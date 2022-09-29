Backed by our research and hundreds of reviews, here are the 13 best robes of 2022.

Our top pick is the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe because of its classic design and supersoft cotton.

To help you navigate your options, we researched a variety of robes and poured over hundreds of online reviews to find the best robes in various categories. We looked at each robe’s material, durability, design, absorbency, style, and more to come up with our list of the best robes.

A robe can be a relaxing way to wind down your day. Robes can also be a thoughtful gift or party favor idea for a DIY spa day with friends , but choosing the right one can be difficult.

If you’ve ever treated yourself to a day at the spa or wrapped yourself up in a luxuriously thick robe at a 5-star hotel, you know a little self-care can go a long way. Sure, you could just lie around in athleisure wear, but there’s something special about slipping into a robe that signals the start of “me time.”

Best Overall: Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe Parachute View On Parachute View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: Soft texture

Classic design

Deep pockets

Luxurious feel Keep in Mind: Expensive

A little heavy for some If you want a classically designed robe that provides maximum comfort and warmth—without skimping on softness—we recommend the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe. Created by a brand already known for its luxurious sheets and dedication to comfort, this 100% long-staple Turkish cotton robe is the best choice for relaxing and lounging about. It was inspired by traditional bath towels and has a soft, absorbent texture that does the job of both a towel and a robe. Available in five subdued shades with a wrap front and double belt loops, its design gives off a classic feel. The pockets are spacious enough to comfortably fit your hands, and its cozy shawl collar will keep your neck warm on chilly days when you have to step outside to check the mail. Keep in mind that its weight might be heavy for some during the summer months. Take the “robe quiz” on the Parachute website to find the right size and see if this material is for you. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton

Turkish cotton Sizes Offered: XS–3X

XS–3X Length: Shin

Shin Care Instructions: Machine wash

Best Budget: Pinzon Amazon Brand – Pinzon Unisex Terry Bathrobe 100% Cotton, White, Medium / Large Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Absorbent

Quick drying

Easy to clean Keep in Mind: Unisex design may be unflattering If you dream of a robe that is high in quality and costs less than $40, the simple and classic Pinzon Terry Cotton Bathrobe is the best robe for you. This Amazon brand staple is a crowd-sourced favorite for its all-around coziness and quality that makes it feel more expensive than it is. We like that the pockets are large enough for carrying a cell phone, and the belt provides secure closure so your hands are kept free to hold your morning cup of coffee. While some cotton robes can feel bulky or heavy, this 100% terry cotton robe is lightweight, breathable, offers excellent absorbency, and dries super fast. Plus, it’s easy to wash and can be thrown in the laundry with the rest of your towels. We caution that its unisex sizing could be ill-fitting for some. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes Offered: S/M, M/L, L/XL

S/M, M/L, L/XL Length: Shin

Shin Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry with low heat

Best Splurge: Lunya Washable Silk Robe Lunya View On Lunya.co View On Nordstrom View On Shopbop.com Why You Should Get It: Machine washable

Thermoregulating to maintain body temperature

Elastic cuffs

There’s a matching pajama set Keep in Mind: Expensive Where other silk robes can fall short for being too flimsy, cheap or unflattering, the Lunya Washable Silk Robe offers a thicker, sturdier fabric with a structured cut to keep you feeling supported yet feminine. This is the best robe for feeling comfortable around overnight guests. What sets this robe apart from all others is not just its velvety soft silk, washable fabric, or the fact that it’s thermoregulating (meaning it keeps your body temperature comfortable). Our favorite feature is the unique, thick band of elastic on each cuff, which allows you to easily push up a sleeve to wash a dish or brush your teeth without getting your sleeves wet. If your budget allows, we recommend grabbing up the ultimate choice in self-care, the Lunya Washable Silk Bestsellers Kit, which includes matching silk pajamas and a mask, in colors with decadent names like “ground cinnamon,” “lolling blue,” and “otium tan.” Pro tip: There is a discount offered for purchasing the items together as a kit, and limited-edition colors are available from time to time. Price at time of publish: $278 Product Details: Material: 100% mulberry silk

100% mulberry silk Sizes Offered: XS/S, M, L/XL for robe

XS/S, M, L/XL for robe Length: Mid-thigh

Best Flannel: L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe 4.3 Courtesy of L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Scheels.com Why You Should Get It: Ultrasoft cotton

Durable

Not bulky

Personalized options available Keep in Mind: Women’s version only available only in fall and winter; men’s version available year-round When the temps cool down (or even plunge), the L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel is the best robe to throw over your shoulders for lounging on the sofa with a hot cup of cocoa, dodging flurries while sprinting outside to refill your bird feeder, or even taking Fido for a quick walk around the block. We recommend this flannel over others because it is as relaxed and cozy as your favorite sweatshirt, but it’s lightweight. Plus, its sleeves fit closer to the body without feeling bulky or slouchy under the armpits, allowing for a more tailored look. This robe is built to last with incredibly durable cotton that washes easily without a lot of bleeding colors, pilling, or pulling. Five classic plaid combinations are available for women and eight are available for men. With personalization available, this might be the best robe for gifting. Keep in mind that the women’s versions are only available in the fall and winter, whereas the men’s are available year-round. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Sizes Offered: Regular, petite, plus; XS–XL

