The 11 Best Seed Starting Trays of 2023 to Help Kickstart Your Garden

After researching a wide variety of seed starting trays, we chose the Gardzen 5-Set Garden Propagator Set as out best overall pick. This set provides 200 cells for garden seeds and comes with a dome and base watering tray to make it easier to control humidity levels and ensure you don’t overwater your seedlings.

Some of the best seed starting trays are reusable, whereas others are designed to be planted directly into an outdoor garden with your seedlings. Seed starting trays also have different sizes of cells, which can accommodate different types of plants. Some trays are sold separately, while others come as part of a kit, which can be helpful for everyone, but especially beginning gardeners.

“Seed starting trays are a great way to organize larger quantities of seeds, and they help growers maintain space and uniformity,” says Rachel Tan , Production Horticulturalist for the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. “Your choice of seed starting materials will depend on the amount of space you have and the types of plants you plan to grow.”

You can start seeds in a lot of different containers, but trays specifically designed for starting seeds make the job much easier. They can help you control factors like humidity, air circulation, and drainage—which will likely lead to greater success and more plants to take to your outdoor garden later in the season.

Best Overall Gardzen 5-Set Garden Propagator Seed Tray Kits Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This set includes base trays, domes, and durable plastic seed starting trays. Keep in Mind: The cells aren’t as big as others on our list, so you may need to transplant them early. This seed starting tray kit will provide everything you need to easily start seeds for your garden. Five trays of 40 cells each will give you space to start 200 seedlings. Each seed starting tray comes with a base tray to catch water from the drainage holes in the seed starting tray; it also allows you to water from the bottom—either way, it will help ensure you don’t overwater your seedlings. The trays also come with a dome to help you ensure enough humidity for proper seed germination. Since the trays are BPA-free, they are safe to use for vegetables as well as flowers. Made out of a sturdy plastic, they hold up well to being moved or reused. Each cell in these seed starting trays measures 1.4 x 1.4 inches and is 1.85 inches deep. While these aren’t the biggest cells on the market, they will work well for most types of seeds. You will likely need to transplant them into a larger container or transplant them into the garden earlier than you would with a larger cell size to allow the roots enough room to grow as the seedlings get bigger. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Size: 5 trays with 40 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.85 inches | Material: Plastic | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Base tray, dome

Best Budget Industry Standard Grower's Supply 720-Cell Seedling Starter Trays Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This set includes 720 cells that are 2.25 inches deep. Keep in Mind: These trays are sold without any extra accessories, so if you want domes or base watering trays, you’ll have to purchase those separately. The best seed starting trays don’t have to break the bank. The Industry Standard Grower's Supply 720-Cell Seedling Starter Trays give you a lot of space for starting seeds at an affordable price. With 120 trays of 6 cells each, you’ll have plenty of flexibility to use some now and save some for next year. Plus, because these trays are small, you can assemble a grouping under grow lights or just start a few on a windowsill—whatever works for you and your space. The cells in each tray measure 1.5 inches square and 2.25 inches deep, so they are ideal for starting a wide variety of seeds. These trays are reusable, but there are so many trays in the pack, you may choose to just grab new trays from your collection next year, especially if you only start a few seeds each year. Drainage holes at the bottom of each cell will help ensure you don’t overwater your seedlings. These seed starting trays don’t come with any extra accessories, so you’ll need to buy those separately if you need them. These are a great option if you already own domes and base watering trays, but if you are just trying seed starting for the first time, you might prefer an all-in-one kit that provides all the seed starting essentials you’ll need. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Size: 120 trays with 6 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.25 inches | Material: Plastic | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Five plastic plant labels

Best Splurge Park Seed Original BioDome Park Seed View On Amazon View On Parkseed.com Why You Should Get It: Unlike many other options, there is a bit more space in between the cells to prevent any overlap as plants grow. Keep in Mind: The dome and tray are reusable, but you’ll need to buy new planting blocks with soil plugs each year. If you are able to splurge a bit on your gardening supplies, this mini greenhouse kit offers several key features to help you grow strong, healthy plants. The extra space between cells in this tray’s design allows plants a little more room to spread out so they can grow to a uniform width and height. The bio sponges that come with the kit (and serve as the planting medium) improve germination rates and help encourage roots to grow downward rather than in a spiral that may end up strangling the plant. The sponges also make the seedlings easy to transplant directly into the garden, so you are less likely to need to transplant them into a bigger pot first. The clear dome that’s included in the kit features adjustable vents, which gives you more control over humidity levels and improves air circulation. The kit also comes with a base watering tray and a packet of seedling food that can be dissolved in water in the base tray to encourage healthy plant growth. You can use the durable and sturdy bio dome for many years, but you will need to purchase refills of the planting block (seed tray) with new bio sponges for future plantings. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Size: 1 tray with 40 cells | Cell Dimensions: 1.375 x 1.375 x 2.5 inches | Material: Polystyrene | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Dome, 40 bio sponges, seedling food The 11 Best Seed-Starting Soil Mixes of 2023

