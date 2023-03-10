The 10 Best Rust Removers of 2023

“You also want to consider the size and amount of rust that needs to be removed. Depending on the size of the surface that needs to be treated, or the amount of rust present, different rust removers may be better suited for the job.”

“Different types of rust removers have different ingredients and may be more or less effective in removing certain types of rust,” says Justin Carpenter, cleaning expert, entrepreneur, and founder of Modern Maids.

Thankfully, a good rust cleaner can save your household metals from corroding, bringing them back to their original glory. But with so many types of rust removers on the market, finding the right one for you will depend on a few different factors.

Whether it’s in the kitchen, bathroom, or in the yard, rust is a problem that can plague any part of the home. More than just an eyesore, rust can slowly wear down your pipes, stove top grates, and cast-iron furniture over time, leading to costly repairs or, even worse, permanent damage.

Best Overall Evapo-Rust Super Safe Rust Remover 4.4 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Farmandfleet.com View On Lifeandhome.com Why You Should Get It: This rust remover is made from a formula that is safe on both the skin and eyes. Keep in Mind: While mild enough to use on plastic and rubber, it won’t remove mild rust stains that may have accumulated on these materials over time. The Evapo-Rust rust remover will save your favorite antiques, cookware, and other metal items from unsightly corrosion caused by exposure to the elements. The organic, water-based rust remover works through selective chelation, which means it bonds specifically to the iron in rust, breaking it down without affecting the surrounding material. The active ingredient is a natural sulfur-bearing compound that works as effectively as other chemical ingredients that bind with metal ions without harmful acids or fumes. We love that this rust remover is easy to use. Simply pour enough solution in a container to cover the rusty object you wish to treat. Then submerge it in the solution for anywhere between 30 minutes to 12 hours, depending on how heavy the rust is. You’ll know the product is done working when your water turns completely black. When finished, rinse off and dry the object, which should now look as good as new. The Evapo-Rust rust remover is available in 1-gallon bottles. This provides enough solution to remove about a 1/2 pound of pure dry rust. The product does not expire and can be on items containing rubber, plastic, rubber, or fabric without damaging the material. Keep in mind, however, that if rust has already bled onto these materials and stained them, Evapo-Rust will not do much for removing these stains. The Evapo-Rust isn’t the most inexpensive pick on our list, but based on its effectiveness and ease of use, it definitely gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Size: 128 ounces | Product Form: Liquid | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready-to-use

Best Spray Iron Out Rust Stain Remover Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This rust remover emits very little odor, and the results show up in minutes. Keep in Mind: For best results, you’ll need to give items an aggressive scrub down before spraying them with this rust remover. If you like the convenience of spray when it comes to removing rust, the Iron Out Rust Stain Remover is a great choice. This spray gel is made from a patented formula featuring methanol, citric acid, and sodium bicarbonate that adheres to and dissolves even the heaviest rust stains on contact. To use, first give your item a thorough scrub down, then apply Iron-Out via its convenient spray bottle. Let sit for a few minutes before rinsing. It’s worth mentioning that unlike other picks on our list that were made to use on antiques, automobiles, and other metal items, Iron Out was designed to best be used in rust-prone areas of the home like showers, sinks, and tile grouts. It’s also effective at removing rust and hard water stains from most surfaces around the house, including porcelain, plastic, and glass. If you’re sensitive to the smell of harsh cleaning products, you’ll love that this rust remover emits very little smell, so it’s comfortable to use in rooms with little ventilation like bathrooms or laundry rooms. Overall, we love Iron-Out Rust Stain Remove for use on those rust-prone kitchen and bathroom fixtures, like showerheads and stovetops. But if you’re looking for something to restore your precious antique family heirlooms, we’d recommend opting for something like the Evapo-Rust rust remover. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Size: 24 ounces | Product Form: Spray gel | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready-to-use

