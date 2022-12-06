The 8 Best Roasting Pans of 2022 for Preparing Turkeys, Casseroles, and More

Overall, the best roasting pan is the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack for its durable stainless steel construction, ample size, and versatility. Its rack is also ideal for even heat distribution and it features handles for easy lifting and moving.

To find the best roasting pans, we researched a variety of top picks, keeping in mind their dimensions, materials, and specific features. In addition to Gillett, we also consulted Art Jackson, co-founder of Pleasant House Pub, and Jason Qureshi, executive sous chef at River Roast, for additional insight.

“Maintaining even heat, allowing sufficient airflow, and (having) multiple uses all factor into looking at the right pan to purchase,” says Matt Gillett, owner of Saddleback Barbecue and The Slice.

Whether you’re tasked with making a roast for a holiday occasion or you just want to whip up a casserole, a roast pan is the key to success. With so many styles and sizes, however, it can be difficult to determine which is the best roast pan for your needs.

At less than 5 pounds, the pan is fairly lightweight, making it even easier to use. Once you’re done cooking you’ll appreciate that it’s dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean up any leftovers after you’re done cooking.

The pan is covered in dark porcelain enamel. Although it offers a stylish, nontraditional look, it’s possible that it may be more difficult to monitor your food while it cooks. However, you won’t have to worry too much as the pan has a naturally non-stick, non-porous surface and should heat your food evenly.

If you’ve got a large household to feed or were tasked with holiday preparations , the best roasting pan is this Granite Ware style. This roaster can hold up to 25 pounds of food, so you’ll easily be able to make a big beef roast or turkey with all the expected trimmings .

Keep in Mind: The darker color could make it difficult to monitor food while it cooks.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with a cover and is lightweight, so it’s easy to maneuver.

Durably constructed of heavy-duty carbon steel, this pan should last you for years to come. Just note that it’s recommended you hand-wash it to keep it in good condition, which adds an additional step after you’ve finished cooking. However, it’s coated with a silicone-based non-stick coating, which makes it easy to get your food out of and clean up afterward. Plus, at less than 2 pounds, it’s easy to transport around your kitchen.

Whether you’re cooking for just yourself or a smaller household, the best roasting pan is Chicago Metallic’s Petite Roast Pan with Rack. Constructed of carbon steel and oven-safe up to 450°F, you can use this in just about any oven, including your toaster oven or a countertop style.

Keep in Mind: You have to hand-wash the pan, which adds an extra step after cooking.

Why You Should Get It: At less than 2 pounds, it’s very easy to transport.

Although the roasting pan is a bit of a splurge, part of what makes it one of the best roasting pans is its design. In addition to ergonomic handles that are designed for easy lifting, the pan also has stain-resistant properties and an easy-to-clean surface. The deep sides are ideal for roasting while the light interior color allows you to monitor your dishes while they cook. Plus, the enameled cast iron composition is the key to thorough and steady heating.

The Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Roasting Pan is the best roasting pan for an enamel option. A classic style, it’s offered in a variety of colors, so you can choose which one suits your kitchen best.

Why You Should Get It: It’s compatible with a variety of ovens and is offered in multiple colors.

Product Details: Dimensions: 18.5 x 13 x 1.5 inches | Materials: Steel | Rack included: No | Lid included: No | Care: Dishwasher safe, can be hand-washed or placed in dishwasher

The pan has side walls that can hold in plenty of drippings when desired, as well as being low enough that airflow isn’t hindered. The pan is safe for pretty much every cooking tool you could possibly want to use and is dishwasher safe, so taking care of it is easy.

The roasting pan is composed of five layers of stainless steel for optimal heat conduction and overall functionality. It features built-in handles that enable grasping and maneuvering without being uncomfortably close to the heat.

For a stainless steel option, the Misen Roasting Pan is the best roasting pan to consider. The pan is a bit of a splurge, but it can be used to bake, sear, and roast, so you can get tons of use out of it.

Keep in Mind: It's not as deep as other styles.

