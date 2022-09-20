Many of the categories in our list are not mutually exclusive—for example, there are multiple chaises and modular sectionals in the mix. Because the right fit depends on your personal style and the space in your home , our goal was to share top ideas that we think you can rely on and be inspired by, from brands to styles and arrangements. Our favorite is the Apt2B Brentwood 2pc Sectional Sofa . Tested and highly approved by one of our editors, it has a deep, comfortable style and beautiful details and can be customized to fit your home.

We asked Heather Goerzen , a Havenly design editor, and Amie Freling , designer and owner of Meme Hill , what buyers need to look for when shopping for a sectional. And we asked them for a few fave recommendations, too. Following their guidance, we began researching, while also doing a bit of testing of our own, considering the sofa’s seating capacity, dimensions, upholstery material, return policy, and arrangement—and the result is this list of the best sectionals.

Whether your old furniture is on its last leg, or you’re one of the people finally deciding to venture into the furniture market again after the furniture-buying craze of 2020, we know shopping for the best sectional can be an uncertain task. Even if it’s fun finding something new to support your at-home lounging habits, the cost is substantial, and the options can be overwhelming. Plus, the style you love might not be something you can test out in person before ordering.

Overall, this option measures 108 x 69.5 x 33 inches. However, if you were hoping for a bigger sectional or something with more recliners, you’re in luck: The Axel collection has a five-piece sectional with two reclining seats. It’s also available in right and left configurations to accommodate various layouts.

The fiber-filled loose back cushions have just the right amount of give, while the seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resilience polyurethane foam cores for a long, supportive life. The leather will soften over time for added comfort, too. In addition to multiple natural and neutral colors, there are a few bolder upholstery options like oxblood, navy, and green.

Freling recommends powered recliners because they’re easier for more people to use. However, she also notes that they have one big caveat: access to a power source. If you want to put the sectional in the middle of a room but only have plug-ins on the wall, it might not be the best sectional for you. A hidden button on the side of the reclining seat cushion controls the motorized seat and headrest, and the other two headrests can be manually adjusted. It’s a great feature for someone looking to relax into the sectional’s slightly firmer feel.

With West Elm’s Axel three-piece sectional recliner, there’s no need to fight over who gets to stretch out on the chaise. Tucked inside its classic design is a hidden recliner you’d never guess is there—unless you catch a glimpse of its tell-tale power cord.

A five-layer foam cushion forms the heart of the seats, but a luxe fill—your choice of down or poly—actually constitutes 40% of the seat. Back cushions are 100% fiber fill, so you can’t help sinking into this sectional. The deep seats pair with the casual style and plush cushions, making this the best sectional on our list for lounging, too. Just note you’ll be frequently fluffing things back up, and over time, the sofa will look slouchy and worn (but in a cozy way). It seats four people and measures 123 x 82 x 33 inches. The brand also offers free returns within 20 days if the product is still in its original condition.

With loose cushions and an oversized French seam, the casual look is another appealing factor. Not only is it a popular aesthetic, but the relaxed style meshes with the chaos of a busy living room—no pressure to keep things looking perfectly in place. We also like that the pieces are all modular, so you can set it up whichever way you want.

Removable, washable, and replaceable covers are a big draw for active households. Our tester reported the sectional held up beautifully to dirty puppy paws and wine spills: the cotton canvas Beach Walk sectional was easy to spot treat, and the covers were not a total pain to remove. It’s also available in linen and velvet upholstery.

This item is completely pre-ordered and has longer delivery times than other options. Also, note that it cannot be returned, so if you’re not about keeping up with trendy pieces, this may not be the right option for you.

We also love that the durable wooden frame is FSC-Certified, meaning that the wood was responsibly sourced. It’s currently only offered in two colors, but the stain-resistant polyester fabric should help make the white hue more approachable. The second option is a durable olive green velvet. Offering natural colors, enticing textures, and curvy shapes, either color will be right at home among current design trends .

Seating up to three people, the rounded fullness of the frame complements the deep bench seats and the oversize back pillows. The back cushions have a loose polyester fill that you can sink into without flattening the puffy shape. The bench seats are made of high-resiliency polyfoam wrapped in poly/feather blend and encased in down-proof ticking (a fabric covering that prevents the feathers from poking through the upholstery). It’s definitely something you can sink into and lounge on. The tufted inner arms are a charming detail acknowledging the pillowy aesthetic. Overall, it measures 134.25 x 77 x 24.375 inches.

When it comes to picking the best sectional, our design pros say it helps to look at brands we know and trust. And when it comes to shapely furniture trends, we know Crate & Barrel has the pulse. The Cambria exudes the puffy-chic vibe that's on-trend, and it’s available in right and left configurations.

Combined with the standard 22-inch seat depth and wedge corner piece that’s much more comfortable for someone sitting in the corner, it’s a fabulous sectional for sitting, reading, and conversing. Unlike some of the other modular sectionals in our roundup, the individual pieces come fully assembled—no DIY required. It’s also available in right- and left-facing arrangements.

While others may have cushions to fluff and adjust, the Todd is upholstered without any removable pieces and sits up to four people. Built on a frame of solid wood, the filling has a pocket spring and foam for comfort and support. It’s a strong foundation for a piece that really needs to keep its shape to remain useful and stylish. As such, the sitting experience falls between soft and firm.

Measuring 81.8 x 87.5 x 26.7 inches with a very thick, slightly rounded profile, it has a touch of the overstuffed look that’s popular, but in a less over-the-top way. The full but tightly-tailored look mixes slightly rounded profiles with softened lines for a warmly modern piece of furniture. Two available upholstery options, a light gray polyester or a deep teal velvet, match the aesthetic.

With the ultra-durable coated aluminum frame, you don’t have to worry about it weathering sun and rain, making it an easy-care sectional. Even better, Outer offers free returns within 14 days after delivery.

A noteworthy feature of this sectional is the OuterShell: a cover for each seat that rolls out for protection. Protecting the back and seat cushions, there’s no more wiping away dirt or dew if you use these. The shell also has a handle, so the two cushions become a portable bundle for easy carrying and storage. Plus, the cushions are mold, mildew, and stain resistant, and even cleanable with bleach.

The back cushions are poly-fiber-filled—perfectly comfortable for sitting back and relaxing. The seat cushions are a mix of foam, so you have both comfort and support. With the deepest seats on our list, you also have the space to really cozy up with blankets and pillows during cooler times of the day or year. It seats up to four people and measures 98.2 x 63.6 x 29.3 inches overall.

The sectional is currently only available in a black frame, although the website has a white frame as well, and cushions are available in five colors (four neutrals and blue). It’s also easy to rearrange the modular chairs to create additional arrangements.

Hard lines in the legs angle out from the sectional, but those same lines soften and curve along the back into the seat. It’s a simple juxtaposition that looks great and stands out from other outdoor sectional designs we looked at, too.

Once you’ve built the sectional, it’s as easy as screwing/unscrewing connector plates and legs to change the arrangement. A fun addition: Burrow offers a sleep kit to convert the modular sectional to a bed. It’s a bed in a bag: a memory foam topper, sheets (including a pocket for your phone), blanket, pillow, and eye mask. Just flip the semi-attached pillows back, and the kit converts three seats.

When it comes to modular designs, the best sectionals make it easy to change the layout, and the Range is no exception. We love that the website product page highlights some of the multiple arrangements you can achieve with your sectional’s pieces (including their dimensions). The six-piece sectional we selected measures 91.5 x 60.5 x 28 inches and shows nine different arrangements. Two can stretch out in an uneven U shape or pop the extra ottoman into the gap to create a pit arrangement for family movie night.

It’s the Range’s stylish design that first grabbed our attention. Contemporary-looking without being cold and angular, the seat backs look different from the front and the sides—changing from appearing like a tightly upholstered back cushion to something casual, like pillows propped against the arms. The result is a seat you absolutely want to lounge on—and the loose fill that lets you sink into a supportive, medium-density foam cushion definitely helps. You can choose between four colors of their performance fabric and three colors for the plywood legs.

Since it’s leather, this option is also pricier than other options on this list, costing around $4,000, but it has a generous 30-day return policy.

It’s important to know that this type of leather does mean the sectional you receive will not look the same as the product on the website, and there may be variations within the sectional itself. This is a big difference from more highly treated leather or faux leathers with a more uniform appearance. If you’re someone who can’t stop noticing something that seems out of place or who wants to know exactly what the product will look like before you buy, this sectional might not be for you.

The high back and arms envelop the moderately deep 24-inch seats, and that overall coziness is complemented by the extra cushions along the arms and the down-poly cushion filling. Overall, it measures 93 x 35 x 32 inches and sits up to five people.

The sectional is made with charme leather, a full-aniline leather that keeps a lot of the natural variation of material, including the coloring and tone, texture, and even the markings that appear on it. This natural variation is great because it can camouflage scratches and scuffs from daily use. Plus, it helps create the fabulous lived-in look and softness that we love about leather furniture. Its patina really enhances the familiarity of the sectional and complements various decor styles.

Article’s Timber corner sectional looks traditional without feeling old or dated—it’s comforting and familiar in a way that makes you want to take a seat as soon as you see it.

This kind of customization isn’t cheap: A single seat and side start at $1,175. It will also cost you some time since you must build and cover the modular sectional yourself. As a bonus, the brand does offer a 60-day trial and return period for eligible items.

Build your own sectional design from scratch, or use one of the multiple pre-set configurations to get started. Because it’s so customizable, it can be confusing—thankfully, there are in-person locations for you to consult with brand professionals, or you can work with designers like Freling.

But it’s not just that you can add these pieces at the time of purchase—Lovesac’s new ideas are engineered to apply to both new purchases and existing sectionals. The arrangement is another big opportunity for customization with this modular brand: The rectangular seats install the long or short way, creating standard-depth or deeper seat configurations.

It has options unlike anything else we’ve seen: embedded sound systems, USB plug-ins and outlets, wireless charging, under-seat storage, cup holders that fit over arms, and tables designed to straddle seats. Plus, it offers personal design choices like cushion fill, fabric, and seating capacity.

The Lovesac Sactional comes enthusiastically recommended by Freling, and when we checked it out, we were blown away by the customization opportunities.

If you’re unsure what upholstery to choose, the brand does offer fabric swatches to test first. Just keep in mind that the color can vary slightly from the finished sectional. Since this sofa is custom-made, expect longer delivery times. Still, they offer White Glove Delivery for easy assembly and returns with a 15% to 25% restocking fee if you’re unhappy with your purchase.

With seven customization options, you can make design choices that match your style while also making it an even smarter small-space solution. For example, Issa’s minimalist arms avoid taking up space, but the frame is wrapped in foam and synthetic down, so the edges are more comfortable. A single back cushion with a multi-button tuft gives it a tidier look, and the cushions can be kept thin for less visual weight or plumped up for a more supportive go-to seat if that’s what you’re after.

With just two seats, it feels like an oversized armchair or loveseat, but the full chaise cushion is a touch more lounge-y than a chair and ottoman combo. The chaise can go either side, so if space allows, you can rotate the setup for a more even wear on the chaise cushion. Unlike popular overstuffed seats and low, bulky, modular pieces, sleek legs and a trim body like the Issa fit well into small spaces, measuring 56 x 63.25 x 35.5 inches.

Craving that ability to curl up or stretch out on a comfy piece of furniture but don’t have much room? Inside Weather’s Custom Issa Sofette Sectional is the best sectional for tight spaces.

Visiting a store in person (or working with a designer who can do so) may be a limitation for some, but it does allow you to be absolutely certain about your purchase—there’s no returning this sectional. Also, keep in mind that custom orders have longer delivery times. As a plus, the brand does offer White Glove Delivery, so you won’t have to assemble it yourself.

Freling likes that Benchmade custom sectionals offer customization from a trusted brand. Though there are 300+ fabrics and 40 leathers available when ordering online, you have to work with a Bassett showroom to access the full array of customizations, which includes options like nailhead trim, cushion plushness, and even fabric-leather upholstery combos.

Instead of a closed-off U-sectional with two armed end pieces, the Ladson uses a chaise for one arm, visually and physically opening the sectional to the rest of the room.

Measuring 131 x 88 x 37 inches, we chose this specific Ladson sectional because it has a big seating capacity (up to six people) and a welcoming arrangement. U-shaped layouts not only invite conversation by allowing those seated to face each other but also have room for three or more people to get cozy with their feet up.

Benchmade custom pieces from Bassett are recommended as one of the best sectionals by Freling, who loves to spec them for her own clients.

As a plus, you can put in your zip code and search the delivery times for the sofa you’re interested in. The Astaire is usually available within a couple of months from ordering, but it varies. The brand does accept returns, but your original delivery fee is non-refundable.

Seating up to five people, the Astaire comes with six upholstery-matching accent pillows. The pillows are an important addition that provides support for sitting on the luxurious 27-inch deep seats. Stylistically, the pillows also soften the look to mesh with more traditional decor; removing the pillows enhances the sleek modern aesthetic.

To help maintain the shape, this sectional has a tightly upholstered back constructed of a resilient foam topped with fiber filling for a little give when seated. Seat cushions are loose and removable, but instead of a plush, sink-in experience, they have a moderate softness. The seats are constructed with spring coils encased inside high-resiliency foam and wrapped in fiber, so they also keep the modern shape.

With more than 200 upholstery material options, a bold color or fabric choice can easily be found to further enhance the look. The modern silhouette stands out not only because of its irregular shape but also because of the intimacy the curves create by bringing those seated closer to each other than a traditional L- or U-shape sectional.

The best modern sectionals have an eye-catching design. Room and Board’s Astaire 110 x 100 Three-Piece Sofa Sectional mixes slim edges with overt curves, and the result is a geometric sectional that is low, deep, and comfortably modern.

And when you’re ready to move on, Sabai even have a program for second-hand sales of its furniture. However, if you’re unhappy with your purchase, the company offers 30-day returns with a $50 return pickup fee.

Sabai is a certified B Corp , so sustainability is critical to what they do, including using recycled-fiber pillow fillings, domestically sourced wood legs, and sustainable upholstery fabrics. The brand also offers replacement inserts, covers, and legs so that you can keep the sectional in use as long as possible.

We thought the best sectional in this category needed to have a reversible chaise, and this model fits the bill with a chaise that installs on either side—just move the chaise base and flip the bench to fit its tailored edge to the correct arm. Together, these characteristics help this slim sustainable model make the most of its floor space. Overall, this option measures 85 x 61 x 32 inches overall and has a 22-inch seat depth (which is slightly shallower than other options but should still comfortably accommodate various heights).

The colorful recycled velvet can make an eye-catching addition to your home, while the more subdued upcycled poly fabrics offer a neutral selection. Though the sectional technically seats three, chaise arrangements like this are great for fitting more sitting space around the perimeter of the chaise.

Handmade to order, The Varick includes eight-way hand-tied springs—a top-of-the-line construction technique. It’s also worth mentioning that the Maiden Home website says they never offer sales or promotions, so you can always expect to pay the same price. They also accept returns within 30 days of delivery—just keep in mind this also includes a 10% restocking fee.

It’s available in left and right configurations and various sizes to fit your space. We’re partial to the 110 x 83-inch option that sits up to five people. We also adore that the fully reversible bench cushions have tie-downs to prevent them from rising at the corners.

With a 24.5-inch seat depth and two long bench seats (instead of individual cushions), it’s particularly great for lying down because there are no uncomfortable seams hitting your legs or back. But because the seat cushions are firmer than a sink-in style, the sectional is comfortable for sitting, too.

