We looked at hundreds of rocking chairs, taking design, functionality, and value into account, and narrowed down the top 10 best rocking chairs on the market.

Plus, rocking chairs today can perform a variety of functions like reclining, gliding, or swiveling. And while you may have seen some of these chairs marketed for nurseries, they aren’t just for tired parents or fussy babies. Place one the best rocking chairs in your living room or on the porch and you’ll soon have a new favorite chair on which to unwind.

“Gone are the days when rocking chairs were confined to the traditional styles seen at your grandmother's house. Modern designs have taken center stage, and today's rocking chairs can boast a clean and contemporary aesthetic. Embrace the opportunity to choose a rocking chair that complements your interior decor,” writes Kati Curtis, principal designer of NYC and LA-based Kati Curtis Designs .

There’s no space more coveted than someone’s favorite chair—from leather recliners to soft upholstered side chairs, they’re often the best places to unwind, nap, watch television, or simply zone out. But there’s one type of chair that generally gets cast aside: the rocking chair. Creaky, antiquated wooden rocking chairs are no longer the standard, however.

Best Overall Babyletto Kai Rocker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This sleek and simple rocking chair is equipped with three safety and sustainability certifications to ensure it’s ethically made and free from VOCs and chemical emissions. Keep in Mind The wooden legs slide around on carpeted flooring. While the Babyletto is marketed for use in a nursery, this model is extremely versatile due to its mid-century modern design, comfortable seat, and Greenguard Gold Certified fabric. To be considered Greenguard Gold certified, a product needs to be tested for over 10,000 chemical emissions and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The omission of these chemicals from everyday products can provide cleaner air indoors, as some VOCs are known to cause things like chemical odors and headaches. The foam inside the cushion is also Certi-PUR US certified, which means it's free of flame-retardant materials, heavy metals, and formaldehyde. Finally, the wood used in the legs and frame are FSC-certified, meaning the material has been ethically harvested. These three certifications showcase the care in the making of the product (and likely contribute to its slightly higher price point), and should give many homeowners peace of mind. Additionally, the fabric on this wingback chair, which also features a lumbar cushion, is upholstered by hand for a soft, touchable feel. The fabric is made with sustainability in mind—the yarn contains 30% recycled fibers and recycled plastic bottles—and repels both water and stains. The chair itself comes in five fairly neutral colors and two wood finishes (light and dark), and should fit in with a variety of home decor styles. Potential consumers should note it doesn’t come in any dark colors, which could be a deterrent to those who have pets or particularly rambunctious young children. It gets plenty of positive feedback for its comfortable cushions, but some users note that the longer legs can pose a risk to ankles and may even slide slightly, especially on carpet. Finally, although we feel it’s priced fairly for its thoughtful construction, it may feel like too high of a price for some. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎40 x 28 x 37 inches | Material: Polyester and wood | Type: Rocker | Item Weight: 56.76 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 300 pounds

Best Budget Antetek Modern Accent Rocking Chair View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This option is very similar in style to our pick for best rocking chair but much cheaper, and it comes in over 20 colors. Keep in Mind There’s a $50 charge to get this shipped. This rocking chair is an affordable option that somewhat mirrors our top pick because of its similar aesthetic, with some notable differences (besides its much lower price). The first, which may serve as a deterrent for some consumers, is its lack of certifications for the materials. Still, the frame is made from solid plywood and the legs have a non-slip rubber on the bottom, which should reduce its ability to slip or move on most surfaces. It’s also made with high-density foam that won’t warp over time, and a soft linen fabric that provides additional comfort. There are some other deviations that might make this a consumer’s first choice: it comes in over 20 colors, with some tufted options and surprising colors like bright yellow or a denim blue to suit any style. The back of the chair also reclines, allowing for even more versatility and the option to nap soundly. Finally, there’s also a large pocket on the side of the chair, perfect for books, tablets, or remotes. High marks are also given to this affordable chair for its easy, 30-minute assembly. Finally, it features a high back with a padded headrest makes this a great option for those who love the feel of a classic recliner chair. Note that there’s a $50 shipping charge for this item, which will add to the overall cost. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 37.4 x 25.59 x 36.22 inches | Material: Linen and wood | Type: Rocker | Item Weight: 42 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 300 pounds

