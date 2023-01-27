Shopping BHG Recommends We Tested 34 Sateen Sheets—These Are the 8 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023 The Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set is our top pick because of its high quality and luxurious feel. By Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller is a writer and editor specializing in home and garden products at Better Homes & Gardens. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on January 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know Others We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington We all know how important sleep is to your overall health, and there are a number of tips and tricks you can do to help you get a good night’s sleep. But one of the most important things you can do is to make sure you have bedding that makes you feel comfortable so you can peacefully drift off to sleep. There are quite a few different types of sheets available, but if you like to feel warm, snug, and luxurious, then sateen sheets may be the best option for you. “Sateen sheets are made from cotton, but are woven like satin,” says Lauren Robbins, owner and founder of Lauren Robbins Interiors. “This yields a luxurious feel and sheen that basic cotton sheets do not achieve.” To help you find the best sateen sheets, we researched various products and put 35 sateen sheets to the test in our lab. Using predetermined methodology, our testers evaluated the sateen sheets on durability, quality, value, texture, and breathability. Because of its reinforced seams, smooth texture, and comfortable breathability, the Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set is our top choice for the best sateen sheets. Read on for our full list of the best sateen sheets, based on our testing. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lands' End Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set at Landsend.com Jump to Review Best Budget: California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Set: Parachute Sateen Sheet Set at Parachute Jump to Review Best Colors: Riley Sateen Sheet Set at Rileyhome.com Jump to Review Best Bamboo: Kassatex Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set at Kassatex.com Jump to Review Best Cotton: Hotel Style 600 Thread Count Luxury Cotton Sheet Set at Walmart Jump to Review Best Egyptian Cotton: Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set 4.9 View On Landsend.com Why You Should Get It: It has a breathable weave with a luxuriously soft texture.Keep in Mind: This sheet set showed more wrinkles after laundering than other sheets we tested. With a 4.9 out of 5 rating, the Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set is our top choice for the best sateen sheets. Available in 13 colors and six sizes, there is an option for every type of space, whether you have a Cottagecore aesthetic or modern minimalist style. You can purchase the flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase all separately, or you can buy them together in a set. The 100% cotton sateen sheets earned a perfect score for quality, texture, breathability, and value. One tester noted that the set seemed well constructed and was finished with reinforced seams. We also appreciated that the high quality sheets felt soft and smooth, yet crisp. As far as temperature regulation, the sheets felt cool to the touch, but quickly warmed up when we crawled under them. One tester expressed that they have a tendency to get hot under sheets, but did not experience excessive heat with these sheets. After washing the sheets, there was no noticeable shrinkage and no signs of wear, and the lotion stain was completely removed. However, the sheet set did seem to have more visible wrinkles than other sheets that we tested. We also noted that the fitted sheet did seem a bit large, but thought this was probably to accommodate various mattress depths. Because of its luxurious texture, breathability, and relatively affordable price, this sheet set is our top choice. Price at time of publish: $220 for queen set Product Details: Size: Twin, extra long twin, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash Best Budget California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The sheets include a convenient “top” and “bottom” tag to simplify the bed making process.Keep in Mind: They don’t feel quite as soft as more expensive options. For those who are looking for a more affordable option, the California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets are the best sateen sheets for those on a budget. They are available in eight different patterns, including polka dots, florals, and stripes so there are plenty of options for various bedroom styles. The sheets are sold in a set that includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The quality of the stitching was impressive, and the sheets were bright and crisp. Texture-wise, we felt that while the sheets weren’t rough or scratchy at all, they weren’t as soft as more luxurious sheets. We also appreciated the “top” and “bottom” tags, which helped them to quickly and easily make the bed. One tester noted she felt warmer immediately upon getting under the sheets, so they may be a good option for someone living in a colder climate. After washing, the lotion stain