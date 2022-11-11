The 22 Best Robot Vacuum Deals To Shop Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is just about two weeks away, but early deals are already here. Gone are the days when the only way to find a major discount was to camp out in front of stores, oftentimes skipping out on holiday get-togethers. Now, thanks to online early Black Friday deals, not only is standing in line a thing of the past but getting a great discount isn’t possible for only one day. Major online stores have already been celebrating Black Friday with discounts on everything from vacuums to coffee makers, and all the cleaning items you could possibly need. And right now is a great time to shop for a deal on robot vacuums.

At Amazon, Target, and Walmart, you can find large discounts on robot vacuums right now—with some up to 80% off. Popular brands like iRobot, Bissell, and Samsung are all in the mix. A little robot vacuum can help lessen the load of the often dreaded and tedious chore of vacuuming the floors. No more hauling around a hefty corded vacuum, just set it and forget it. And with the steep discounts, this usual splurge is quite a bit more affordable, which is a very welcome change right now. Let a robot vacuum take over cleaning for you, especially when you can save up to $1,050 during this early Black Friday sale.

Best Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

A robot vacuum is a great early holiday gift for yourself or anyone who lives with you. There’s a price range to fit any budget—especially right now. The robot vacuums on this list start under $100 and stay well under $900. Depending on the model, there are vacuum and mop combos, self-emptying styles, and mapping options. During this busy season, the last thing anyone wants to do is take away time from hanging with loved ones or holiday shopping to plug in a vacuum and clean the house. Picking up a robot vacuum that’s on sale now is an early holiday treat for you and your home.

If you’re looking for a budget cleaner that’ll get the job done in small spaces, the Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is under $100 and reaches into tight corners, gathering pet hair with every movement. For a modern and sleek set-up, the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control is down to $249 from over $1,200. The white and chrome shell is a beauty that cleans hard floors and carpets. No matter what you’re looking for when it comes to your first (or next) robot vacuum, all of the vacuums below are a great deal ahead of Black Friday on November 25.

Amazon

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is no stranger to early Black Friday deals—and they’ve already arrived. With a wide array of robot vacuums throughout the year, shopping early on Black Friday deals means you can find vacuums at a massive discount. The OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon and is on sale for a massive 65% off, plus an additional $10 with a coupon. With over 7,200 five-star ratings, shoppers rave about how much pet hair the OKP robot vacuum finds. The Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo connects to both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to both vacuum and mop your house with one small device.

Amazon

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals section on robot vacuums is extensive, so to save you some time, we compiled a list of the best prices on the most highly-rated vacuum cleaners. At over 80% off, one of the best robot vacuum deals is the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum. You can save over $1000 on this one and with LiDAR sensor precision mapping, the sleek robot maps out your house making sure to get the whole space clean. The classic iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum is $93 and down from $270 and is great for corners and tight spaces as it has an edge-sweeping brush. Under $100, the Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner earned 4.8 out of 5 stars for its ease of use, value, and price. Efficiently cleaning your home, the robot cleaner uses a zig-zag pattern to cut down on vacuum time.

Target

Best Target Deals

While it can be immensely satisfying to go into a Target store, shopping online for early Black Friday deals will help you save big. Right now, there are three different iRobot models on sale for up to $200 off. All three are self-emptying, which saves you time and can be turned on with just your voice thanks to Google Home or Amazon Alexa connections. They all can map your home, learning which corners need the most work, and you can schedule what time of day is best so they aren’t buzzing throughout behind you while you’re taking a Zoom call. The iRobot Roomba 675 is the cheapest of all three at just under $250. The iRobot Roomba s9+ is currently 20% off, and the iRobot Roomba j7+ performs best on hardwood floors, and has a shining 4 out of 5 stars for its quick work of long hair and pet hair. Below are some of the best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals at Target.