The 10 Best Rug Pads of 2023

Protect your floors with these plush picks.

Published on April 28, 2023

One of the best rug pads on a light patterned background.

Even though a rug pad is hidden from sight, choosing the right rug pad is often just as important as buying the rug itself. “A rug alone on a hardwood floor could slide underfoot, which could lead to a fall and serious injury,” says Kerri Besse, head designer at Tumble. “But a rug pad underneath a rug offers extra cushion when placed in areas of the home where you stand for prolonged periods, such as in front of the kitchen sink or the washer and dryer. It also protects your flooring from any excess colored dyes in your rug.” 

To find the best rug pads, we researched a variety of products for different flooring types. We also considered the materials most commonly used in pads, like rubber, PVC, felt, and foam. Finally, we reviewed the thickness of each rug pad and how well each one can adhere to different surfaces.

Best Overall:
RugPadUSA Superior-Lock at Amazon
Best Budget:
Gorilla Grip Area Rug Pad at Amazon
Best Splurge:
Mohawk Home Non Slip Dual Surface Rug Pad at Amazon
Best Non-Slip:
Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper at Amazon
Best for Hardwood Flooring:
Wayfair Basics Non-Slip Rug Pad at Wayfair
Best for Vinyl Flooring:
RugPadUSA Vinyl Lock Non-Slip Rug Pad at Amazon
Best for Carpet:
Grip-It Magic Stop Rug Pad at Amazon
Best Outdoor:
Home Decorators Collection Outdoor Rug Pad at Home Depot
Best for Cushion:
Birch Lane Massimo Deluxe Rug Pad at Wayfair
Best Waterproof:
Lifeproof Waterproof Area Rug Pad at Home Depot
Best Overall

RugPadUSA Superior-Lock

RugPadUSA Superior-Lock

Why You Should Get It: It doesn’t use floor adhesives that might damage the flooring underneath.

Keep in Mind: This rug pad shouldn’t be used on heated floors.

We put the RugPadUSA Superior-Lock rug pad at the top of our list because of its dense felt layer and a rubber backing that keeps the rug in place without staining or sticking to the floor. Unlike rug pads that use floor adhesives that might be damaging, this rug pad grips rather than sticks to the floor.

You can choose two thickness options: 1/4 inch and 7/16 inch. The thinner 1/4 inch size is the best rug pad size to go under smaller rugs, while the 7/16 size is better for a large bedroom or living room area rug. 

Although RugPadUSA offers more than 100 rug pad sizes, if your rug does not fit a standard size, they will make a custom rug pad size for free. All rug pads come with a 10-year warranty and a 60-day free return policy.

Admittedly, it’s not the best rug pad for heated flooring (RugPad USA has other options for that). But for all other types of floors, including hardwood, laminate, stone, and tile, this is an excellent choice.

Price at time of publish: $85 for a 3 x 5-foot 1/4-inch rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 102 sizes, from 3 x 5 feet to 2 x 20 feet | Material: Felt, rubber | Thickness: 1/4 inch, 7/16 inch | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, laminate, stone, tile

Best Budget

Gorilla Grip Area Rug Pad

Gorilla Grip Area Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: This well-ventilated rug pad is available in 22 pre-cut size options.

Keep in Mind: This pad is meant to be used on hard floors only and is not suitable for carpets.

The Gorilla Grip rug pad is one of the best inexpensive rug pad options you can find. For small children, older adults, or pets, it is especially beneficial because it’s able to keep the rug or runner securely in place and prevent slipping or bunching. While it's not as bulky as other rug pad options, the Gorilla Grip still has enough padding to absorb shock, so it won’t be so hard on your joints or feet when you step on it. Its dual-stick design lets the pad adhere to the floor and your rug. Plus, you can vacuum it easily, which is always a plus.

A loose weave design adds ventilation, which is important if you want your floors to last a long time. Additionally, it’s available in 22 pre-cut size options that can be used for both small and oversized area rugs. But, in the event you need a custom fit, you can use scissors to trim the pad to size without damaging or fraying the pad. Just make sure that you cut the underlay two inches smaller than the rug border. 

This rug pad is meant for hard floors (like hardwood or tile), so you’ll want to look at other options on our list if your home is carpeted.

Price at time of publish: $30 for a 4 x 6-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 22 sizes, from 4 x 6 feet to 10 x 14 feet | Material: PVC | Thickness: Not listed | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, tile

Best Splurge

Mohawk Home Non Slip Dual Surface Rug Pad

Mohawk Home Dual Surface Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: This rug pad comes in round and square sizes and can be used on any type of floor, including carpet.

Keep in Mind: You might need to air it out before you put a rug over it.

