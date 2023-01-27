We Tested 34 Sateen Sheets—These Are the 8 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023

Because of its reinforced seams, smooth texture, and comfortable breathability, the Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set is our top choice for the best sateen sheets. Read on for our full list of the best sateen sheets, based on our testing.

To help you find the best sateen sheets, we researched various products and put 35 sateen sheets to the test in our lab. Using predetermined methodology, our testers evaluated the sateen sheets on durability, quality, value, texture, and breathability.

“Sateen sheets are made from cotton, but are woven like satin,” says Lauren Robbins , owner and founder of Lauren Robbins Interiors. “This yields a luxurious feel and sheen that basic cotton sheets do not achieve.”

There are quite a few different types of sheets available, but if you like to feel warm, snug, and luxurious, then sateen sheets may be the best option for you.

We all know how important sleep is to your overall health, and there are a number of tips and tricks you can do to help you get a good night’s sleep. But one of the most important things you can do is to make sure you have bedding that makes you feel comfortable so you can peacefully drift off to sleep.

Best Overall Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set 4.9 View On Landsend.com Why You Should Get It: It has a breathable weave with a luxuriously soft texture. Keep in Mind: This sheet set showed more wrinkles after laundering than other sheets we tested. With a 4.9 out of 5 rating, the Land’s End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set is our top choice for the best sateen sheets. Available in 13 colors and six sizes, there is an option for every type of space, whether you have a Cottagecore aesthetic or modern minimalist style. You can purchase the flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase all separately, or you can buy them together in a set. The 100% cotton sateen sheets earned a perfect score for quality, texture, breathability, and value. One tester noted that the set seemed well constructed and was finished with reinforced seams. We also appreciated that the high quality sheets felt soft and smooth, yet crisp. As far as temperature regulation, the sheets felt cool to the touch, but quickly warmed up when we crawled under them. One tester expressed that they have a tendency to get hot under sheets, but did not experience excessive heat with these sheets. After washing the sheets, there was no noticeable shrinkage and no signs of wear, and the lotion stain was completely removed. However, the sheet set did seem to have more visible wrinkles than other sheets that we tested. We also noted that the fitted sheet did seem a bit large, but thought this was probably to accommodate various mattress depths. Because of its luxurious texture, breathability, and relatively affordable price, this sheet set is our top choice. Price at time of publish: $220 for queen set Product Details: Size: Twin, extra long twin, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash

Best Budget California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The sheets include a convenient “top” and “bottom” tag to simplify the bed making process. Keep in Mind: They don’t feel quite as soft as more expensive options. For those who are looking for a more affordable option, the California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets are the best sateen sheets for those on a budget. They are available in eight different patterns, including polka dots, florals, and stripes so there are plenty of options for various bedroom styles. The sheets are sold in a set that includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The quality of the stitching was impressive, and the sheets were bright and crisp. Texture-wise, we felt that while the sheets weren’t rough or scratchy at all, they weren’t as soft as more luxurious sheets. We also appreciated the “top” and “bottom” tags, which helped them to quickly and easily make the bed. One tester noted she felt warmer immediately upon getting under the sheets, so they may be a good option for someone living in a colder climate. After washing, the lotion stain completely came out, and there were no tears, loose threads, pilling, or shrinkage. However, after allowing the sheets to sit for an hour after removing them from the dryer, there were a few wrinkles. Although our tester noted it wasn’t nearly as wrinkly as crepe paper, the wrinkles were still noticeable. However, their high quality and affordability make this the best choice for budget-friendly sateen sheets. Price at time of publish: $58 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash

Best Splurge Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set 4.8 Boll & Branch View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Why You Should Get It: The high-quality sheets have a luxurious feel and offer a balance of heaviness and breathability. Keep in Mind: The sheets did shrink a bit after washing. If you are looking to add luxurious elegance to your bedroom, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set offers buttery softness and comfortable breathability. The sheet set is available in nine earthy and neutral colors including white, oak, pewter, stone, and mineral. Each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (except for the twin and twin XL set, which only includes one pillowcase). The 100% organic cotton sheets received perfect scores for value, quality, texture, and breathability. Our testers found these sheets to have a balanced blend of both softness and heaviness, which made the sheets feel cozy and welcoming. The tester was able to get comfortable temperature-wise without overheating or getting too hot, and noted they could have easily drifted off to sleep within minutes of getting under these sheets. The sheets did shrink a bit after washing and drying, but the sheets still fit on the bed with no issue. And good news for those who are a bit accident prone—the lotion stain was completely removed after washing the sheets. Although the price is higher than other options on our list, these sheets are high quality and are extremely well made. If you want to elevate your bedroom to make it feel more like a five-star hotel, these sheets won't disappoint. Price at time of publish: $278 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle

Best Set Parachute Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: After testing, we concluded that these silky soft sheets would be ideal for year round use. Keep in Mind: The set isn’t available in a twin size, and they wrinkled easily. The Parachute Sateen Sheet Set is the best choice if you are looking for a complete set. The set includes a fitted sheet and a pillowcase set, and you have the option to add a top sheet as well. There are four different sizes to choose from: full, queen, king, and California king. The 100% Egyptian cotton sheets are available in five neutral colors including white, cream, sand, light gray, and blush. With a perfect score for breathability, these sheets would be ideal for year-round use. Testers noted that these sheets kept them warm without feeling too hot or heavy, and they didn’t have to move around to create additional airflow. The sateen sheets also received a 5 out of 5 for the texture, which felt soft, silky, and light. When draping the sheets, we found that they hung gracefully and weren’t stiff or heavy, which made them feel elegant and high-end. As far as quality, there were a few loose threads, but this did not seem to impact the performance or overall quality of the sheets. After washing the sheets, the lotion stain wasn’t visible and the color remained consistent. However, after allowing the sheets to sit in a laundry basket for an hour, the sheets did become fairly wrinkled—you may have to iron these after laundering. Price at time of publish: $169 for queen Product Details: Size: Full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% Egyptian cotton | Care: Machine wash

Best Colors Riley Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Rileyhome.com Why You Should Get It: It’s available in 10 colors and has a thicker construction, which may be better suited for those who toss and turn. Keep in Mind: There was a lack of sheen on the sheets after washing. The Riley Sateen Sheet Set is the best option for those looking to add some color to their bedding. The set is available in 10 colors including blush, quartz, plum, jade, and true navy. The 100% cotton sheets received perfect scores for breathability and durability. Upon initially inspecting the sheets, there were no flaws in the stitching or construction. One tester noted these sheets felt thicker and more substantial than other sheets he tested. Because of this, the drape was a bit stiffer. In addition to its breathability and durability, this set also may be ideal for restless sleepers. The top sheet wasn’t clingy, which allowed testers to toss and turn without getting tangled. The corners of the fitted sheet also remained intact despite excessive movement. The sheets did shrink slightly after washing, but they still fit the bed easily. The sheets also featured convenient labels that indicated the top and bottom, which helped us make the bed more efficiently. The lotion stain was completely removed after laundering, but the sheets were fairly wrinkled and had creases from sitting in the laundry basket for an hour. We also noticed there wasn’t much sheen after washing the sheets. However, because of their thicker construction, durability, and color options, these sheets earned high scores among our testers. Price at time of publish: $155 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle

Best Bamboo Kassatex Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 View On Kassatex.com Why You Should Get It: The sheet set earned a perfect score in the texture category for its silky smooth feel. Keep in Mind: These sheets might be better suited for colder months. For those who prefer the soft and smooth feeling of bamboo sheets, the Kassatex Bamboo Sateen Sheet set is the best choice. The sateen sheet set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and you have the option to add a flat sheet as well. The 300-thread count sateen sheets are available in four colors: white, bisque, gray, and silver sage. We loved the soft and comfortable feel of the sheets and awarded the sheets with a perfect score for their texture. When moving around in the bed, the sheets moved easily and effortlessly without getting tangled. The sheets also had a balanced weight and weren’t stiff when draped over our arm. Although bamboo sheets are typically known for their breathability, we felt that the bamboo sateen sheets would be best for winter months since the breathability wasn’t quite as comfortable as other options on our list. Our tester wore a t-shirt, jeans, and socks for the testing and noted they felt uncomfortably warm after a few minutes. The lotion stain was no longer visible after washing the sheets, and the sheets held up well—the color was consistent and there were no loose threads or other imperfections. The sheets did shrink slightly, but it did not affect the fit of the sheets on the mattress. Price at time of publish: $125 for queen Product Details: Size: Twin, queen, king | Material: 60% bamboo rayon, 40% cotton | Care: Machine wash warm, gentle cycle The 9 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing

Best Cotton Hotel Style 600 Thread Count Luxury Cotton Sheet Set Hotel Style View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The sheet set is available in 11 different colors, and the fitted sheet has an elastic strap to help keep it in place. Keep in Mind: Extra care may be required during laundering to avoid distress. Made with 100% cotton, the Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Luxury Cotton Sheet Set was a favorite among our testers. These sheets are only available in three sizes: full, queen, and king. The sheet set is available in 11 different colors, which is more than most of the other options on our list. Making the bed with this sheet was simple, and we appreciated the labels that indicated the top and bottom of the sheets. The fitted sheet features elastic straps to help the sheet stay in place, making it ideal for someone who tosses and turns in their sleep. The sheets also earned a high score for their texture. We noted the sheets felt soft to the touch and had a medium weight—not too light, but also not too heavy. The breathability score was also favorable and allowed a comfortable airflow while still keeping our tester warm. After washing, the texture was still crisp, but the sheen seemed a little duller to. The lotion stain was no longer visible after laundering, but the decorative trim around the edges of the sheets and on the pillowcases were snagged, and the trim seemed slightly puckered. While these are more affordable than most other options on our list, they may not last as long unless special care is taken during laundering. Price at time of publish: $66 for queen Product Details: Size: Full, queen, king | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable