The 14 Best Rugs of 2022 to Upgrade and Pull Together Every Room in Your House

We researched nearly 70 bedroom rugs, read through hundreds of online reviews, and asked interior designers for their take on size, material, and care to find the 14 best rugs of 2022 for every room in your home.

We looked at each rug’s material, durability, design, and more to decide our list of the best rugs of 2022. Our top pick is the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug because it comes in more than 20 colors, cleans easily, and can be used anywhere in your home in different sizes and colors, helping you avoid analysis paralysis when you select the best rugs for your home.

“Most of the time, we are barefoot, she says. “It’s lovely to be able to put your feet onto something soft when you fall out of bed," says Radon. But in a high-traffic area, ease of cleaning, and durability may take priority. To help you navigate your options, we researched a variety of rugs and poured over hundreds of online reviews to find the best rugs for every room in your home in various categories.

According to Philippa Radon, interior designer and color specialist at C2 Paint in Los Angeles, there are four considerations for buying the best bedroom rug: comfort, placement, size, and color. In a bedroom, for example, comfort may be essential.

They say you can tell a lot about a person by which of the best rugs of 2022 they decide to put in their home. Few furnishings items have the power to convey taste, style, and color preferences while pulling everything together in a snap quite like a rug. But there’s more than meets the eye when choosing the perfect rug.

Best Overall: Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Rugs.com Why You Should Get It: It comes in various colors and sizes, feels super cozy underfoot, and can be mixed and matched. Keep in Mind: It may arrive with slight creases from shipping. Analysis paralysis could easily set in while trying to suit your entire home with the best rugs for your needs and budget. That's why the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug is our top pick for the best rugs of 2022. It comes in more than 20 colors with a long list of sizes, making it an easy way to add cohesion from room to room in your home. This is one of the best rugs for homes with pets or small children because its weave will not shed fibers. Plus, if you clean it properly, you'll be able to enjoy the high pile's plush and cozy texture for years. You will want to purchase a rug pad for ultimate comfort and to avoid slipping or sliding, especially if you have hardwood floors. If there are creases the first time you unroll the rug, flip it, roll it in the opposite direction and apply slight downward pressure on the crease. This is why it's one of the best rugs of 2022. Price at the time of publish: From $133 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 3 feet (15 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene Care: Spot clean; vacuum

From 2 x 3 feet (15 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Care: Spot clean; vacuum

Best for Children: Better Homes & Gardens Washable Persian Rug Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It is a bargain that is machine washable, stain resistant, pet friendly, and doesn't require a rug pad. Keep in Mind: It comes without a warranty. If you need a reliable rug that is both wallet-friendly and able to stand up to a lot of wear and tear, the Better Homes & Gardens Washable Persian Rug might be the best rug of 2022 for you. It has surprising durability that can stand up to the busiest of homes with lots of pets, children, or frequent visitors. We love how stress-free this rug is. Its polyester fibers are water-repellent, stain-resistant, and fade-resistant. Plus, it can be tossed into a washing machine for larger spills, getting dirt out, or quick refreshes. The back of the rug is also skid resistant, so no additional rug pad is needed. This rug has a muted palette with an intricate design that looks more expensive than it is. It is available in three sizes, which means you could place a few around your home to create a beautifully cohesive look. Price at time of publish: From $35 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 7 feet (Three sizes available) Material: Polyester Care: Machine washable

From 2 x 7 feet (Three sizes available) Material: Polyester

Polyester Care: Machine washable

Best Splurge: West Elm Textured Arches Rug West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It pairs a maximum amount of comfort with a minimal style that's playfully chic. Keep in Mind: Shedding is normal at first. It's recommended to rotate or reposition it every three months. If you want to treat yourself to a splurge that will have an impact on your space, the handcrafted West Elm Arches Rug makes our list of best rugs because its unique–yet minimal–geographic design is a striking addition to any room in your house. We think the white and beige option is chic for any room in the house, and the more colorful options (light sienna, nightshade) are perfect for a child's room because the design is playful. This rug will last years after the primary colors have rotated out of your children's room. To protect your investment, use a rug pad to prevent slipping, hold it in place, and maximize comfort. You'll want to vacuum regularly on a low power setting and remove spills immediately by blotting them out. For tougher stains, a professional cleaning service is best. Price at the time of publish: From $399 Product Details: Size: From 5 x 8 feet (Three sizes available) Material: Wool, cotton Care: Vacuum regularly; blot spills, but professional cleaning recommended

From 5 x 8 feet (Three sizes available) Material: Wool, cotton

Wool, cotton Care: Vacuum regularly; blot spills, but professional cleaning recommended

Best for Pets: nuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Its natural jute fibers make it a durable choice that will still look like new after years of wear and tear. Keep in Mind: It has a firm feel that is slightly rougher underfoot than synthetic rugs, which may feel cold to some.