Best Liquid Rust 911 Ultra-Concentrate Rust Remover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This rust remover is extremely potent, so a little goes a long way. Keep in Mind: It’s the most expensive rust remover on our list. When shopping for the best liquid rust remover, consider this option by Rust 911. This rust remover features an ultra-concentrated formula that can completely remove rust on iron and steel, as well as brighten copper and other copper-based alloys. It’s not the cheapest option on our list, but a single one-gallon bottle can yield up to 16 gallons of solution that effectively removes years’ worth of rust without the need to scrub, grind, sand down, or resort to toxic chemicals. This makes it a great choice for restoring old automotive parts, antiques, wheels, and other metal tools. To use, simply add water and soak your desired item in a stainless steel (or corrosion-resistant) immersion tank, or load the solution into a pressure washer to spray down your rusted item. This rust remover works in as little as 15 minutes. If properly stored, the mixed solution can be kept for up to nine months, while unmixed the solution will last up to five years. The solution is non-flammable and non-toxic, and will not harm most plastics, rubbers, and paints. While it is the most expensive rust remover on our list, it does make 4 gallons of rust remover when added to water. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 1 gallon | Product Form: Liquid | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Concentrated The 8 Best Tool Kits of 2023 for All Your Home Repairs

Best Jelly Loctite Naval Jelly Rust Dissolver Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: This rust resolver is heavy duty, capable of removing years’ worth of rust in as little as 15 minutes. Keep in Mind: Use in a well-ventilated area. The Loctite Naval Jelly Rust Dissolver has been around for over 40 years, amassing a loyal following—and for good reason. This industrial-grade product is extremely effective, used in race cars, airplanes, and even in space-shuttles over the decades. The jelly rust remover works with a phosphoric acid base, breaking down even old rust in ferrous metals such as iron and steel. It will also remove the bluish hue from steel that develops after long-term heat exposure and oxidation. This makes it a smart choice for railings, barbeque grills, mailboxes, lawn mowers, bicycles, and lamp posts. To use, brush the gel on liberally to your metal item, making sure to work well into pitted areas. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on how severe your rust buildup, then rinse thoroughly. While extremely effective, the Loctite Naval Jelly Rust Dissolver is not the gentlest of formulas. You’ll want to make sure you use it in a well-ventilated area (the smell is quite strong), wear rubber or plastic gloves, and safety glasses. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: 8 ounces | Product Form: Jelly | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready-to-use

Best for Cars CRC Thermocure Cooling System Rust Remover & Flush Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The non-flammable rust remover is specifically formulated for removing scale rust from automotive parts. Keep in Mind: For best results, you’ll need to leave the product on for a few days. If you’re looking for the best rust remover for your car, look no further than the CRC Thermocure Cooling System Rust Remover & Flush. Rust buildup on engines, radiators, and water pumps, as well as the metal bolts that secure them in place, is one of the most common causes of cars overheating, which can end up becoming an expensive issue to fix. This rust remover eliminates scale rust and deposits from automobile parts that can develop rust buildup over time from exposure to rain and direct sunlight. We love that the water-based formula is non-toxic and non-flammable, which reduces the risk of accident or injury when in use. We also like that this rust remover is easy to use in three steps. To remove rust from your cooling system, simply drain your car’s coolant, add the solution and top off with water, and let the solution stay in your car’s system for at least three to four hours before rinsing. For best results, the manufacturer recommends leaving it up to a few days. You can continue to drive your car while the CRC Thermocure does its job. Once you’re ready to remove, rinse out the rust dissolver with water. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Size: 32 ounces | Product Form: Liquid | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready-to-use

Best for Concrete Singerman Laboratories Concrete Rust Remover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This rust remover is formulated for outdoor use and won’t not harm plants or lawns. Keep in Mind: This product requires some patience as it does take multiple applications to fully remove rust. For tackling rust stains that may have shown up on your concrete surfaces thanks to fences, grills, or metal patio furniture, consider this rust remover from Singerman Laboratories. It uses a proprietary formula designed to effectively remove rust stains from concrete and stone surfaces. This odorless and colorless gel is easy to apply—simply mix with water to create a loose gel and spread over the desired surface using a brush or outdoor broom. Then, let it sit for up to 20 minutes before rinsing. Each 1-quart container makes about 1 gallon of solution, which can cover up to 60 square feet of surface space. Depending on the severity of the rust stain, you may need a couple of applications before rust stains are completely removed. Because this product was formulated for outdoor use, the formula is non-toxic, non-flammable, and acid free. This means it is safe to use around grass, plants, and trees. However, this rust remover gel will sting if it gets into your eyes or onto your skin. Make sure you wear gloves and protective glasses while working with this rust remover. You also want to wash your hands thoroughly after using this product. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size: 22 ounces | Product Form: Gel | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Concentrated

