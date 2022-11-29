The 8 Best Rice Cookers of 2022 That Will Make Delicious Rice Every Single Time

Overall, the best rice cooker is the Toshiba Rice Cooker with Fuzzy Logic . In addition to a lower price point, the rice cooker is easy to use and features the intuitive “Fuzzy Logic” technology. It also includes a steamer basket, so it can produce tasty and easy set-and-forget dinners with just the push of a button.

To find the best rice cookers we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind dimensions, capacity, care, and the number of settings. In addition to Chef Lee, we also consulted Chef Pete Servold, a classically trained French Chef and founder of Pete’s Real Food.

“The advantage of a rice cooker is perfectly cooked rice that you don’t have to watch. It is a total set-it-and-forget approach to rice. Once the rice is cooked it stays warm so it is one less thing to worry about when preparing a meal,” says Natalie Lee, chef and owner of Mikki and Al’s Noshery.

If you cook rice often, you’re sure to appreciate the convenience of a rice cooker. After all, the best rice cookers will cook perfectly fluffy rice with each use, so you’ll never have to worry. Besides foolproof rice, however, you’ll also be able to steam or simmer other foods and various grains, making the small appliance a worthy investment for your kitchen.

Best Overall: Toshiba Rice Cooker with Fuzzy Logic Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: There are seven pre-programmed settings and a keep warm feature that runs for up to 24 hours. Keep in Mind: The rice cooker parts are hand wash only and there’s no retractable cord, so you’ll have to be careful when you store it. Overall, the best rice cooker is the Toshiba Rice Cooker with Fuzzy Logic. Recommended by Chef Lee, the rice cooker is easy to use and has several features that allow you to make the most of the small appliance. “I have the Toshiba Digital Programmable Rice Cooker with Fuzzy Logic. It is my favorite because I can use it for more than just rice. I have had it for over 10 years and it has not shown any wear and tear,” says Lee. Fuzzy logic refers to technology that will sense the moisture level in the appliance and make adjustments while the rice cooks. The rice cooker has a 6-cup capacity, which means it can hold up to 12 cups of cooked rice. It features seven pre-programmed settings, including options for white rice, brown rice, mixed rice, short or long-grained rice, oatmeal, and porridge. Plus, the rice cooker has a 24-hour keep warm setting and two-time delay start options, so the rice will be ready whenever you need it to be. In addition to a non-stick inner pot, this set comes with a steamer basket, rice measuring cup, soup ladle, and rice ladle. The versatility of this rice cooker means you can cook a full meal with one tool–steam veggies or a protein and make rice all at once. At the top of the cooker is a handle, so it’s easy to move around and bring to the table if you need it. The inner pot and accessories are all hand wash only and there’s no retractable cord, so you’ll just want to be mindful of storing it correctly when you put it away. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.66 x 14.48 x 8.34 inches

10.66 x 14.48 x 8.34 inches Capacity: 6 cups uncooked

6 cups uncooked Care: Hand wash

Hand wash Number of Settings: Seven

Best Budget: Oster Diamond Force Rice Cooker Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s a smaller size, which makes it easy to store. Keep in Mind: The keep-warm function only stays on for 15 minutes, so you’ll need to time your rice cooking to go with the rest of the meal. If you're curious about a rice cooker or just don’t want to invest, the best rice cooker is this pick from Oster. The compact unit is easy to store and can make up to 6 cups of cooked rice, which is great if you’re cooking for a smaller amount of people. Unlike some other advanced styles, this rice cooker features one button that controls the unit. When the cooking time is complete, the rice cooker automatically goes into a stay-warm function. This only stays on for 15 minutes with no option to extend the timing, however, so you’ll have to time your rice cooking in accordance with the rest of your meal. There’s no LED screen or timer, so it may take a few tries to figure it out. The rice cooker comes with a steaming tray, measuring cup, and ladle. The steaming tray allows you to steam veggies (or anything else) on top of the rice as it cooks. When it’s time to clean up, the inner pot is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to keep in good condition. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.9 x 9 x 9.6 inches

8.9 x 9 x 9.6 inches Capacity: 3 cups uncooked

3 cups uncooked Care: Dishwasher-safe inner pot

Dishwasher-safe inner pot Number of Settings: Two

Best Splurge: Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: The rice cooker features eight settings and a chime song that plays when the rice is cooked. Keep in Mind: There’s no steaming function and the inner bowl is hand wash only. This rice cooker is a bit more expensive than others, but the large capacity and host of features make it the best rice cooker to invest in. Plus, this rice cooker has multiple settings, so you’ll be able to prepare just about any type of rice. With this rice cooker, you’ll be able to choose from eight settings: white (regular/sushi, softer or harder), mixed, porridge, sweet, semi-brown, brown, rinse-free, and quick cooking. Plus, it features Fuzzy technology, which means the rice cooker will make adjustments to the heating time and temperature as it cooker. Once cooking time is complete, there’s an automatic keep-warm setting along with an extended keep-warm setting and an automatic reheating cycle. Time delay starts are also a nice feature if you want to set up the cooker in the morning and have rice for dinner. As an added bonus, the rice cooker features programmable chimes, as well as a beep, that indicates your rice is done cooking. It has a fold-away top handle that makes it easy to transport as well as a retractable power cord that makes it even easier to store. It’s worth noting, however, that this unit doesn’t feature a steamer basket. Plus, some parts are handwash only, which adds an extra step after cooking. Price at time of publish: $231 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 14 x 9 inches

8 x 14 x 9 inches Capacity: 5.5 cups uncooked

5.5 cups uncooked Care: Hand wash only

Hand wash only Number of Settings: Eight

Best Small: Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup (Uncooked) Rice Cooker Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The simple cooker has a five-hour stay-warm feature. Keep in Mind: There are no settings or steam options. The Zojirushi 3 Cup Rice Cooker is the best rice cooker if you’re looking for a compact, simple style. While it doesn’t have many bells and whistles, programmable settings, or lots of timer functions, it’ll cook up to 3 cups of uncooked rice with ease. Once you measure the rice and liquid, the one-touch rice cooker will cook the rice to perfection. Once the cooking is complete, an automatic stay warm feature remains on for up to five hours. Stay cool handles and lid top make it safe to move and open. While the cord is not retractable, it is detachable for even easier storage. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.5 x 9.1 x 7.5 inches

7.5 x 9.1 x 7.5 inches Capacity: 3 cups uncooked

3 cups uncooked Care: Hand wash only

Hand wash only Number of Settings: None

Best Large: AROMA Professional 20-Cup Digital Rice & Grain Multicooker Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It has 10 different settings and automatically switches to warm when it’s done cooking, so you don’t have to worry about taking the rice out right away. Keep in Mind: It may be heavier than some other options, which could make it hard to store. The Aroma 20 Cup Digital MultiCooker is the best rice cooker if you’re looking for a large, versatile option. The rice cooker features 10 different settings and can hold up to 20 cups of cooked rice, so you’ll always be able to make as much as you need for a meal. In addition to cooking different types of rice, like white, sushi, or brown, you’ll also be able to cook other types of food in the unit as well. The rice cooker features settings like soup, oatmeal, and quinoa as well. Plus, the cooker features a helpful recipe guide is included to help make the most of this cooker. The rice cooker has a 15-hour timer delay, so you can set it to prepare rice when you need it. When cooking is complete, the inner pot, rice measuring cup, steam tray, and plastic rice spatula are dishwasher safe. It’s worth noting that since this is a larger style it may be on the heavier side, so you’ll want to be careful when moving it to store it in a cabinet. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.8 x 10.79 x 11.38 inches

11.8 x 10.79 x 11.38 inches Capacity: 20 cups cooked

20 cups cooked Care: Inner pot, rice measuring cup, steam tray, and plastic rice spatula are dishwasher safe

Inner pot, rice measuring cup, steam tray, and plastic rice spatula are dishwasher safe Number of Settings: 10

Best with Induction Heating: Zojirushi Induction Heating System Rice Cooker & Warmer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: It features a delay timer and comes with a spatula, spatula holder, and measuring cup. Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive than other options. Rice aficionados will appreciate the induction heating technology that makes this machine one of the best rice cookers. The rice cooker comes with a spatula, spatula holder, and measuring cup and features delayed timing, so you can set the rice to be ready whenever you want it. Induction heating results in a precise and even heat source as the heat warms the whole pot and therefore cooks the rice from all sides. The result is perfectly cooked, fluffy rice that won’t stick to the bottom of the bowl or gets overcooked. Like other rice cookers, this is truly a set-and-forget machine. Although it’s a bit of an investment, the multi-setting menu cooks all types of rice, like jasmine, porridge, sushi, and much more. A keep-warm setting and easy-to-read LCD control panel are intuitive and simple to use as well. Price at time of publish: $348 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 14 x 8 inches

10 x 14 x 8 inches Capacity: 5.5 cups uncooked

5.5 cups uncooked Care: Handwash

Handwash Number of Settings: 11

Best Multipurpose: Cuckoo CR-0655F Rice Cooker and Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It features both manual settings or 11 pre-set modes, so you can prep your rice however you see fit. Keep in Mind: There’s a steam setting but no steamer basket, so you can’t cook rice with steamed ingredients simultaneously. This CUCKOO style is the best rice cooker if you prefer a unit with tons of flexibility. In addition to manual settings, the rice cooker has 11 pre-set modes, so you can prep your rice however you see fit. Some of the pre-set modes on this rice cooker include baby food, porridge, white rice, and steam. The steam setting allows you to cook up some veggies, but keep in mind that unlike some other styles, there’s no steamer basket so all the cooking has to be done in the main bowl. Reviewers praise the attractive look, easy-to-use buttons, large capacity, and affordable price tag. The one drawback is the lack of a steamer basket that some other multipurpose cookers have, but those often come with a higher price tag, less reliable features, and a bigger footprint. Price at time of publish: $113 Dimensions: 8.6 x 9.4 x 13 inches

8.6 x 9.4 x 13 inches Capacity: 6 cups uncooked

6 cups uncooked Care: Handwash

Handwash Number of Settings: 11