Best Reusable Burpee SuperSeed Seed Starting Tray Amazon View On Amazon View On Burpee.com Why You Should Get It: We love that this tray is dishwasher safe—plus the flexible cells make it easy to remove seedlings without damaging the roots. Keep in Mind: This tray doesn’t come with a dome like some other sets do, and you’ll need to purchase seed starting soil separately. While plastic seed starting trays are all technically reusable, many of them get crinkled up or torn when you try to remove seedlings for transplanting. This silicone seed starting tray is easy to use time and time again, since it’s sturdy, flexible, and easy to clean. The flexible cells in this tray make it easy to pop out seedlings when you’re ready to transplant them into your garden. That means you’re less likely to damage the roots as you remove them from the tray. A base watering tray is also sold with this seed starting tray. Molded slots in the corners of each cell help water drain into the tray below, and a raised perimeter helps keep water in the tray. The cells are a generous 2 inches wide and 2 inches deep, making it a good choice for starting a variety of seeds. Rubber coated handles make it easy to move the tray if needed. We love the fact that it’s dishwasher safe, so it’s simple to get it ready for another round of seeds or for the following gardening season. The tray is sold with a thoughtful planting diagram chart to help you keep track of what you planted in the tray. The only downside is you will need to purchase a dome and seed starting mix or pellets separately. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: 1 tray with 16 cells | Cell Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 2 inches | Material: Silicone | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Watering tray, planting diagram

Best Biodegradable 2NLF Seed Starter Tray Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These trays can be planted directly into the garden with your seedlings. Keep in Mind: Don’t overwater seedlings or these biodegradable trays might start to break down before you get a chance to plant them in your garden. For some gardeners, the best seed starting trays are the ones you can plant directly into the ground with your seedlings. These biodegradable trays are made primarily of paper and peat moss, so they will break down in the soil over time. This means you don’t have to remove the seedlings when it’s time to plant, which helps you avoid disturbing the plants’ roots and decreases their chance of transplant shock. This set gives you plenty of space for starting seeds, with 12 trays of 10 cells each. The cells are good size, too—1.95 inches square and 2 inches deep—ensuring that there is enough room for seedlings to grow. Drainage holes at the bottom of each cell help you avoid overwatering. Because the trays are made of paper and peat moss, they break down quickly once planted in your garden. Unfortunately, this also means that they are prone to breaking apart before that if you overwater your seedlings. Unlike other types of seed starting trays, these are not reusable so you’ll need to buy new trays each growing season. You’ll also need to purchase seed starting mix separately. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Size: 12 trays with 10 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 1.95 x 1.95 x 2 inches | Material: Peat | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Plant labels, dibber, widger

Best Self-Watering Burpee Self-Watering Seed Starter Tray Amazon View On Amazon View On Burpee.com Why You Should Get It: This kit includes a self-watering mat that helps ensure your seedlings get just the right amount of water. Keep in Mind: There are only 72 cells, unlike other trays that have a couple hundred or more. For beginning gardeners, the best seed starting trays are ones that make the process easy. This kit does just that, since it comes with everything you’ll need to start seeds indoors, including a self-watering mat that helps draw up water to your plants from the base watering tray. This mat helps you ensure you give your seeds enough moisture without accidentally overwatering them. The kit also comes with pellets of coconut coir to grow your seeds in. The pellets expand when you add water and help hold the optimal amount of moisture for your seedlings. Two plant stands and a dome are also in the kit, as well as a planting diagram to help you keep track of what you’ve planted where. There’s also a tool to help you mix up the soil after you add water to the coir pellets. With two trays of 36 cells each, you’ll have plenty of room for starting plants indoors, and the cells are large enough to accommodate most types of seeds. Other seed trays on our list have hundreds of cells, so if you plan on planting an abundance of seeds, this may not be the best seed starting tray for you. The trays can be reused if you are careful with them, and Burpee sells self-watering mat replacements if needed. Because this kit helps you avoid overwatering your plants (and helps retain moisture if you forget to water one morning), this is a great kit for someone starting seeds for the first time. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Size: Two trays with 36 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2 inches | Material: Plastic | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Dome, self-watering mat, watering tray, growing pellets, plant stands, soil mixer, plant markers, and planting diagram

Best with Dome Bonviee 10 Pack Seed Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The domes in this set come with vents that allow you to have better control over humidity levels and air circulation. Keep in Mind: Pellets and seed starting mix aren’t included. If you’re looking for a tray with a dome, the Bonviee 10 Pack Seed Starter Kit is the best seed starting tray for you. In this kit, you get 10 trays with 12 cells each—and each tray comes with its own dome. The domes come with vents to allow you to regulate humidity—in fact, you can adjust the humidity level from 50 to 100 percent. The seed starting trays in this set are transparent, so you can observe the roots’ growth and get a better idea of when to transplant them outside (plus, we think they would be a great way to teach kids about plant growth). At 1.5 inches square and 2 inches deep, the cells are big enough for most seeds and each has a drainage hole to make sure you don’t overwater your seedlings. The kit also comes with sturdy base watering trays that are durable enough to reuse, plant labels, and small gardening tools. You’ll need to buy pellets or seed starting mix separately. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 10 trays with 12 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2 inches | Material: Plastic | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Domes, base trays, adjustable vents, plant labels, and small garden tools 7 Kids' Gardening Kits to Encourage Your Little One to Plant and Grow Seeds

Best Kit Ferry Morse Jiffy Tomato & Vegetable Greenhouse Amazon View On Amazon View On Ferrymorse.com Why You Should Get It: The peat pellets accommodate plants with longer roots. Keep in Mind: The seeds aren’t included in the kit. For those looking for a kit, the Ferry Morse Jiffy Tomato & Vegetable Greenhouse kit is our top choice. It includes two sturdy seed starting trays with 36 peat pellets, a clear humidity dome, plant markers, and Ferry-Morse’s SuperThrive, a kelp-based plant vitamin sample to give your seedlings an extra boost. The 1.96 inch peat pellets give the seedlings more room to develop larger roots before you transplant them into the garden. This is ideal for peppers and tomatoes that may not grow as well in smaller pellets and cells (unless you transplant them into a larger container right away). Although some gardeners have concerns about the environmental effects of using peat, the peat pellets in these kits are sourced from Canadian Sphagnum peat moss bogs that use sustainable practices. The pellets include a biodegradable netting that will break down in the soil so you can plant the pellet and seedling directly into your garden. And don’t be fooled by the peat pellets that look quite thin—they expand to over seven times their height when you soak them in water. You’ll find everything you need in this kit—except for the seeds. We also like the fact that the trays in the kit are made from recycled materials. And you can reuse the kit again—you’ll just need to purchase replacement pellets or buy seed starting mix. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 2 trays with 36 cells each | Cell Dimensions: N/A (50 mm pellets) | Material: Plastic | Drainage Holes: No | Accessories: Domes, watering trays, peat pellets, SUPERthrive plant nutrient sample, and plant markers

Best Silicone Sili Seedings Silicone Seed Starter Trays Amazon View On Amazon View On Sili-seedlings.com Why You Should Get It: These silicone trays are durable, easy-to-clean, and available in a variety of fun colors. Keep in Mind: There are only 12 cells, so you’ll need to buy multiple sets if you want to start a lot of seeds—be sure to factor that into your budget. The Sili-Seedlings Seed Starter Tray is the best seed starting tray for those looking for a reusable silicone option. This dishwasher-safe tray is made of BPA-free silicone so you can use it to start vegetable seeds without any concerns about chemicals leaching into the soil. Because the silicone is so flexible, it’s easy to gently push out the seedlings when it’s time to transplant them into the garden without damaging the root system. In this set, you get two silicone trays with 6 cells each, and the trays are small enough to be grouped together under a grow light or placed on a windowsill. However, since there are only 12 cells, there may not be enough for some gardeners if they’re planning to start a lot of seeds. The tray’s cells themselves are a generous size though (2 x 2 x 2.25 inches), so they’ll work well for a wide variety of plants. We also love the fact that it's available in several different bright colors like emerald green, sapphire blue, slate gray, sunstone orange, and volcanic black. You can also write on the tray with a dry erase marker to easily keep track of what you’ve planted where—just wipe away the writing later with rubbing alcohol. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Size: 2 trays with 6 cells each | Cell Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 2.25 inches | Material: Silicone | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: None

Best Small Gardener's Supply Company GrowEase Seed Starter Kit Gardeners Supply Company View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com Why You Should Get It: The self-watering feature helps you avoid overwatering seedlings. Keep in Mind: It does not come with seed starting mix or coir pellets like some other kits do. The GrowEase Seed Starter Kit may be small, but it has a lot of advantages. This self-watering kit will help you avoid overwatering your seedlings. Additionally, the seed starting tray, base watering tray, and plant platform are all dishwasher safe so they are easy to clean between uses. The capillary mat, which helps draw up water to the seedlings from the base tray, can be hand washed and used again, too. The kit is made from recycled plastic that is BPA-free, so you can plant any type of seeds without concern. A clear dome is also included in the kit to help control humidity. With just 12 cells each, these seed starting trays fit easily on a windowsill if you want to start seeds there. (A 24-cell version is also available.) Although this size may not be enough to start all your seeds, the narrow trays offer more flexibility if you want to place them in different parts of the house rather than under one grow light. We like the fact that the platform doubles as a tool to help eject seedlings when you are ready to transplant them into your garden. The cells are 2 inches square and 2.25 inches deep, giving seedlings plenty of room to grow. Keep in mind that pellets aren’t included in this purchase. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: One tray with 12 cells | Cell Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 2.25 inches | Material: Recycled plastic | Drainage Holes: Yes | Accessories: Dome, water reservoir, capillary mat, and platform