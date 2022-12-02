The 8 Best Rolling Pins of 2022 for Pies, Pastries, Pasta, and More

We created a list of the best rolling pins for all types of baking projects based on the barrel length, material type, weight, and ease of use. After thorough research, our choice for the best rolling pin overall is the J.K. Adams Dowel Rolling Pin because of its high-quality maple surface, impressive durability, lightweight composition, and its classic look.

When whipping up pizza dough, pie crust, or a delicious homemade bread, you’ll want to have one of the best rolling pins to help you. This can ensure that your dough is evenly spread and that none of it gets stuck to the pin as you work. According to Greg Mosko, pastry chef at The Gage restaurant, “the best all around rolling pin is a standard straight rolling pin, which can be used for all aspects of the business.”

Hand-making your favorite cookie, pastry, and pasta recipes can be a fun and rewarding way to create delicious dishes at home. Whether you’ve always had the heart of a baker or you’re new to the kitchen, having quality cooking tools on hand can help ensure every recipe comes out flawless.

You’ll need to hand wash the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, however, which can add a bit of time onto your clean-up process. While it’s more time consuming, hand washing will keep your rolling pin in great shape for longer, so keep that in mind as you’re soaping and rinsing.

Attached securely to the wood using plastic screws, the rings allow for you to measure your dough thickness and keep it uniform all the way across the board. This keeps your pie crust, cookie dough, pasta, and tarts all exactly the same, allowing it to bake evenly.

We like that this rolling pin has measurements engraved on the wood of the rolling pin to show you at a glance how thick your dough is. Each pair of rings measures 1/16th of an inch, 1/6th of an inch, 1/4th of an inch, and 3/8ths of an inch above the counter, so you can make your dough thicker or thinner, depending on the recipe.

When your pastry dough needs to be just so, this rolling pin can help. Crafted of solid beechwood and equipped with a selection of removable colored rings that raise or lower the pin’s height, the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings is perfect for recipes where you need your dough to be precise.

Keep in Mind: It must be hand-washed, making for a more time-consuming clean-up.

Why You Should Get It: It has measurements etched onto the rolling pin, making it easy to get your dough perfectly sized.

This small rolling pin sometimes has trouble with dough sticking to it; for best results, give it a generous dose of flour before you start rolling.

There’s a handy nylon ring around each handle where it meets the pin’s barrel for easy, smooth rolling, too. Though made from wood, it won’t easily absorb water, so it’s safe to put in the dishwasher (although we’d still recommend hand washing if you’re able). Plus, it even comes in a 17-inch version if you’d prefer a longer rolling pin.

The Helfer X Small Rolling Pin packs the versatility and effectiveness of a traditional rolling pin in a smaller size, making it great for travel, small batches, or even little helping hands in the kitchen. It has ergonomic grasp-friendly handles for kids and adults alike.

When smaller baking projects lie ahead—whether it’s wontons, dumplings, roti wraps or ravioli— you’ll have a rough time finding a rolling pin more efficient than this one. Constructed of sturdy, crack-proof wood, this small rolling pin is ready to take on most kitchen projects without a lot of extra bulk to get in the way.

Keep in Mind: Dough may stick to the surface. Be sure to add flour before you start rolling.

Why You Should Get It: It has ergonomic, grippable handles and a crack-proof surface.

The stainless steel barrel comes in an attractive rose gold color, making this pin a standout from traditional rolling pins. It’s also easy to keep clean, since the non-stick surface helps dough fall away after you’re done rolling. It’s also dishwasher safe, so you won’t need to hand wash this one.

Unlike wooden rolling pins, you’ll be able to chill the OXO Good Grips rolling pin before use, keeping your dough cold enough to remain pliable but intact while you roll it out. At 20.5 inches long and 2.5 inches in diameter, it’s the perfect size to keep large kitchen projects efficiently in order, and the weight is good for pressing into dough for an even finish.

Its handles are user-friendly, too—the raised and contoured grips are super comfortable to hold onto, and they keep your knuckles from rubbing on the table or other surfaces as you work.

