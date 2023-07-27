He says he personally prefers clear salad spinners so he can see the liquid being expelled from the lettuce, and he says he also prefers to hand wash all of his spinners to make sure they get thoroughly clean. With his insights in mind, we researched various products to find the best salad spinners. We also considered factors such as material, capacity, spinning method, and care.

John Sommerall, who is a professional chef and the editorial project manager, food-research and testing for Dotdash Meredith, says when it comes to shopping for a salad spinner, people need to consider size, design, ease of use and cleaning, and the spinner’s value.

Salad spinners are designed with a colander inside of a large bowl with a spinning mechanism that allows the washed lettuce to spin quickly. The spinning causes the excess moisture to be thrown off the lettuce making it not only clean but enhancing the crunchiness of your salad.

Whether you’re an at-home chef or running a restaurant or catering business, having a salad spinner at your disposal can make a world of difference in the quality of salad you make.

Keep in mind that this bowl has more of a square shape while other bowls on our list are round—it may take up slightly more space in your refrigerator .

It operates with a pull-type handle that causes the basket to spin, and it can be conveniently stopped by pushing the brake button. This is the only salad spinner on our list that has a spout, which makes it easy to pour excess water from the bowl.

This durable salad spinner is made from heavy-duty ABS plastic to ensure the spinner will last through dishwasher cleaning, falls from the countertop, and more. The non-slip base allows the spinner to stand strong on the countertop without scratching any surfaces or any chance of spills.

Durability is an important factor in any purchase, and a salad spinner is no different. The Mueller Large 5L Salad Spinner is the best salad spinner option for those who are looking for a lifetime product.

The bowl is more squared-shaped, whereas other options on our list are round.

When it’s time to store the salad spinner, you can push the handle in so it doesn’t stick out awkwardly. In this position, it can easily nest inside larger bowls, making storage a breeze. We also love that the spinner is dishwasher safe. However, it is one of the smaller salad spinners on our list, so you won’t be able to wash as much salad at once.

While traditional salad spinners look like a colander inside of a larger bowl, this space-saving salad spinner is a colander with a detachable handle for spinning. You can move the handle to the side to use to hold the colander so you can strain food, like pasta, in the sink. To use as a salad spinner, simply move the handle into a vertical position and pump it to spin the colander.

If you have limited space in your kitchen, the Dreamfarm Spina In-Sink Salad Spinner is the best salad spinner for you.

This salad spinner takes up less space than traditional salad spinners, and it can be used as a colander as well.

Other salad spinners on our list have a capacity of 5 to 6 quarts, but this one only has 4.5 quarts. If you have a large family or plan on entertaining frequently, a larger option, like the Norpro Deluxe Salad Spinner , may be a better choice. The spinner is dishwasher safe, and its size allows for convenient storage.

The secure lid and non-slip base allows the spinner to stay put on countertop surfaces. We also love the easy-to-use pump to spin the salad, and that the bowl doubles as a simply elegant serving bowl.

For those who want something a little nicer than plastic, the Oxo Glass Salad Spinner is the best glass salad spinner. This chic salad spinner efficiently dries lettuce and is transparent so you can see the process.

This salad spinner is one of the smaller salad spinners on our list at 4.5 quarts.

This spinner uses a pull-type handle to enact spinning, so it requires more attention during use to make sure the spinning is at optimum level. The spinner is dishwasher safe, making cleaning a breeze.

This stainless steel bowl features a non-slip base and provides 5.3 quarts of space for lettuce. The lid and basket are both made of durable plastic, and the clear material allows you to watch the lettuce being cleaned.

For those who prefer a stainless steel design, the Berthan Salad Spinner is the best salad spinner for you. Stainless steel adds more insurance as far as durability, ensuring that with proper care your salad spinner will last for years, making it worth the investment. There is no worry about dropping the bowl or breaking the bowl since the steel can last through most accidents.

The spinner uses a pull-type handle, which requires more attention when in use.

This salad spinner is also dishwasher safe, making cleanup just as easy as the operation. It should be noted, however, that with its larger size, this spinner may be difficult to store in a smaller kitchen .

This plastic salad spinner features a lock-down lid to prevent spills and maintain freshness. The lid also has the convenient brake button to stop spinning quickly. If leftovers are a concern, the lid and bowl double as an air-tight storage container, so salads, pasta, and vegetables can be kept for several days in the fridge without spoiling.

