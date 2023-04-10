To find the best sewing machines, we spoke to sewing experts and researched various machines to discover the top performers. Whether you have never touched a sewing machine before or have been sewing for years, we have rounded up the superior machines.

“If you're buying a machine for garment construction, you want an excellent straight stitch, speed, durability, and the ability to easily backstitch,” says Lillis Taylor, CFO of Bib & Tucker Sew-Op. “If you plan on quilting or creating fiber art with your sewing machine, you might want a machine that has decorative stitches.”

When considering a sewing machine, think about what you will primarily be using the machine for.

There are many uses for a sewing machine, such as making your own clothes or home decor, like curtains or pillowcases. However, with the amount of machines on the market, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one is the best sewing machine for you.

Best Overall Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This multipurpose sewing machine has 70 stitches and a jam-resistant, drop-in bobbin. Keep in Mind: It is useful for sewing and quilting projects, but it cannot embroider. Our pick for the best overall sewing machine is the Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine. This computerized sewing machine has everything you need for a variety of sewing projects, plus a few extra features. With 70 different stitches to choose from, this moderately-priced sewing machine will help you sew clothes, curtains, bags, pillowcases, and more. The stitches include utility, heirloom, decorate, and quilting stitches, as well as seven buttonhole stitches. The machine also has an automatic needle threader and an automatic bobbin winding system to help you get your sewing projects started. In addition to sewing, this machine will also help you with all of your quilting needs. With quilting stitches, a quilt guide, a quilting table, and quilting feet, you have all the basics you need. We also love the LCD screen which allows you to easily select which stitch you want to use. You can also use the screen to adjust the length and width of your stitches. While some sewing machines have a front-loading bobbin, this machine has a jam-resistant drop-in bobbin to help make your sewing projects smooth and simple. With a speed of up to 750 stitches per minute, you’ll get through your designs in no time. This sewing machine is also portable, thanks to the included protective hard case. It weighs 14 pounds, which is about the standard weight for this type of sewing machine. While this machine is perfect for sewing and quilting, it cannot embroider. If you are looking for a machine that embroiders, the Bernina Bernette 79 Sewing Machine is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 12.2 x 6.65 x 16.26 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 70 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 14 pounds | Speed: 750 stitches per minute

Best Budget Janome Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This simple sewing machine has all the basic functions, and it’s available in three different colors. Keep in Mind: While more advanced sewing machines may have hundreds of stitches, this one only has 15 options. For those looking for a budget-friendly option, we love the Janome Easy-to-Use Sewing Machine. Although it’s more expensive than portable or mini sewing machines, it offers more features than those types of machines, yet at a more affordable price than other standard sewing machines. We love that this corded electric sewing machine has 15 different stitches and a four-step button hole stitch. You can also adjust the stitch length and the width of the zigzag stitches. Additionally, there is a three-piece feed dog system to help ensure that your fabric moves smoothly under the needle. The sewing machine also includes accessories like four presser feet, bobbins, needles, a seam ripper, and a darner plate. We also appreciate that you can store the accessories in the removable arm attachment so you can easily organize your sewing area. With a maximum sewing speed of 800 stitches per minute, you can breeze through a variety of projects, like making your own curtains or clothing. The 12-pound machine also has a convenient fold-down handle, so you can easily move it around. Unlike other affordable picks on our list, this machine has measurements etched on the needle plate to help you sew your desired seam allowance. The machine also has a reverse stitch lever, a hand wheel, tension control, and a foot controller. While many sewing machines are only available in white, this budget pick is available in three different colors: crystal, couture, and sorbet. Having these options means you can add a pop of color to your craft room or stand out during sewing class. “The first machine I ever bought was a very basic Janome 3128 [this model has been discontinued] that was marketed as the perfect starter machine, and in fact, I found it easy to teach children with it,” Taylor says. “Thirteen years later, I still have this machine.” Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 15.2 x 6 x 11.6 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 15 | Bobbin Type: Front loading | Weight: 12 pounds | Speed: 800 stitches per minute

