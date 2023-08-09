We researched the best rechargeable batteries and looked at factors such as the number of batteries in a pack, charge cycles and lifespans, capacity rating, and cost per battery. We also asked Kelso to explain important terms you should know when buying batteries, plus add some tips for shoppers.

“It’s a great idea to have rechargeable batteries because you could spend a fortune purchasing new batteries for your tech devices,” says Burton Kelso, a consumer and business tech expert and cybersecurity keynote speaker. “Rechargeable batteries are a great way to always have power for your technology devices, and you are helping keep digital waste out of our landfills.”

Rechargeable batteries are a great alternative to alkaline batteries for running tech devices such as keyboards, mice, and smart TV remotes. Because they can be reused constantly, you don’t have to waste money buying a ton of batteries. They are also beneficial for the environment—you’re buying fewer batteries and reducing waste in the process. Many are also made from eco-friendly materials that won’t leak poisonous chemicals into the ground.

Best Overall EBL AA Rechargable Batteries Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The batteries retain an 80 percent capacity after three years of non-use. Keep in Mind They are only partially pre-charged. We put them at the very top of our best rechargeable batteries list because they feature a patented technology that helps them reach their max capacity (2800 mAh—milliamps per hour) during the charging and recharging process. You also get a hard plastic case to store the batteries when they’re not in use. These are NiMH batteries, meaning they stay charged for longer compared to alkaline batteries. The batteries have a lifespan of 1200 charge cycles which should last a few years, even with frequent use. In addition, the battery has an extremely low discharge rate (the amount of energy it releases over time) and is able to stay at 80 percent capacity after three years of non-use. These batteries are best used in small devices like radios, lanterns, toys, wireless devices, and game controllers. Be aware that they are only 15 to 20 percent pre-charged out of the box and need to be fully charged before first use. They don’t contain potentially harmful chemicals like cadmium, mercury, and lead which is great for safety and the environment. We would have loved it if the pack included a charger, but you can always buy one separately. Price at the time of publish: $12 for 8 Types Available: AA | Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 8 | Comes With Charger: No | Charge Cycles: 1200

Best Budget Amazon Basics 16-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These batteries are good for high-powered devices like TV remotes, toys, and digital cameras. Keep in Mind The sizing is slightly inconsistent with typical AA batteries. For anyone who replaces their devices’ batteries often, these are the best rechargeable batteries you can get at a low price. Sold in packs of 8, 12, 16, and 24, they are priced at slightly under $2 a battery. The batteries have a 2000 mAh capacity, which guarantees that they will go the distance and last a while before recharging. They are pre-charged and can be used immediately out of the box. You can recharge them up to 1000 times with minimal power loss. This means that you won’t be throwing them away as often, which in turn is better for the environment. The batteries have a low-self discharge rate (the rate at which a battery loses charge over time) and are able to maintain 80 percent of their capacity for up to two years. Overall, they have a shelf life of five years which is the maximum life expectancy estimated for a NiMH battery. For this pick, no charger is included. Keep in mind that several users found them slightly larger than your average AA batteries—they may be tough to get in and out of your devices. Price at the time of publish: $27 for 16 Types Available: AA | Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 8, 12, 16, or 24 | Comes With Charger: No | Charge Cycles: 1000

Best Splurge Ansmann AA Rechargeable Batteries Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These batteries perform well in both hot and cold climates, so you don’t have to worry too much about where you store them. Keep in Mind The brand’s charger is very expensive. Compared to other options, this is one of the best rechargeable batteries for devices that consume a lot of power, such as DSLRs, power tools, remote-controlled toys, and microphones. However, it does come at a steep price—a pack of eight is about double the cost of other rechargeable batteries on our list. With an Ansmann charger (sold separately for nearly $80), expect the batteries to fully charge in 15 to 20 minutes. This is a big difference from other options, which usually take several hours to complete a charge. If the price for the brand's charger is too high, however, you can use a compatible charger from another brand. The batteries also come with a case to safely stow them. They work exceptionally well in extreme temperatures—the batteries won’t lose power if they are stored in freezing temperatures (down to -4℉) or hot temperatures (up to 122℉), making them an ideal option if you are living in extreme climates. They can be charged up to 1000 times before expiring. Price at the time of publish: $46 for 8 Types Available: AA | Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 4, 8, 12 16, 20 | Comes With Charger: No | Charge Cycles: 1000