Dealing with sticky dough can make it challenging to roll it out evenly without ripping or sticking to the pin. The OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Rolling Pin has a helpful non-stick coating that prevents dough from clinging to it as you work, simultaneously keeping your pizza or cookie dough rip-free and workable.

Keep in Mind: It’s rather lightweight, so you’ll have to press harder to roll out dough than a wooden rolling pin.

Why You Should Get It: This pin also has contoured handles that keep your knuckles from grating on your work surface.

You’ll have a better result if you don’t press too hard on the dough, since this helps you avoid dough getting stuck inside the engravings. You also may want to roll over dough covered with plastic wrap until smoothed down to the thickness you want—then start rolling with your pin and cut when rolled out and dry.

We chose the Pottery Avenue pin as the best embossed rolling pin because of its delightful selection of laser-cut patterns and high quality craftsmanship. The rolling pin is also fun and easy to use with kids, since you can quickly create an entire batch of cookies.

The best embossed rolling pins are commonly made of wood and engraved with patterns that will seamlessly transfer onto your dough. To get the desired pattern, just roll the embossed pin over your dough while pressing gently and evenly on the pin. You’ll then be able to cut out the individual shapes and bake them in the oven for quick, easy, and beautiful cookies.

Made with patterns of hedgehogs, heart vines, and everything in between, these uniquely embossed pins are beautifully crafted with laser cut shapes and patterns. Press them into your dough gently as you roll to get the look you want on your cookies or other pastries.

Why You Should Get It: You’ll be able to choose between 58 different embossed rolling pins.

Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be strict about hand-washing this pin, carefully avoiding soaking it in water or placing it in the dishwasher. We also recommend adding mineral oil or beeswax conditioner frequently to keep it from drying out and cracking.

This rolling pin offers non-stick performance with every type of dough. The J.K. Adams French Rolling Pin is manufactured in the United States from sustainably sourced wood, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee to back up its durability.

Lightweight and slightly textured, this French tapered rolling pin is a popular choice for beginning bakers and experts alike. It’s able to hold flour well thanks to its textured surface, meaning you’re less likely to tear your dough or get pieces stuck to your rolling pin. At 20 inches long and 1.5 inches in diameter, it’s small enough to store in a drawer or cupboard when not in use.

Keep in Mind: The upkeep may seem a bit tedious at times with handwashing and applying mineral oil and sandpapering the surface. Prepare for this level of care before your purchase.

Why You Should Get It: It’s the best French rolling pin due to its high performing, lightly textured barrel surface, lightweight construction, ease of use and cleaning, and simple, elegant appearance.

Keep in mind that this type of roller’s main function is to create decorative designs, so you won’t be able to use it to replace your current rolling pin. Its engraved design will imprint any type of dough it’s pressed into, limiting its use for pastries, pasta, dumplings, and other tasks.

Named after a German cookie with an embossed design, the Springerle rolling pin makes it easy to create an entire batch of cookies in very little time. The pin is 12 inches long with two convenient and ergonomic handles on each end for easy, precise rolling. What’s more, the company’s Bake for Good program teaches students in elementary to high school how to bake bread from scratch, then donates it to those in need.

This aptly named embossed rolling pin is a showstopper indeed. Among the best rolling pins we found, the Showstopper Springerle Rolling Pin features 25 intricate designs across the tool’s surface, creating stunning imprints in your dough. These designs include images of plants, animals, sailboats, architecture, and more, perfect for creating small 2.5-inch cookies.

Keep in Mind: Because of its engraved design, it can’t replace your usual rolling pin.

Why You Should Get It: This rolling pin features 25 ornate designs, each measuring 2.5 square inches.

It also offers optimal coverage and maneuverability in a long-lasting sturdy wood rolling pin with a comfortable grip. While there is some extra care involved—it needs to be hand washed and towel dried after every use—we think it’s worth the trouble to have a high quality, long-lasting rolling pin.

