Dr. Ingegno also suggests opting for an infrared sauna blanket. “This type of heat will be less intense,” he explains. “This heat penetrates into the body and almost warms from the inside out. It is usually more tolerable and takes longer to sweat.”

“In most cases, you shouldn’t have your skin directly on the pads,” he says. To avoid too much heat directly on your skin, he recommends looking for a sauna blanket that has a towel insert. If the blanket doesn’t come with one, just be sure to be fully clothed when using it.

There are a few considerations to keep in mind when looking for the best sauna blanket, according to Dr. Tom Ingegno, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and founder of Charm City Integrative Health.

If you don’t have the space for a home sauna, sauna blankets are an at-home solution that provide many of the same benefits as a sauna does. In addition to improving your mood, sauna blankets are portable, compact, and easy to use.

Best Overall HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Higherdose.com Why You Should Get It It is made of premium materials that increase the benefits of infrared heat. Keep in Mind If you want to use this sauna blanket without covering up head to toe, you’ll need to purchase a separate accessory. The HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket is our pick for the best sauna blanket overall because it is made of super comfortable, yet premium materials, while still boasting an impressive temperature range. This sauna blanket is waterproof, and it has a zipper rather than velcro like other sauna blankets on this list. It also has charcoal, clay, and magnetic layers, with each of these materials working together to create a blanket that helps create a relaxing spa experience at home. There is also a layer of amethyst and tourmaline. In order to use the blanket, you’ll need to preheat it for 10 minutes, then select a temperature from the settings. There are eight settings on this blanket, and it has a temperature range of 68°F to 158°F. Then, you can slip inside and spend 30 to 45 minutes sweating it out. This infrared sauna has a timer that shuts off after one hour, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off or losing track of time while relaxing. It is recommended with most sauna blankets that you use them while fully clothed in order to avoid exposing your skin directly to the heat. With the HigherDOSE Infrared Blanket, you can choose instead to use a towel insert (which is sold separately) so that you don’t need to wear clothes while sweating it out. Price at time of publish: $700 Temperature Range: 68°F to 158°F | Material: Polyurethane leather | Dimensions: 71 x 71 inches | Weight: 16.45 pounds

Best Budget SurmountWay Sauna Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It You have the option of keeping your arms free, so you can read or scroll on your phone. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket’s controls are simple, so it can be difficult to choose your settings. Looking for a sauna blanket that doesn’t make you sweat when it comes time to purchase? The SurmountWay Sauna Blanket is our pick for best budget sauna blanket because, though it is on the lower end of the price range for sauna blankets, it has features that are comparable to more expensive models. On top of its affordable price, the SurmountWay Sauna Blanket gives you the option of leaving your arms out of the sauna blanket, so if you want to spend your time sweating and reading (or learning how to organize your home on TikTok) you can do so easily. This sauna blanket heats up to 176°F, and you are in control of how hot the blanket gets, as well as what time limit you’d like to set (you can use it for up to 60 minutes) via the remote that comes with the blanket. It also has two heating zones, which you can customize and control separately. That means you can target the spots on your body that you want to warm up. It also has features like a safety switch that turns off if the blanket reaches over 185°F, as well as a 5.5-foot cable so even though you’re plugged into an outlet, you aren’t as limited in where you need to place the blanket. Keep in mind that this is not the most high-tech of sauna blankets—the provided remote is small and only has a few buttons, so toggling through to choose your temperature and settings is not as easy as it could be. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane coated nylon, oxford fabric, and waterproof PVC | Dimensions: 71 x 32 inches | Weight: 13.66 pounds

Best Splurge Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket Bon Charge View On Boncharge.com Why You Should Get It This blanket has multiple cushioning layers, which makes it comfortable to lay in. Keep in Mind It is heavy at nearly 20 pounds. If you’re not worried about the price tag, our pick for the best sauna blanket to splurge on is the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket because it is effective when trapping the heat in the blanket for the ultimate sweat session. You can choose your heat setting for the Bon Charge using a remote control, which allows you to adjust the temperature from 77°F to 176°F. The Bon Charge is made of multiple layers that, when used together, make for an incredibly effective sauna blanket. Made of non-toxic PU (polyurethane) outside, there are cotton cushioning layers on the top and bottom of the blanket, making for a comfortable experience. There is also a double velcro fastening that keeps heat from escaping and makes the fit of the blanket a customizable one. We also love that there is an insulation layer and a heat balancing temperature sensing layer, which makes sure that the heat from the blanket is being evenly distributed. We also like that this blanket is easy to clean—its instructions note that all you need to do is whip your sauna blanket with a damp cloth. Although this sauna blanket does come with a carrying case to make it easy to move it around, it is also one of the heaviest on this list at almost 20 pounds. If you’re planning on traveling with it or moving it around the house, you’ll want to be aware that it is heavy. Price at time of publish: $700 Temperature Range: 77°F to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane leather and cotton cushioning | Dimensions: 71 x 35.4 inches | Weight: 19.8 pounds

