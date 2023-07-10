Shopping The 7 Best Sauna Blankets of 2023 To Help You Relax Create a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. By Andrea Wurzburger Andrea Wurzburger Andrea Wurzburger has been a writer for nearly a decade, with experience writing for publications like HerCampus.com, REDBOOK Magazine, VH1.com, and People.com. As a features writer at People.com, she wrote across verticals about everything from gift guides to buzzy pop culture galleries. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 10, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Marcus Millan If you don’t have the space for a home sauna, sauna blankets are an at-home solution that provide many of the same benefits as a sauna does. In addition to improving your mood, sauna blankets are portable, compact, and easy to use. There are a few considerations to keep in mind when looking for the best sauna blanket, according to Dr. Tom Ingegno, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and founder of Charm City Integrative Health. “In most cases, you shouldn’t have your skin directly on the pads,” he says. To avoid too much heat directly on your skin, he recommends looking for a sauna blanket that has a towel insert. If the blanket doesn’t come with one, just be sure to be fully clothed when using it. Dr. Ingegno also suggests opting for an infrared sauna blanket. “This type of heat will be less intense,” he explains. “This heat penetrates into the body and almost warms from the inside out. It is usually more tolerable and takes longer to sweat.” Our Top Picks Best Overall: HigherDose Sauna Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: SurmountWay Sauna Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket at Boncharge.com Jump to Review Best Infrared: Sun Home Saunas Sauna Blanket at Sunhomesaunas.com Jump to Review Best with Sleeves: Surnuo Sauna Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vibrating: Sharper Image Calming Infrared Heat Sauna Wrap at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extra-Large: Gizmo Sauna Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Higherdose.com Why You Should Get It It is made of premium materials that increase the benefits of infrared heat. Keep in Mind If you want to use this sauna blanket without covering up head to toe, you’ll need to purchase a separate accessory. The HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket is our pick for the best sauna blanket overall because it is made of super comfortable, yet premium materials, while still boasting an impressive temperature range. This sauna blanket is waterproof, and it has a zipper rather than velcro like other sauna blankets on this list. It also has charcoal, clay, and magnetic layers, with each of these materials working together to create a blanket that helps create a relaxing spa experience at home. There is also a layer of amethyst and tourmaline. In order to use the blanket, you’ll need to preheat it for 10 minutes, then select a temperature from the settings. There are eight settings on this blanket, and it has a temperature range of 68°F to 158°F. Then, you can slip inside and spend 30 to 45 minutes sweating it out. This infrared sauna has a timer that shuts off after one hour, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off or losing track of time while relaxing. It is recommended with most sauna blankets that you use them while fully clothed in order to avoid exposing your skin directly to the heat. With the HigherDOSE Infrared Blanket, you can choose instead to use a towel insert (which is sold separately) so that you don’t need to wear clothes while sweating it out. Price at time of publish: $700 Temperature Range: 68°F to 158°F | Material: Polyurethane leather | Dimensions: 71 x 71 inches | Weight: 16.45 pounds Best Budget SurmountWay Sauna Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It You have the option of keeping your arms free, so you can read or scroll on your phone. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket’s controls are simple, so it can be difficult to choose your settings. Looking for a sauna blanket that doesn’t make you sweat when it comes time to purchase? The SurmountWay Sauna Blanket is our pick for best budget sauna blanket because, though it is on the lower end of the price range for sauna blankets, it has features that are comparable to more expensive models. On top of its affordable price, the SurmountWay Sauna Blanket gives you the option of leaving your arms out of the sauna blanket, so if you want to spend your time sweating and reading (or learning how to organize your home on TikTok) you can do so easily. This sauna blanket heats up to 176°F, and you are in control of how hot the blanket gets, as well as what time limit you’d like to set (you can use it for up to 60 minutes) via the remote that comes with the blanket. It also has two heating zones, which you can customize and control separately. That means you can target the spots on your body that you want to warm up. It also has features like a safety switch that turns off if the blanket reaches over 185°F, as well as a 5.5-foot cable so even though you’re plugged into an outlet, you aren’t as limited in where you need to place the blanket. Keep in mind that this is not the most high-tech of sauna blankets—the provided remote is small and only has a few buttons, so toggling through to choose your temperature and settings is not as easy as it could be. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane coated nylon, oxford fabric, and waterproof PVC | Dimensions: 71 x 32 inches | Weight: 13.66 pounds Best Splurge Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket Bon Charge View On Boncharge.com Why You Should Get It This blanket has multiple cushioning layers, which makes it comfortable to lay in. Keep in Mind It is heavy at nearly 20 pounds. If you’re not worried about the price tag, our pick for the best sauna blanket to splurge on is the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket because it is effective when trapping the heat in the blanket for the ultimate sweat session. You can choose your heat setting for the Bon Charge using a remote control, which allows you to adjust the temperature from 77°F to 176°F. The Bon Charge is made of multiple layers that, when used together, make for an incredibly effective sauna blanket. Made of non-toxic PU (polyurethane) outside, there are cotton cushioning layers on the top and bottom of the blanket, making for a comfortable experience. There is also a double velcro fastening that keeps heat from escaping and makes the fit of the blanket a customizable one. We also love that there is an insulation layer and a heat balancing temperature sensing layer, which makes sure that the heat from the blanket is being evenly distributed. We also like that this blanket is easy to clean—its instructions note that all you need to do is whip your sauna blanket with a damp cloth. Although this sauna blanket does come with a carrying case to make it easy to move it around, it is also one of the heaviest on this list at almost 20 pounds. If you’re planning on traveling with it or moving it around the house, you’ll want to be aware that it is heavy. Price at time of publish: $700 Temperature Range: 77°F to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane leather and cotton cushioning | Dimensions: 71 x 35.4 inches | Weight: 19.8 pounds Best Infrared Sun Home Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket Sun Home Saunas View On Sunhomesaunas.com Why You Should Get It This blanket uses far-infrared heating, which can penetrate up to 1.5 inches of muscle tissue. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket has a high minimum temperature that beginners may find to be too hot. The SunHome Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket is our choice for best infrared sauna blanket because it has a great temperature range, plus it uses far-infrared heating elements. Far-infrared heating means that it can penetrate up to 1.5 inches of muscle tissue, which can help you feel soothed and relaxed. This sauna blanket has a temperature range of 95°F to 167°F and one heating zone for an all-over warming effect. You can set the timer for anything from 30 to 60 minutes, and you can set your timer and temperatures using a control that can attach right to the blanket, so you don’t have to worry about losing it. In order to keep the temperature inside of the blanket (and therefore give you a more consistent heat) this sauna blanket has industrial grade zippers. It is also made of polyurethane leather, which is an artificial leather that is non-toxic, and waterproof layers to keep your sauna blanket from soaking up sweat. This sauna blanket has a high minimum temperature at 95°F, which is higher than most of the blankets on this list. Beginners may find that this is too hot, and so should look for a sauna blanket that lets them work up to those higher temperatures. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Temperature Range: 95°F to 167°F | Material: Polyurethane leather | Dimensions: 71 x 63 inches | Weight: 15 pounds Best with Sleeves Surnuo Sauna Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Its sleeves have elastic cuffs that keep heat trapped for an uninterrupted sauna. Keep in Mind You cannot use this sauna blanket while relaxing on your bed or sofa. With the Sunuo Sauna Blanket, our pick for the best sauna blanket with sleeves, your arms can still stay warm while leaving your hands free to read a book or watch Netflix on your tablet. This sauna blanket reaches up to 176°F, and the temperature is adjustable via a remote control. It also allows for sessions that last 15 to 60 minutes. We like that this blanket comes with a safety feature that automatically turns it off if it reaches 185°F. Another great feature of this sauna blanket is that it doesn’t take too long to preheat—just wait 5 minutes as it gets up to the temperature you’ve set and it’s ready to go. The arms of this blanket do not heat the same way that the main area does, as they do not have and infrared layer. Instead, the sleeves have elastic wristbands that help to trap the heat in the blanket and transfer the warmth from your body and the rest of the blanket to your arms. As for the rest of your body, you should, as we’ve mentioned with our other choices, enter the sauna blanket fully covered to avoid letting your skin be in direct heat. This sauna blanket also has the option of an insert towel, which also keeps your skin from any irritation. Keep in mind that, while some sauna blankets are able to be used on a bed or couch for additional comfort, the manufacturer recommends that you do not use the Sunuo Sauna Blanket on these soft surfaces, as it could pose a safety hazard. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 176°F | Material: Polyurethane coated nylon Oxford fabric | Dimensions: 70 x 32 inches | Weight: 11 pounds Best Vibrating Sharper Image Calming Infrared Heat Sauna Wrap Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On CVS Why You Should Get It It has eight heat settings and three levels of vibrations to choose from. Keep in Mind This sauna blanket has a low maximum temperature at just 150°F. With eight heat settings and three different levels of massaging vibrations, the Sharper Image Calming Heat Sauna Wrap is our pick for the best vibrating sauna blanket. We love that it provides a customizable experience that is tailored to your needs. This sauna blanket can reach up to 150°F, and you can adjust the settings via remote. The settings are simple to control: rather than cycling through until you hit the right temperature, it has eight different heat settings to choose from. It also comes with a massage pad which has three settings to choose from. We love that it is easy to get into and out of as it uses hook-and-loop fasteners to secure yourself in. Being able to open your sauna blanket easily is important, should you want to take a breather. Additionally, the sauna blanket is simple to clean, as the inside is made of waterproof fabric—just wipe down with a gentle cleaner or detergent. We also like that this sauna blanket has a safety feature that turns off after 30 minutes. It’s easy to bypass if you’re looking to stay in for a longer period of time, but it’s nice to have peace of mind while trying to relax. It also has an automatic shut-off feature for the vibration settings—it will stop vibrating after 15 minutes, but with a push of a button, it will start up again. Keep in mind that this sauna blanket’s maximum temperature of 150°F is the lowest maximum temperature on our list. That doesn’t mean you won’t break a sweat, it just means that if you’re looking for a more intense sweat, this might not be the blanket for you. Price at time of publish: $234 Product Details: Temperature Range: Up to 150°F | Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 70 x 70 inches | Weight: 14.48lbs Best Extra-Large Gizmo Far Infrared Sauna Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has three heating zones, so you can target your session. Keep in Mind The controller only displays the temperature in celsius. If you want to get all of the benefits of a sauna blanket but you’re over 6 feet tall, you’ll need a blanket large enough to fit you comfortably,like the Gizmo Far Infrared Sauna Blanket. We love it because it fits people who are up to 7 feet, 1 inch tall comfortably, and it also has features that set it apart from other extra-large sauna blankets. In addition to its larger size, this sauna blanket also has the added benefit of three independent heating zones. There is a zone for your upper body, one for your midsection, and another for your lower body. This feature is helpful if you are looking to target a certain spot in your body after a workout, or if you need to loosen up muscles in one area but not another. You can set the temperature on the Gizmo Supply Three Zone Infrared Sauna Blanket anywhere from 86°F to 194°F, which is the hottest of any of the sauna blankets on this list. It also has a 60-minute timer, and you have the option of pausing the timer in between sessions. Keep in mind that the controller displays the temperature in Celsius, so if you’re used to Fahrenheit, you might need to get used to converting in order to get the temperature just right. Price at time of publish: $553 Product Details: Temperature Range: 86°F to 194°F | Material: Waterproof PVC | Dimensions: 88 inches x 38 inches | Weight: 26.6 pounds The Bottom Line We chose the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket as the best sauna blanket overall because it is made of premium materials and has an impressive temperature range to choose from. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the SurmountWay Sauna Blanket is our pick—it even has holes for your arms so you don’t have to pause your sweat session to check your phone. What to Know About Sauna Blankets Before Shopping Temperature Range When shopping around for sauna blankets it is important to understand the temperature range you are looking for. Steam saunas are usually kept between 150°F and 180°F. While the range differs from blanket to blanket, typically sauna blankets will have settings anywhere from 68°F to 176°F. While 176°F may sound like an incredibly hot temperature, it does not burn your skin. Regardless of the temperature range of your sauna blanket, you should wear long sleeved shirts and pants, as well as socks, into the blanket in order to avoid any irritation to your skin. Material Because you’ll be sweating while enveloped in your sauna blanket, it’s important to look for hygienic materials that are easy to clean afterward. Look for sauna blankets that have waterproof PVC on the inside, like the Gizmo Far Infrared Sauna Blanket, which makes for a much more efficient clean. Some sauna blankets even come with a towel insert to help make clean-up even more simple. Polyurethane leather is another popular material, and is often used for the outside of sauna blankets. It is a type of faux leather that is made with plastic, is nontoxic, and is oftentimes vegan. Dimensions If you don’t have space for a home sauna or outdoor sauna, sauna blankets are the perfect alternative since they are much smaller and can be stored when not in use. The standard width of a sauna blanket is 36 inches while closed (that’s 72 inches when open) and the standard length is 71 inches. Some sauna blankets, like the LifePro BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket, can be 76 inches long or more. 72 inches is equal to 6 feet in length, so most traditional sauna blankets are sufficient for taller people, especially when considering that their head is meant to peek out of the top. The Gizmo Far Infrared Sauna Blanket is a whopping 88 inches long, so there is always a chance you can find an extra-long option if necessary. Weight The weight of the blanket may not seem like an important factor to consider, but it is if you are looking to destress while hanging out in your sauna blanket. Also, taking into consideration that you might want to store your sauna blanket away when you’re finished using it, the weight of the blanket is an important factor to keep in mind. Sauna blankets are similar in weight to weighted blankets (which also offer relaxation benefits). The average weight of a sauna blanket is around 15 pounds, with the lightest blanket on our list, the Sunuo Sauna Blanket, weighing about 11 pounds. The heaviest blanket on our list is our pick for best extra-large: Gizmo Far Infrared Sauna Blanket, which weighs 26.6 pounds. Your Questions, Answered What are the benefits of using a sauna blanket? Like traditional saunas or home saunas, these blankets warm your body and increase your temperature, but rather than having to sit in a hot room, you zip yourself into a toasty blanket at home. Benefits of using a sauna blanket include improvements to mental and physical health. "The heat acts as an exercise mimetic, meaning it looks like a cardiovascular workout,” Dr. Ingegno says. “This helps with both cardiovascular health and blood pressure.” Plus, the heat can help relieve muscle soreness after a long day of working in your garden. Spending time in a sauna blanket can also help with your stress levels, as you’re taking time to relax, reset, and maybe even recuperate after a workout. You’ll also have fewer distractions while in the blanket, since your hands aren’t free (that is, unless you choose the blanket with sleeves, so you have access to your electronics). How long should you stay in a sauna blanket? If you’re just starting out, you’ll want to spend less time in your sauna blanket at first in order to acclimate your body to the sensations. Fifteen minutes per session is a good starting point. From there, you can increase as desired to 30 or more minutes. “Usually, sessions last between 30 minutes to an hour. Listen to your body and get out if the heat feels too intense,” Dr. Ingegno says. “Make sure you increase fluids during and after use to avoid dehydration.” How much are sauna blankets? Sauna blankets come in a large price range. On average, sauna blankets cost anywhere from $150 to $700 dollars. 