completely came out, and there were no tears, loose threads, pilling, or shrinkage. However, after allowing the sheets to sit for an hour after removing them from the dryer, there were a few wrinkles. Although our tester noted it wasn’t nearly as wrinkly as crepe paper, the wrinkles were still noticeable. However, their high quality and affordability make this the best choice for budget-friendly sateen sheets. Price at time of publish: $58 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash Best Splurge Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set 4.8 Boll & Branch View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Why You Should Get It: The high-quality sheets have a luxurious feel and offer a balance of heaviness and breathability.Keep in Mind: The sheets did shrink a bit after washing. If you are looking to add luxurious elegance to your bedroom, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set offers buttery softness and comfortable breathability. The sheet set is available in nine earthy and neutral colors including white, oak, pewter, stone, and mineral. Each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (except for the twin and twin XL set, which only includes one pillowcase). The 100% organic cotton sheets received perfect scores for value, quality, texture, and breathability. Our testers found these sheets to have a balanced blend of both softness and heaviness, which made the sheets feel cozy and welcoming. The tester was able to get comfortable temperature-wise without overheating or getting too hot, and noted they could have easily drifted off to sleep within minutes of getting under these sheets. The sheets did shrink a bit after washing and drying, but the sheets still fit on the bed with no issue. And good news for those who are a bit accident prone—the lotion stain was completely removed after washing the sheets. Although the price is higher than other options on our list, these sheets are high quality and are extremely well made. If you want to elevate your bedroom to make it feel more like a five-star hotel, these sheets won’t disappoint. Price at time of publish: $278 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test & These 11 Were the Most Comfortable Best Set Parachute Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: After testing, we concluded that these silky soft sheets would be ideal for year round use.Keep in Mind: The set isn’t available in a twin size, and they wrinkled easily. The Parachute Sateen Sheet Set is the best choice if you are looking for a complete set. The set includes a fitted sheet and a pillowcase set, and you have the option to add a top sheet as well. There are four different sizes to choose from: full, queen, king, and California king. The 100% Egyptian cotton sheets are available in five neutral colors including white, cream, sand, light gray, and blush. With a perfect score for breathability, these sheets would be ideal for year-round use. Testers noted that these sheets kept them warm without feeling too hot or heavy, and they didn’t have to move around to create additional airflow. The sateen sheets also received a 5 out of 5 for the texture, which felt soft, silky, and light. When draping the sheets, we found that they hung gracefully and weren’t stiff or heavy, which made them feel elegant and high-end. As far as quality, there were a few loose threads, but this did not seem to impact the performance or overall quality of the sheets. After washing the sheets, the lotion stain wasn’t visible and the color remained consistent. However, after allowing the sheets to sit in a laundry basket for an hour, the sheets did become fairly wrinkled—you may have to iron these after laundering. Price at time of publish: $169 for queen Product Details: Size: Full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% Egyptian cotton | Care: Machine wash Best Colors Riley Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Rileyhome.com Why You Should Get It: It’s available in 10 colors and has a thicker construction, which may be better suited for those who toss and turn.Keep in Mind: There was a lack of sheen on the sheets after washing. The Riley Sateen Sheet Set is the best option for those looking to add some color to their bedding. The set is available in 10 colors including blush, quartz, plum, jade, and true navy. The 100% cotton sheets received perfect scores for breathability and durability. Upon initially inspecting the sheets, there were no flaws in the stitching or construction. One tester noted these sheets felt thicker and more substantial than other sheets he tested. Because of this, the drape was a bit stiffer. In addition to its breathability and durability, this set also may be ideal for restless sleepers. The top sheet wasn’t clingy, which allowed testers to toss and turn without getting tangled. The corners of the fitted sheet also remained intact despite excessive movement. The sheets did shrink slightly after washing, but they still fit the bed easily. The sheets also featured convenient labels that indicated the top and bottom, which helped us make the bed more efficiently. The lotion stain was completely removed after laundering, but the sheets were fairly wrinkled and had creases from sitting in the laundry basket for an hour. We also noticed there wasn’t much sheen after washing the sheets. However, because of their