If you’re ready to splash your cash on a premium rug pad, we suggest this non-slip rug pad from Mohawk Home to keep your rug from sliding around. It’s fairly pricey (in some cases, it will cost just as much as a rug), but if you’re looking for quality, this is the best rug pad to invest in. Instead of a grid design, it consists of blended polyester felt fibers in three thickness levels: 3/8 inch, 1/2 inch, and 1/4 inch. Plus, it has a rubber backing that prevents the rug from shifting. Not to mention, it’s available in 38 sizes, including round and square shapes.

The Mohawk rug pad is Green Label Plus Certified, so you’re at low risk of being exposed to dangerous chemical emissions. You can use it on hard floors and carpets, just be sure to check to see if you’re using the correct backing for the surface it’s on. The rubber side should face the floor for hard surfaces and the felt backing should be used for carpets.

The rubber backing may produce a bit of an odor at first, so you might want to air it out before placing it under your rug. To clean, spot clean with a mild detergent and water or take it for professional cleaning if it needs a deeper cleanse.

Price at time of publish: $18 for a 2 x 3-foot 3/8-inch rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 38 sizes, from 2 x 3 feet to 12 x 15 feet | Material: Polyester, felt, other fibers | Thickness: 3/8 inch, 1/2 inch, 1/4 inch | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, tile, linoleum, concrete, laminate, and carpet

Best Non-Slip

Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper

Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper

Why You Should Get It: The rug pad has thick padding and is good to use under hallway rugs.

Keep in Mind: It does not come in pre-cut shapes.

What makes the Veken Rug Pad one of our best rug pad picks is that it is non-slip and designed to anchor your rug to the floor whether you walk, run, or push your vacuum over it. It’s also a great option if your family includes young children who enjoy playing or riding their toys over the rug. While its waffle design and padded foam cushioning offer extra comfort and ventilation, this rug pad doesn’t come in ready-made shapes, so you’ll need to trim it to fit your rug. 

That being said, this PVC rug pad comes in 20 sizes and works best with long hallway rugs on hard surfaces like hardwood and tile floors. You can also use the Veken rug pad under futons, seat cushions, and mattresses to keep them in place or as a drawer or bookcase lining. This rug pad is not suitable for heated floors, carpets, vinyl, natural stone, concrete, or porous surfaces. 

Price at time of publish: $38 for an 8 x 10-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 20 sizes, from 8 x 10 feet to 10 x 14 feet | Material: PVC | Thickness: Not listed | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, tile

Best for Hardwood Flooring

Wayfair Basics Non-Slip Rug Pad

Wayfair Basics Non-Slip Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: It’s a non-slip option that protects your floor from scratches. 

Keep in Mind: This pad is not very thick, so it doesn’t provide much cushioning.

This Wayfair rug offers protection by preventing the rug from scratching your hardwood floor. You can also use it on tile, though you may find it to be a little slippery. It features a polymer-coated polyester basket weave design and comes in 20 sizes, so you should be able to find an option that’s right for you. It’s also available in a wide range of shapes, including square, rectangle, round, runner, and oval. The company doesn’t provide custom sizes like some other rug pads on this list, so you’ll need to trim the pad down if you don’t find the exact measurement you need. When it comes to thickness, it’s around 0.15 inches thick, which is one the thinner side but is a good choice if you’ll be sliding or rolling chairs in and out from a table or desk.

According to the manufacturer's directions, it’s best to use an upright or handheld vacuum to clean. But, if you don’t own one, you can also use a regular vacuum set on the lowest setting. 

Price at time of publish: $49 for an 8 x 10-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 20 sizes, from 8 x 10 feet to 12 x 15 feet | Material: Polymer-coated polyester | Thickness: 0.15 inches | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood

Best for Vinyl Flooring

RugPadUSA Vinyl Lock Non-Slip Rug Pad

RugPadUSA Vinyl Lock Non-Slip Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: This rug pad has a ribbed backing for extra gripping power. 

Keep in Mind: The padding isn’t extremely thick.

Vinyl flooring is a little different from hardwood and requires different care to keep it looking good. The best rug pads for vinyl floors are ones that do not include rubber backing since this type of backing stains vinyl. That’s why this Rug Pad USA model is made with felt and EVA foam which won’t harm expensive vinyl floors. There are 21 sizes available in rectangle and round shapes. If you need a size that’s not listed, the company also offers non-standard sizes too. But, unlike other RugPadUSA products, custom sizes are not available.

Once the rug pad is attached, you’ll notice a smooth appearance and no unsightly wrinkles. Plus, there is a ribbed backing which makes the pad grippy. At 1/8 inch, the padding isn't too thick, so even if you put it under a rug, it'll still be flat enough to slip under doors without an issue. You can also use it if you want to place an area rug under heavy furniture. The rug pad will give it some protection and keep your rug in good shape. And, although it’s not completely waterproof, the felt surface can still absorb spills without letting water leak onto the floor.