Best With Charger Panasonic Eneloop Rechargeable Batteries and Charger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It These are great batteries for devices you don’t use too often because they retain most of their charge for up to 10 years. Keep in Mind The cost per battery is high. Many of the best rechargeable batteries require a charger to be purchased separately, but the Panasonic Eneloop AA Batteries come with one included. You can charge all four batteries simultaneously or individually as needed. You don’t have to worry about the batteries overheating, as the charger automatically shuts off when they’re fully charged. These batteries come precharged. When you’re ready to use them, just open the package and pop them straight into your device. The batteries feature a 2000 mAh capacity, with a 1900 mAh minimum. Because you can recharge them up to 2100 times, you’re guaranteed to get lots of use compared to disposable alkaline batteries. Use them for flashlights, headsets, wireless keyboards, and other high-drain devices. These are the best rechargeable batteries to keep in storage because they retain 70 percent of their charge for up to 10 years. This also makes them excellent batteries to use in devices that you don’t reach for often. Although they cost more per battery upfront, you’ll save on the backend because they are so long-lasting. Price at the time of publish: $24 for 4 Types Available: AA | Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 4 | Comes With Charger: Yes| Charge Cycles: 2100

Best for Microphones PowerOwl Rechargeable AA Batteries Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It They’re NiMH batteries that can run for longer periods of time, making them a great choice for operating microphones. Keep in Mind The shelf life is only three years. Because these PowerOwl batteries are the NiMH type, they’re able to steadily discharge power at around 1V as long as they hold their capacity. This makes them a superb option over alkaline batteries for powering a microphone or other device that’s being used for extended periods. If you have a podcast or YouTube channel and don’t want to constantly replace batteries, this is the best rechargeable battery for the money. With a capacity of 2800 mAh, the PowerOwl is on the high end of the spectrum. The batteries can be recharged over 1200 times, so it’s a great choice if you use your mics a lot to record videos or songs. The shelf life is decent but not amazing: after three years in storage, the batteries will hold 70 percent of their charge. They fully charge within five or six hours. The brand claims that one PowerOwl rechargeable battery is the equivalent of 2100 alkaline batteries. They are also precharged using wind power (only at 20 percent, not fully charged). Take note that it takes a while for these batteries to warm up to their potential—they’ll reach their prime performance level after a few charge cycles have passed. Price at the time of publish: $22 for 12 Types Available: AA | Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 8, 12, 20 | Comes With Charger: No| Charge Cycles: 1200

Best for Gaming Kytok Rechargeable Battery Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The battery boasts an impressive 3000 charge cycles, so you can focus more on gaming and less on buying new batteries. Keep in Mind It’s only compatible with Xbox controllers. If you’re the type that racks up hours in front of a gaming system, having the best rechargeable batteries for your controller is key. We suggest the Kytok Rechargeable Battery pack. It features four large-capacity 1800 mAh rechargeable batteries that come with a charging dock to charge them simultaneously. However, not everyone can use it—it’s specifically designed for Xbox Series controllers (Sorry, Playstation and Nintendo users). The battery pack uses a 31.5-inch USB-C cable to charge the batteries, plus there’s a power switch on the dock. It’s pretty fast when it comes to charging, replenishing a drained battery in three to three-and-a-half hours. Combined, the batteries in this pack should last you about 20 hours on one charge—great for marathon gaming sessions. The batteries can be recharged up to 3000 times. LED indicators on the charging dock will blink red while charging and turn green when complete. There is also a built-in smart chip that protects the batteries from overheating, and overcharging. This feature can also prevent a short circuit if the dock is accidentally left running all night. Price at the time of publish: $29 for 4 Types Available: 1800 mAh | Comes Pre-Charged: No | Number Included: 4 | Comes With Charger: Yes | Charge Cycles: 3000