Best Splurge Bernina 435 Sewing Machine Bernina View On Berninausa.com Why You Should Get It: It has a touchscreen, over 650 different stitches, and a speed of 900 stitches per minute. Keep in Mind: Because of all of its features, it’s one the heaviest machines on our list, so it may not be as easy to move around as other machines. If you are an avid sewer and are looking to splurge on a trustworthy and reliable machine, the Bernina 435 Sewing Machine is the best sewing machine for you. This sewing machine features a color touchscreen to help make creating as easy as possible. Using the 4.3-inch touchscreen, you can select from over 650 different stitches, including 150 decorative stitches and three alphabet stitches. You can even create and save stitch combinations to use in the future. The screen also has helpful functions, such as on-screen animations, that guide you through sewing processes and using the machine. It also has a USB port that allows you to connect your computer or flash drive to the machine. We also love the reverse stitch function, adjustable presser foot, start/stop button, and eight LED lights to help you see while sewing. You can use this machine for various projects since it has 11 different needle positions. Because it has so many features and functions, this is one of the heaviest sewing machines on our list at 20.9 pounds. If you plan to regularly moving your sewing machine, keep this consideration in mind. Price at time of publish: $2,399 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 16.6 x 7.9 x 12.9 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 650 | Bobbin Type: Front-loading | Weight: 20.9 pounds | Speed: 900 stitches per minute 14 Essential Items Every DIYer Has in Their Tool Kit

Best for Beginners Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On JOANN Why You Should Get It: This sewing machine includes all the basic features you need, as well as online video tutorials and an instruction manual. Keep in Mind: The pedal is lightweight and slides around easily on hard surfaces. Starting a new hobby can be intimidating, but the Singer Start 1304 Sewing Machine makes learning to sew less daunting. I purchased this sewing machine during the pandemic to learn how to sew, and it was incredibly user friendly. This editor-approved sewing machine comes with six simple beginner stitches, an automatic bobbin winding system, and a few accessories to help you get started. Because of its simple and basic design, this corded-electric sewing machine is an ideal sewing machine for beginners. There is no computerized technology to learn, and instead there are only a few knobs and pedals to familiarize yourself with. There is a stitch dial, reverse lever, a hand wheel, and a foot control. While this is nothing elaborate, it’s all you need to start beginner projects like making a drawstring bag or oven mitts. Once you learn the basics of sewing, you can even make clothes since this sewing machine has a four-step button hole feature. There are also a few other accessories to help you with a variety of projects including three bobbins, a pack of needles, two spool pin felts, a needle plate screwdriver, a seam ripper, an all-purpose foot, a zipper foot, and an instruction manual. To accompany this beginner-friendly sewing machine, there are also video tutorials by the brand online to help you learn how to use your machine and practice sewing. Additionally, this sewing machine has a built-in storage tray and a handle. Because it has a handle and weighs 12.8 pounds, it’s easy to move to another location to work on a project or take to a sewing class. The only downside to this machine is that since the pedal is so lightweight, I have found that it tends to shift a little bit during use—especially if I’m sewing on a hard surface, like wooden floors. However, when I place the foot control on a rug or against a wall, it helps prevent it from sliding around as much. Price at time of publish: $178 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 11.5 inches | Number of Stitch Options: Six | Bobbin Type: Front-loading | Weight: 12.8 pounds | Speed: 350–400 stitches per minute

Best Heavy Duty SINGER 4452 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This heavy-duty machine can sew leather, canvas, denim, and other thicker fabrics. Keep in Mind: It only has one buttonhole option. If you frequently work with thicker fabrics like denim or canvas, a heavy duty machine may be the best sewing machine for you. The Singer Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine is the best sewing machine for the job because it has 110 stitch applications, a drop-in bobbin, a powerful motor, and more. This mechanical sewing machine features a heavy-duty metal frame that offers durability and support. It also has a stainless steel bed plate that helps ensure smooth fabric feeding as you work. Additionally, this sewing machine has an adjustable pressure foot, which allows you to adjust the pressure needed, depending on your fabric. Three needle positions let you adjust your needle location, and you can easily see your bobbin thanks to the clear cover. We also love that you can lower or raise the feed teeth, which is beneficial for quilters. There is a simple switch on the outside of the machine that allows you to change the position of the feed teeth with ease. This sewing machine also includes accessories you need for your heavy-duty projects, like a walking foot, nonstick foot, a pack of size 16 needles, and a clearance plate. We’re impressed with its speed of 1,100 stitches per minute that will help you breeze through your projects. While other sewing machines may include several buttonhole stitches, keep in mind that this one only has one. However, it does have an abundance of basic, stretch, and decorative stitches. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 15.5 x 6.25 x 12 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 110 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 14.6 pounds | Speed: 1,100 stitches per minute

Best for Quilting Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 Sewing Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Michaels Why You Should Get It: It has 6.4 inches of space from the needle to tower, has 600 stitch options, and comes with quilting accessories. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have embroidery capabilities and weighs 18.2 pounds. For the best sewing machine for quilters, we love the Singer 9960 Sewing & Quilting Machine. This heavy-duty sewing machine has 600 stitch options, a durable metal frame, and plenty of features that quilters will appreciate. We love that this machine has adjustable feed teeth, which can be lowered or raised, depending on what type of project you’re working on. Quilters will also enjoy using the extension table that has a built-in ruler to create a larger working space. The length from the needle to the tower is 6.4 inches, which gives you plenty of space to work on quilts or thick fabrics. The LCD screen allows you to customize your stitches—after selecting your stitch, you can adjust the length and width of the stitch. You can also opt to use the ‘start/stop’ button instead of the foot control if you prefer using your hands to better control the speed. There is even a speed control function that allows you to set a maximum speed for the project you’re working on. If you are sewing hems or cuffs, you can remove the storage compartment from the machine to slip the fabric over the arm to make it easier to sew. We also appreciate the self-adjusting tension system, the 25 different needle positions, and the twin needle function. While this machine is perfect for quilting and has an LCD screen, it does not have embroidery capability. This sewing machine also weighs 18.2 pounds, which is slightly heavier than beginner sewing machines. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Type: Computerized | Dimensions: 17.2 x 8.2 x 12 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 600 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 18.2 pounds | Speed: 850 stitches per minute We Put 30 of the Best Steam Irons to the Test—But These 8 Are Actually Worth Buying

Best Portable Gusslm Handheld Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s affordable, compact, and battery operated. Keep in Mind: The fabrics used with this sewing machine must be thinner than 1.8 millimeters. Sometimes you find yourself needing to make a mend on the go, and a portable sewing machine is perfect for those fashion emergencies. The Gusslm Handheld Sewing Machine is the best portable sewing machine because it is compact, affordable, and has all the basic features you need for simple sewing projects. This portable sewing machine measures 8.26 x 2.75 x 1.96 inches and weighs just 10.5 ounces, so it’s small and lightweight. You also don’t have to worry about finding an outlet to plug this sewing machine into—four AA batteries power the machine. However, they aren’t included with the sewing machine, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. There are a few accessories included with this handheld sewing machine: eight bobbins, a pair of scissors, 10 safety pins, a needle threader, a needle, an extension spindle, and a measuring tape. Instead of a traditional pedal foot control, this machine uses a simple switch on top of the machine to start stitching. You can use this machine for a variety of projects, like making pillowcases, bandanas, dolls, or bibs. If you have simple mends, this machine is also perfect for making clothing repairs or adding visible mending to your clothes. Keep in mind that this machine is only compatible with fabrics that are less than 1.8 millimeters thick, so some projects, like sewing denim, may require a more heavy-duty sewing machine. We also love that it’s the least expensive sewing machine on our list, and one of the only ones under $50. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Type: Mechanical | Dimensions: 8.26 x 2.75 x 1.96 inches | Number of Stitch Options: One | Bobbin Type: Front loading | Weight: 10.5 ounces | Speed: Not listed

Best for Embroidery Bernette 79 Sewing Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Berninausa.com Why You Should Get It: It can sew and embroider, and it comes with 200 embroidery designs as well as the capability to upload additional designs. Keep in Mind: It weighs 47.2 pounds, which makes it the heaviest machine on our list. If you want to add embroidery to your clothing, you’ll need a machine specifically designed for this task. The Bernina Bernette 79 Sewing Machine is the best sewing machine for embroidery because it comes with over 200 embroidery designs, plus you can add your own designs to the machine with a USB drive. While some embroidery machines only embroider, this multipurpose machine both embroiders and sews. To help make this machine user-friendly, it features a 5-inch touchscreen, which allows you to easily navigate through the various functions. You can use the touchscreen to flip or rotate embroidery designs, or you can even combine designs to customize your embroidery. This sewing machine has a whopping 500 stitches to choose from, including 22 utility stitches, 133 decorative stitches, and 35 quilting stitches. Unlike standard sewing machines that have four buttonhole stitches, this machine has 17. It also has an impressive sewing speed of 1,000 stitches per minute and an embroidery speed of 850 stitches per minute. Additionally, we love the drop-in bobbin feature, as well as the four LED lights to help you see as work. The sewing machine also comes with an extension table, a knee lever, an embroidery module, three embroidery hoops, and a foot control. While we appreciate the amount of features that come with this machine, the amount of extras is reflected in the price tag. It also weighs almost 50 pounds, so it will be difficult to move from one place to another. However, because of these features and the fact that it’s able to both sew and embroider, this is our top pick for the best sewing machine for embroidery. Price at time of publish: $2,219 Product Details: Type: Combo | Dimensions: 22.6 x 21.26 x 19.45 inches | Number of Stitch Options: 500 | Bobbin Type: Drop-in | Weight: 47.2 pounds | Speed: 1,000 stitches per minute for sewing, 850 stitches per minute for embroidery