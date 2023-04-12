To take the guesswork out of searching for the best beginner sewing machines, we spoke with sewing experts and pored over a plethora of options to find the top choices. We rounded up the best sewing machines that are easy to use and learn without being too overwhelming.

“Beginner sewists should look [for] specifications and features that are helpful for the beginner sewist,” says Jennifer O'Leary, senior product marketing manager at Brother USA. “Features such as built-in stitches, automatic needle threader, and one-step buttonholes all are features that make sewing projects easier.”

If you want to learn how to sew, you’ll quickly realize there are many different options for sewing machines. However, beginners don’t need the same features that an advanced sewist requires.

Sewing is a useful hobby—knowing how to sew lets you construct your own garments, make your own home decor, create fiber art, and more.

Best Overall Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On JOANN Why You Should Get It: This simple machine has six basic stitches, a minimalist design, and online video tutorials to help you learn about the device. Keep in Mind: If you place the foot controller on a hard surface, like hardwood floors or vinyl, it may slide around a bit. For the best overall beginner sewing machine, we chose the Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine. I bought this mechanical sewing machine a couple of years ago when I was learning how to sew, and it was easy for me to learn using it. For someone who has never sewed before, we love this machine because of its beginner-friendly features. To start, the brand has online video tutorials to help you understand and learn about your sewing machine (which I definitely used). We also appreciate the minimalist and simple design that doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of switches and dials. This sewing machine features six built-in stitches and a buttonhole stitch, which is an appropriate amount of stitches for a beginner. You can change the stitch by simply turning the dial located at the front of the machine. This machine also allows you to create back stitches thanks to its simple-to-use reverse lever. It also has a front-loading bobbin that can be accessed by removing the front storage bin. You don’t have to worry about winding your bobbins by hand either—there is an automatic bobbin winding system with helpful arrows located on the machine to help guide your thread in the right direction. The speed of the machine is controlled by a foot control and averages between 350 and 400 stitches per minute. However, the pedal is very lightweight, so it may slowly slide across the floor if you have it placed on a hard surface, like wood floors. If you plan to take your sewing machine to a beginner sewing class, it’s easy to do with this device—it weighs only 12.8 pounds and has a convenient handle for carrying located at the top of the machine. Price at time of publish: $177 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 11.5 inches | Number of Stitches: Six | Weight: 12.8 pounds | Bobbin Type: Front-loading | Speed: 350–400 stitches per minute

Best Budget JUCVNB Mini Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a user-friendly design and can run on batteries if needed. Keep in Mind: It weighs much less than other options, which may indicate a less durable construction. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the JUCVNB Mini Sewing Machine is the best beginner sewing machine for you. This machine offers 12 built-in stitches as well as a back stitch to help you learn how to construct garments, bags, and more. An icon of each stitch pattern is displayed on the machine, and each number next to the stitch icon corresponds to the dial, which allows you to select your desired stitch. There is also a tension dial and a switch that lets you choose whether you want to sew at a high speed or a low speed. We appreciate that there is a built-in ruler on the side of the machine to help you measure while you sew. To help you wind your thread, there is an automatic bobbin winding system to save you from having to wind bobbins by hand. With an LED light, you’ll be able to see clearly while you work on your projects. If you plan on taking beginner sewing classes, this sewing machine is portable and easy to tote—it only weighs 5.37 pounds and has a handle on the top. Additionally, it can run on four AA batteries if you aren’t able to find an outlet to plug the machine in. While it is easy to carry, the lightweight may mean that it doesn’t have as heavy of a construction as other options, so it may not last as long. However, because it has all the features needed to learn how to use a sewing machine at an affordable price, it’s the best beginner sewing machine for those looking for an inexpensive option. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 12.68 x 5.87 x 11.85 inches | Number of Stitches: 12 | Weight: 5.37 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: Not listed, but there are two speed options

Best Splurge Bernette B37 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This computerized machine has an LCD screen that allows you to choose from 50 different stitches. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a handle, and it’s a little heavier than other options. If you have some wiggle room in your budget, consider splurging on the Bernette B37 Sewing Machine. This computerized sewing machine has everything a beginner sewist needs—and a few fun extras. With 50 stitches, including decorative and quilting stitches, you’ll have an abundance of options to choose from as you’re learning to sew. You can select which stitch you want by using the LCD screen, where you can also adjust the width of the stitch up to 7 millimeters. This model is particularly useful for beginners because it has a start and stop button in addition to a foot control, which allows new sewists to be able to practice with the speed of the machine. If you are learning how to hem or create cuffs, you can also remove part of the bottom of the machine to create an arm to make working with your project easier. With a drop-in bobbin and an automatic bobbin winding system, this machine makes winding and loading a simple process. This sewing machine also includes a few accessories, such as a needle set, seam ripper, five different feet, and a dust cover. While we love the screen and assortment of stitch options, keep in mind that this machine is slightly heavier than other machines on our list, and it doesn’t have a handle. It’s also a little larger than other beginner sewing machines, so make sure you have enough storage space in your craft room for it. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 19.2 x 16.5 x 11.2 inches | Number of Stitches: 50 | Weight: 17.5 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 700 stitches per minute The 9 Best Sewing Machines of 2023

