on six factors: quality, texture, durability, warmth, breathability, and overall value. We made the bed with each set and took an initial surface temperature using an infrared thermometer. Then we laid under each flat sheet for five minutes, noting comfort, static, breathability, and warmth. After five minutes, another reading was taken, and the results were compared to see how much temperature change occurred. Sheets with bamboo, eucalyptus, and percale were tested to see if they maintained the initial cool, crisp sensation through a night of sleep. Linen sheets were also inspected to monitor any fabric shrinkage post-wash. What to Know About Sheets Before Shopping Material Sheets are available in a variety of fabrics, such as cotton, flax, silk, bamboo, and eucalyptus. Always check the label for the true fiber composition when shopping for sheets, as the names can be misleading—for example, sateen sheets are made from cotton, not silk, but manufacturers sometimes use the word “silky” to describe them. “Cotton” encompasses a huge variety that includes flannel, percale, and jersey. Allergies can play a huge factor in shopping for sheets. While jersey may feel super soft and cozy, thick cotton materials are more likely to harbor moisture particles, which can lead to the development of common allergens like dust mites and mold. Silk, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheets don’t absorb moisture, making them more naturally hypoallergenic. Size and Dimension Available Sheet sizes correlate with mattress sizes, and most sets we tried are available in the full range from twin to king. More manufacturers are creating better variety for less common mattress sizes, such as twin XL for dorm mattresses, smaller sizes for toddler and junior beds, and sizes larger than California king. Some of our picks do not include twin sizes, which we noted where relevant. Pocket Depth The depth of your mattress is also important. Most full and queen mattresses are about 10 to 12 inches thick; twin mattresses are usually around 8 to 10 inches thick. Standard sheets are designed to fit this range. If you’re using a mattress pad, add that thickness to the total measurement. If your setup is thicker than 14 inches, you’ll likely need deep pocket sheets. Deep pockets range from about 12 to 17 inches, and extra-deep pockets are designed for mattresses 18 to 24 inches thick. Certifications “Sheets come into direct contact with your skin each night so it’s important to consider how your bedding is made,” says Hoban. “Our bedding collections include Oeko-Tex, GOTS-Organic, and Fair Trade certifications so you know you are sleeping without any harmful chemicals or synthetics. Oeko-Tex certified materials means they have passed strict testing and are free from harmful levels of over 100 substances known to be dangerous to humans and the environment.” Most of the best sheets we tested have at least one of these certifications, though a few options on this list are non-certified. Your Questions, Answered What material is best for cooling sheets? During testing, we found bamboo and linen sheets were typically more breathable compared to other materials; they’d make a great swap if you’re transitioning your bedding for warmer weather. However, Hoban says percale sheets are the best sheets year-round for hot sleepers: “Cool and crisp to the touch, percale is a light, breathable fabric.” What thread count for sheets is best? “Thread count is mostly a marketing gimmick as most sheets max out at 400,” Hoban says. “However, many bedding brands frequently advertise high thread count sheets close to 800 or even 1,000. Once you reach over 800 on thread count, the manufacturer may be counting threads separately or using thinner threads from the start, which ultimately means a lower quality sheet. It’s more important to focus on the quality of the fabrics your sheets are made of.” To this end, we did not evaluate thread count in our tests. What is a good price for bed sheets? When budgeting a bedroom linen makeover, it’s hard to know how much is worth it to spend on sheets. There’s a wide range of pricing since different materials vary dramatically in price. Luxury European linen or Mulberry silk sets can easily cost in the $300 to $600 range. Even cotton sheets can be anywhere from under $50 to over $200. Most of the top-rated sheets we tested are under $150 and several are even under $100. Who We Are Deanne Revel is an award-winning journalist and host based in Seattle. She covers home and design shopping, including the best deals and dupes, and did significant research on the best sheets for this story. She also spoke to Amy Hoban, chief creative officer of Parachute and Simon Antoine, general manager of Sofitel New York. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit