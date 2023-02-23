The 12 Best Self-Watering Planters of 2023 to Avoid Overwatering

We selected Wayfair’s Winston Porter Carmeron 1 as our best self-watering planter because it is easy-to-use and offers a classic style in a range of colors and sizes. Read on for our full list of the best self-watering planters.

To arrive at the best self-watering planters, we researched various options, keeping in mind size and shape, refill frequency, material, and oxygen circulation. In addition to Myers, we consulted Adam Besheer , co-founder of Greenery: Unlimited for additional insight.

“Self-watering planters are a great way to reduce maintenance and extend the time between watering,” says gardening expert Melinda Myers . “They also take away the overwhelming fear factor of buying a plant and then watching it yellow and wilt weeks later.”

Designed with a water reservoir at the base, self-watering planters allow plants to draw up water to their roots and drink at their own pace. But before selecting a self-watering planter, consider where you’ll place it, indoors or outdoors, and the type of plant that will go in it.

Whether you’re a new gardener worried about over- or under-watering or are just looking to make life easier, self-watering planters take the guesswork out of watering your plants.

Best Overall Winston Porter Carmeron Self-Watering Pot Planter Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s available in 17 different colors. Keep in Mind: Since you can’t see the water reservoir, you’ll need to monitor your plant’s soil when just starting out to figure out refill frequency. Our pick for the best self-watering planter offers an easy way to water your plants, a classic look, and an array of color and size choices. Made of BPA-free, weather-resistant plastic, these planters look like a traditional ceramic pot, but are lighter in weight and easier to move. Available in six sizes, these planters offer 17 color options too. We love the range in choice, from neutral shades like black and chocolate to brighter colors such as calypso (turquoise), tequila sunrise (bright orange), and earthy yellow. You’ll definitely find a planter to suit your plant and space, whether indoors or outdoors. We like that the self-watering mechanism is straightforward and easy-to-use. It’s simply a tray with small porous channels that separates the base of the pot from the potting mix. These channels are filled with soil and act as wicks, bringing the water up to the roots. With this self-watering design, you’ll water from the top, and extra water will collect at the planter’s base for future use. And your plant will also receive the necessary oxygen circulation it needs for its roots to thrive. Price at time of publish: From $21 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.75 x 17.75 x 13.75 inches plus five more sizes | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Not listed

Best Budget HBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating Pot Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A detachable, clip-on watering attachment makes filling the reservoir easy. Keep in Mind: For the self-watering to work, pack soil into the base of the planter’s hollow legs. For seamless self-watering and a modern look, this planter can’t be beat. We love how the saucer detaches from the planter, allowing you to easily fill up the reservoir. To make watering even easier, each planter comes with a clip-on watering attachment. You can keep it on all the time, or simply detach it when you’re not using it. The base of the planter has hollow legs that sit in the reservoir to wick up moisture to the plant’s roots. For the self-watering to work, these legs need to have soil in them. And no need to worry about rot and fungus since the base has slots to allow airflow through the soil. Made of polypropylene plastic that’s 100% BPA-free, this planter is safe for planting vegetables or herbs. This planter comes in five colors including white, plum, green, blue, and black. You can also choose from four different sizes: 4, 6, 10, or 12 inches. The 12-inch plant comes with wheels on the bottom so it can easily be moved whether your plant is indoors or outdoors. Price at time of publish: From $15 Product Details: Size: 6, 8, 10, or 12 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Two weeks

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Annika Self-Watering Lightweight Planter Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This planter has built-in technology that indicates when you need to fill the reservoir. Keep in Mind: Be sure to close the drainage hole at the bottom when using this planter indoors to avoid a mess. If you’re willing to splurge a bit, this is the best self-watering planter for you. This planter will tell you exactly when it’s time to water your plants—no more guessing. At the top of the planter, you’ll find built-in technology that shows when the planter is completely full of water, two-thirds full, and one-third full. Three raindrop images will turn blue when the reservoir located at the bottom of the planter is full. The blue color fades away as the reservoir depletes of water, indicating when it’s time to add more. This planter also comes with a 10-year warranty. And if there’s a lot of rain, no worries—a drainage hole at the bottom of the planter will rid the plant of excess water. You want to avoid overwatering and having the soil and roots around your plants become saturated. So be sure the drainage hole is open outdoors so the water can drain quickly, but keep it closed indoors to prevent watering from leaking. Made of sustainably-sourced polyethylene, these planters are durable and weather-resistant. Best of all, they were created to resemble clay and don’t look like plastic at all. With a high-end look, they’d style well in both traditional or modern spaces. Choose from four sizes and four neutral finishes—white, black, bronze, and slate. Price at time of publish: From $199 Product Details: Size: 18, 22, 26, or 30 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Not listed The 10 Best Indoor Plants of 2023

Best for Indoors Gardenix Decor Self Watering Planters 3 Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Sold as a set of three, each planter comes with its own water level indicator and grow tracking tool. Keep in Mind: Some assembly is required. For your home’s interior, you want a self-watering planter that will not only help your carefully selected houseplants to thrive, but add style while doing so. Sold as a three pack, the Gardenix Decor 7-Inch Self-Watering Planters fit the design industry’s magic number when styling with objects. Complement your plant or flower with planter colors in gray, teal, terracotta, and white. This planter comes with a plastic, inner liner that separates the potting mix and plant from the water at the planter’s base. Thanks to this design, your plant’s roots won’t be sitting in water, and you’ll avoid root rot. To get started, you’ll first assemble the water indicator and place it on the side of the liner. Then, you’ll add the soil and fill your planter with water using the indicator. Depending on the plant, you won’t need to water it for about a week and a half, but the water level indicator will tell you exactly when it is time to do so. As a bonus, there’s also a dial at the top of the planter that tracks the growth of your plant. It also comes with an all-natural coco soil to be used as a potting mix. Made of 100% organic, coconut shell fibers, it helps provide a perfect combination of moisture and oxygen to the plant’s root system for it to thrive. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 7 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: 10 days

Best Extra Large Crescent Garden Dot TruDrop Planter Amazon View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com Why You Should Get It: You won’t need to water your plant for two to six weeks. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. While the Crescent Garden Dot TruDrop Planter is a practical, extra large planter, it’s also a statement piece. Modern and sophisticated, it’s available in a few neutral colors including alpine white, caviar black, mocha, and vintage copper. It also comes in two other sizes (16 and 20 inch), if you’re looking for something smaller for flowers, herbs, or vegetables. The extra-large size is perfect for a small tree or rose bush, and it keeps plants hydrated for two to six weeks, depending on the plant and its environment. This self-watering planter features a foolproof way to give your plants exactly what they need, when they need it. Just use a gardening hose or watering can to fill the reservoir with water. The roots will soak up water from the bottom, and the gauge at the top indicates the plant’s level of hydration. Made of polyethylene, the planter is also lightweight and durable. But because it seems to have it all, you’ll pay extra—it’s more expensive than other options on our list. Price at time of publish: From $150 Product Details: Size: 26 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Two to six weeks

Best for Outdoors Lechuza Cube Cottage Self-Watering Planter Amazon View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com View On Lechuza.us Why You Should Get It: The built-in water level indicator clearly shows you when the plant needs water. Keep in Mind: Made of resin, this planter may be heavy to move around. The Lechuza Cube Cottage 50 Self-Watering Garden Planter is the best outdoor self-watering planter. The cube-shaped planter has a built-in water level indicator that lets you know exactly when it’s time to water it. There’s also a removable drainage plug on the bottom, which is important for outdoor planters so that excess water can drain after a heavy rain. Not only is this pick practical for your outdoor space, but it’s also stylish. It has a woven design that resembles wicker, which gives it a classic, natural style. Add a showstopper like a colorful croton or yucca plant (which you definitely don’t want to overwater) to liven up a corner of your porch or patio. Made of polypropylene, or resin, which won’t easily crack, rust, or fade when exposed to natural elements, this planter is easy to put together. However, it may be heavy to move around, especially once it’s home to the plant and water. The self-watering planter also comes with the company’s own substrate, Lechuza PON, made from nutrient-enriched pumice, zeolites, and lava. This combination acts like a buffer that absorbs excessive fertilizer and gives it back to the plant when needed. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Size: 16, 20, or 26 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Not listed The 10 Best Gardening Gloves, According to Testing

Best for Herbs Amazing Creation Window Herb Planter Boxes 3 Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It offers an easy viewing window on the side of the planter so that you can see when water is low. Keep in Mind: Be sure to measure before buying to make sure it will fit on your window sill. This is a self-watering planter that’s perfect for planting your herbs. Its rectangular shape will fit nicely in your kitchen or outside on a patio. It comes in a pack of three, each a cream color, but with a different color insert—orange, coffee, or green—which shows nicely at the top of the planter. Once planted, your herbs will be self-sufficient. Just water it and the planter will slowly water your plant for two weeks. A viewing window into the planter’s water reservoir at the bottom will let you easily see when it’s time to water again. Made of a durable plastic that’s food safe, this planter’s nesting design enables it to self-water. Two water absorbent strips sit at the bottom of the insert and hang down into the water reservoir to wick up moisture to the plant’s soil and roots. This planter is designed to sit on your window sill, so measure before purchasing to make sure your sill is wide enough to hold the planter. If you love to cook with herbs, this is the best self-watering planter for you. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 5.5 inches | Plant Capacity: Two or three herbs | Refill Frequency: Two weeks

Best for Seedlings Judith Bloom Seed Starter Tray Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It naturally retains heat to help create an ideal environment for seedlings. Keep in Mind: The water could leak over the bottom drainage plate. This ceramic tray allows you to easily get started on your garden indoors. Plant vegetables, flowers, or even start a mini indoor herb garden with the Judith Bloom Seed Starter Tray. We love its minimalist, modern design that’s not only functional, but aesthetically pleasing. Made of authentic, food-safe ceramic and terra cotta, this tray’s material alone keeps the soil moist. It also naturally retains heat, so it creates the ideal environment to help your seedlings grow. To use, fill the tray with a seed-starting soil mix, and plant two or three seeds per pod. Then, fill the reservoir with water, and place it by a sunny window. Fill the reservoir with water about once a week to ensure your seedlings have sufficient water to grow. Additionally, a drainage hole in each pod allows for proper air circulation. And while it comes with a drainage plate to keep under the pot to catch excess water, make sure not to add too much water too quickly or the plate may overflow. However, because of its stylish look and helpful features, this is the best self-watering planter for seedlings. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 5.25 x 7.75 x 3.5 inches | Plant Capacity: 10-20 seedlings | Refill Frequency: Once a week

Best Recycled Bloem Dayton Self-Watering Plastic Planter Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Made from marine waste and curbside recycled material, it’s a sustainable plastic planter. Keep in Mind: There isn’t a water-level indicator on the reservoir. For those looking for an eco-friendly option, the Dayton Black Self-Watering Plastic Planter is the best self-watering planter for you. This planter is sourced from 100% plastic materials that are eco-friendly and long-lasting. Made from both marine waste and curbside recycled material, the sustainable plastic is highly durable for all-weather outdoor use. It’s UV-protected too, so whether using it on your deck or by a full sun window indoors, the black color won’t fade. It comes with a removable tray, which we recommend using inside to protect your floor or table from spills. For easy self-watering, the planter was designed with soil channels that access the water at its bottom reservoir and wick it up to the roots. Refill the reservoir from a watering hole on the side of the planter. For the most part, you can simply fill up your self-watering planter’s reservoir with water and forget about it. But, without a water indicator, there’s a little bit of trial and error in the beginning. So when starting out, be sure to check the water level frequently—you don’t want the reservoir to go dry. Price at publish: $15 Product Details: Size: 16 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Not listed

Best Kit City Pickers Patio Raised Garden Bed Grow Box Kit Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Tractor Supply Co. Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to grow and eat fresh vegetables without the upkeep of watering and weeding a garden. Keep in Mind: There isn’t a water level indicator. Forget about digging a garden in your yard, the City Pickers Patio Raised Garden Bed Grow Box Kit provides almost everything you need to create one right outside your door. This convenient kit comes with a growing box, caster wheels, a water fill tube, an aeration screen, and a mulch cover. Made from polyethylene, the container is chemically inactive, BPA free, phthalate free, and safe for growing edible garden vegetables. The 2-gallon self-watering planter has drainage holes to prevent overwatering, and it has casters so you can easily wheel it around your patio if need be. The bottom of the planter acts as a water reservoir, and there is a small tube on the side of the planter where you can add water. After you add water to the tube, the self-watering system will keep your plants’ roots moist. You also don’t have to worry about a lack of oxygen—the aeration screen helps create air flow so your plants receive an adequate amount of oxygen. It comes in a traditional terra cotta color, but there are also six other colors to choose from including blue, aquamarine, brown, charcoal gray, green, and sandstone. Like the Dayton Black Self-Watering Plastic Planter, this planter also doesn’t have a water level indicator, so make sure to add more water every few days to avoid drying out your plants. Price at time of publish: $41 Product Details: Size: 24.25 x 20.25 x 9.5 inches | Plant Capacity: 5-20 seedlings, depending on the type of plant | Refill Frequency: Every few days

Best for Urban Gardeners Glowpear Self-Watering Urban Garden Planter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It can hold 3.5 gallons of water, so you won’t be refilling every day. Keep in Mind: It’s one of the most expensive self-watering planters on our list. Contemporary and chic, the Glowpear Self-Watering Urban Garden Planter is the right size to grow a handful of plants while fitting on a small outdoor patio. With this planter, you can grow vegetables, fruit, herbs, plants, flowers, and even take indoor plants outdoors since it comes with a clip-on drip tray. This rectangular, raised self-watering planter holds up to 3.5 gallons of water, so you don’t have to refill it every day. There are a couple of different ways to water your plants with this planter. You can pour water directly into the reservoir, or you can water your plants normally with a watering can or hose. When the water level is low, an indicator on the side of the planter pops up to let you know to add more water. And if by chance you overfill it or if it rains, there’s a drip drain. Made of polyethylene, it’s BPA-free, food safe, and UV/ corrosion resistant. It’s also modular, so you can add on another unit and expand your garden plot. Because of its impressive features, it is one of the most expensive self-watering planters on our list. However, we love its modern look and large capacity, so it’s our top pick for the best urban self-watering planter. Price at time of publish: $189 Product Details: Size: 18.5 x 29.5 x 19.7 inches | Plant Capacity: Not listed | Refill Frequency: Not listed