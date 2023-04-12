Decorating DIY Home Decor Fabric & Paper Projects The 7 Best Sewing Machines for Beginners of 2023 Learning to sew is easier with the right machine. By Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller is a writer and editor specializing in home and garden products at Better Homes & Gardens. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / David Hattan Sewing is a useful hobby—knowing how to sew lets you construct your own garments, make your own home decor, create fiber art, and more. If you want to learn how to sew, you’ll quickly realize there are many different options for sewing machines. However, beginners don’t need the same features that an advanced sewist requires. “Beginner sewists should look [for] specifications and features that are helpful for the beginner sewist,” says Jennifer O'Leary, senior product marketing manager at Brother USA. “Features such as built-in stitches, automatic needle threader, and one-step buttonholes all are features that make sewing projects easier.” To take the guesswork out of searching for the best beginner sewing machines, we spoke with sewing experts and pored over a plethora of options to find the top choices. We rounded up the best sewing machines that are easy to use and learn without being too overwhelming. I bought this mechanical sewing machine a couple of years ago when I was learning how to sew, and it was easy for me to learn using it. For someone who has never sewed before, we love this machine because of its beginner-friendly features. To start, the brand has online video tutorials to help you understand and learn about your sewing machine (which I definitely used). We also appreciate the minimalist and simple design that doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of switches and dials. This sewing machine features six built-in stitches and a buttonhole stitch, which is an appropriate amount of stitches for a beginner. You can change the stitch by simply turning the dial located at the front of the machine. This machine also allows you to create back stitches thanks to its simple-to-use reverse lever. It also has a front-loading bobbin that can be accessed by removing the front storage bin. You don’t have to worry about winding your bobbins by hand either—there is an automatic bobbin winding system with helpful arrows located on the machine to help guide your thread in the right direction. The speed of the machine is controlled by a foot control and averages between 350 and 400 stitches per minute. However, the pedal is very lightweight, so it may slowly slide across the floor if you have it placed on a hard surface, like wood floors. If you plan to take your sewing machine to a beginner sewing class, it’s easy to do with this device—it weighs only 12.8 pounds and has a convenient handle for carrying located at the top of the machine. Price at time of publish: $177 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 11.5 inches | Number of Stitches: Six | Weight: 12.8 pounds | Bobbin Type: Front-loading | Speed: 350–400 stitches per minute Best Budget JUCVNB Mini Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a user-friendly design and can run on batteries if needed. Keep in Mind: It weighs much less than other options, which may indicate a less durable construction. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the JUCVNB Mini Sewing Machine is the best beginner sewing machine for you. This machine offers 12 built-in stitches as well as a back stitch to help you learn how to construct garments, bags, and more. An icon of each stitch pattern is displayed on the machine, and each number next to the stitch icon corresponds to the dial, which allows you to select your desired stitch. There is also a tension dial and a switch that lets you choose whether you want to sew at a high speed or a low speed. We appreciate that there is a built-in ruler on the side of the machine to help you measure while you sew. To help you wind your thread, there is an automatic bobbin winding system to save you from having to wind bobbins by hand. With an LED light, you’ll be able to see clearly while you work on your projects. If you plan on taking beginner sewing classes, this sewing machine is portable and easy to tote—it only weighs 5.37 pounds and has a handle on the top. Additionally, it can run on four AA batteries if you aren’t able to find an outlet to plug the machine in. While it is easy to carry, the lightweight may mean that it doesn’t have as heavy of a construction as other options, so it may not last as long. However, because it has all the features needed to learn how to use a sewing machine at an affordable price, it’s the best beginner sewing machine for those looking for an inexpensive option. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 12.68 x 5.87 x 11.85 inches | Number of Stitches: 12 | Weight: 5.37 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: Not listed, but there are two speed options Best Splurge Bernette B37 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This computerized machine has an LCD screen that allows you to choose from 50 different stitches. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a handle, and it’s a little heavier than other options. If you have some wiggle room in your budget, consider splurging on the Bernette B37 Sewing Machine. This computerized sewing machine has everything a beginner sewist needs—and a few fun extras. With 50 stitches, including decorative and quilting stitches, you’ll have an abundance of options to choose from as you’re learning to sew. You can select which stitch you want by using the LCD screen, where you can also adjust the width of the stitch up to 7 millimeters. This model is particularly useful for beginners because it has a start and stop button in addition to a foot control, which allows new sewists to be able to practice with the speed of the machine. If you are learning how to hem or create cuffs, you can also remove part of the bottom of the machine to create an arm to make working with your project easier. With a drop-in bobbin and an automatic bobbin winding system, this machine makes winding and loading a simple process. This sewing machine also includes a few accessories, such as a needle set, seam ripper, five different feet, and a dust cover. While we love the screen and assortment of stitch options, keep in mind that this machine is slightly heavier than other machines on our list, and it doesn’t have a handle. It’s also a little larger than other beginner sewing machines, so make sure you have enough storage space in your craft room for it. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 19.2 x 16.5 x 11.2 inches | Number of Stitches: 50 | Weight: 17.5 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 700 stitches per minute The 9 Best Sewing Machines of 2023 Best for Quilting Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Brother-usa.com Why You Should Get It: It weighs 10.5 pounds and comes with basic quilting accessories. Keep in Mind: Though it has an LCD screen, it doesn’t have a memory card or USB port to program more stitches. For those learning to quilt in addition to sewing, we love the Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine. This computerized sewing machine features a LCD screen that allows you to choose from 70 stitches, including quilting stitches. The machine also comes with 10 presser feet (including a free motion quilting foot), a quilt guide, and a quilt table to help provide a larger surface area while you work. To make quilting and sewing even easier, there is an automatic needle threader as well as an automatic bobbin winding system. The drop-in bobbin is jam-resistant, which can help prevent the inevitable frustration when loose thread causes your machine to stop working. If you are working on projects such as making pants or sleeves, you can use the free arm to slide your fabric on to make the process easier. With a speed of up to 750 stitches per minute, you’ll have your sewing and quilting project done in no time. This durable sewing machine was designed to last for years, thanks to its strong metal construction. With a weight of 10.5 pounds, you can tote this machine to a friend’s house or to your quilting club. While it doesn’t have a handle on the top, it does come with a hard cover to help protect it while it’s in transport. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 12.2 x 6.65 x 16.26 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 70 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 10.5 pounds | Speed: 750 stitches per minute Best for Clothes Janome Sewist 721 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It includes basic stitches needed for constructing garments as well as a zipper foot and free arm. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed for embroidery or quilting. Skirts, pants, dresses, blouses, and more can be constructed with the Janome Sewist 721 Sewing Machine. Because of its simple, straightforward, and reliable design, it’s the best beginner sewing machine for those who want to learn to make clothing. This mechanical sewing machine features 19 different stitches, including a four-step buttonhole stitch to help you make pants or dresses. There is also a stretch stitch, which is useful when you are constructing garments made out of a stretchy fabric. If you plan on making shirts or jeans, the machine also has a free arm design to help you sew hems and cuffs. With an automatic bobbin winding system and a drop-in jam-resistant design, you’ll be able to easily wind and load your bobbin into the machine. There are a few different feet included with the machine, including a zipper foot which allows you to add zippers to your clothes or bags. Additionally, there is also a back stitch option thanks to the reverse lever to help you reinforce your stitches. To help you sew the appropriate seam allowance, measurements are etched onto the needle plate. If you plan on taking your sewing machine to a class or sewing club, it weighs 14.3 pounds and comes with a hardcover case. There isn’t a handle included, so you’ll have to carry the machine from the bottom. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 16 x 7 x 11.9 inches | Number of Stitches: 19 | Weight: 14.3 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 850 stitches per minute We Put 30 of the Best Steam Irons to the Test—But These 8 Are Actually Worth Buying Best for Embroidery Brother SE600 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Michaels View On QVC Why You Should Get It: Online video tutorials are available, and the machine has easy-to-understand instructions thanks to the LCD screen. Keep in Mind: While more advanced embroidery machines can include hundreds of stitches and designs, this one only has 80 designs and 103 stitches. It’s also the heaviest machine on our list. If learning how to embroider is intriguing to you, the Brother SE600 Sewing and Embroidery Machine is the best beginner sewing machine for you. In addition to sewing, this sewing machine is designed to embroider sweaters, bags, blankets, and more. Although the machine may look intimidating to beginners at first, it comes with a detailed instruction manual, and the brand has online video tutorials to help you learn about your new sewing and embroidery machine. Additionally, the machine itself offers step-by-step instructions on how to embroider, as well as helpful tips. With 80 built-in designs and six lettering fonts, you can add delicate touches to your clothing or home decor. You can use the user-friendly color LCD touchscreen to preview and select designs before adding them to your material. This combination machine also comes equipped with a 4 x 4-inch embroidery field, seven sewing feet, an embroidery arm, and a hoop. We love that this machine also has a USB port, which you can use to upload your own embroidery designs. For sewing purposes, there are over 100 built-in stitches to choose from, including 10 styles of buttonholes. The automatic needle threader and automatic bobbin winding system help make the sewing process more efficient, and we love the easy-to-use drop-in bobbin. This machine does weigh 26 pounds, so it may be a bit cumbersome to tote to sewing classes. And while embroidery aficionados may prefer a machine with hundreds of designs and stitches, this one is suited for beginners who are learning about designs. However, because it has a simple and instructional interface and includes everything you need to start embroidering, this is our top pick. Price at time of publish: $394 Product Details: Type: Combination | Dimensions: 21.18 x 15.51 x 16.54 inches | Number of Stitches: 103 | Weight: 26 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 400 stitches per minute for embroidery, 710 stitches per minute for sewing Best Lightweight Janome Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a handle, and it’s the only sewing machine on our list that is available in bright colors. Keep in Mind: While other machines may have several buttonhole stitches, this one only has one. If you’re looking specifically for a lightweight sewing machine that’s easy to tote to classes, the Janome Arctic Crystal Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine is our favorite pick. This simple sewing machine weighs 12 pounds and comes with a handle on top to make carrying it to class a breeze. This machine is beginner-friendly thanks to its straightforward design. You can control the stitch pattern, tension, and needle position with a dial and create back stitches by pressing a lever. It’s also easy to learn how to wind a bobbin thanks to the automatic bobbin winding system, and you simply snap your bobbin into place in the front of the machine. With 15 built-in stitches, you can learn various stitches without getting too overwhelmed by options. There is only one buttonhole stitch, so if you want more options to make dresses, pants, or bags, another option on our list may be a better fit. To help you see as you work, there is an LED light to provide extra visibility. Additionally, the machine comes with a few accessories to help beginners like extra bobbins, four presser feet, needles, a seam ripper, and a helpful instruction manual. You’ll also stand out in your sewing class—this is the only sewing machine on our list that is available in a variety of colors. Choose from couture, crystal, or sorbet to add a pop of color to your class or craft room. Because of its simple features, light weight, and convenient handle, it’s the best lightweight beginner sewing machine. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 16 x 7 x 12 inches | Number of Stitches: 15 | Weight: 12 pounds | Bobbin Type: Front-loading | Speed: 800 stitches per minute The 9 Best Ironing Boards of 2023, According to Pros The Bottom Line We chose the Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine as the best beginner sewing machine because it has a simple design that is easy to understand. It also weighs 12.8 pounds and has a handle, making it convenient to take to sewing classes. What to Know About Beginner Sewing Machines Before Shopping Type Mechanical, computerized, and combo are the three main types of sewing machines. Mechanical sewing machines typically have switches and dials to control the machine, while a computerized sewing machine is mainly controlled by a screen. A combo machine, like the Brother SE600 Sewing and Embroidery Machine, has characteristics of both. There are pros and cons to each type of machine, and ultimately it depends on the user’s needs and what they plan on sewing. Whichever type of machine you choose, be sure to take care of it properly. Lillis Taylor, CFO of Bib & Tucker Sew-Op in Birmingham, Alabama, reminds beginners not to neglect caring for their machine. “A beginner also needs to know: no matter what machine you settle on, learn to care for it and give it consistent cleanings and maintenance and it will be your faithful friend.” Number of Stitches Every sewing machine comes with built-in stitches—basic ones only come with one stitch, while others come with quite a few, like the Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine, which has 50. More advanced sewing machines may have hundreds of stitches. How many stitches you need depends on what you want to sew, but Cheryl Hoffman, who is the product education manager at Brother USA, suggests having a few options to choose from. “[A] straight stitch, zig zag, stretch stitches, some decorative stitches, over casting, blind hem, and maybe specialty stitches like applique stitches would be enough to give someone a good taste of the sewing world,” she says. Speed The slowest sewing machine on our list is the Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine, which averages 350–400 stitches per minute. The Janome Sewist 721 Sewing Machine is the fastest on our list at 850 stitches per minute. More advanced machines may get up to 1,100 or more stitches per minute, but all of the machines on our list have appropriate speeds for beginners. Taylor has a practical piece of advice for a beginner sewist learning to control the speed of their sewing machine. Instead of using the foot control, Taylor suggests holding the pedal in your hand instead. “If someone is afraid of the machine because they can't or haven't yet mastered regulating speed, I encourage them to try the trick of holding the pedal.” This will help users understand and learn how much or little pressure to apply. Your Questions, Answered Is a computerized sewing machine better for beginners? “Even though people feel that a computerized machine might be ‘more’ to learn than a mechanical machine, it is actually the opposite,” Hoffman says. “A mechanical machine requires the user to know what length and width to set the machine for each stitch they select,” Hoffman explains. “A computerized machine will set the length and width for the stitch that is selected, so the user doesn’t even need to figure that out.” However, this doesn’t mean that mechanicals machines are impossible for beginners—there just may be a few extra steps and a bit more of a learning curve. The best beginner sewing machine is the one you feel the most comfortable with. Hoffman offers some advice for beginners who are learning to use a machine. “Be patient with yourself,” she says. “You won’t learn it all in one day or in one project. Those of us who have been sewing for years are still learning and we love it that way.” How long does a sewing machine last? The best beginner sewing machines are designed to be durable and last for years. Taylor says she has had a Janome sewing machine for over 13 years and still uses it for teaching and a few projects. “I've also owned the Bernina for 10-plus years, and it was 10 years old when I bought it used,” Taylor says. Hoffman reveals that while you may need occasional repairs, you likely won’t experience a complete machine failure. “Most likely the user would outgrow the machine and would like to have more features before the machine needs to be replaced,” Hoffman says. How much should a beginner spend on a sewing machine? The sewing machines on our list range from about $80 to $500—the JUCVNB Mini Sewing Machine is the most affordable while the Bernette B37 Sewing Machine is the most expensive. We recommend starting simple to avoid getting overwhelmed. As you learn and get more comfortable, you may find yourself wanting a machine with more features and capabilities, or you may decide you are content with a basic machine. "Most sewists that I know who made it past the beginner stage have more than one machine," Taylor says. Who We Are Brandi Fuller is an Associate Commerce Editor for Better Homes & Gardens who writes about home, outdoor, and garden products. For this list, she used her own experience with sewing machines to research various machines to find the best beginner sewing machines. She also spoke to Jennifer O'Leary, who is the senior product marketing manager at Brother USA, Cheryl Hoffman, who is the product education manager at Brother USA, and Lillis Taylor, CFO of Bib & Tucker Sew-Op in Birmingham, Alabama. 