With a profile that’s neither edgy nor traditional, it feels timeless, too. The luxe fabric and color options include uncommon materials like merino and mohair to bring the style to another level if desired. If you plan to order fabric swatches before purchasing, note that the color may slightly differ from the finished sectional.

Part of The Varick’s appeal is the simplicity: It’s low to the ground and relaxed without being super casual. “With contemporary lines and a comfortable look and feel, this sectional seamlessly blends into minimalist spaces,” Goerzen says.

When we asked Goerzen what makes a splurge-worthy sectional, she said, “Given this is a significant portion of your living room budget, I lean towards more timeless and comfy pieces that won’t be “out” as soon as trends shift.” Goerzen recommended Maiden Home’s The Varick for our low-profile category, but we think it’s totally splurge-worthy, too.

Endless opportunities for renewal mean this sectional can stay with you for decades, so it’s easy on your budget in the future, too. It’s all part of the brand’s sustainability focus, which also includes elements like back cushions filled with fibers made from recycled plastic bottles. Even better, returns are accepted, but you will have to call Home Reserve for the details.

Aesthetically, we love how Ali’s gently sloped arms help the modular sectional fit into multiple decor styles. But when the time comes for something new, you can change the arm shape, fabric covers, or back cushions for a new look (conveniently, the frame stays the same). That design flexibility also means you can replace everything from the covers to the cushions, filling, and even frame pieces when needed—like after a puppy gets a little too rough with a cushion.

At 20 inches deep, the seats may be shallow for some people, but they are equipped with hidden storage under each cushion. It’s also much easier to afford the length needed for a couple of people to stretch out horizontally. You can select from multiple preset layout options—we chose Layout 4, a simple six-piece L-sectional, measuring 105 x 83 x 33 inches overall—or get inspired by the ideas and design your own.

Like all Home Reserve sectionals, the Ali sectional is a DIY project, from building the frame to covering the cushions. But the labor is worth it for someone who wants a lot more seating and flexibility for their money.

To find the best fit, choose from three leg finishes and more than 50 upholstery options. Be sure to check out the ‘order swatches’ part of the website to find the details on the available materials. Though it’s a little out of the way to click off the page for such vital information, it has great details, including fabric care and maintenance. The store also has a fair return policy, allowing you to return it within 100 days of delivery. Although, it does have a 15% restocking fee.

The look skews Mid-Century Modern, with styling details that help it fit seamlessly in more traditional or contemporary spaces—and our tester loved the real wood trim that gives the piece an elevated look. Overall, the entire sectional measures 119 x 85 x 33 inches, so it will fill up your space substantially. We’ve highlighted the two-piece sectional here, but with the build-your-own Brentwood option, you can order a sectional with dimensions that best match your space at additional cost.

This chaise sectional comes in a right or left configuration and can seat up to five people. At 25 inches deep, it’s an exceptionally good spot for lounging. The seat cushions can be flipped for more consistent wear, and the zippered, removable covers mean easy cleaning. Fiber-filled back cushions have some give, but you don’t have to worry about them getting worn-down looking with the tufting details helping keep the fabric taught.

Tested by one of our editors, the Apt2B Brentwood earned high praise for everything from withstanding kitty claws to peanut butter spills and how comfortable it felt for everyday use.

The Bottom Line

Surviving food spills, pets, and plenty of lounging by one of our editors, the Brentwood 2pc Sectional by Apt2B is our top pick. The tailored look has a style that will hold its shape with use, and with a build-your-own option, you can make sure it fits your home, too. If you’re looking for a more relaxed style and seats you can sink into, Sixpenny’s Neva L-Shape Sectional is a deep and inviting choice.

What to Know About Sectionals Before Shopping

Seating Capacity



“Most standard sectionals can fit three to four guests comfortably, while larger models can accommodate up to four to six guests,” says Goerzen. “Essentially, it’s one to two guests for each of the long sides, and then a guest (potentially two) in the middle corner.” Counting individual seats or back cushions can also give you an idea of seating capacity.