thicker construction, durability, and color options, these sheets earned high scores among our testers. Price at time of publish: $155 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle Best Bamboo Kassatex Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 View On Kassatex.com Why You Should Get It: The sheet set earned a perfect score in the texture category for its silky smooth feel.Keep in Mind: These sheets might be better suited for colder months. For those who prefer the soft and smooth feeling of bamboo sheets, the Kassatex Bamboo Sateen Sheet set is the best choice. The sateen sheet set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and you have the option to add a flat sheet as well. The 300-thread count sateen sheets are available in four colors: white, bisque, gray, and silver sage. We loved the soft and comfortable feel of the sheets and awarded the sheets with a perfect score for their texture. When moving around in the bed, the sheets moved easily and effortlessly without getting tangled. The sheets also had a balanced weight and weren’t stiff when draped over our arm. Although bamboo sheets are typically known for their breathability, we felt that the bamboo sateen sheets would be best for winter months since the breathability wasn’t quite as comfortable as other options on our list. Our tester wore a t-shirt, jeans, and socks for the testing and noted they felt uncomfortably warm after a few minutes. The lotion stain was no longer visible after washing the sheets, and the sheets held up well—the color was consistent and there were no loose threads or other imperfections. The sheets did shrink slightly, but it did not affect the fit of the sheets on the mattress. Price at time of publish: $125 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, queen, king | Material: 60% bamboo rayon, 40% cotton | Care: Machine wash warm, gentle cycle The 9 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing Best Cotton Hotel Style 600 Thread Count Luxury Cotton Sheet Set Hotel Style View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The sheet set is available in 11 different colors, and the fitted sheet has an elastic strap to help keep it in place.Keep in Mind: Extra care may be required during laundering to avoid distress. Made with 100% cotton, the Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Luxury Cotton Sheet Set was a favorite among our testers. These sheets are only available in three sizes: full, queen, and king. The sheet set is available in 11 different colors, which is more than most of the other options on our list. Making the bed with this sheet was simple, and we appreciated the labels that indicated the top and bottom of the sheets. The fitted sheet features elastic straps to help the sheet stay in place, making it ideal for someone who tosses and turns in their sleep. The sheets also earned a high score for their texture. We noted the sheets felt soft to the touch and had a medium weight—not too light, but also not too heavy. The breathability score was also favorable and allowed a comfortable airflow while still keeping our tester warm. After washing, the texture was still crisp, but the sheen seemed a little duller to. The lotion stain was no longer visible after laundering, but the decorative trim around the edges of the sheets and on the pillowcases were snagged, and the trim seemed slightly puckered. While these are more affordable than most other options on our list, they may not last as long unless special care is taken during laundering. Price at time of publish: $66 for queen Product Details: Size: Full, queen, king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable Best Egyptian Cotton Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The sheets are perfectly breathable and are also hypoallergenic.Keep in Mind: The sheets lost a bit of their sheen after laundering. The Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet & Pillowcase Set is our top choice for the best Egyptian cotton sateen sheets. Available in 18 different colors, there is a color that will match any style or aesthetic. The sheets are also fade resistant, hypoallergenic, and static resistant. The Egyptian cotton sheet set earned a 5 out of 5 rating for its texture, and our tester loved that the sheets and pillowcase felt soft and smooth against her skin. When our tester moved around under the sheets, the sheets were smooth and didn’t get caught or tangled. The sheets were also awarded a perfect score for breathability. Our tester wore jeans and a t-shirt while testing and was pleasantly surprised that the sheets kept her warm and toasty without being uncomfortable. The sheets did shrink and lose sheen after laundering, but there was still plenty of material to make the bed. The lotion stain was completely removed, the color was consistent, and there were no visible snags or other flaws. For the price, we felt that these were high quality sheets. They felt high-end and expensive, but are available for a relatively low price. Because of its silky smooth texture, breathability, and affordability, this sateen sheet set received a high score from our testers. Price at time of publish: $80 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable The 9 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Year Long The Bottom Line Overall, the best sateen sheets are the Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set. There are 13 different colors to choose from, and the sheet set offers high quality and comfortable breathability. For a more affordable option, the California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets are our top pick because they offer a quality design at a budget-friendly price point. Our Testing Process We tested 34 different sateen sheets to find the best ones. Upon opening their designated sheets, our testers visually inspected each one for loose threads, uneven stitching, and other imperfections. They also noted the feel and texture of the sheets as they were inspecting for flaws. Before laundering, we measured the sheets and recorded the dimensions. We noted any changes in dimensions after laundering to determine if there was shrinkage. We then made the bed and laid under them for five minutes to evaluate the texture, drape, weight, and breathability. After laying under the sheets, we applied a teaspoon of lotion to the sheets and let them sit for 30 minutes. Then, we laundered the sheets again to determine how well the stain came out. After the sheets were washed and dried, they sat in a laundry basket for an hour. We then evaluated the sheets to see if they had any loose threads, snags, wrinkles, or discoloration from the stain. What to Know About Sateen Sheets Before Shopping Size Most of the sateen sheets on our list are available in standard sizes: twin, full, queen, and king. However, some of them, like the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set have extended sizes like twin XL, California king, and split king. Make sure to measure your mattress and order the appropriate size for your needs. Material Sateen sheets are typically made out of cotton or a cotton blend—but what makes them different from other sheets is the way they are weaved. “The beauty of the sateen weave is in the weaving technique,” Spets says. “It requires finer yarns and takes longer to weave; the result is a clear front, and back side that is considerably softer.” Care To ensure longevity of your sheets, be sure to follow the specific care instructions for your sateen sheets. All of the products on our list are machine washable, but some should be washed on a gentle or delicate cycle instead of a regular wash. Other Sateen Sheets We Tested Sijo TempTune Cotton Sheet Set The Sijo TempTune Cotton Sheet Set earned high scores across multiple categories during testing. Although these sheets were lighter in weight than other sheets we tested, we loved how breathable yet warm the sheets were. We wish they were slightly softer, but overall they were comfortable and held up well after laundering. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set also performed well in our testing lab. We appreciated the labels on the fitted sheet, which made it easy to make the bed. While we found the sheets to be comfortable, breathable, and durable, we gave them a lower score for their value—we felt that the quality wasn’t quite luxurious enough to justify the higher price point. Threshold 400 Thread Count Printed Performance Sheet Set Another budget-friendly option, the Threshold 400 Thread Count Printed Performance Sheet Set offers comfortable breathability at a reasonable price. While the sheets held up well structurally after laundering, we were a bit disappointed that the color faded a bit. However, we were otherwise generally pleased with the performance of this affordable option. Your Questions, Answered How much are sateen sheets? Sateen sheets can cost anywhere from around $50 up to $300. The more expensive sateen sheets on our list are high quality, but there are also options at a lower price point, like the Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet & Pillowcase Set, that offer both quality and affordability. Do sateen sheets keep you cool? If you’re looking for sheets to keep you cool, sateen sheets may not be the right fit for you. Bamboo or percale sheets will do a better job of keeping you cool throughout the night while sateen sheets will help keep you warm. “Percale sleeps cooler when the quality is good, and will feel crisp and cool,” says Anki Spets, founder of Area Home. “Whereas the sateen feels warmer with a softer surface feel.” If you live in a colder climate or tend to get cool at night, sateen sheets are a smart choice for you. What's the difference between sateen sheets and percale sheets? The main difference between sateen sheets and percale sheets is the way the fibers are weaved. “Percale is a so-called plain weave,” Spets says. “Sateen is a form of jacquard with diagonal threads ‘floating’ on the surface, making it softer and with a slight sheen.” Percale sheets will offer more breathability, but the tight weave of sateen sheets will provide more warmth and coziness. Additionally, sateen sheets don’t wrinkle as easily as percale sheets. “Percale sheets are often lighter, crisper to the touch, and tend to need ironing,” Robbins says. “Compared to percale, sateen sheets are heavier, naturally wrinkle-resistant, and lay well.” The 8 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, According to Our Testers Who We Are Brandi Fuller is a commerce editor for Better Homes & Gardens who writes about the best home and products. For this article, we tested 34 sateen sheets and evaluated the sateen sheets on durability, quality, value, texture, and breathability. 