Best Fast-Charging Fuvaly Rechargeable Lithium AAA Batteries Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These batteries only take one hour to recharge, which is by-far the quickest charging time on our list. Keep in Mind They might get hot when charging. Unlike other rechargeable batteries which can take six to seven hours to fully charge, the Fuvaly USB Rechargeable Batteries recharge in one. The charger looks different, too—instead of a standard charger, it features a 4-in-1 USB cord that hooks up to each battery. The charger has a rotating top to show/hide the port and status light on the battery. Plus it comes with a smart chip that prevents the battery from overcharging or short-circuiting. Another benefit of these batteries is the 1.5V steady output and low self-discharge. These batteries can be charged more than 1000 times in their lifetime. Like most of the best rechargeable batteries, these are made without mercury, cadmium, or lead. You can watch the batteries progress through their charging phases: a red light shows when the battery is charging and turns green when it’s done. While there’s a lot to like about these batteries, a few users noted that the batteries get pretty hot to the touch while charging. Price at the time of publish: $22 for 4 Types Available: AAA | Comes Pre-Charged: Not listed | Number Included: 4 | Comes With Charger: Yes | Charge Cycles: 1000+

Best Bulk Tenergy Rechargeable Batteries Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These batteries are great for cameras, as they last for up to 780 flashes (most alkaline batteries only last for up to 400). Keep in Mind Batteries can be inconsistent with how well they hold a charge. If you use a lot of batteries, it makes sense to buy in bulk for better value. The best rechargeable batteries available in a large set are these Tenergy Premium Batteries. The AA batteries are UL-certified and come in a pack of 120, working out to be about $1 per battery. However, if you don’t need that many batteries, you can buy them in smaller packs. These batteries are meant to be used with energy-sucking devices like digital cameras and other studio equipment. They offer more power for cameras in particular and can last for 780 flashes (compared to 400 flashes with an alkaline battery). This is also a great choice to take camping or on a road trip. The batteries are precharged up to 80 percent, with a 1200 charging cycle lifespan, and claim to retain 85 percent of the charge after one year in storage, although some users noted that they didn’t find the batteries held a charge for very long whether or not they were being used frequently. Since it is a premium battery, it’s able to handle all weather conditions ranging from 122℉ to -4℉ without losing charge. The Tenergy battery is a NiMH type and should not be mixed with lithium or other battery chemistries because it may result in damage. Charging takes approximately two to three hours. Price at the time of publish: $135 for 120 Types Available: AA |Comes Pre-Charged: Yes| Number Included: 4, 8, 12, 24, 60, 120 | Comes With Charger: No| Charge Cycles: 1200

Best AA Duracell Rechargable AA Batteries Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On 123office.com Why You Should Get It These batteries have an impressive 10-year shelf like, so you can really stock up. Keep in Mind They only last for 400 charge cycles. Duracell batteries are known for long-lasting power, and this 4-count of AA batteries is no exception. They come pre-charged and are commonly used in devices like baby monitors, electronics, toys, and video game controllers. You can buy the batteries with a charger or can opt for a pack without, as the batteries are compatible with any NiMH model. The batteries have a long shelf-life of approximately 10 years and will retain a full charge for one year when not in use. However, you can only recharge them 400 times—way less than many of their competitors. The batteries will retain their capacity for up to one year when it is not in use. Charging takes four hours on average. Take note that the charger does not have an auto-shut-off feature (it goes into a trickle charge mode), so you have to unplug it when the charging is complete. Price at the time of publish: $12 for 4 Types Available: AA |Comes Pre-Charged: Yes | Number Included: 2 or 4 without charger; 4 or 8 with charger | Comes With Charger: Yes | Charge Cycles: 400