Regular, petite, plus; XS–XL Length: Calf

Calf Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry

Best Waffle: Brooklinen Waffle Robe 3.3 Courtesy of Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why You Should Get It: Soft and lightweight

Highly absorbent and fast-drying

Adjustable cuffs, pockets, tie waist

Luxurious feel Keep in Mind: May shrink in wash

Runs big With the 100% Turkish cotton Brooklinen Waffle Robe, you get the best of two worlds—both a lavish spa-like feel and an “I could live in this all day” comfort. That’s no surprise, given the popularity of the company’s standout sheets and towels known for luxury, quality, and durability. This waffle weave does not allow it to be teddy-bear soft, but it has been described as “weightless to wear” and “ideal for post-shower lounging” because it absorbs water in seconds with a sweater-like softness. The company says that the robe’s “weave will deepen and compress post-wash,” which will help make it feel broken in. With four main colors and five more that are limited edition, there’s a color option for everyone. We love that the tie stays put once cinched, and the large side pockets are handy for carrying around small objects. As was the case with the Lunya robe, our favorite feature is the adjustable cuff since it’s an uncommon but highly useful design. This feature makes up for the fact that the robe is very generously sized—perhaps even too big for petite wearers who may feel overwhelmed by its roominess. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton

Turkish cotton Sizes Offered: XS–XL

XS–XL Length: Shin

Shin Care Instructions: Machine wash cold and tumble dry low

Best Cashmere: Mongolian Cashmere Cashmere Robe Onequince View On Onequince.com Why You Should Get It: Super soft

Sustainably manufactured

Luxury feel at a relatively low cost for cashmere Keep in Mind: Hand wash or dry clean only Slip on the Quince Mongolian Cashmere Robe to feel like you’re living the lavish life of a billionaire—without having to shell out the cash like one. At a price point of $170, its high-quality cashmere isn’t exactly affordable, but if you’re building a capsule wardrobe filled with easy-to-wear, neutral-toned, and minimalist designs, this robe will become a staple. Brought to you by the company that promises “radically low prices” for items that are on par or even better than designer goods, Quince nailed it with this 100% Mongolian cashmere that feels decadently soft and is made to last. The cashmere is described as “wool’s close cousin with a finer, softer and warmer DNA,” which means it can be worn throughout the year, in both warmer and cooler climates. Keep in mind that you can’t dump this in a load of laundry and machine wash. You’ll have to hand wash it in cold water with a neutral soap or dry clean it, making sure you request that they use a delicate detergent. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Material: 100% Mongolian cashmere

100% Mongolian cashmere Sizes Offered: Small, medium, large

Small, medium, large Length: Shin

Shin Care Instructions: Dry clean or hand wash

Best Terry Cloth: Mark & Graham Turkish Hydrocotton Bath Robe Courtesy of Mark and Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why You Should Get It: Incredibly soft

Quick drying and absorbent

Embroidered monogram

Sizing chart pinpoints best fit Keep in Mind: Only available in white Wrapping yourself up in the Mark & Graham Hydrocotton Classic Bathrobe is the closest you can come to hugging a cloud. The Turkish hydrocotton is so quick-drying and absorbent that it dries you off in just seconds, making it perfect for snuggles after a long soak in the tub. This is the best robe for those who like to unwind after a long day with extraordinarily soft and plush textiles like the stark white ones found in luxurious hotels—and who don’t mind taking extra care to wash it. To keep its snowy color, you can wash it in the machine and tumble dry on low but do not use bleach. The shin-length robe has a relaxed fit made for lounging, and there are two sizes available (small/medium and large/extra large). You can also treat yourself to customization by adding a monogram for $12.50. This robe also makes for a stellar personalized gift. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton

Turkish cotton Sizes Offered: XS/S and M/L

XS/S and M/L Length: Shin

Best for Kids: L.L. Bean Kids' Cozy Animal Robe, Hooded Courtesy of L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos Why You Should Get It: Super soft

Fun characters to choose from

Available for little kids and kids

Stitched-down, never-lose belt Keep in Mind: Not ultra absorbent L.L.Bean Kids' Cozy Animal Robe is a snug and playful option for kids who need an extra layer over pajamas or a quick dry after splashing around at the pool. It also makes for silly bathtime fun for kids of all ages when the critter appliques on the hood transform them into their choice of a shark, puppy, bear, or fox. (There’s also a toddler-sized version that comes in shark, puppy, and bear designs.) The high-pile polyester fleece is soft and plush, and it’s easy to machine wash and dry. The playful hood makes it the best robe to keep kids extra warm—and the pockets are not only a great place to stash a snack, but they also keep fingers nice and warm. Caretakers will love that the belt is stitched down in the back, so it can’t ever be lost in the shuffle, avoiding any chance of a meltdown. We do wish it was a bit more absorbent. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Material: Polyester fleece