The stylish green and white design adds a bit of flair to the mix, and the classic pushdown handle spin method completes the vintage look. The base of the bowl has a nonslip design that allows the user to operate the spinner with one hand.

When preparing salads for a larger crowd, like if you are hosting a summer garden party , having a larger salad spinner is ideal. The Norpro Deluxe Salad Spinner, gives chefs plenty of room to prep larger salads and vegetables.

Since this is a larger spinner, it may be difficult to store in a smaller kitchen.

The removable colander can be used to drain hot or cold food.

Keep in mind that this salad spinner uses a pull bar system as its spinning method. Instead of a button or crank, you have to continuously pull a mechanism on the top of the lid to spin the device. It should also be noted that while the bowl is dishwasher safe, the other components are hand wash only. This is to ensure there is no damage to the stainless steel components so the spinner can provide you with many years of tasty salads .

This salad spinner holds approximately 5 quarts of lettuce. The internal colander is made of stainless steel, and the outside bowl, which can also double as a serving bowl, is made of plastic. This combination creates an optimum salad spinner that cleans your lettuce with precision every time and also saves you the trouble of finding a serving bowl.

The Williams Sonoma Salad Spinner will supply any chef with clean and crispy lettuce with each use. In addition to being a high quality and durable product, this salad spinner also provides a sleek look that would complement a modern kitchen .

This salad spinner operates with a pull bar handle, which may be an adjustment for those who prefer a push button or alternative method.

Both the bowl and the basket are made of plastic, and the large bowl can double as a serving bowl when you’re done with your salad preparation. This salad spinner operates with a spinning handle as opposed to a pump style method, so it does require a more hands-on approach. The spinner is also hand wash only, so avoid the dishwasher. Overall, this is the best salad spinner for those who want a quality product while sticking to their budget.

For those looking for an affordable option, the Commercial Chef Salad Spinner with Salad Serving Bowl is the best salad spinner for you. This spinner has a lockable lid that keeps everything in place—just add cold water through the holes on the lid and begin spinning. Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and more can be washed together at the same time, saving time in prep work and adding more time to enjoy a delicious lunch .

One of our editors, Brandi Fuller, has tested this salad spinner in her own kitchen and highly recommends it. “I loved this salad spinner,” she says. “It made the texture of my salads so much more enjoyable, and it was incredibly easy (and honestly fun) to use. I recommend it to anyone who’s looking for an affordable and easy to use option.”

This salad spinner is the best salad spinner for effortless preparation, and the convenient brake button allows you to stop the spinning instantly. The bottom bowl can even be used as a serving bowl once the spinning is complete. We also love that it’s easy to clean since it’s dishwasher safe.

The 6.22 quart bowl holds a 4.95 quart basket, and both are made of BPA-free plastic. We ranked this the best overall salad spinner due to its larger size, convenience, and its non-slip base. This spinner’s spinning method consists of a one-handed pump that spins lettuce quickly and efficiently while the non-slip base keeps it steady on your counter.

Over the years, Oxo has made a name for itself in producing top quality salad spinners that don’t break the bank, and the Oxo Good Grips Salad Spinner is no exception.

This salad spinner has a non-slip base that allows it to stand firm on countertops.

The Bottom Line

The Oxo Good Grips Salad Spinner is our choice for the best salad spinner because of its efficiency, design, and ease of care. We also love that the bowl can double as a serving bowl, and the salad spinner is available at a fairly affordable price point.

What to Know About Salad Spinners Before Shopping

Material

Salad spinners come in a variety of different material options, the most popular being glass or plastic. Sommerall says he prefers clear salad spinners, such as glass or plastic, for a variety of reasons.

“Spinners with a solid (non-perforated) outer bowl are great for keeping countertops clean and dry and can be used almost anywhere,” he says. “Clear salad spinners are a great option as you can see the water being expelled from the greens in real time.”

Additionally, having a clear container helps you to see the vegetables. “I also like them for storing greens in the fridge—if I can see the contents within, I find that it helps me cut down on food waste (‘out of sight, out of mind’),” Sommerall says.

For those looking for a more attractive spinner, Sommerall says there are other materials that fit the bill. “Some salad spinners feature outer bowls made from stainless steel or plastic with aesthetically-pleasing designs allowing them to double as a presentable salad bowl,” he says.

Capacity

When considering a spinner’s size, Sommerall says it’s important to factor in the amount of greens that will be washed on a regular basis in addition to how often the spinner will be used in general.

“Large salad spinners are great for meal prepping, preparing large salads for a family or dinner party, or even using as a container to store washed greens in your refrigerator,” he says. “If you’re only occasionally washing greens or frequently washing greens for one or two people, a smaller salad spinner is a great option and is also much easier to store.”

Storage capacity is also a deciding factor. “Overall design also plays an important role when it comes to storing a salad spinner,” Sommerall says. “Spinners with external knobs or cranks used for spinning the basket take up a lot of space whereas pump or pull-string spinners are usually stackable.”

In addition to the capacity, the size of the perforations in the colander should also be considered. “The perforations should be small enough to trap leaves of any size while also large enough to maximize the transmission of moisture from the basket to the outer collection bowl,” he says.

“It’s also important that the perforations aren’t too small which can lead to debris becoming lodged in the small holes which can make cleaning unnecessarily difficult.”

Spin Method

The four most common types of salad spinners are pump spinners, pull-string spinners, knob-style spinners, and hand-crank (or simply “handle”) spinners. Sommerall says pump-operated spinners are generally the easiest to use, although pull-string spinners are also relatively simple to operate.

Knob-style and hand-crank spinners, however, are a bit more difficult to operate as they require a lot of effort to spin the basket. “Knob spinners can be hard to use as they require lots of effort involving the fingers and wrist,” Sommerall says.

“Similarly, hand-crank spinners, although very effective, require lots of energy to spin the basket. Hand-crank spinners are usually very durable and generally larger to accommodate a large volume of greens—this type of salad spinner is quite common in commercial kitchens.”

Care

Salad spinners should be just as easy to clean as to operate. While most of the salad spinners on our list are dishwasher safe, Sommerall prefers to hand wash his.

“Given that most salad spinners are made out of various types of plastic, I’d recommend always using soapy warm water and a sponge to clean your spinner regardless of whether or not they’re marketed as dishwasher safe,” he suggests. “If small leaves or debris do become lodged, I recommend using a skewer, cake tester, or soft brush to clear each hole.”

It’s also important to thoroughly dry the salad spinner after each use as mold or mildew can form if liquid is left unattended. Be sure to allow the salad spinner to sit on a drying rack after washing to ensure it’s completely dried before storing.

For drying, Sommerall has a pro tip. “Spinning a wet empty basket, then draining and drying the outer collection bowl with a dish towel is a quick and easy way to ensure the spinner is as dry as possible when it’s time to store it until its next use.” He also recommends cracking the lid when storing so any excess moisture can evaporate.

Your Questions, Answered

How do salad spinners work?

Salad spinners are a quick and efficient way to clean and dry lettuce during salad preparation. The process involves placing your washed lettuce or vegetables in the colander, which sits inside of a large bowl. A spinning mechanism will cause the basket to spin, propelling the excess water off of the lettuce into the outer bowl.

The process saves time and effort without compromising the quality of the salad—expelling the excess water ensures the lettuce is crunchy and not soggy.

Do salad spinners completely dry lettuce?

Salad spinners do not completely dry lettuce, but they get it as close to dry as possible. The main intentions of a salad spinner is to aid in the cleaning of the salad ingredients and to get rid of excess water, which can make a salad soggy and unenjoyable. Using a salad spinner is the fastest and most efficient way to help reduce the amount of water on your clean vegetables.

How long does lettuce last in a salad spinner?

When effectively stored in a salad spinner, lettuce can last up to a week. Spinning off the excess moisture also allows the greens to remain crisp and bright since they aren’t being bogged down by liquid. Additionally, many salad spinners double as an airtight container, which helps your vegetables stay fresher for longer.

Who We Are

Michelle Love is a freelance commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She has extensive experience as a freelance writer and has also worked in the restaurant, bar, and catering industry for the past 13 years. To find out what to look for in the best salad spinners, she spoke with John Sommerall, who is a professional chef with over 12 years of experience. He is currently the editorial project manager for food research and testing for Dotdash Meredith Corporation.