Best Infrared Sun Home Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket Sun Home Saunas View On Sunhomesaunas.com Why You Should Get It This blanket uses far-infrared heating, which can penetrate up to 1.5 inches of muscle tissue. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket has a high minimum temperature that beginners may find to be too hot. The SunHome Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket is our choice for best infrared sauna blanket because it has a great temperature range, plus it uses far-infrared heating elements. Far-infrared heating means that it can penetrate up to 1.5 inches of muscle tissue, which can help you feel soothed and relaxed. This sauna blanket has a temperature range of 95°F to 167°F and one heating zone for an all-over warming effect. You can set the timer for anything from 30 to 60 minutes, and you can set your timer and temperatures using a control that can attach right to the blanket, so you don’t have to worry about losing it. In order to keep the temperature inside of the blanket (and therefore give you a more consistent heat) this sauna blanket has industrial grade zippers. It is also made of polyurethane leather, which is an artificial leather that is non-toxic, and waterproof layers to keep your sauna blanket from soaking up sweat. This sauna blanket has a high minimum temperature at 95°F, which is higher than most of the blankets on this list. Beginners may find that this is too hot, and so should look for a sauna blanket that lets them work up to those higher temperatures. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Temperature Range: 95°F to 167°F | Material: Polyurethane leather | Dimensions: 71 x 63 inches | Weight: 15 pounds

Best with Sleeves Surnuo Sauna Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Its sleeves have elastic cuffs that keep heat trapped for an uninterrupted sauna. Keep in Mind You cannot use this sauna blanket while relaxing on your bed or sofa. With the Sunuo Sauna Blanket, our pick for the best sauna blanket with sleeves, your arms can still stay warm while leaving your hands free to read a book or watch Netflix on your tablet. This sauna blanket reaches up to 176°F, and the temperature is adjustable via a remote control. It also allows for sessions that last 15 to 60 minutes. We like that this blanket comes with a safety feature that automatically turns it off if it reaches 185°F. Another great feature of this sauna blanket is that it doesn’t take too long to preheat—just wait 5 minutes as it gets up to the temperature you’ve set and it’s ready to go. The arms of this blanket do not heat the same way that the main area does, as they do not have and infrared layer. Instead, the sleeves have elastic wristbands that help to trap the heat in the blanket and transfer the warmth from your body and the rest of the blanket to your arms. As for the rest of your body, you should, as we’ve mentioned with our other choices, enter the sauna blanket fully covered to avoid letting your skin be in direct heat. This sauna blanket also has the option of an insert towel, which also keeps your skin from any irritation. Keep in mind that, while some sauna blankets are able to be used on a bed or couch for additional comfort, the manufacturer recommends that you do not use the Sunuo Sauna Blanket on these soft surfaces, as it could pose a safety hazard. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane coated nylon Oxford fabric | Dimensions: 70 x 32 inches | Weight: 11 pounds

Best Vibrating Sharper Image Calming Infrared Heat Sauna Wrap Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On CVS Why You Should Get It It has eight heat settings and three levels of vibrations to choose from. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket has a low maximum temperature at just 150°F. With eight heat settings and three different levels of massaging vibrations, the Sharper Image Calming Heat Sauna Wrap is our pick for the best vibrating sauna blanket. We love that it provides a customizable experience that is tailored to your needs. This sauna blanket can reach up to 150°F, and you can adjust the settings via remote. The settings are simple to control: rather than cycling through until you hit the right temperature, it has eight different heat settings to choose from. It also comes with a massage pad which has three settings to choose from. We love that it is easy to get into and out of as it uses hook-and-loop fasteners to secure yourself in. Being able to open your sauna blanket easily is important, should you want to take a breather. Additionally, the sauna blanket is simple to clean, as the inside is made of waterproof fabric—just wipe down with a gentle cleaner or detergent. We also like that this sauna blanket has a safety feature that turns off after 30 minutes. It’s easy to bypass if you’re looking to stay in for a longer period of time, but it’s nice to have peace of mind while trying to relax. It also has an automatic shut-off feature for the vibration settings—it will stop vibrating after 15 minutes, but with a push of a button, it will start up again. Keep in mind that this sauna blanket’s maximum temperature of 150°F is the lowest maximum temperature on our list. That doesn’t mean you won’t break a sweat, it just means that if you’re looking for a more intense sweat, this might not be the blanket for you. Price at time of publish: $234 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 150°F | Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 70 x 70 inches | Weight: 14.48lbs