Once you purchase one nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute area rug, it wouldn’t surprise us if you bought a few more. This is one of the best rugs of 2022 because it has a timeless style that can swing from farmhouse chic to beach cabana and back, depending on how you style your room. It comes in six different colors (beige, black, gray, natural, navy, and off-white) and, depending on availability for your color choice, is available in more than a dozen sizes and shapes.

We love how low maintenance and durable it is. Not only does it stack up well for children and pets, as well as high-traffic areas year after year, but it hides dirt and stains well. You'll want to vacuum it once or twice a week on the lowest power level and spot-clean it as needed with a mild detergent and a rag. Keep in mind that it's common for loose fibers to come out. If sprouting occurs (loose threads poking up), snip them off with a scissor instead of pulling them out. Some reviewers didn't care for how rough the jute felt underfoot. To combat this, you may want to pick up a rug pad to up the cushion factor. Price at the time of publish: From $99 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 3 feet Material: Jute Care: Vacuum regularly; spot clean with mild detergent

From 2 x 3 feet Material: Jute

Best Wool: Revival Dawn Ombre Wool Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Why You Should Get It: It has a minimal design that looks like it belongs in an art gallery with its rich, ombre colors. Keep in Mind: It requires a powerful vacuum to suck up all the fuzzies left by its wool fibers.

We have loved the Revival Ombre Wool Rug for its unique beauty for quite some time. Described by the company curator as “more interesting than a single-color rug, less busy than a patterned rug,” it is a versatile neutral that is as stunning as a piece of art. The elegant gradient design is made of rose quartz, dusty rose pink, and taupe colors that give this rug its name, “Dawn.”

The 100% wool is woven from the Sarda sheep of Sardinia and is long, warm, and with a natural sheen. This makes it sturdy and waterproof, as well as cozy underfoot. With regular and proper care, this rug will last for years and years. It needs to be vacuumed regularly–especially during the first few months to pick up the fuzzies that naturally sluff off, but not more than once or twice each month to avoid wearing down the fibers. It can easily be cleaned by hand with a pH-balanced shampoo and a soft brush, but professional cleaning is every three to five years. We especially love that on top of the six available size options, you can also have one custom-made–for a price. Price at the time of publish: From $299 Product Details: Size: From 4 x 6 feet (six sizes available plus a custom option) Material: Wool Care: Vacuum frequently; spot clean by hand; professional cleaning recommended

From 4 x 6 feet (six sizes available plus a custom option) Material: Wool

Wool Care: Vacuum frequently; spot clean by hand; professional cleaning recommended

Best Outdoor: Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor & Outdoor Casual Solid Tonal Border Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It doesn’t snag or fray easily, stays underfoot without bunching or sliding, and is easy to move–even for one person. Keep in Mind: Even though it's made for the outdoors, it takes some time to dry out after a rainstorm.

If you need a lightweight yet durable rug that can be moved around easily—even for one person working alone—the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection rugs are one of our favorite picks because of how effortlessly this rug can be folded.

Even at a low price point, quality and durability are high. The fibers resist snags, tears, and excessive wear and tear. It also stays in place without shifting or sliding underfoot, and heavy objects can be moved from one side to the other without causing it to buckle or bunch up. It's best to keep in mind that the rug may need some time to flatten. Another reason this rug made our list of best rugs of 2022 is that it is easy to clean with a broom or vacuum, making it a great choice for high-traffic areas that could get a little muddy. This rug's fibers can stand up to some elbow grease without causing too much noticeable damage for tougher stains. If you plan to place this rug in an uncovered area outdoors, be aware that even though it is made for outdoor use, it may take some time to dry after a rainstorm, and not the best choice for rugged outdoors like camping. Price at the time of publish: From $29 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 6 feet (15 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene Care: Easy to vacuum, sweep, or spray down with a garden hose

From 2 x 6 feet (15 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene

Best for Kitchens: Better Homes & Gardens Kitchen Runner Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s incredibly affordable, feels super comfy underfoot, and is machine washable for easy care. Keep in Mind: It is not suitable for heated floors.