It’s crafted with durable, moisture-resistant natural hardwood for a long-lasting kitchen life, and the large roller offers great coverage as you smooth out your dough. The working barrel of the pin measures around a standard 10 inches, but its entire length with the handles included is 17.75 inches, so it’ll be easy to tuck away in a cupboard when not in use. There are even small holes in the handles, should you choose to hang up your rolling pin in the kitchen.

There’s a 360-degree rotatable roller that allows the pin to glide across dough without you needing to adjust your grip. Nylon rust-proof bearings also enhance the pin’s agility.

This budget-friendly rolling pin allows you to roll out whatever type of dough you’d like without sacrificing quality. Built with a smooth grip designed for superior control and ease of use, the Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin has a simple, straightforward design that works well for both experienced and novice bakers.

Keep in Mind: You’ll need to wash it by hand every time.

Why You Should Get It: It’s well-constructed, highly maneuverable, and provides a comfortable grip and optimal coverage.

When purchasing the J.K. Adams Dowel Rolling Pin, it arrives with a sticker on it that can be quite tedious to remove. Shoppers reported that it required mineral oil and some elbow grease to get the sticker off, so be prepared to tackle this task before putting it to use in your kitchen.

Beloved by both professional and beginner bakers far and wide, this rolling pin is scratch-resistant and won’t splinter, so it’s capable of taking on a variety of baking-related tasks. If properly maintained, it’s likely to last you a lifetime when baking your family’s favorite recipes and is even backed by the manufacturer’s lifetime guarantee.

Excellent for rolling out large amounts of dough including tarts, cookies, and pizza, this rolling pin’s uniform shape is great for preparing an even surface from one edge of your dough to the other. Because of its weight, it’s also superb for smoothing fondant or crushing up candies or graham crackers. Plus, for an even more exact thickness, you can use spacers to create a consistency if needed.

A simplistic yet solid rolling pin, this option is crafted of lightly textured maple hardwood that allows it to hold flour well and avoid getting dough stuck to it. It’s also made only of sustainably harvested North American maple wood and made in Vermont. Finally, to increase its longevity, the J.K. Adams Dowel Rolling Pin has a protective finish of mineral oil and beeswax.

The J.K. Adams Dowel Rolling Pin tops our list of the best rolling pins because of its generous 19-inch maple surface, lightweight construction, and impressive durability.

Keep in Mind: It’s difficult to get the sticker off before its first use.

Why You Should Get It: This rolling pin is crafted with a lightly-textured, sustainably harvested hardwood that’s made to last.

What to Know About Rolling Pins Before Shopping

Weight and Size

According to Mosko, your rolling pin should be heavy enough to help you roll out your desired dough thickness without causing undue strain, while not being so heavy that it thins the dough too much.

“The most important factors to take into consideration are size and weight in comparison to your body size,” Mosko says. “If the rolling pin is too heavy or too large for you, then you will be more likely to get tired when doing your recipe. I personally stick with the regular straight wooden 18-inch rolling pins, as they are the easiest to take care of, not too heavy and not too large and awkward.”

In general, the best rolling pins weigh around one to two pounds and are ideal for regular household needs. We included rolling pins anywhere from 9 inches to 20.5 inches on our list so you can find one that’s the correct length for your needs.

Style

There are two main styles of rolling pins: those with handles, and those without. The best rolling pins without handles also have two categories: straight (cylindrical) or tapered. Straight pins are even in thickness all the way across, while tapered ones are thicker in the center, making it easier to press or hold onto each end when rolling.

Some shoppers may prefer tapered rolling pins when working with yeasted or pastry dough. They also require greater concentration when in use, as your fingertips control the pressure with this style of pin.

Pins with handles offer an even, firm grasp and a bit more leverage, since pressure is applied to both ends. These pins are good when using a thick, sturdy dough, and they’re also great for beginning cooks who might need a little extra help working their dough.

Material

The best rolling pins can be made out of several different materials, such as wood, stainless steel, marble, and plastic.

Wood

Wood is the most common material for the best rolling pins. It makes for an easy-to-use, versatile device that can be dusted with flour to prevent it from sticking to the dough. It’s also one of the most durable rolling pin materials, as long as you don’t chill it or put it in the dishwasher.

Marble

A bit more pricey and definitely heavier than most wood options, marble rolling pins are best used when chilled. The advantage to marble is its smoothness and weight, as they can create a thin, even dough more quickly than other types.

Even the best marble rolling pins don’t hold flour well, unfortunately, so you’ll need to chill your dough, coat your pin in non-stick spray, or cover either with plastic wrap or wax paper to avoid sticking. They’re also prone to chipping.

Plastic, Silicone, and Non-Stick

Many of the best rolling pins are made of plastic or silicone, and they tend to be a less-expensive alternative to wood or marble. While they aren’t as long-lasting as other materials, they are less sticky and make it easier to roll without tearing dough or clinging to it. Another convenient feature of these rolling pins is that they are usually dishwasher-safe, making cleanup time quicker.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel rolling pins have similar benefits to a marble rolling pin, only it doesn’t have the same weight. This can be a great option if you prefer a thicker dough, but you’ll need to put a little more elbow grease behind it to flatten out the dough. It’s easy to clean and can also be chilled in the refrigerator beforehand to help minimize sticking.

Length

When considering how long you’ll need your rolling pin to be, think about what exactly you’ll be using it for. Longer pins are great for rolling out larger amounts of dough, like for making large pizzas or more than one fruit pie. Shorter varieties work for smaller projects like wontons, empanadas, or small pastries, and they may also fit into smaller drawers and other tight spaces more easily. Small rolling pins are also easier to maneuver and control.

Care

When you’re done using your rolling pin, it’s important to follow the manufacturer instructions to ensure your kitchen tool lasts as long as possible. Many of the best rolling pins must be washed by hand with warm water, then dried immediately. You should leave them out to finish air-drying naturally, too, as some pins won’t get thoroughly dry just from towel drying.

For wood rolling pins, you can oil it regularly with a few drops of mineral oil to keep it in good condition and crack-free. Rub the oil into the wood with a clean, dry cloth. Never soak your wood rolling pin or chill it in the refrigerator, as this can ruin it. Most of the best rolling pins should never be placed in the dishwasher, either.

For marble rolling pins, you should also hand-wash and dry your pin, but you won’t need to oil it. Some clean their marble pins with a paste of plain baking soda and water before rinsing and hand-drying. Other types of pins may require special care, so be sure to read the manual that came with yours to be sure you’re cleaning it correctly.

Your Questions, Answered

What kind of rolling pin works best?

According to Mosko, the best rolling pins for your needs may vary based on what you’re making and how often you’ll be using it.

“For the restaurant setting, the best all around rolling pin is a standard straight rolling pin, which can be used for all aspects of the business,” Mosko says. “However, my personal favorite type is a French rolling pin. These are more geared toward the pastry chef that is using it all day, and have a better distribution of pressure.”

If you’re a beginner in the kitchen, you may like the convenience of handles on your rolling pin, and people who want to quickly make an entire batch of cookies will enjoy an embossed rolling pin.

What is the best size for a rolling pin?

The best rolling pins come in a wide variety of sizes. For pastries, pizzas, and pies, Mosko shares that, he prefers to use a rolling pin around 18 inches long. Most handleless rolling pins fall somewhere between 18 and 22 inches long and are large enough to masterfully work with a substantial amount of dough.

Smaller projects such as dumplings, tortillas, or hand pies, may be better matched with a shorter rolling pin of about 9 inches long.

What’s the difference between a French rolling pin and a regular rolling pin?

French rolling pins have tapered edges, making it easier to grip the end of the pin with your entire hand. This makes them a little easier to use than a straight rolling pin that’s the same diameter throughout. With these types of pins, you’ll have to use your palms to maneuver it across the dough, which can be more of a hassle for those who aren’t experienced in the kitchen.

Who We Are

KJ Callihan is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She enjoys writing about home goods and decor, amazing deals, and where to find the greatest products. For this story, she spent hours researching the features of the best rolling pins, focusing on pin length, material, weight, and ease of use. She also consulted Greg Mosko, Pastry Chef at The Gage in Chicago, Illinois, for guidance on all the features of the best rolling pins.