Price at time of publish: $162 for an 8 x 10-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 21 sizes, from 8 x 10 feet to 12 x 15 feet | Material: Felt, EVA foam | Thickness: 1/8 inch | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Vinyl

Best for Carpet

Grip-It Magic Stop Rug Pad

Grip-It Magic Stop Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: It features a double-sided adhesive that makes sure rugs stay put.

Keep in Mind: The adhesive is sticky and might be a bit challenging to install.

You might not think you need a rug pad for different types of carpets, but if you’re planning to use an area rug on top of your carpet, it’ll be more secure if you place a Grip-It underneath. This Grip-It Magic Stop rug pad allows you to place a stylish rug on top of your carpet to add an accent color or style and to protect your carpet from wear and tear, so it'll last longer. This rug pad is available in 18 sizes, starting from the smallest size at 2 x 3 feet. The price gradually goes up as the rug size increases. 

This rug pad is one of the best for everyday use, especially if there are kids or pets in your home. The polyester pad has a sticky adhesive on both sides that helps keep rugs in place. The adhesive makes it a bit tricky to install if you’re not careful. For the best results, line it up exactly with your area rug and carpet before you peel the outer film layer back.

The Grip-It Magic Stop is best used for area rugs placed on carpeting, so they don’t need an extra cushion. When you need to clean the pad, just grab a damp sponge to spot-clean, and let it air dry. All Grip-It Magic Stop rug pads come with a 10-year guarantee.

Price at time of publish: $23 for a 2 x 10-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 17 sizes, from 2 x 10 feet to 12 x 18 feet | Material: Polyester | Thickness: Not listed | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Carpet

Best Outdoor

Home Decorators Collection Outdoor Rug Pad

Home Decorators Collection Outdoor Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: It is made with long-lasting, durable materials that are antimicrobial and repel water.

Keep in Mind: When you first open the rug pad, you’ll want to let it settle for a few days to uncurl the edges.

Rugs are not only for indoor use, so you need rug pads that can be used for outdoor rugs, too. This fade-resistant outdoor pad is the best rug pad for stone, concrete, tile, brick, wood, and other outdoor hard surfaces.

Made of 100% polyester-coated latex, it features a wide waffle-weave design that is antimicrobial and can prevent mold and mildew from forming on your rug. Plus, the material is long-lasting, durable, and water-repellant, so it can stand up to outdoor wear caused by the elements outdoors. You can choose between round, rectangular, and runner shapes, which add a cushion for extra comfort and also protect the rug even if it is placed under heavy furniture. Due to its stiff material, we wouldn't recommend you put it in the washer. But you could either hand wash or spray it with a garden hose and air dry.

Keep in mind that when first opening the packaging, the edges and corners might be a little curled. To make it lay flat, try flipping it over and leaving it for a day or so. Then unfurl the edges until they're flat.

Price at time of publish: $58 for a 5.4 x 7.9-foot rectangle rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: Seven sizes, from 5.4 x 7.9 feet to 8.5 x 11.7 feet | Material: Polyester coated with latex | Thickness: Not listed | Intended Use: Outdoor | Floor Compatibility: Stone, concrete, tile, brick, wood

The 13 Best Washable Rugs of 2023

Best for Cushion

Birch Lane Massimo Deluxe Rug Pad

Birch Lane Massimo Deluxe Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: It has a 20-year warranty, so you know it’s going to be a top-quality option.

Keep in Mind: It only comes in one size.

If you need an indoor rug pad that gives you a fair amount of padding, consider the Massimo Deluxe Rug Pad from Birch Lane. This rug pad is crafted from thick felt and is one of the best rug pads you can use indoors for wood floors, carpets, or tiles. However, it’s only available in a rectangular design at a size that is just over 4 x 7 feet. 

Each rug comes with a 20-year manufacturer's warranty and can be used on hardwood floors and carpets. The thickness is 0.22 inches, making it one of the thickest rug pads on this list. Being thick ensures that the rug will not slide around, even with dogs that like to run around the house or kids zipping around on it. No matter what, this rug pad will stay in place and not bunch up. Overall, this rug pad is a plush option if you want your area rugs to feel soft and comfortable.

Price at time of publish: $34 for a 4 foot 10 inch x 7 foot 10 inch rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: 4 feet 10 inches x 7 feet 10 inches | Material: Felt | Thickness: 0.22 inch | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, tile, carpet

Best Waterproof

Lifeproof Waterproof Area Rug Pad

Lifeproof Waterproof Area Rug Pad

Why You Should Get It: The rug pad is extra thick for added comfort when standing for long periods.

Keep in Mind: This rug pad is only intended to be used indoors.

To keep mold and mildew away, consider a water-resistant rug pad like this Lifeproof waterproof area rug. It’s specially designed to wick away moisture, which can ruin carpets over time. A polyethylene covering means that it’s the best rug pad to protect your rug against accidental spills and pet accidents. Made from non-toxic polyethylene, it features a 5/16-inch thick layer, which makes it thick and shock-absorbing, so it’s good for anyone who suffers from feet and joint issues. This denseness has other benefits as well: It’s great for soundproofing and helps retain heat.

If you're concerned about using harmful chemicals, the Lifeproof is CRI Green Label Plus Certified, which means that it emits a low amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). You also won’t find any California Proposition 65 chemicals, so it’s a safe choice for indoor use. While this rug pad is good for various floor types, including hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile, it can only be used indoors. It’s available in two sizes, but it can be cut down to smaller sizes if needed. You can only find this product at The Home Depot.

Price at time of publish: $52 for a 6 x 9-foot rug pad

Product Details: Dimensions: Two sizes, 6 x 9 feet, 6 x 30 feet | Material: Polyethylene | Thickness: 5/16 inch | Intended Use: Indoor | Floor Compatibility: Hardwood, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile

The 14 Best Bedroom Rugs of 2023 to Spruce Up Your Space

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the RugPadUSA Superior-Lock rug pad because it has two thickness options and doesn't contain adhesives that might damage your floor. For a less-expensive option, The Original Gorilla Grip Extra Strong Gripper has a low starting price and comes in 22 sizes.

What to Know About Rug Pads Before Shopping

Material

Rug pads are mostly made from synthetic materials, including rubber, PVC, felt, and foam. Felt rug pads are commonly considered to be the best rug pads. You’ll find that they typically include a rubber backing that prevents them from sliding. 

Thickness

Most experts suggest buying rug pads that are about 1/4-inch thick. This way your rug will contain sufficient cushioning, yet still be able to lie flat under doorways or furniture.

Floor Compatibility

There are lots of rug pads available that can work with just about any type of flooring. For example, you can find rug pads for both indoor and outdoor use, and those can be put on surfaces such as hardwood, tile, laminate, carpet, and stone. Just make sure to read the label so you know if it’s the right pick for your floor. 

You can also use a rug pad on top of wall-to-wall carpeting that you want to decorate with an area rug. “A rug pad protects your carpet from any excess colored dyes that could transfer to the carpet causing permanent damage,” Besse says. 

Your Questions, Answered

Are rug pads necessary?

Lindsey Graziano, founder and designer at New England Loom, says that rug pads are not necessary but are always recommended to put under your rugs. According to her, they do a good job to prevent slipping, especially under scatter or throw rugs. “If you have kids or pets running around, this is a must,” she says. 

They also can preserve and extend the life of your rug. “Rug pads act as padding that can absorb impact, decreasing the amount of wear and tear your rug receives,” Graziano says. “This is especially important when you are buying handmade pieces of floor art, like antique rugs that you want to preserve.” 

What type of rug pad is best for hardwood floors? 

“For hardwood floors, we always recommend a thick felted rug pad with a rubber base,” Graziano says. “This type of rug pad will literally lock your rug to the floor whether on hardwoods or tile, prevent slippage, and also act as another layer of cushion underfoot.” Our top pick for hardwood floors—RugPadUSA Superior-Lock rug pad—is a felt pad with rubber.

In addition to choosing the right rug pad, you also want to make sure the floor is clean underneath because dirt and spills can cause damage as well. “We recommend periodically sweeping and/or vacuuming under your pad to prevent the build-up of moisture and other particles that may damage your floor,” Besse says. “Just make sure the floor is completely dry before laying the pad back down.” 

Additionally, you want to avoid using rug pads on heated floors unless they are heat-resistant. “It’s probably not a good idea to place a rug pad near a floor vent,” Besse adds.

Floor coverings of any kind can cause discoloration if they are placed in an area with direct sunlight. That’s why it’s important to move your rug and rug pads around periodically to maintain an even color on your floor.

What size should a rug pad be?

Most experts say that a rug pad should be slightly smaller (about 1 inch less) than your rug just to make sure it is not visible. For rug pads that are larger than your rug, you can trim most rug pads to your preferred size with scissors. Some rug pad manufacturers also offer custom sizes at an additional charge.

The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers

Who We Are

Nor'Adila Hepburn is a freelance writer who specializes in writing in-depth buying guides for Better Homes & Gardens. She specializes in commerce, home, and lifestyle niches.

To find the best rug pads she researched the top products for various indoor and outdoor flooring types. She also received tips from Keri Besse, head designer at Tumble, and Lindsey Graziano, founder and designer at New England Loom.