If you need a rug that fits perfectly between your island and your counters, that's easy to clean, can withstand plenty of foot traffic, and is a bargain, the Better Homes & Gardens Kitchen Runner is the best rug of 2022 for your kitchen.

Even at a low price, the quality materials will ensure this rug lasts for years. The soft and thick rubber backing keeps the runner in place, so you won't ever have to worry about it slipping under your foot when you scurry around the kitchen. To refresh this rug or to clean other messes, shake it to remove loose dirt and then tossed into a washing machine on cold with a mild detergent. Avoid bleach, other fabrics, and drying them in the dryer. Instead, hang it to dry. Price at the time of publish: $19 Product Details: Size: 22 x 60 inches Material: Polypropylene Care: Machine washable in cold water with mild detergent; line dry

22 x 60 inches Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Care: Machine washable in cold water with mild detergent; line dry



Best Budget: SAFAVIEH Milan Shag Collection SG180-1414 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It's hard-pressed to find a better price for this type of rug, and the quality and durability, plus the 15 different colors available. Keep in Mind: It can hold a chemical smell for the first 24 hours.

Shag carpets can feel scratchy or thin underfoot, but not the Safavieh Milan Shag Rug. This rug has two inches of pile thickness for ultimate cushion and softness with a slightly luxurious feel–at a surprisingly affordable cost.

It is also easy to clean up spills, crumbs, or pet hair with regular vacuuming–without the beater bar–and gentle blotting out of minor stains with a mild detergent or carpet cleaner. And with 15 different colored options in your selection of 17 sizes, it's sure to cozy up any bedroom in your home. Keep in mind that for the low cost, there is a drawback that popped up a few times in its 15,000 reviews on Amazon. For the first 24 hours after rolling it out, there may be a slight chemical smell that will go away on its own. Price at the time of publish: From $34 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 4 feet (17 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene Care: Easy to vacuum, blot out stains

From 2 x 4 feet (17 sizes available) Material: Polypropylene

Best Bathroom: Lands' End Supima Cotton Non-Skid Small Bath Rug View On Landsend.com Why You Should Get It: It is a safe choice because it has a thick, non-slip backing that grips bathroom floors, and its cotton pile are absorbent. Keep in Mind: The loops in the weave will mat down, but they will fluff back up in the dryer.

If slipping after getting out of the tub or shower is a safety concern for your family, the Lands’ End Supima Cotton non-skid bath rug is the perfect rug for your bathroom. It has a thick latex gel backing that not only grips to the floor like glue but doesn’t flake off or lose its ability to stay put wash after wash.

This rug comes in 15 color selections and is made of 100 percent Supima cotton (a type of cotton grown in the USA with extra-long staple fiber that gives the rug its incredible strength, softness, and color retention). This material gives it a thick feel underfoot and allows it to absorb a ton of water. Keep in mind that this machine-washable rug will require more time in the dryer, but will come out nice and fluffy. Price at the time of publish: From $23 Product Details: Size: From 16 x 23 inches (four sizes available) Material: Supima cotton Care: Machine wash and dry

From 16 x 23 inches (four sizes available) Material: Supima cotton

Supima cotton Care: Machine wash and dry

Best Washable: Ruggable Border Braid Sand Re-Jute Rug 4.6 View On Ruggable.com Why You Should Get It: The rug is made from recycled plastic bottles and can be placed into your washing machine for a refresh. Keep in Mind: You’ll want to double-check the size of your machine’s tub before buying to make sure it will fit.

If you want a rug that can be washed in your washing machine and is a feel-good, eco-friendly purchase, the super-soft Ruggable Border Braid Re-Jute Rug is made from recycled plastic bottles and fits comfortably in your washer and dryer.