Polyester fleece Sizes Offered: 4–18

4–18 Length: Shin

Shin Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry

Best for Men: Petite Plume Men’s Luxe Pima Cotton Robe Petite Plume™ men's Pima cotton robe J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Why You Should Get It: Breathable fabric

Classic design

Piping adds sophistication

Offered in rich colors Keep in Mind: Only two color options Don’t let the word “petite” in its name fool you, the J.Crew Petite Plume Men’s Luxe Pima Cotton Robe is a big deal. It’s made of Pima cotton, which is basically the cashmere of the cotton world, meaning it’s the best. Described as “buttery and smooth, yet breathable,” it’s the kind of gift that nails it every time. Design-wise, it is the best robe for someone who prefers a classic look, whether you choose the dark red, navy, or spend a bit extra to purchase the robe in navy and white pinstripe. The contrasting piping and embroidery on the sleeve add a bit of sophistication. We love that the collection is no-fuss. You can easily throw the robe in the wash without risk of fading because it is yarn-dyed, which ensures all the color is deposited in all the nooks and crannies. The only downside is it’s only available in two colors, so you may not be able to purchase it in your favorite hue. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Material: Pima cotton

Pima cotton Sizes Offered: S/M and L/XL

S/M and L/XL Length: Knee

Knee Care Instructions: Machine wash

Best for Brides: Splendid Get Ready Robe Splendid View On Splendid.com Why You Should Get It: Spandex allows easy body movement

Can be personalized

Available in five colors Keep in Mind: Shipping takes eight to 10 weeks On her special day, the bride needs to feel pampered, pretty, and photo-ready for the getting-ready pictures. Our choice for best robe for brides—and the entire bridal party—is the Splendid Get Ready Robe that comes in shades of heather gray, lavender, white, and our favorites, “something blue” and “blushing bride.” The robe whispers romance in the way the collar effortlessly falls over the decollete, and the hem gently graces the top of the knee. The eco-cotton and French terry blend fabric is soft on the skin, with Spandex added to provide a little elasticity for comfort before the corset. Choose an elegant font and have the bride’s initials and the wedding date embroidered to create a personalized and downright unforgettable gift—one that will be a cherished keepsake. But make sure to plan ahead; shipping takes anywhere from eight to 10 weeks. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Material: Polyester, cotton, Spandex

Polyester, cotton, Spandex Sizes Offered: XXS–XXL

XXS–XXL Length: Above knee

Above knee Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

Best Long: KIM+ONO KIM+ONO Women's Silk Kimono Robe Long - Handpainted Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Machine washable

Stunning designs inspired by art

Silky feel

Female-owned company Keep in Mind: Dry clean only

Expensive Due to its sticker price, the Kim+Ono Long Silk Kimono Robe was nearly our top pick for best splurge. But it’s hard to put a price on wearable art, especially when it deserves the fancy title of dressing gown. The magic of these gracefully lightweight, hand-painted silk kimonos created by artisans in China is in how they present full-on whimsy all the way down to the floor. While shopping, don’t worry about the one-size only option because the kimono-style sleeves have no seams, and the robe will drape to fit many sizes perfectly. With a choice of eight colors and patterns, the hardest part will be narrowing your selection down to one. Note that a slightly shorter option of the KIM+ONO Silk Kimono Robe, at a lower price that is machine washable, is also available at Amazon ($170). Price at time of publish: $298 Product Details: Material: Silk

Silk Sizes Offered: One size

One size Length: Full-length (52 inches)

Best Short: UGG UGG Women's Blanche Ii Robe Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Why You Should Get It: Buttery-soft, cozy cotton

Relaxed cut

Blanket-like feel

Contrasting collar looks expensive Keep in Mind: Feels slightly bulky Day in and day out, the Ugg Blanche II Robe will be your trusty sidekick. This buttery-soft, cozy cotton robe with a little stretch is available in delightfully relaxing tones. It was created to be a warm, yet lighter weight version of the Ugg Duffield II Robe, which has been a trusted favorite for years. If you’re one to pad around doing chores on the weekend, its short length will prevent you from getting too hot or tripping. While it’s slightly bulky in the waist, it’s more relaxed in the sleeves, allowing you to move freely. If you spill a little coffee on it, you can simply toss it in the machine to wash then tumble dry. A small-yet-mighty detail is that the seaming on the inside lays flat and the lining is soft, so it feels smooth against the skin for those mornings when you decide not to wear pajamas underneath. Plus, you can pair this robe with your favorite pair of Ugg slippers to complete the look. Price at time of publish: From $80 Product Details: Material: Cotton, elastane, polyester

Cotton, elastane, polyester Sizes Offered: XS–XL

XS–XL Length: Knee

Knee Care Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry