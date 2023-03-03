The 9 Best Screwdriver Sets of 2023 for Your DIY Projects, According to Testing

Overall, the Dewalt 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at Amazon is the best screwdriver set. The set offers a wide variety of drill bits—all five of the most common are represented—that all fit snugly in a clear tool storage box for easy access. Plus, we loved that there was an extender piece so you could use the bits like a regular screwdriver.

To find the best screwdriver sets, we put 30 full-size screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, and screw drill bits to the test at our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Each set of tools was put through a series of tasks, like assembling bookshelves, opening paint cans, and tightening eyeglass screws.

“For most home DIY projects, you'll need a Phillips bit screwdriver, as those screws are more common, with the main exception being that for most receptacle and lightswitch covers, you'll need a flathead screwdriver to remove the screws,” says Ben Kuhl, founder and ceo of Shelf Expression.

Whether you’re a DIY beginner or a home improvement professional, screwdrivers are an important tool to have on hand. Using a screwdriver that’s too big, small, or incompatible with the screw you’re attempting to drive in, however, can make any project more difficult.

Best Overall DeWalt 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set With Tough Case 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The 45-piece set has got every screw bit you need—and then some. Keep in Mind: It might be hard to get some of the bits in and out of the storage box. Overall, this Dewalt pick is the best screwdriver set to consider. This set includes all of the five most common bits: flathead, Phillips, Robertson, Torx, and hex. The screw bits in this set made quick work of the tasks we tried them at. Though they fit comfortably into a standard drill, we really liked using the extender piece—you will, too, if you prefer working with a traditional screwdriver. The extender piece was long enough for our testing purposes and allowed us to set the screw bits at different angles, making it more comfortable to work with. It also made switching out the bits a lot easier, too. The screw bit in the extender survived the drop test with no damage. In fact, the bit pushed into the extender piece, so there were no worries at all about damaging the tip. All the bits are stored neatly and securely in a clear case—so securely, some were actually hard to get out—so you can see all your screwdriver bit options at a glance. Overall, we felt that this is a sturdy set that will last a long time. With 45 types and sizes of screw bits, this set is a great value for the price. Even if you don't plan to use a drill or even a screwdriver very often, this is still an excellent kit to have at home because it will most likely have every option you need for driving screws. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 45 | Type: Screw bits | Material: High-speed steel | Compatible with Drills: Yes

Best Budget Ryobi 70-Piece Impact Rated Driving Kit 5 The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The set comes with a compact storage case that makes it easy to organize all of the pieces. Keep in Mind: During testing, we found that it was a bit more difficult to use a 6-inch screwdriver. If you’re new to DIYing and don’t know where to start with drill bits, this Ryobi set is the best screwdriver set to consider. But even if you’re already advancing in your home improvement skills, this budget-friendly set offers plenty of variety to take on any task involving screws. We found the set easy to use for all tasks during testing. When dropped, the bit did not fall out, so there's no worry about damage or losing the bits while working. We liked how comfortably the bit fit into the drill, and that it’s easy to alter the length for an even better fit. Overall, it's easy to put in and remove so you can change out bits quickly and easily. During one of the tests, however, we found that using a 6-inch screwdriver to hold two pieces of wood together was a bit difficult, as well as inserting a screw from six inches away. With 70 bits included, you’ve got plenty of options to cover all manner of tasks. We liked the compact storage case that allows you to easily see the bits you need. There are convenient flip-up compartments that make it easy to access them quickly, too. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 70 | Type: Screw bits | Material: Bi-metal | Compatible with Drills: Yes

Best for Beginners Craftsman 5-Piece Screwdriver Set 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other sets and faired well during the drop test. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with a storage case and we found that the grip is a bit slippery. Every DIYer has got to start somewhere when building their toolkit. And when it comes to screwdrivers, we think this sturdy Craftsman five-piece set is the best screwdriver set to start with. This set includes two flathead screwdrivers in different sizes (small and large) and two Phillips screwdrivers, as well as a double-headed Allen wrench with a grip in the middle for ease of use. They were able to take on all the tasks during testing, and they survived the drop tests, so these are in it for the long hall. The handles feature a hard plastic octagonal-shaped grip that might seem a bit slippery at first. However, there are non-slip rings to anchor your thumb to steady it while you work. Unlike some other options, this set doesn’t come with a case, so keep in mind that you'll need a toolbox, utility drawer, or another type of storage setup at home. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 5 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set |Material: Alloy steel with acetate handle | Compatible with Drills: No

Best Splurge Wera Kraftform Big Pack 900 Screwdriver Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The tips are magnetized and oxidized. Keep in Mind: They are a bit heavy in comparison to other similar styles. This 15-piece set by Wera is the best screwdriver set to invest in if you’re looking to tackle more DIY projects at home. It comes with three different sizes of Phillips screwdrivers, a flathead, torx, and Robertson screwdriver, so you’ll have all the essentials. The handles are a bit hefty but they have a nice grip so it feels good in your hand while working. We were able to complete all of the tasks easily with these full-length screwdrivers. The set has a pound-through blade with an impact cap on the handle, which means you can take a hammer to the end of the screwdriver to open something like a paint can. Speaking of which, the flathead seemed very heavy-duty and durable when it opened to the paint can, and the screwdrivers weren't at all harmed during the drop test. The best part of this set is the magnetized black tips. The magnets allow for a better grip on the screw, and the black tips mean they’ve been oxidized for better strength. The set comes with brackets with mounting brackets for storage—though we did think the brackets were a bit flimsy—so you might want to store them in a toolbox instead. Price at time of publish: $184 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 15 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set | Material: Metal, rubber, and plastic | Compatible with Drills: No

Best Small Lenox 9-in-1 Rubber Handle Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: All the bits are stored in the handle. Keep in Mind: It’s not compatible with drills. Some screwdrivers are simply too long and therefore unwieldy to use when screws are in hard-to-reach places. That’s not the case with this set from Lennox, which rightfully earned its spot on our list as the best screwdriver set if you need a smaller option. The set has 10 parts, so you've got ample opportunity to create the screwdriver you need for the job. The handle is thick and padded for a comfortable grip, which is great if you’re working for a long time on a project. The real beauty of this tool, though, is that all of the screw bits are stored within the shaft and handle of the screwdriver. Not only does it make it easier to hang on to all the pieces, but you can easily switch them out without having to run back to a toolbox or drawer. It passed our screwdriver tests with flying colors—we were surprised to see how easily it opened the paint can despite it being small. It survived the drop test without any damage and without the bits all coming out, which is a bonus. This is more than up to the task of bigger jobs, but even if you’re using a drill with a collection of bits, this is one tool that is handy to have for everyday use. Given that it’s got the most common screw bits and is less expensive than other options, it’s a great pick to simply store in a kitchen drawer for whenever you need it. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 10 | Type: Screw bits | Material: Metal with rubber handle | Compatible with Drills: No

Best for Glasses Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The tips are magnetized, so they can hold tight onto those tiny screws. Keep in Mind: The storage case didn’t seem sturdy. Precision tools are small and can be hard to work with, which is why we were thrilled to find this set from ORIA. There are 58 different bits, so we dare you not to find the one you need. But don’t worry—the set comes in a case where you can neatly organize everything for easy access, though we felt it could have been sturdier. There's labeling on both the inside and the outside of the case, plus a diagram on the back to help you choose the right tool for the job. Suffice it to say, the set had everything we needed to adjust the screws on the game controller and eyeglasses. The handles are comfortable, plus there’s a handy grip and indentation to set your fingers for better control. Despite their delicate nature, these precision screwdrivers survived the drop test. In addition to their durability, the tips are magnetized, so you won't have to worry about losing those tiny screws. There's an adjustable screwdriver as well as an extension to the screwdriver, so you can basically customize this for any precise screwing project you need at home. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 50 | Type: Precision screw bits | Material: Alloy steel | Compatible with Drills: No

Best Magnetic Amartisan 10-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s a durable option that survived the drop test. Keep in Mind: You might prefer a different type of storage case. One of the best features a screwdriver can have is a magnetized tip. That way, when you insert the tip into a metal screw head, it will stay attached, which comes in handy when you're working. Luckily, this Amartisan set fits the bill and is one of the best screwdriver sets to have at home. This 10-piece set also features a good ergonomic grip, so your hand won’t tire during projects. We liked that everything is stored in a cylinder tube, though the fit is kind of tight—sometimes it was easier to empty it out completely, especially when it came to pulling out screwdrivers of certain sizes. The cylinder does have mounting holes, but we’d prefer some other more convenient type of storage. This set is more than adequate for your everyday DIY needs. The flathead screwdrivers made it easy to open the paint can, and they didn’t bend or break during the drop test. The handle was also long enough for ease of use. So if you're looking for a simple, sturdy set of screwdrivers that will last a long time, this is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 10 | Type: Full-size screwdriver set | Material: Chrome vanadium steel | Compatible with Drills: No

Best Electronics XOOL Precision Laptop Screwdriver Kit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The comprehensive set has a safety feature that ensures all pieces won’t get lost, which is ideal for children and pets. Keep in Mind: We would have preferred a more secure way of keeping the case closed. This 80-in-one precision set by XOOL ensures that any small screw in your house can be attached or reattached with ease. The screwdriver has a stationary body with a rotating finger, which makes it easy to turn screws without losing pressure or momentum—something that’s easy to do when you’re working with such tiny screws, like those in TV remotes and game controllers. All five major screwdriver types were represented. We were impressed to find that there were both size one and two Phillips bits, which was a nice feature for a precision set. These screwdrivers were able to tighten glasses and take apart a gaming controller with ease. They also survived the drop test, so it’s durable even though it looks delicate. The tips are magnetized, which makes things easier when you're working with such small screws. However, we were impressed to find that the kit takes it a step further with a bracelet that connects to a cord that connects to an alligator tip clip. The safety feature keeps teeny tiny screws from being lost forever on your carpet or on the floor. This set is really like a veritable bag of tricks. It has useful tools like plastic poppers to open up delicate cases, along with a ruler, a utility knife, and a system reboot key, amongst other pieces. It also came in a folding rolling case that makes it easy to store just about anywhere even if you're tight on space. We would have preferred a different method of securing the case shut, though it wasn’t a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Number of Pieces: 80 | Type: Precision screw bits | Material: Metal | Compatible with Drills: No