Best for Quilting Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Brother-usa.com Why You Should Get It: It weighs 10.5 pounds and comes with basic quilting accessories. Keep in Mind: Though it has an LCD screen, it doesn’t have a memory card or USB port to program more stitches. For those learning to quilt in addition to sewing, we love the Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine. This computerized sewing machine features a LCD screen that allows you to choose from 70 stitches, including quilting stitches. The machine also comes with 10 presser feet (including a free motion quilting foot), a quilt guide, and a quilt table to help provide a larger surface area while you work. To make quilting and sewing even easier, there is an automatic needle threader as well as an automatic bobbin winding system. The drop-in bobbin is jam-resistant, which can help prevent the inevitable frustration when loose thread causes your machine to stop working. If you are working on projects such as making pants or sleeves, you can use the free arm to slide your fabric on to make the process easier. With a speed of up to 750 stitches per minute, you’ll have your sewing and quilting project done in no time. This durable sewing machine was designed to last for years, thanks to its strong metal construction. With a weight of 10.5 pounds, you can tote this machine to a friend’s house or to your quilting club. While it doesn’t have a handle on the top, it does come with a hard cover to help protect it while it’s in transport. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 12.2 x 6.65 x 16.26 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 70 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 10.5 pounds | Speed: 750 stitches per minute

Best for Clothes Janome Sewist 721 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It includes basic stitches needed for constructing garments as well as a zipper foot and free arm. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed for embroidery or quilting. Skirts, pants, dresses, blouses, and more can be constructed with the Janome Sewist 721 Sewing Machine. Because of its simple, straightforward, and reliable design, it’s the best beginner sewing machine for those who want to learn to make clothing. This mechanical sewing machine features 19 different stitches, including a four-step buttonhole stitch to help you make pants or dresses. There is also a stretch stitch, which is useful when you are constructing garments made out of a stretchy fabric. If you plan on making shirts or jeans, the machine also has a free arm design to help you sew hems and cuffs. With an automatic bobbin winding system and a drop-in jam-resistant design, you’ll be able to easily wind and load your bobbin into the machine. There are a few different feet included with the machine, including a zipper foot which allows you to add zippers to your clothes or bags. Additionally, there is also a back stitch option thanks to the reverse lever to help you reinforce your stitches. To help you sew the appropriate seam allowance, measurements are etched onto the needle plate. If you plan on taking your sewing machine to a class or sewing club, it weighs 14.3 pounds and comes with a hardcover case. There isn’t a handle included, so you’ll have to carry the machine from the bottom. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 16 x 7 x 11.9 inches | Number of Stitches: 19 | Weight: 14.3 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 850 stitches per minute We Put 30 of the Best Steam Irons to the Test—But These 8 Are Actually Worth Buying

Best for Embroidery Brother SE600 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Michaels View On QVC Why You Should Get It: Online video tutorials are available, and the machine has easy-to-understand instructions thanks to the LCD screen. Keep in Mind: While more advanced embroidery machines can include hundreds of stitches and designs, this one only has 80 designs and 103 stitches. It’s also the heaviest machine on our list. If learning how to embroider is intriguing to you, the Brother SE600 Sewing and Embroidery Machine is the best beginner sewing machine for you. In addition to sewing, this sewing machine is designed to embroider sweaters, bags, blankets, and more. Although the machine may look intimidating to beginners at first, it comes with a detailed instruction manual, and the brand has online video tutorials to help you learn about your new sewing and embroidery machine. Additionally, the machine itself offers step-by-step instructions on how to embroider, as well as helpful tips. With 80 built-in designs and six lettering fonts, you can add delicate touches to your clothing or home decor. You can use the user-friendly color LCD touchscreen to preview and select designs before adding them to your material. This combination machine also comes equipped with a 4 x 4-inch embroidery field, seven sewing feet, an embroidery arm, and a hoop. We love that this machine also has a USB port, which you can use to upload your own embroidery designs. For sewing purposes, there are over 100 built-in stitches to choose from, including 10 styles of buttonholes. The automatic needle threader and automatic bobbin winding system help make the sewing process more efficient, and we love the easy-to-use drop-in bobbin. This machine does weigh 26 pounds, so it may be a bit cumbersome to tote to sewing classes. And while embroidery aficionados may prefer a machine with hundreds of designs and stitches, this one is suited for beginners who are learning about designs. However, because it has a simple and instructional interface and includes everything you need to start embroidering, this is our top pick. Price at time of publish: $394 Product Details: Type: Combination | Dimensions: 21.18 x 15.51 x 16.54 inches | Number of Stitches: 103 | Weight: 26 pounds | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Speed: 400 stitches per minute for embroidery, 710 stitches per minute for sewing