Best for Cast Iron WD-40 Specialist Rust Remover Soak Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This rust remover penetrates deep into the metal removing old stains. Keep in Mind: You will need to oil your surfaces after use to prevent future build up. If you are looking for the best rust remover for cast iron, the WD-40 Specialist Rust Remover Soak is a great choice. The patented water-based rust remover is formulated to penetrate deep into surfaces, effectively removing stubborn rust build-up and the stains that come along with it. Soak your favorite cast iron pots and pans, metal tools, and priceless antiques, in the clear liquid—no scrubbing required—for one to three hours. Or for heavy rust, leave parts soaked in the solution overnight. While it does emit a slight odor, this rust remover is acid-free, has no caustic chemicals, and releases no toxic fumes. Still, we recommend using it in a well-ventilated area. This rust remover is also safe to use on products with paint or trimming, though you will want to avoid using it on parts that have bluing, browning, or protective oxide paints, as those protective coatings would be removed. We like that the WD-40 Specialist Rust Remover comes in a generous one-gallon container, allowing you to treat larger cast-iron pots and pans without the need to purchase multiple bottles. The manufacturer recommends oiling your metals after using this product to keep rust from building up again. Therefore we particularly like it for use on cast iron, as this is already a best practice for maintaining these types of pots and pans. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Size: 1 gallon | Product Form: Liquid | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready to use The 9 Best Cast Iron Skillets of 2023

Best for Tools Rust-Oleum Rust Dissolver Gel Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This easy-to-apply spray contains a chemical that prevents rust from coming back for up to 12 months. Keep in Mind: This product cannot be used on marble. Anyone with a hefty tool collection can tell you that few tools are safe from rust build-up, especially if you’re storing them in an outdoor shed or workshop. The Rust-Oleum Rust Dissolver Gel is a great solution for maintaining your wrenches, hacksaws, drills, and other metal tools. It is formulated from a combination of phosphoric acid and a combination of proprietary ingredients to create a solution that grips onto metal, steel, and iron to quickly break down and remove rust. Unlike other rust removers that require soaking your tools for hours, this gel comes in an easy-to-use spray bottle that dissolves rust in as little as 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes for very heavy rust. Once the rust is dissolved, rinse your tools clean water, and buff dry with a cloth. For certain metals such as aluminum and chrome, you’ll have to wet them before applying the spray. This product can also damage marble, so you don’t want to spray down your tools near any marble floors or countertops. A major bonus of the Rust-Oleum Rust Dissolve Spray: it contains a chemical that prevents rust from building up again for up to 12 months. This will further protect your favorite tools from the extremely hot and humid conditions so often found in garages and workshops. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Size: 32 ounces | Product Form: Spray | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready to use

Best for Decks Iron-Out Outdoor Rust Stain Remover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This outdoor rust remover is effective and affordable, so treating even the largest deck area won’t break the bank. Keep in Mind: It’s easiest applied with the help of a tank sprayer, which you’ll have to purchase separately. The Iron-Out Outdoor Stain Remover is a great option for eliminating rust stains and build up from outdoor decks and patios. The water-based formula is strong enough to penetrate tough outdoor surfaces like concrete and vinyl to remove rust without damaging the surrounding material. It’s also safe to use near grass and vegetation. Because this rust remover requires no mixing, you might find it more convenient than other outdoor options like the Singerman Laboratories Rust Remover. It’s also less than half the price. But because it isn’t as concentrated a solution, you may find yourself needing to complete multiple treatments before seeing a major difference on heavily stained surfaces. Because this is a liquid solution versus gel, it’s easiest applied with a tank sprayer, which you will have to purchase separately. Otherwise, you can apply using a cloth or broom, though some of your solution could end up getting soaked up in the applicator. Overall, we like that the Iron-Out Outdoor Stain Remover is inexpensive and safe to use near outdoor landscaping. If you’re looking for a solution to treat rust on your deck, this is the best rust remover for you. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Size: 1 gallon | Product Form: Liquid | Concentrated or Ready-to-Use: Ready to use