However, none of that’s a hard and fast rule: Goerzen points out that people often like to have a little space between them, so every seat isn’t necessarily going to be used (though couples and families are more likely to cozy up). Capacity is also impacted by how you’ll use the sectional. Will you mostly be sitting up in one seat or stretching out on the cushions? A sectional definitely has less capacity if one person in the household is a chronic lounger.

Armless sectionals, chaise configurations, and sectionals with an ottoman attached can often fit more seating than the configuration suggests—especially in situations where people are going to sit on the edge of the seat rather than sink back into the cushions.

Dimensions



There are a lot of relevant dimensions you have to consider when buying a sectional. These may seem like just numbers, but they are critical to determining how—and if—the furniture will fit in your space. Dimensions also help you assess how you will fit while sitting or laying on the sectional. Two particularly relevant dimensions are the overall measurements and the seat depth.

Overall dimensions typically reflect end-to-end measurements of the sectional and the height. In this article, the overall dimensions are reflected as w x d x h. In an L-shape sectional, the first measurement, width, is the end-to-end measurement of the longest side of the section (the top of L). Depth, the second measurement, measures from the corner to the end of the shorter side (the bottom part of the L). U-sectionals measure the bottom of the U first, then the longest of the protruding arms. The final measure, height, reflects the bottom to the highest point, usually the top of cushions.

Seat depth usually measures the area of the seat where you actually sit—not all the way back to the sectional frame (unless it’s cushionless). Standard seating depth is 21 to 23 inches deep. Extra deep seats (25+ inches) are great for lounging, but a lot of people won’t be able to sit comfortably with their back on the cushion and their feet on the floor; in these cases, bolsters and additional pillows can fill in, and provide back support and cushion. Less than 21 inches might be too shallow for taller.

Seat height, feet height (key if you want your robot vacuum sliding under there for clean-up), chaise width, and arm width are other dimensions you may want to consider. It all depends on how you want to use the sectional. Also, don’t forget how important dimensions are for making sure a sectional can actually fit where you’re intending—not only in the floorplan but also through doorways and upstairs.

Upholstery Material



Upholstery material is a key factor in choosing the best sectional for you: it defines the furniture’s look and feel, how it lives day to day, and how it wears over time. It’s a lot to consider. Sectionals can be upholstered or covered (meaning the slipcover or fabric covering can be removed, washed, and replaced for a totally new look). Though some sectionals are only available in one or two upholstery options, most are available in various colors and fabrics. Common sectional upholstery materials include everything from chenille to linen to leather and velvet. And, there are “performance” fabrics engineered to be more durable. Colors range from natural and neutral to bold and pastel, including some patterns.

Upholstery also impacts the cost and returnability of a sectional. Sectional prices often change based on the type of fabric selected. And, in the case of retailers that offer a plethora of upholstery options, many are custom or made-to-order only—meaning you might not be able to return the sectional.

Swatches are fabric samples, and they are super helpful in choosing your sectional upholstery. With swatches, you can actually touch the material and see the color in your own space. Will it feel good to lounge on? Does it clash with the carpet? Though some fabric samples come with costs or restrictions on how many swatches you can request, all retailers we included here will ship swatches.

Return Policy



Sectionals are not just a financial investment but a big part of your floor plan’s real estate and your daily living experience—you probably want the chance to make sure it works for you. That’s why, whether buying online or in-person, return policies are an important consideration.

Most (not all) retailers do allow some returns and refunds. Custom sectionals are the most likely to not allow returns. Otherwise, returns are typically required to happen within a certain period (often in a 14- or 30-day window), though they often have stipulations around packaging and the condition of the sectional. Another thing to look for is a return fee, sometimes called a restocking fee. The fee is usually 10% to 25% of the value of the product and is removed from the refund.