Available in two colors (sand and antique oak), it has a sophisticated woven pattern designed to mimic the look of hand-braided jute rugs—but with a softer surface that's easier to clean. We love that we can toss it in a washing machine to clean it—make sure to verify that the tub of your machine is large enough for the size of rug you choose (at least 2.2 cubic feet for 5 x 7 rugs and 3.8 cubic feet for 6 x 9 rugs). Most standard washing machines can handle this rug. For lighter cleaning, a vacuum works well. The rug comes with an outdoor-friendly rug pad that adds a bit of cushion and secures the rug in place. But its soft surface would also make it a suitable option for your kitchen, living room, or den because it holds up against snagging and does not have loose threads. Price at the time of publish: From $169 Product Details: Size: From 3 x 5 feet (five sizes available) Material: Recycled polyester, polyurethane Care: Easy to vacuum; machine wash

From 3 x 5 feet (five sizes available) Material: Recycled polyester, polyurethane

Recycled polyester, polyurethane Care: Easy to vacuum; machine wash

Best Entryway: West Elm Reflected Diamonds Indoor/Outdoor Rug 4.2 West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It's durable for high-traffic areas, with the soft underfoot making a great first impression. Keep in Mind: Its texture makes it harder to clean since a broom does not run as smoothly over the weave.

The West Elm Reflected Diamonds Outdoor Rug is the best indoor/outdoor rug option because it’s tough enough to stand up to a lot of wear and tear but pretty enough to make a great first impression, which makes it the best rug for an entryway.

Because it is available in seven colors and 12 sizes, you are guaranteed to find the right size, no matter the dimensions of your space. You could even purchase multiple versions of this pattern for different areas in and outside your home to transition the eye from one area to another. It's reversible, so opting to put one rug with the solid side up could be a way to incorporate similar textures—without too many patterns—into one space. The rug's polyester material is a great first line of defense because it will trap dirt and other allergens from entering your home. It also stands up to normal wear and tears and vacuums easily. You could even use a hose to spray it down for a big cleaning job. Price at the time of publish: From $140 Product Details: Size: From 3 x 5 feet (12 sizes available) Material: Recycled polyester Care: Vacuum, rinse with hose

From 3 x 5 feet (12 sizes available) Material: Recycled polyester

Recycled polyester Care: Vacuum, rinse with hose

Best Modern: Revival Pencil Shag Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Why You Should Get It: It has a minimal yet maximal feel that looks like it belongs in a modern art gallery. Keep in Mind: It will shed for the first few months.

True to its name, the Revival Pencil Shag Rug looks like it was ripped from the page of a modern artist’s sketchbook. Described as “hand-drawn in black and white,” the simple motif in cream and espresso brown is classic and modern, making it versatile for many homes.

The hand-knotted New Zealand wool is plush, soft, and shiny with a hydrophobic layer to repel dust and dirt–but it will shed for the first few months. To combat the fuzzies, vacuum this rug once or twice per month. Although this rug is already a pricey option, you'll want to invest in a rug pad, so you can really sink your feet into its durable softness. Price at the time of publish: From $789 Product Details: Size: From 6 x 9 feet (three sizes available) Material: Wool Care: Frequent vacuuming; spot clean by hand; professional cleaning

From 6 x 9 feet (three sizes available) Material: Wool

Wool Care: Frequent vacuuming; spot clean by hand; professional cleaning

Best Faux Fur: Ashler Home Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Its soft-touch texture and thickness are lush and soft. Keep in Mind: Vacuuming this rug may be next to impossible.

A faux fur look can be fancy, and the Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Fur Rug is the best bedroom rug to create a fancy look in your home. Made of durable faux sheepskin that is uber soft and plush, this rug will keep your feet snuggled in the cold winter air or, thrown over a sofa or chair, will make a room look extra cozy during the cold winter months.

It is available in 12 sizes and multiple shapes (round, rectangle, and sheepskin). Plus, you can even have a little extra fun by choosing one of its 21 stunning colors to make your bedroom pop. Its suede leather backing is slip-resistant and keeps it snug to the floor. You can keep this rug attractive for years by shaking it out to fluff up the faux fur and using a damp cloth to wipe off spills. For larger spills: wash it on a gentle cycle, laying it flat to dry. It's worth noting that while the company states you can vacuum this rug, it may be difficult for one person to do so without frustratingly sucking it into your machine. Price at the time of publish: From $21 Product Details: Size: From 2 x 2.9 feet Material: Not specified Care: Shake to fluff; gentle machine wash; lay flat to dry

From 2 x 2.9 feet Material: Not specified

Not specified Care: Shake to fluff; gentle machine wash; lay flat to dry