The 8 Best Retractable Awnings of 2023 for Durability and Style

Our top pick for the best retractable awnings is the Diensweek Retractable Manual Patio Awning because it’s made with a durable, corrosion-resistant frame that’ll last through years of inclement weather, and it has a stylish appearance that matches most patio styles.

Awnings come in a wide variety of sizes and colors, so you’ll want to look for the features that fit your home and lifestyle the best. If budget is top of mind, look for manual retractable awnings—these don’t need electricity to operate, and you can easily open and close them with a hand crank. If you can afford a little more convenience, you may want to invest in a motorized retractable awning with a remote control to open and close the awning.

Turning your back patio into a comfortable retreat on even the hottest days doesn’t require a complete renovation or tons of new furnishings. Retractable awnings are a simple and effective way to make any outdoor space feel more comfortable by easily installing onto the exterior of your home and providing immediate shade.

Best Overall Diensweek Retractable Manual Patio Awning Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It is a durable retractable awning that is also affordable. Keep in Mind: It is a manual awning that has to be opened and closed by hand. When you’re shopping for a retractable awning that offers shade for your patio or deck, you probably want something that’s going to look good and function well for years—and that’s exactly why we love the Diensweek Retractable Manual Patio Awning. It’s made with a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame and durable stainless steel cables that are designed to last for years to come, even when exposed to inclement weather. The commercial-grade polyester fabric has a Polyurethane coating to make it waterproof and to prevent fading, so your retractable awning won’t look dreary after just one season outside. It also boasts a wind-resistance Beaufort rating of 4, which is the second-highest score in the industry, meaning it’s designed to withstand strong winds without damage. And while there are some retractable awnings on the market with a Beaufort 5 rating, those also come with a price tag that can be four times as high. Having a manual function to open and retract the awning also keeps this product at a reasonable price. Plus, one big benefit to having a manual retractable awning is that you can place it anywhere on an exterior wall without having to worry about installing it close to an electrical outlet. At 12 x 10 feet, this awning is a good size for the average deck or patio, and it can be installed in a couple of hours if you have a friend or two to help you. Just keep in mind that, because it’s manually operated, it may not be the right choice for someone with joint or mobility issues. Price at time of publish: $660 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 10 feet | Frame Material: Aluminum, Steel | Fabric Material: Polyester | Retracting Mechanism: Manual

Best Budget MCombo Manual Retractable Slope Patio Awning Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It covers an impressive 13 by 8 feet on your patio and has an impressive wind-resistance rating. Keep in Mind: This retractable awning may fade over time. It doesn’t take a big investment to create shade and comfort on your back patio. This budget-friendly option is 13 feet wide and extends out 8 feet, making it a great addition to cover almost any deck or patio. Since this is a manual retractable awning, there is no wiring to worry about, so it’s quite easy to install. It comes in eight different colors so you’ll be able to match your awning with your favorite patio furniture. The fabric is made from solution-dyed spun-polyester fabric, which is UV-resistant to shield you and your patio furniture from the sun’s ultraviolet rays as you sit beneath it. We love that the frame is made with corrosion-resistant T-5 aluminum to help it hold up against wind and weather with ease. Even though this retractable awning is the most budget-conscious on our list, it still has an impressive Beaufort 4 rating, allowing it to hold up against high-speed winds. With that in mind, we still don’t recommend installing it in a windy area as it can be harder to manually crank it down if the wind suddenly picks up. It will fade over time, and to keep it looking its best for as long as possible, you should retract the awning when not in use to limit sun exposure to this retractable awning. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 8 feet | Frame Material: Aluminum, Steel | Fabric Material: Polyester | Retracting Mechanism: Manual

Best Splurge SunSetter Motorized Awning SunSetter View On Sunsetter.com Why You Should Get It: You can open and close this awning with the click of a button on a remote control. Keep in Mind: It requires electricity and must be plugged into a grounded outlet. If you're looking for a custom solution to create the perfect amount of shade in your backyard, the SunSetter Motorized Awning is a sleek and long-lasting solution. This splurge-worthy retractable awning is very customizable to your preferences; it comes in more than 30 fabric colors and patterns with width options from 8 feet to 20 feet. The SunSetter Motorized Awning can open or close in seconds with the push of a button thanks to its built-in motor, so you won't have to crank it open yourself. If the power ever goes out and you need to close the awning, the motor also has a manual override, so it can be safely lowered at any time. The woven acrylic fabric is water resistant, or you could opt for one of 10 laminated fabric colors that are 100% waterproof. Both fabric options come with a five-year warranty. According to the manufacturer, the fabric blocks up to 98% of UV and UVB rays, and it can help keep your porch up to 20°F cooler when open. The aluminum frame brackets, bars, and arm clamps are all rustproof, so you won't have to worry about your awning getting damaged by moisture. We priced this awning at the 8-foot width, but you could select one that's up to 20 feet wide (from $4,269). Keep in mind that the bigger the awning and the more specialty features you select, the higher the price will go. But if you're in the market for a high-end customizable motorized retractable awning this is a good place to start your planning. You can install it yourself, but with this type of investment, we recommend letting the professionals do it. When you order it through SunSetter, you can opt to have their professional installers do the work for you. They can install it on almost any surface, including wood, brick, stucco, aluminum, and vinyl siding, and it can be installed on the wall or directly on eaves or overhangs. If you want it installed on an overhang, be sure to choose the soffit mount brackets when ordering. Price at time of publish: from $2,657 Product Details: Dimensions: Customizable | Frame Material: Aluminum, Steel | Fabric Material: Woven Acrylic | Retracting Mechanism: Motorized

Best Large AWNTECH Maui Left Motorized Patio Retractable Awning Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It provides shade for a large deck with the push of a button. Keep in Mind: You will need two to three people to install it. If you're trying to find a sturdy awning that's going to cover a large deck or patio, the 24-foot Awntech Maui Motorized Patio Retractable Awning could be an ideal choice. It comes fully assembled—meaning you won't have to pore over confusing instructions prior to mounting it. It also comes with a generous 12-foot cord, making it easier to find the perfect spot to install it without having to worry about its proximity to an outlet. This extra-large awning extends out to 10 feet, and it can be tilted from 0 to 15 degrees to adjust the shade as needed. If you're worried about the wind, this awning has stainless steel, dual-cabled lateral projection arms that provide additional stability. And with a remote to quickly roll in the awning, it's easy to adjust it if the weather suddenly changes. It can also be manually lowered if the power goes out. The awning fabric is made with 100% solution-dyed acrylic that is available in 14 solid and striped fabric colors, and there is a five-year warranty on the fabrics. If you like the look of the Maui retractable awning but don't need something quite as wide, you can shop the same awning in smaller sizes. While The Home Depot says this is a DIY project, because of the size of this retractable awning, we recommend that you recruit two or three friends to help you with installation or hire a professional. Price at time of publish: $3,518 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 10 feet | Frame Material: Aluminum, Steel | Fabric Material: Acrylic | Retracting Mechanism: Motorized

Best Heavy-Duty Retractable Awnings The Palermo Retractable Awning Retractable Awnings View On Retractableawnings.com Why You Should Get It: Its Beaufort scale rating is 5, making this retractable awning wind resistant to speeds up to 19 to 24 mph. Keep in Mind: Customizing the size and fabric of this awning comes at an additional cost. Having a durable motorized retractable awning gives you more peace of mind when you're enjoying the outdoors, since you don't have to worry about wind, rain, or rust damaging your device. We like the Palermo Retractable Awning for this very reason—it has a Beaufort rating of 5, making it one of the most durable options on our list. It's available in sizes from 7 feet wide to as wide as 52 feet, making it ideal for homes and commercial settings alike. The awning projection starts at 5 feet 3 inches, and can get as big as 11 feet 10 inches. One optional feature that we think is really helpful in high-wind settings is the wind sensor and remote. It detects changes in the wind movement and will automatically retract the awning, protecting it from damage and providing peace of mind that your investment is safe. This heavy-duty motorized retractable awning is made with a powder-coated, non-rusting aluminum frame and commercial-grade arms and a front bar for durability. The design of this retractable awning allows for the pitch of the awning to adjust from completely horizontal to a very steep 50 degrees. The quality continues with solution-dyed acrylic fabrics that are very durable and have color-staying power for years. There are more than 400 styles of fabrics that you can choose from, but keep in mind that customizing the size and materials of this awning will come at an added cost. Price at time of publish: From $2,479 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 feet x 5 feet, 3 inches | Frame Material: Aluminum, Steel | Fabric Material: Acrylic | Retracting Mechanism: Motorized

Best for Windy Areas Diensweek Retractable Patio Awning Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has been tested for wind resistance up to the Beaufort 5 rating. Keep in Mind: The manufacturer recommends hiring a contractor to install it. High winds and bad weather can quickly damage even your nicest patio furniture, which is why it's important to find a durable retractable awning that can handle inclement weather. The Diensweek Retractable Patio Awning has a Beaufort scale rating of 5, making it one of the most durable options on our list when it comes to wind resistance. You'll be able to control this retractable awning using a remote, which makes it super easy to open and close whenever you'd like. For this reason, it must be installed near an electrical outlet. There is also a manual crank available if you need to close it by hand if your power goes out in the middle of a storm. In addition to holding up against high winds, we love that the dyed acrylic fabric, available in beige or navy blue, also provides UV protection and is resistant to water and sun fading. One thing to note is that the manufacturer recommends installing this awning on a concrete or brick wall or working with a contractor to install it on other surfaces, such as vinyl siding. Many users who bought the Diensweek Patio Awning were able to install it themselves but needed at least three people to get the job done. If you're going to tackle this one on your own, be sure to have a few friends on hand to help. Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 10 feet | Frame Material: Alloy Steel | Fabric Material: Acrylic | Retracting Mechanism: Motorized

Best Adjustable Goplus Solid Manual Retractable Patio Awning Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: You can adjust the slope from 40 degrees to 100 degrees. Keep in Mind: It is a manual awning and requires some assembly during installation. If the sun becomes a nuisance on your patio at certain times of the day, you may want to look for an adjustable retractable awning. Changing the slope of the awning can protect your home from glare, and the Goplus Solid Manual Retractable Patio Awning makes it easy to do so with an adjustable arm that moves from 40 to 100 degrees. This provides a lot of coverage and a lot of flexibility throughout the day. The frame is made from durable aluminum to ensure it lasts through multiple seasons of use without any issues. However, the awning should always be retracted during windy conditions to prevent wind damage There is a coating on the fabric of the awning that provides water and sun resistance, allowing you to stay cool and comfortable underneath. Unlike some of the more expensive retractable awnings, this one requires assembly before you can install it on your home. For example, you’ll have to run some tubes through the pockets sewn into the fabric to finish assembly. One nice feature of this manual retractable awning is that you don’t have to worry about installing it within proximity to an electrical outlet, since it uses a hand crank to open and close. Price at time of publish: $229 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 10 feet | Frame Material: Aluminum | Fabric Material: Yarn-dyed cloth with protective coating | Retracting Mechanism: Manual