Arrangement



Arrangement refers to the general layout of the sectional. L-sectionals are arranged in an L-shape layout and are often identified as right- or left-facing (depending on which side has the arm jutting out toward you when facing it). These may also be called corner sectionals. U-sectionals have three or more pieces connected in a U shape. A chaise sectional is an arrangement that uses a chaise to create one or both arms on an L- or U-shaped sectional. Though chaises can be stationary—either right- or left-arm facing—there are many models where the chaise is reversible and can be on either side of the sectional. You may also see curved sectionals, shaped as the name implies, and the pit sectional, which is essentially a big block—like a U-sectional with the middle filled in.

Modular sectionals are made from individual pieces that can be connected together and arranged into any of the different layouts above. They can expand to fit larger rooms by incorporating more pieces, or they can break down into multiple, smaller seating areas from just one piece of furniture. These are some of the most popular sectionals because they have more flexibility.

Your Questions, Answered

How can you tell if a sectional is good quality?



“The three biggest elements to note when it comes to discerning sectional quality is the frame, the fabric, and the fill,” says Goerzen. She recommends hardwood (or even steel) frames with reinforced joints, which is an indication that the construction should last. Also, find out what kind of springs, webbing, or other construction is used to provide support for the cushions—if there isn’t much, the furniture likely won’t wear well for long.

Goerzen also says to investigate what the sectional seat and back cushions are made of. “To ensure the comfiest sit over time, look for cushions with a foam core wrapped in either feathers (the high-end down feel) or a man-made equivalent,” Goerzen says. “While just foam is certainly soft, the form will deteriorate over time, leading to that inevitable sag. So a wrap or encasing material is recommended by experts.”

Freling recommends looking at sectionals that have already seen a lot of lounging—check out showrooms and photos in online reviews. If the cushions are still looking true to form, they’re probably good quality. If it’s a sectional that’s supposed to relax (like the Sixpenny Neva sectional above), this won’t be an accurate marker—but for more structured cushions and pillows, it can be a telling sign when form starts to deteriorate, and you can’t fluff it back into shape.

What is the most durable fabric for sectionals?



Sectional upholstery and covering fabric should be durable for sitting, sleeping, spilling, and surviving whatever you and your kids, pets, or guests put it through. In that way, “durable” needs a bit of context to find the best sectional upholstery for you. For example, a beautifully textured woven fabric may be stain-resistant, but it also may invite (and not withstand) cat scratching. Red wine and coffee drinkers may want to find a darker shade to play it safe. All in all, lifestyle needs to be a major consideration when choosing a durable-for-you fabric.

Generally speaking, natural fabrics like linen, wool, and cotton are not easy to maintain—they are not stain-resistant and should not be scrubbed. Leather is less susceptible to spills if wiped up quickly, but it is prone to scratching. Both Goerzen and Freling say to look for fabric blends that combine natural and synthetic fibers for durability, also known as “performance” fabrics. “I almost always recommend a performance fabric that can easily be cleaned up,” says Freling. When looking at sectionals online, most retailers let you filter fabric options so you can quickly identify high-performing materials.

What is the best way to clean a sectional?



There is no easy one-size-fits-all answer for cleaning an upholstered sectional. Some fabrics can withstand store-bought spot removers, while others recommend professional cleaning only. Blotting spills as soon as they happen helps tremendously, as well as vacuuming crumbs, brushing away pet hair, and dusting leather. But the most important factor is to know your sectional’s fabric so you can learn how to clean it. Thankfully, many retailers include fabric care and maintenance with the product information on their website—which not only helps you make a fabric selection before purchase but can be a good resource when you need to clean your sectional. You can also check out our upholstery cleaning guide.

Who We Are

Kristina McGuirk is a freelance writer whose first contracts included doing product selections for Better Homes & Gardens branded special interest magazines in 2008. To better understand what makes a great sectional, she consulted Heather Goerzen, a Havenly design editor, and Amie Freling, designer and owner of Meme Hill. The designers also shared leads on their favorite brands and sectionals. Kristina then checked many best-of lists to see what else was gaining attention across the industry and scrutinized many owner reviews. She compared all these sources and, with input from two editors who tested two of the sectionals included in this story, created this list.