Why You Should Get It: It can be used to bake, sear, and roast. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

The best non-stick roasting pan is the Viking Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Roaster. The roasting pan provides three layers of non-stick coating that makes for easy cooking and cleaning. The aluminum roaster has a sleek black finish and copper handles for a stylish finish you won’t mind leaving on your stovetop between uses. In addition to a rack, the set also includes a matching carving knife and fork, so you’ll have the essential tools to get started. The pan is oven-safe up to 400°F but is not compatible with an induction stove. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, but it’s worth noting that hand-washing the pan is highly recommended.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and doesn’t work with induction ranges.

Why You Should Get It: Three layers of non-stick coating make it easier to cook and clean. It also comes with a rack and carving tools.

The pan includes a stainless steel rack that makes roasting easier. Plus, you can make big roasts in this pan—the large size can hold a 20-pound turkey while the extra large is equipped for one up to 25 pounds. While it’s a little bit pricier than other choices, it comes with a limited lifetime warranty as well.

In addition to roasting in the oven, you can use this model on both electric and gas stovetops. It’s also designed to be oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F, which is a higher temperature than some other styles. The built-in handles stay cool on a cooktop so you won’t have trouble moving the pan when you need to.

Part of what makes this pick one of the best roasting pans to splurge on is its unique features, like flared sides that ensure even cooking. The inner core is made of aluminum that responds to heat. While it’s dishwasher safe, hand-washing is recommended. However, the surface should be fairly easy to clean anyway.

For those who cook often or just want to invest in high-end cookware, the best roasting pan is this All-Clad pick. The stainless steel pan is offered in two sizes, so you can choose which one suits your cooking needs best.

Why You Should Get It: The pan features flared sides for even browning. It comes in two sizes, each of which can be used on the stovetop.

The included flat roasting rack lays flat and is substantial enough to hold your main dish and all the extras and trimmings cooked with it. The non-stick surface is ideal for both food removal and easy clean-up, too. Although you can hand-wash it, the pan is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. While the pan is oven-safe for up to 450°F, keep in mind that you can’t use it on a stovetop.

Although the pan is on the larger side it only weighs 3 pounds, making it easier to transport it in and out of the oven. There are also handles on each side of the pan which can be folded down for when you need more space in your oven.

This Farberware style is the best roasting pan to consider if you’re looking for a less expensive option. In addition to being nonstick, the steel style is warp-resistant, so it’ll stay in good shape for years to come.

Keep in Mind: You can’t use it on a stovetop.

Why You Should Get It: It’s nonstick and warp-resistant, so it’ll stay in good condition. There’s also a removable rack and handles that fold down, making storage easier.

In addition to roasts, you can also put the pan on the stovetop for slow-roasting veggies or other recipes. Aside from its rack and handles, this pan is also fairly lightweight at only 7 pounds, so it should be easy to move, transport, and store just about wherever you wish.

Unlike some other styles, the roasting pan comes with a removable rack that’s ideal for prime heat circulation, draining fats, and gathering juices for gravy-making. Plus, the riveted handles are helpful for lifting and moving the pan. Just keep in mind that the handles make the pan a bit wider, so the unit may be too large for some ovens.

Overall, the best roasting pan is the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack. The stainless steel style is dishwasher safe and features two handles that make it easy to take the pan in and out of the oven.

Keep in Mind: It’s on the larger side, so it may not work for all ovens.

Why You Should Get It: The roasting pan is dishwasher safe and features a rack and handles that make it easy to take put in and out of the oven.

Overall, the best roasting pan is the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack. In addition to its ample size and useful versatility, it’s also constructed of sturdy stainless steel and comes with a rack and riveted handles for lifting and moving.

What To Look for in a Roasting Pan Before Shopping

Dimensions

When it comes to the best roasting pans, sizes can vary so you’ll want to consider both what you need to cook and what your kitchen can handle.

“Since oven sizes can vary, be sure your roasting pan will fit easily into your oven. There are even petite-sized roasting pans for some countertop ovens,” says Jackson.

You’ll want to take into account the size of your oven’s interior as well as any handles and lids that add extra height and width.

“Using aluminum foil to substitute as a lid is an easy way to work around your pan not coming with a lid. This could also be a space saver in the house considering the size of the pan and lid,” says Gillett.

While it’s best to get the proper size for your roast, if you do end up with a larger pan size than you need, try to fill the extra space up with chopped veggies and a bit of water, broth, or wine to keep the drippings from burning.

Materials

The best roasting pans can be made of a variety of materials, including, but not limited to, aluminum, copper, glassware, cast iron, stainless steel, carbon steel, and ceramic, each of which has its own benefits to consider. For example, Jackson recommends hard, anodized aluminum with a non-stick coating as it has great heat retention and would be easy to clean.

“Typically, you want to go for cast iron or cast iron covered in enamel. This will give you a good sear on whatever protein you are cooking,” says Qureshi.

However, Gillett recommends stainless steel, especially for those with less cooking experience.

“I’m a stainless steel fan. I think for the casual home cook, it is versatile and easier to maintain. It can take a beating and be brand new for the next use.”

Features

When choosing the best roasting pan for your kitchen, you’ll also want to consider any additional features that it comes with as well.

While a rack isn’t necessarily imperative, it does have its benefits in a roasting pan. Generally, racks are helpful for holding your roast up off the bottom of your roasting pan, keeping it above its own drippings so the skin can get crisp and taut. It also helps with airflow which promotes even roasting.

Depending upon the type of cooking you’ll be doing, you may want to consider a lid with your roasting pan. Plenty of the best roasting pans don’t come with lids and they get the job done without them. However, lids also have advantages for your cooking, like keeping the moisture in when steaming, for juicier meats, or preventing messy meat from spattering inside your oven.

Shape

In order to prepare your foods optimally, you’ll want to look for either a rectangular or oval-shaped pan. Rectangular pans have more roasting versatility as they provide a greater cooking area, while ovals are great for lifting roasts up above their juices, ensuring crispy skins, easy basting, and even browning.

Meanwhile, roasting pans with flat bottoms are good for stovetop cooking as you’ll probably want less pooling of juices around the edges. Handles can add helpful lifting assistance and portability when needed.

Care

When choosing the best roasting pan for your kitchen, care is an important detail to consider in more ways than one. For example, if you have an oversized option that’s hand-wash only, you’ll have to ensure you have a sink large enough to clean it. If you entertain often, a dishwasher-safe pick is one less thing to worry about when you clean.

“A roasting pan with non-stick coating will be easy to clean with a simple soak if necessary and a soft scrubber. Most are dishwasher-safe,” says Jackson.

Your Questions, Answered

Do roasting pans make a difference when cooking?

According to Jackson, a roasting pan is definitely a helpful piece of cookware to have on hand.

“The thickness and high sides provide greater insulation and heat retention and room for thick lasagna, casseroles, and roasted meat and vegetable dishes with gravy,” he says.

Gillett agrees, adding that the best roasting pans will maintain even heat, allow for sufficient airflow, and have multiple uses.

Does a roasting pan need a rack?

Not every roasting pan comes with a rack, though it’s definitely a key detail to consider.

“Roasting pans don’t always need a rack, but it’s a good accessory to have if you’re preparing meat or vegetable roasts that you would like to have roasting above pan drippings and gravy,” Jackson says. “The rack will allow the roast to be easily removed from the pan and the gravy to be finished in the same pan.”

Qureshi agrees, noting that a rack “helps to create that highly sought-after crispy exterior without compromising the tenderness of the meat. A rack also helps separate the meat from the juices below and gives you the option of using those juices for a sauce or au jus.”

If your pan doesn’t have a rack, however, Gillett recommends using vegetables on the bottom of your pan as a DIY alternative. The lower layer will help keep whatever you’re roasting off the bottom of the pan.

KJ Callihan is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. To make this list, she researched a variety of roasting pans, keeping in mind dimensions, materials, and included accessories. She also consulted Matt Gillett, co-owned of Saddleback Barbecue and The Side, Art Jackson, co-founder of Pleasant House Pub, and Jason Qureshi, executive sous chef at River Roast, for additional insight.