Best Splurge Monte Design Grano Swivel Chair View On Montedesign.com View On Strolleria.com Why You Should Get It Consider this gorgeous chair the Cadillac of rockers—it comes with a wealth of interesting features and customizable options. Keep in Mind Because it's so customizable, it can take seven to 12 weeks to be delivered. All of the gliders and rockers at Monte Design could certainly qualify for the list of best rocking chairs, but this one stands out because of its additional features, like its ability to glide, swivel, and recline. There are a number of customizable fabrics to consider when ordering this chair (which also includes upcharges for premium wool, cotton-linen, and leather), but all of them have the same high-quality certifications. To start, like our top pick, the chair is UL Greenguard Gold certified, and its foam (made from natural seed oils) is Certi-PUR certified. Additionally, Monte Design gliders are OEKO-TEXⓡ certified, which also takes into account the removal of non-regulated substances, going beyond international and national safety requirements to utilize the best materials available. Finally, the brand itself is part of the Sustainable Furnishings Council. Our specific recommendation for fabric goes to Performance Heather or Velvet, which have durable, stain-resistant, and water-repellant options in both neutral and bright colors. The customization continues with the included lumbar pillow; consumers can choose both a different fabric (including leather and faux sheepskin) and a different color for no additional upcharge. Cleaning and maintenance is also easy, as most of its fabrics (save for the leather, which can be wiped down), have removable and machine-washable covers. You get two choices for the base—a gliding-only option made from dark espresso or walnut, and a gliding and swiveling base in brushed steel or matte gold. No matter the base, the chair reclines and features a hidden lever between the seat and the arm to easily pop up a foot rest. The chair is designed and built in Canada, and comes completely assembled. Shipping can take anywhere from seven to 12 weeks. Price at time of publish: $1695 Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 28 x 39 | Material: Polyester and wood | Type: Glider | Item Weight: 105 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 350 pounds

Best for Nursery DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider + Ottoman View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This upholstered chair allows for forward and backward movement to aid in feeding and soothing fussy infants. Keep in Mind The size and maximum weight recommendation aren’t the most accommodating to all body types. The base on this DaVinci glider chair makes it the best rocking chair for nurseries—its 360-degree swivel is smooth and allows forward and backward movement, which can be useful for both feeding and soothing infants. The chair itself is Greenguard Gold certified, the cushion foam is Certi-PUR, and the wood used is FSC-certified. These certifications feel even more important when considering a chair to leave in a nursery. However, it also has another important feature for tired parents: comfort. The fabric is soft to the touch but the chair has a firmer cushion, and the included ottoman allows for parents to put their feet up. It also comes with a lumbar pillow to be used for back support. The biggest considerations to make regard the chair’s height—some taller users (those over six feet, generally) find it hard to rest their head while using it, and it has a pretty narrow frame. Another glaring negative: the weight recommendation is also only 242 pounds, so it might not be accommodating for all body types. Still, if the dimensions work for you and your nursery, this chair is a winner for long-lasting comfort, durability, and the ability to easily transition from nursery to living room once the baby has grown up. Price at time of publish: $329 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.5 x 17.5 x 39.25 inches | Material: Polyester and steel | Type: Glider | Item Weight: 80 pounds |Maximum Weight Recommendation: 242 pounds

Best for Living Room Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It Available in fabric or smooth vegan leather, this chair has a unique, sleek aesthetic that will be perfect in a living room. Keep in Mind Make sure this chair goes on a carpet or rug, or else it might move or slip while in use. The best rocking chair for a living room should have some elevated design elements to it, and this gorgeous tan vegan leather chair certainly fits that bill. Its features include a square, wide back and uniquely curved wooden legs. Both create a silhouette that would fit quite well in rustic, mid-century, or modern-leaning decor. We’re partial to the vegan leather, although it does come in boucle, velvet, and fabric finishes as well. It also features a lumbar pillow for added comfort. The chair itself is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR US certified, and the wood is FSC-certified as well. Users note that assembly is both quick and easy, and at 48 pounds, the chair is on the lighter side of some of the other options on this list, making it easy to move around should guests come over. Another bonus is its 30.5” width, which makes it both roomy and accommodating for the many different guests that might come into your space. The biggest consideration for this chair is its likelihood to slip if it's not on a carpet, so if your living room is all wood, consider purchasing a small area rug to go underneath it. Price at time of publish: $599 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎34 x 30.5 x 34.75 inches | Material: Vegan leather and hardwood | Type: Rocker | Item Weight: 48.4 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 300 pounds

Best for Outdoors Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This durable, weather-resistant chair comes in a variety of colors and won’t crack or split for years—it even comes with a 20-year limited residential warranty. Keep in Mind It requires a specific mix of bleach and water to thoroughly remove any stains that don’t come off easily. The silhouette of this rocking chair evokes the classic wooden chairs you’ve likely seen before, but it’s made with durable materials that will keep this chair looking brand-new for years to come. It features a tall headboard with a slatted back and curved slatted seat, with gentle sloped rockers that provide a smooth and consistent rocking experience. The plastic resin used in its creation is purified and treated with UV-inhibitors, meaning that even if you choose one of the bright colors, it won’t fade with the sun. Its weather-resistance is also powerful, as it can also withstand snow, salt, and heavy winds, as well as other environmental conditions like fungi and insects. Additionally, it won’t crack or split over time, the way a traditional wooden rocking chair might. The material itself requires no staining, painting, or waterproofing, either, and it’s made from recycled milk jugs. Additionally, the scraps that come from the making of each chair get returned back to the recycling plant to be made into more Polywood lumber, so there’s minimal waste. This chair is also made in the USA. To keep it perfectly clean for as many years as the manufacturer claims, you might need to occasionally power wash it, scrub it with a soft bristle brush, or wash it thoroughly with a bleach and warm water mixture to get out difficult stains.. Price at time of publish: $229 Product Details: Dimensions: 33.75 x 26.25 x 42.5 inches | Material: Plastic resin | Type: Rocker | Item Weight: 37 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 325 pounds

Best for Seniors Raymour & Flanigan Jenson Rocker Chair Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com Why You Should Get It This tufted rocker is low to the ground, perfect for seniors (or anyone) who want to give their legs some low impact movement. Keep in Mind It takes 6-10 weeks for this chair to be delivered. There are some potential benefits for seniors to use a rocking chair in their home—according to some studies, it can reduce muscle pain, increase blood circulation, improve balance, and even help with emotional distress. Additionally, the repetitive motion has proved to be soothing, and can also replace walking for some who have trouble doing so. This Jenson chair is the best rocking chair for seniors because it’s got some sturdy, soft cushioning (as well as sufficient cushion on the arms), providing more comfort than alternatives with wooden arms. The tufted back ensures comfort for the back and head as well. The base of the seat to the floor measures at 20 inches, so it’s low to the ground and will ensure an easy exit when getting out of the chair, which can sometimes pose a problem for those dealing with mobility issues. The plywood frame has the more traditional curved rockers at the base, providing smooth movement that’s easy to rock with. When considering this purchase, there are a few things to note: the website is light on information about its materials and weight, so if you’re insistent on knowing which certifications the chair has, you may want to find another model. The chair takes a long time to ship as well, about six to 10 weeks. As for its unlisted weight, the company does deliver into the house, so unless it will need to be moved after delivery, it may not matter much. Finally, it can be spot cleaned and vacuumed, but for larger stains, it may need a professional cleaning. Price at time of publish: $347 Product Details: Dimensions: 39 x 28 x 37 inches | Material: Polyester and plywood | Type: Rocker| Item Weight: Not available | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 300 pounds

Best for Small Spaces Christopher Knight Home Callum Mid-Century Fabric Rocker View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This simple option is the best rocking chair for a small space due to its compact footprint, but it still manages to be comfortable and beautifully-designed. Keep in Mind The seat is pretty narrow. This is a simple, mid-century fabric and wood rocking chair from Christopher Knight Home that won’t take up a lot of room and weighs only 25 pounds, making it the perfect option for small spaces like apartments or tighter living rooms. It’s made with birch wood and polyester, and comes in a few colors you might see in mid-century modern decor like burnt orange, blue, and dark gray, although the colors available vary depending on where you purchase it. It has a buttoned back to provide some extra visual interest (which, again, is a nod to its mid-century modern inspiration), and a light walnut base. Most users liked the chair for its comfortable, deep cushion, but found that assembly was a bit confusing despite written instructions. However, once it was assembled, it was found to be extremely sturdy, even on wood floors. Again, because this is small-space friendly, it is narrow, and there’s no available information on if its materials are certified, so it's likely that they aren’t. Still, for the price, if you’re looking for a fairly durable chair that will add some additional seating to a limited space, this is an attractive option. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Dimensions: 33.25 x 26.5 x 34.25 inches | Material: Polyester and birch wood | Type: Rocker | Item Weight: 25.57 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 250 pounds

Best Glider DaVinci Piper Upholstered Recliner and Swivel Glider View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The high back should be comfortable for a variety of heights, and an included lumbar pillow adds extra support. Keep in Mind The base can be a little creaky. For a relatively affordable price (at least when comparing it with other glider chairs), this DaVinci Upholstered Glider features a 360-swivel base, a reclining option, and a high back that works well for both short and tall users. Its materials are GreenGuard Gold Certified, and the brand consistently tests its chair with a third party to ensure it remains as safe as possible. It’s also free of chemical flame retardants and the wood is FSC-certified. The chair features a hidden reclining lever and can recline practically flat when you’re not looking to glide. Plus, the foot rest makes it comfortable to lay down and nap. This chair truly is multi-use, and would be great for both nurseries and living rooms. It also has an included lumbar pillow for extra back support when needed. Some users report the base being a little creaky, either right out of the box or over time as they continued to use it. Assembly requires no tools and only has one step to complete, but because the chair is 100 pounds, it will likely be hard to take out of the box and move the chair around without another person to help. Still, despite its heft, it has a fairly small footprint, especially if you’re interested in putting your feet up and don’t have the space for an ottoman. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 31 x 36 x 40 inches | Material: Polyester | Type: Glider | Item Weight: 110 pounds | Maximum Weight Recommendation: 300 pounds