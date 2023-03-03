Shopping The 9 Best Screwdriver Sets of 2023 for Your DIY Projects, According to Testing You'll be able to take on any home improvement project with ease. By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on March 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know About Screwdriver Sets Other Screwdriver Sets We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Better Homes & Gardens / David Hattan Whether you’re a DIY beginner or a home improvement professional, screwdrivers are an important tool to have on hand. Using a screwdriver that’s too big, small, or incompatible with the screw you’re attempting to drive in, however, can make any project more difficult. “For most home DIY projects, you'll need a Phillips bit screwdriver, as those screws are more common, with the main exception being that for most receptacle and lightswitch covers, you'll need a flathead screwdriver to remove the screws,” says Ben Kuhl, founder and ceo of Shelf Expression. To find the best screwdriver sets, we put 30 full-size screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, and screw drill bits to the test at our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Each set of tools was put through a series of tasks, like assembling bookshelves, opening paint cans, and tightening eyeglass screws. Overall, the Dewalt 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at Amazon is the best screwdriver set. The set offers a wide variety of drill bits—all five of the most common are represented—that all fit snugly in a clear tool storage box for easy access. Plus, we loved that there was an extender piece so you could use the bits like a regular screwdriver. Our Top Picks Best Overall: DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set With Tough Case at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Ryobi 70-Piece Impact Rated Driving Kit at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Craftsman 5-Piece Screwdriver Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Wera Kraftform Big Pack 900 Screwdriver Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Lenox 9-in-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Glasses: Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Magnetic: Amartisan 10-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Electronics: XOOL Precision Laptop Screwdriver Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Jackson Palmer 218-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall DeWalt 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set With Tough Case 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The 45-piece set has got every screw bit you need—and then some.Keep in Mind: It might be hard to get some of the bits in and out of the storage box. Overall, this Dewalt pick is the best screwdriver set to consider. This set includes all of the five most common bits: flathead, Phillips, Robertson, Torx, and hex. The screw bits in this set made quick work of the tasks we tried them at. Though they fit comfortably into a standard drill, we really liked using the extender piece—you will, too, if you prefer working with a traditional screwdriver. The extender piece was long enough for our testing purposes and allowed us to set the screw bits at different angles, making it more comfortable to work with. It also made switching out the bits a lot easier, too. The screw bit in the extender survived the drop test with no damage. In fact, the bit pushed into the extender piece, so there were no worries at all about damaging the tip. All the bits are stored neatly and securely in a clear case—so securely, some were actually hard to get out—so you can see all your screwdriver bit options at a glance. Overall, we felt that this is a sturdy set that will last a long time. With 45 types and sizes of screw bits, this set is a great value for the price. Even if you don't plan to use a drill or even a screwdriver very often, this is still an excellent kit to have at home because it will most likely have every option you need for driving screws. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 45 | Type: Screw bits | Material: High-speed steel | Compatible with Drills: Yes Best Budget Ryobi 70-Piece Impact Rated Driving Kit 5 The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The set comes with a compact storage case that makes it easy to organize all of the pieces. Keep in Mind: During testing, we found that it was a bit more difficult to use a 6-inch screwdriver. If you’re new to DIYing and don’t know where to start with drill bits, this Ryobi set is the best screwdriver set to consider. But even if you’re already advancing in your home improvement skills, this budget-friendly set offers plenty of variety to take on any task involving screws. We found the set easy to use for all tasks during testing. When dropped, the bit did not fall out, so there's no worry about damage or losing the bits while working. We liked how comfortably the bit fit into the drill, and that it’s easy to alter the length for an even better fit. Overall, it's easy to put in and remove so you can change out bits quickly and easily. During one of the tests, however, we found that using a 6-inch screwdriver to hold two pieces of wood together was a bit difficult, as well as inserting a screw from six inches away. With 70 bits included, you’ve got plenty of options to cover all manner of tasks. We liked the compact storage case that allows you to easily see the bits you need. There are convenient flip-up compartments that make it easy to access them quickly, too. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 70 | Type: Screw bits | Material: Bi-metal | Compatible with Drills: Yes Best for Beginners Craftsman 5-Piece Screwdriver Set 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other sets and faired well during the drop test. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with a storage case and we found that the grip is a bit slippery. Every DIYer has got to start somewhere when building their toolkit. And when it comes to screwdrivers, we think this sturdy Craftsman five-piece set is the best screwdriver set to start with. This set includes two flathead screwdrivers in different sizes (small and large) and two Phillips screwdrivers, as well as a double-headed Allen wrench with a grip in the middle for ease of use. They were able to take on all the tasks during testing, and they survived the drop tests, so these are in it for the long hall. The handles feature a hard plastic octagonal-shaped grip that might seem a bit slippery at first. However, there are non-slip rings to anchor your thumb to steady it while you work. Unlike some other options, this set doesn’t come with a case, so keep in mind that you'll need a toolbox, utility drawer, or another type of storage setup at home. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 5 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set |Material: Alloy steel with acetate handle | Compatible with Drills: No Best Splurge Wera Kraftform Big Pack 900 Screwdriver Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The tips are magnetized and oxidized.Keep in Mind: They are a bit heavy in comparison to other similar styles. This 15-piece set by Wera is the best screwdriver set to invest in if you’re looking to tackle more DIY projects at home. It comes with three different sizes of Phillips screwdrivers, a flathead, torx, and Robertson screwdriver, so you’ll have all the essentials. The handles are a bit hefty but they have a nice grip so it feels good in your hand while working. We were able to complete all of the tasks easily with these full-length screwdrivers. The set has a pound-through blade with an impact cap on the handle, which means you can take a hammer to the end of the screwdriver to open something like a paint can. Speaking of which, the flathead seemed very heavy-duty and durable when it opened to the paint can, and the screwdrivers weren't at all harmed during the drop test. The best part of this set is the magnetized black tips. The magnets allow for a better grip on the screw, and the black tips mean they’ve been oxidized for better strength. The set comes with brackets with mounting brackets for storage—though we did think the brackets were a bit flimsy—so you might want to store them in a toolbox instead. Price at time of publish: $184 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 15 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set | Material: Metal, rubber, and plastic | Compatible with Drills: No Best Small Lenox 9-in-1 Rubber Handle Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: All the bits are stored in the handle.Keep in Mind: It’s not compatible with drills. Some screwdrivers are simply too long and therefore unwieldy to use when screws are in hard-to-reach places. That’s not the case with this set from Lennox, which rightfully earned its spot on our list as the best screwdriver set if you need a smaller option. The set has 10 parts, so you've got ample opportunity to create the screwdriver you need for the job. The handle is thick and padded for a comfortable grip, which is great if you’re working for a long time on a project. The real beauty of this tool, though, is that all of the screw bits are stored within the shaft and handle of the screwdriver. Not only does it make it easier to hang on to all the pieces, but you can easily switch them out without having to run back to a toolbox or drawer. It passed our screwdriver tests with flying colors—we were surprised to see how easily it opened the paint can despite it being small. It survived the drop test without any damage and without the bits all coming out, which is a bonus. This is more than up to the task of bigger jobs, but even if you’re using a drill with a collection of bits, this is one tool that is handy to have for everyday use. Given that it’s got the most common screw bits and is less expensive than other options, it’s a great pick to simply store in a kitchen drawer for whenever you need it. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 10 | Type: Screw bits | Material: Metal with rubber handle | Compatible with Drills: No Best for Glasses Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The tips are magnetized, so they can hold tight onto those tiny screws.Keep in Mind: The storage case didn’t seem sturdy. Precision tools are small and can be hard to work with, which is why we were thrilled to find this set from ORIA. There are 58 different bits, so we dare you not to find the one you need. But don’t worry—the set comes in a case where you can neatly organize everything for easy access, though we felt it could have been sturdier. There's labeling on both the inside and the outside of the case, plus a diagram on the back to help you choose the right tool for the job. Suffice it to say, the set had everything we needed to adjust the screws on the game controller and eyeglasses. The handles are comfortable, plus there’s a handy grip and indentation to set your fingers for better control. Despite their delicate nature, these precision screwdrivers survived the drop test. In addition to their durability, the tips are magnetized, so you won't have to worry about losing those tiny screws. There's an adjustable screwdriver as well as an extension to the screwdriver, so you can basically customize this for any precise screwing project you need at home. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 50 | Type: Precision screw bits | Material: Alloy steel | Compatible with Drills: No Best Magnetic Amartisan 10-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s a durable option that survived the drop test. Keep in Mind: You might prefer a different type of storage case. One of the best features a screwdriver can have is a magnetized tip. That way, when you insert the tip into a metal screw head, it will stay attached, which comes in handy when you're working. Luckily, this Amartisan set fits the bill and is one of the best screwdriver sets to have at home. This 10-piece set also features a good ergonomic grip, so your hand won’t tire during projects. We liked that everything is stored in a cylinder tube, though the fit is kind of tight—sometimes it was easier to empty it out completely, especially when it came to pulling out screwdrivers of certain sizes. The cylinder does have mounting holes, but we’d prefer some other more convenient type of storage. This set is more than adequate for your everyday DIY needs. The flathead screwdrivers made it easy to open the paint can, and they didn’t bend or break during the drop test. The handle was also long enough for ease of use. So if you're looking for a simple, sturdy set of screwdrivers that will last a long time, this is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 10 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set | Material: Chrome vanadium steel | Compatible with Drills: No Best Electronics XOOL Precision Laptop Screwdriver Kit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The comprehensive set has a safety feature that ensures all pieces won’t get lost, which is ideal for children and pets. Keep in Mind: We would have preferred a more secure way of keeping the case closed. This 80-in-one precision set by XOOL ensures that any small screw in your house can be attached or reattached with ease. The screwdriver has a stationary body with a rotating finger, which makes it easy to turn screws without losing pressure or momentum—something that’s easy to do when you’re working with such tiny screws, like those in TV remotes and game controllers. All five major screwdriver types were represented. We were impressed to find that there were both size one and two Phillips bits, which was a nice feature for a precision set. These screwdrivers were able to tighten glasses and take apart a gaming controller with ease. They also survived the drop test, so it’s durable even though it looks delicate. The tips are magnetized, which makes things easier when you're working with such small screws. However, we were impressed to find that the kit takes it a step further with a bracelet that connects to a cord that connects to an alligator tip clip. The safety feature keeps teeny tiny screws from being lost forever on your carpet or on the floor. This set is really like a veritable bag of tricks. It has useful tools like plastic poppers to open up delicate cases, along with a ruler, a utility knife, and a system reboot key, amongst other pieces. It also came in a folding rolling case that makes it easy to store just about anywhere even if you're tight on space. We would have preferred a different method of securing the case shut, though it wasn’t a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 80 | Type: Precision screw bits | Material: Metal | Compatible with Drills: No Best Large Jackson Palmer 218-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It comes with a storage case that features clear labels to make organization easier. Keep in Mind: The tips aren’t magnetized. When you need all screwdriver bits at your fingertips, this Jackson Palmer pick is the best screwdriver set. We love the storage case with clear, easy-to-read labels that store the bits securely, though not so securely that they’re hard to remove, as is the case with some bit storage. Not surprisingly, this set has all five of the most common screwdrivers and then some—after all, there are over 200 pieces in the set. The only real drawback is that the tips are not magnetized, which would make it even easier to use. Still, you've got access to every single bit you could ever want for home projects—if you drop the bit while working, it might be easier to just grab another and keep working. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 218 | Type: Screw bits | Material: Carbon steel | Compatible with Drills: Yes The Bottom Line The Dewalt 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at Amazon is the best because it more than covers your basic needs as a DIYer. It comes in a sturdy storage case so you can access the right tool for the job and keep your toolbox organized. Our Testing Process To find the best screwdriver sets, we put 30 full-size screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, and screw drill bits to the test at our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Over the course of one day, nine testers put each set through a series of tests, like assembling bookshelves, opening paint cans, and tightening eyeglass screws. Testers were given a pre-determined methodology and were asked to score each set based on several categories: ease of use, performance, durability, features, and overall value. Testers considered which of the five most common screwdriver tips each set had— flat head/slotted, Phillips, Robertson, Torx star/6-pointed, and hex key. They also examined, where applicable, the storage case for its durability and ease of carrying, as well as how convenient it was to access the screwdrivers/screw bits. For each screwdriver set, they took a close look at details such as magnetized tips (screws stay in place more easily when attaching), black vs. metal tips, and shanks (black means the surface is oxidized or coated in phosphate for strength). Then, they tested full-size screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, and screw bits on a variety of compatible tasks, including building a bookshelf, drilling or driving screws into wood, opening a paint can, and tightening screws in eyeglasses and game controllers. They put them through a drop test to see if any damage was sustained. For screw bits, they tested whether they fit into a standard drill. What to Know About Screwdriver Sets Before Shopping Included Pieces Some of the best screwdriver sets include just the basics while some feature 200 screw bits. While the number of screwdrivers and bits will depend on the frequency and complexity of your DIY projects, it’s not a bad thing to err on the side of more than fewer, especially if the price is right. In terms of pieces, you should also consider storage. Some screwdriver sets come in compact cases that keep all the bits organized for easy access, some full-length screwdriver sets come with brackets to be hung on the wall, and others come with nothing, as they are meant to be stored in a toolbox or a utility drawer. Choose a screwdriver set that will be useful and easy to store. Size Range While two screwdrivers are recommended as the bare minimum, it’s helpful to have more. “If you're able to purchase additional screwdrivers, I recommend getting three screwdrivers for each bit type in different sizes,” says Kuhl. “This way, you can be sure to have a size for every need.” Compatibilities It’s important to have at least a Phillips and flathead screwdriver on hand, but having other common types like a Torx or a Robertson screwdriver are also helpful. “Using the wrong size or type of screwdriver can lead to several issues, the most frustrating one is when you damage the screw and strip it,” Kuhl says. “This happens when the head of the screw is damaged and the bit has nowhere left to 'bite' into the screw.” Not only is it difficult to remove, he explains, but you can also risk damaging the surface. Kuhl also recommends a socket screwdriver because you can place different screw bits in the socket. “This way, you can be prepared for any instance where you need a bit that isn't a Phillips or flat head,” he says. Other Screwdriver Sets We Tested NEIKO 01323A Ultra Low Profile Offset Screwdriver Set The NEIKO 01323A Ultra Low Profile Offset Screwdriver Set includes five tools that are held together on a keyring, making it easy to keep track of them. The set is less expensive than other options and was easy to use. However, it didn’t include the most common screwdrivers and bits, so it may not be ideal for all projects. Craftsman 17 pc. Screwdriver Set While testing the Craftsman 17 pc. Screwdriver Set, we found that it did perform well overall. Although the handles fit well in our hands, there was no ergonomic grip and we felt that if the handles were wet the plastic handles have been difficult to hold. It was also a bit expensive in comparison to other similar sets as well. Milwaukee Set of 12 Tri-Lobe Screwdrivers 4932472003 Overall, the Milwaukee Set of 12 Tri-Lobe Screwdrivers 4932472003 was simple and straightforward, so it’s ideal for beginners or those who don’t use screwdrivers often. We would have preferred if there was a variety of shaft lengths, however, felt that it was too pricey. Your Questions, Answered What is special about a precision screwdriver set? True to its name, a precision screwdriver set has multiple, slender units that are designed for the smallest of screws. While you won’t be using a precision screwdriver set to put together furniture or other large pieces of wood, they’re perfect for securing screws in eyeglasses, tech devices (including phones and TV remotes), and other fasteners that are in places regular screwdrivers and drill bits simply can’t reach. What’s the minimum number of pieces you’ll want in a screwdriver set? At the very least, you’ll want at least a Phillips screwdriver and a flathead screwdriver on hand at home to take care of most of your project needs. However, if you have the budget and the room to store them, it’s a good idea to have other screwdrivers, like a Torx, a Robertson, and a hex head. These are the five most basic screwdriver types and should ensure that you’ve got a tool that’s compatible with most projects. Who We Are Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, New York, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of best screwdriver sets, Barbara analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also consulted Ben Kuhl, founder and CEO of Shelf Expression, a custom shelving and cabinet company in Charlotte.. What Is BHG Recommends? Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.